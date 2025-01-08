40 Award-Winning Images From The 2024 Budapest International Foto Awards
The winners of the 2024 Budapest International Foto Awards (BIFA) have been announced, and their photos are truly captivating. This year’s competition brought together photographers from around the world, sharing powerful stories through their images. From the effects of natural disasters to beautiful fine art, these photos show the many ways photography can move us.
In this article, you’ll see some of the best images of the year, including those that won Photographer of the Year and Discovery of the Year. Scroll down to take a look at these incredible works.
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Nature: "Gateway To The Ocean" By Ting-Yin Wang
"Walking through the fish tunnel is like going on an adventure."
Hannah Lillethun, the Program Director of the BIFA, expressed her admiration for this year’s winning entries. She noted that the judges found the selection process both difficult and inspiring due to the remarkable work presented. "Each photograph displayed a deep sense of creativity and craftsmanship, and the winning entries stand as a testament to the power of visual storytelling. I commend all participants for their dedication and encourage them to continue pushing the boundaries of their art," Lillethun shared.
2nd Place In Events: "Celebrating 3 Years Of Age" By Kana Tanaka
"In Japan, there is a ritual called Shichi-Go-San, a day of prayer for the healthy growth of young children ages 7, 5, and 3. The baby was born to a couple and became three years old as they hurriedly followed her growth. Through this milestone day, everyone present here experienced all the gradations of her transition from an infant to a baby, and from a toddler to a girl. I captured this overflowing joy and a bit of hidden bittersweetness against the backdrop of Japanese culture and tradition."
1st Place In Special: "Luminous Elf" By Shirley Wung
"At night, the quiet woods begin to light up with twinkling lights, and among the mountains and forests, there are fireflies flying with green lights, which are as fascinating as the forest elves in fairy tales. Take care of the forest environment, protect the fireflies, and don't let them. fireflies disappear."
Louis-Philippe Provost has earned the 2024 Photographer of the Year award in the Professional division for his captivating photo, Spiral At The Museum. His image showcases the iconic staircase at the Art Gallery of Ontario in downtown Toronto, designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry.
Discovery Of The Year And Amateur/Student 1st Place In Editorial: "Taming Giants" By João Coelho
"This series tells the story of a group of young people working in a ship graveyard in Angola. After removing pieces weighing hundreds of pounds using only their hands and the strength of their arms, they have to carry them to the beach, struggling with the waves and the currents of the sea. Every day they tame real giants on this beach. From an early age, they learned to deal with and respect the sea. It's the sea that dictates when and how they can work to earn a measly 120 dollars for each ton of iron.
The human condition has always fascinated me and its study has been a main driver in my work. More than an aesthetic purpose, I intend my photography to arouse feelings, and emotions, and convey messages, by telling stories that depict suffering or joy, despair or mutual help, strength or disappointment, or simply resilience in the face of adversity and uncertainty about the future."
2nd Place In People: "Self-Portrait" By Ayla Hashemi
"Sometimes I feel I know who I am, and sometimes I feel like a stranger to myself. I've created a self-portrait with a 'hole' to symbolize openness to change and growth. Just as a blank canvas awaits an artist's touch, I leave room for transformation, acknowledging that our self-perceptions are ever-evolving.
Ayla Hashemi is an artist. Since she was a child, she imagined herself as a painter and spent all her free time learning different techniques. Ayla studied painting at the Central Tehran Branch University in 2013. After graduation, she joined a Digital Photography course at the Tehran Institute of Technology in 2015, where she felt her first passion was photography. And after that, she started her new path with love and passion. Ayla works on personal projects, and the main focus is on conceptual photography, portrait, and animal photography."
João Coelho was honored as the 2024 Discovery of the Year in the Student/Amateur division for his powerful series, Taming Giants. His work tells the story of young laborers dismantling massive ships in an Angolan scrapyard.
Coelho shared that this project is still in progress and holds deep personal significance for him, both professionally and personally. "I discovered by chance this group of young people working in a ship graveyard, and from the beginning, I felt the importance of documenting the scenes of enormous drama that I witness every time I visit this beach."
As he spent more time with the group, who refer to themselves as the Titanic Gang, the photographer discovered additional layers to their story. These aspects, which he believes have immense documentary importance, are something he plans to explore and showcase further in his work. "In addition to the enormous courage, determination and audacity required to pull hundreds of pounds of iron out of the sea with the strength of their arms alone, there is such a strong bond between them that it seems like a real relationship between brothers."
