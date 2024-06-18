ADVERTISEMENT

Every country and place is unique in its own way. Originating from somewhere shapes people in a certain way, resulting in something we call cultural differences. These become the most visible when we leave the place that shaped us and visit somewhere people act a little bit differently. For some, these contrasts are fascinating, while for others, they are annoying.

As you could've guessed, that's what we're talking about today. To be more specific, we're focusing on what kind of deviations from their culture Canadians notice in tourists. And let's just say, evidently, they notice a lot of things.

More info: Reddit

#1

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Their car has a front licence plate.

#2

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They take photos of the squirrels.

jennikeestra avatar
Jennik
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Do Canadian squirrels have hot little hands like English squirrels? A squirrel came up to me in Hyde Park once and held my hand and I was surprised by how hot it's little paw was (it said it was surprised about how cold my paw was). Yes - I know small animals tend to have higher body temps but it was still a shock!

#3

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They wear full-on parkas in April, May, and I've even seen June.....we live in the Arctic, sure, but people who live here are just more climitized, I guess.

Long_Revolution_9569 , Dan Smith Report

Canada, a country located in North America, is a very interesting place. What we mean by that is that it holds several world records. For example, it has the world’s longest coastline and the longest international land border. Pretty impressive, isn’t it? And if it weren’t for Russia, it would be the biggest country by total area. 

Interestingly, despite being one of the biggest countries in the world, Canada is relatively sparsely inhabited. For instance, over 60% of the population (over 39M people as of 2024) live in two of the provinces: Ontario and Quebec.
#4

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local White plastic cowboy hats.

#5

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They try and get selfies with a cow moose, 10 ft from the calf.

#6

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they stop to take a picture of a deer, moose, elk or bear at the side of the road.

Speaking of provinces, Canada has 10 of them, with 3 additional territories. This leads us to the question that sparked this list: “In your province, what is a dead giveaway that someone is a tourist?” It was asked on r/AskACanadian, and it quickly gathered many responses. Some responses were serious, some not as much, yet it still was a very entertaining and, frankly, educational list. So, if you’re traveling to Canada and don’t want to look like a foolish tourist (not that every tourist is foolish, but some, let’s admit, are), this list is basically your handbook. 
#7

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they ask, « Où est la toilette ? ».

#8

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they are worried or ask about bears.

#9

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Standing in front of the Steam Clock *(which is electric)* with their mouth open.

In the list, you can see things such as a car having a front license plate being a thing that gives away that a person isn’t local. Apparently, out of all 10 of Canada’s provinces, only 3 of their jurisdictions require both front and rear registration plates.

Another thing pointed out in the list was the people who ask around with the phrase “Où est la toilette?” The intention of using one of the country’s official languages is good. Yet, as some people on Reddit pointed out, asking with this exact phrasing means that the person is asking, “Where is the toilet?” Since "toilet" is plural in French, the singular kind of gives away that a person isn’t a Canadian-French speaker. 
#10

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they call the Confederation Bridge the Confederation Bridge and not just “The Bridge”.

#11

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they call the Skytrain the metro or the subway.

#12

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they call it the CNN Tower.

People mispronouncing the names of certain objects was quite commonly mentioned in the list. As well as tourists being amazed by animals that are a common sight for the locals. Or even worse, trying to approach them even though they might be dangerous.

Well, as we said – the list is a handbook for those who, for one reason or another, want to pretend to be locals in Canada. And if you aren’t one of them, the list is still pretty entertaining, isn’t it? So, which one of these observations was the most interesting to you? Share with us in the comments, and don’t forget to upvote it!

#13

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Pronouncing the second T in Toronto.

#14

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Trying a day drive from Toronto to Edmonton.

#15

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They casually talk about how they “might catch a Leaf game” as a family activity. Like buddy you realize that’s probably a $800-$1000 outing for a family of 4 right? Not saying it’s impossible, but at least do a little homework before making any promises to the kids.

Bonus points if they drop the “I hear it’s playoffs, what’s the best way to get tickets”.

#16

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Asking how many more miles up the #1 Highway till they hit Alaska… and they’re on Vancouver Island.

#17

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They just trundle off into the bush on a hiking trail with very little preparation or supplies.

They try to approach/feed wild animals.

#18

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They look optimistic and happy (Saskatchewan resident).

#19

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They say "SaskatcheWAWN". Instant give away you're not from here. We all say it "SaskatchewIN".

#20

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Cal-GARY instead of Calgree.

#21

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they want to go to West Edmonton Mall.

#22

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Driving on 7th Avenue. it's only for the c train.

#23

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local They stand on the black rocks 😱.

#24

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Ontario: Showing up over dressed, Americans do not have very good geography lessons, don’t understand climate or weather lol
I’ve had friends visit from Ohio and had to explain to them that we have almost the exact same weather and they wouldn’t believe me lol.

#25

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Red Plates.

Goes 50 under on a slight curve, 140 on straight.

#26

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they are in banff 🤣.

#27

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local When they say Victoria Island instead of Vancouver Island.

#28

28 Things That Are Dead Giveaways To Canadians That You’re Not A Local Wearing brand new cowboy boots.