Coelho explained that beyond the striking visual impact of the scenes he captures, the true purpose of his project is to deliver a powerful message of protest. He aims to highlight the injustice faced by these young workers, who take on life-threatening risks to earn just $10 a day—an amount barely sufficient to support their families.
2nd Place In Special: "Ring" By Ali Zolghadri
"In this photo, which I took with my smartphone, you can see a street worker who is passing through the tire rings."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Events: "Baest At Copenhell" By Nikolaj Bransholm
"The danish death metal band Baest, conquering the Copenhell festival and from that day on, the world."
Coelho revealed that working on his award-winning project was incredibly challenging, as it required him to physically immerse himself in the environment. He had to swim through the water to reach the locations where these young workers were carrying out their tasks. "It’s a bay with strong currents and several times I cut myself on the sharp edges that you can’t see because the water is very murky due to the sediments and oils released from the wrecks. Twice my main lens had to be repaired because it got wet, forcing me to suspend the project for a few months."
However, one of his greatest sources of support in overcoming challenges and bringing his project to life has been the gang itself. "Even though they have to fight the currents and waves while they work, they always help me swim out to the wreck or back to the beach on the fragile rafts they use to carry the smaller pieces of iron."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In People: "All My Faces" By Olga Martynska
"I make crazy, colorful self-portraits."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Special: "They Have Gone" By Lorenzo Vitali
"The gaze of a traveler, who wants to immerse himself in the evocative atmosphere of the lower Piave, would be captured by the discreet presence of unusual imposing buildings integrated with unexpected material naturalness in the countryside. These are the so-called cases of coloniche. What I want to tell is a story, one of the many stories hidden in these border areas between land and water. Past lives can be guessed around these monuments of a peasant reality, now extinct. Stone dinosaurs mark the territory, a warning not to forget those who have rejoiced, suffered and worked hard here.
Born in Milan in 1953, where he lives and works. He has photographs printed in many magazines, in Italy and abroad. He has published several books, and has presented some of his works in solo-exhibitions. After a period of suspension, due to personal reasons, in 2021 he resumed his photographic activity."
The Photographer of the Year award comes with a $3,000 cash prize and the BIFA trophy, while the Discovery of the Year winner receives $2,000 and a trophy.
Winners in each main category are awarded $200, and all First Place and Main Category Winners gain international recognition and the chance to showcase their work in exhibitions around the world throughout the year.
Photographer Of The Year Ad 1st Place In Architecture: "Spiral At The Museum" By Louis-Philippe Provost
"The iconic staircase of the Art Gallery of Ontario designed by Frank Gehry located in downtown Toronto.
Fine Art photographer Louis-Philippe Provost is inspired by architecture and travelling, sharing his passion through his creative work where he studies buildings and landscapes from new and different angles. In his unique style, he favors black and white to highlight the composition and contrast of his images."
2nd Place In Advertising: "Sorten Muld" By Morten Rygaard
"Sorten Muld is a Danish band that combines Scandinavian folk music with electronic music. The band was founded by Ulla Bendixen, Martin Ottosen, and Henrik Munch. Some of the group's most famous and popular songs include 'Ravnen,' 'Venelite,' and 'Vølven.' Sorten Muld are incredible musicians. We had a marvelous day photographing the cover for their new single – 'Sang om Jorden."
2nd Place In Fine Art: "Kanso" By Alessandro Tagliapietra
"The Japanese principle of minimalism focuses on the elimination of clutter in favor of simplicity. It is one of the seven principles of Zen philosophy. Ultimately, kanso seeks to find beauty in unadorned forms and encourages a sense of tranquility and harmony by focusing on the essential qualities of an object or space. My passion for minimalism has united in this research on plant life in the Venice lagoon. This series of photographs is performed both with long exposures and with fast too, and is performed on water. The plant species photographed are submerged by salt water during high tide."
1st Place In Nature: "Local Trees" By Dominik Gottwald
"In the last months, a lot of trees in my community disappeared. So I took some large-format photos of local trees. This is part of a growing series. Just for fun, I do the scouting and shooting by bike. In the end, it fits the topic quite well I think. The film is a Japanese rice paper with some emulsion on it. (CHAMONIX C45F-2 4x5 + Schneider 210mm / Washi W 4x5 shot at ISO 3 / Developed in Rodinal 1+50 / Camera Scan + NLP)."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Advertising: "Theater Rouge" By Takeborn Nikukyu
"In a deserted theater, she sat alone, wrapped in vintage glamour. The echoes of past film reels filled the silence as she waited, her thoughts drifting between the flickering memories of old Hollywood and the promise of new dreams."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Analog/Film: "Vehicles And Their Owners" By Jose Luis Gea Arques
"Do you remember that car you had when you were young? That Machine your neighbor had and that you envied every day when you saw it pass? Years go by and many of these special vehicles continue to be seen on our streets and highways. If you look closely, its owner always has something special. Perhaps because the car belonged to his father, perhaps because it was the first vehicle he bought when he was young and with which everyone went to the beach. His eyes tell a love story, that is photographed in this open series that I present in this award. This series is made with medium format film."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Architecture: "Tone Of White" By Michiko Ôtomo
"The afternoon light streaming in through the window blended beautifully with the white of the spiral staircase. This photo was taken in the National Museum of Fine Arts (Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec) in Quebec city, Canada.
Born in Tokyo, Japan, and graduated in fashion design, I work in this field. I currently live in Quebec City, Canada, and am passionate about photography."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Nature: "Milky Way On Teide" By Paolo Gabriele Maiero
"The incredible view of the Milky Way arch from Teide in Tenerife."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Special: "Mazu Wishes You A Happy New Year" By Yingyi Chen
"During the Lunar New Year, people feel happiness through the lanterns hanging on the corridors."
1st Place In Advertising: "Light Is Inside" By Marina Overchuk
"The photo series 'Light Is Inside' features Ilona Kravchenko, the principal ballerina of the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Ukraine named after Taras Shevchenko. Set against a white cyclorama, she is dressed in flowing fabric that is constantly in motion, creating various forms and images. Her movements bring the fabric to life, turning it into a dynamic element that highlights her grace and elegance. Each frame captures the harmony between her inner light and dance, giving the series an atmosphere of lightness and enchantment."
2nd Place In Analog/Film: "Flashpoints" By Marzena Kolarz
"Flashpoints are any splinters that stick into my consciousness and memories that force me to react. Formally, it is a series of analog sandwiches using a large format camera and an ingerence in structure emulsion. The series I titled Flashpoints could potentially look like a collection of random images. However, it is a set of flashpoints that trigger my reaction. Sometimes the reaction is limited to taking a photo, but often it forces me to take deeper actions, enter the structure of the image, and physically intervene. Photography has always been medicine for me."
2nd Place In Architecture: "Metropolis" By Kiyoshi Karimizu
"Inspired by the classic German film Metropolis, known as the symbol of the city of the future, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building, which represents Tokyo, was represented and photographed as Metropolis. It is reminiscent of the futuristic city in the film and at the same time symbolizes the strength and dynamism of the huge metropolis that is Tokyo.
I am a Japanese street photographer. I'm shooting my town, street, and casual days. Sometimes I also take still lives."
1st Place In Editorial: "London Armistice Day Riots" By Jeff Gilbert
"English Far-right protesters fight with Metropolitan Police officers outside the St Stephen's Tavern Pub on Westminster Bridge during Armistice Day in central London. Police Officers made 145 arrests during the Pro-Palestinian demonstration and counter protest by right wing groups for offences including assault, possession of weapons, criminal damage, public order, inciting racial hatred and possession of drugs. Westminster, London, England, UK 11th November 2023
Jeff has been working as an editorial photographer based in London since 1994. Predominantly working for British titles The Daily & Sunday Telegraph, and also is a regular contributor to Norway's Dagens Næringsliv newspaper and Saturday magazine."
1st Place In Events: "Transformative Power Of Music" By Violeta Alvarez
"For years, I've been lucky enough to capture the magic of live music through my lens. This ongoing series of black-and-white photos aims to capture the raw emotions of live music. Each image tells a story of raw emotion, the electric connection between the artist and audience. Whether I'm working for media, touring artists, or local venues, I'm always looking to preserve those fleeting moments that make concerts unforgettable. This ongoing series is my way of honoring the transformative power of music and its lasting impact on all of us."
1st Place In Fine Art: "Confrontation" By Ali Zolghadri
"He stands with a ball against other balls. In this innovative photo, I show the confrontation."
2nd Place In Nature: "The Way To The North" By Enrico Curti
"Norway is characterized by a wild and rugged nature, from the sunnier coast of the South to the moody cold of the North. What I particularly love of this country is indeed the dramatic atmosphere you get: majestic peaks towering straight out of the sea, dark low clouds followed by stormy winds, powerful waves battering the coast line. With these images I try to transmit a bit of the feeling I have when I spend some time outdoor, surrounded by some of the greatest nature of the world.
I became a photo enthusiast when at the end of high school in 2007 I had my first trip oversea: 2 weeks vacation visiting the most famous attractions of the U.S.A. east coast. From that moment I understood that travel would have been a passion and a need in my life, this “new thing” never became more than pure travel memories until 2018, when I decided to take an extra step into photography after buying a new camera: slowly I started to do researches, follow professional photographers, enroll courses to improve my photography."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Advertising: "Eatz Captures Food & Beverage" By David Ironbar
"A variety of food and beverages."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Analog/Film: "Anna On Kodak Tri-X" By Mike Rees
"This series of 10 black-and-white images features Anna, captured on Kodak Tri-X 400 film using a Canon EOS 1N. Shot entirely with natural light, the series focuses on quiet moments of introspection, using shadow and soft highlights to emphasize subtle expressions and gestures. The goal was to create a cohesive, moody atmosphere while keeping the images raw and unpolished. Each shot was framed with minimal direction to keep the session spontaneous and true to the analog process.
A passionate amateur photographer, I’ve always had a love for film photography, capturing moments with timeless, analog charm. While film is my first love, I also embrace the versatility of Fuji cameras in my digital work. My focus is on portraits, but I occasionally venture into wedding photography, blending candid emotions with a natural, creative touch. Constantly learning, I’m driven by the art of storytelling through every frame."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Editorial: "La Haine" By Alfonso Pinto
"In 1995, the film "La Haine" (M. Kassovitz) depicted the harsh reality of the French suburbs characterized by social exclusion, racism, police abuse, and riots. 19 years later, the script is repeated, but this time the cinema gives way to the chronicle. On 27 June 2023, young Nahel is killed during a police check in Nanterre (near Paris). It is yet another in a long series that never seems to end. Two days later, a peaceful march organized by the young man's family degenerates into a riot that will affect the whole country for almost a week. This work relates to that afternoon when it all began.
Alfonso Pinto (1983) is a geographer, documentary filmmaker, and photographer. Born and raised in Italy, in 2011 he moved to France where he obtained a P.h.D. in geography and visual studies. From 2018 to 2022 he was a researcher and cultural mediator at the Ecole Urbaine de Lyon where he dealt with the aesthetics, imaginaries, and experiences of the Anthropocene. Author of numerous scientific and popular articles, in 2022 he published his first essay on industrial catastrophes. Together with François Xavier Destors, he made the documentary Toxicily (2023)."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In People: "Adolescence" By Olga Konchakova
"In the project 'Adolescence' I explore this stage in a person’s life, observing my son, and drawing on my experience. I see and record the changes taking place in him, a certain transformation. His body grows, emotions change, adult questions arise, and acceptance of heightened feelings. The world of a teenager is so fragile and vulnerable. During this period, I feel that he needs support, I try to understand him better through photographs, and I experience a reflection of my own feelings. This helps me find inner resources, better understand my reactions, and be more conscious in communicating with my son."
1st Place In Analog/Film: "Where Does The Tree End And The Rest Of The World Begin?" By Daniela Balestrin
"In the beginning, the intimate sphere. And then a community of circles before the eyes. So much roundness formed a thread of beads, and the essay proceeded in lines where each photograph called upon met the choice of meaning to make meaning exist. By displacing the individuality of the photographs, and giving them to the opening, a story of reciprocal animation occurred, where the breath of one extends into another. The things are alive and dreaming of us. This essay seeks to imagine its dreams, to venture into an invention.
In her work, visual artist and photographer Daniela Balestrin [1984; São Paulo/Brazil] creates intimacy with events, approaching the mesh of movements that weave through her daily life. She sees in the immanence of the imaginary in the real, the very experience of the mystery of existing. Her academic background is in Law [2007], having worked for almost fifteen years as a public servant. During this period, she gradually approached photography in a self-taught manner. Since 2020, she has transformed photography into her profession, also creating collages from her own materials."
1st Place In Book: "No Man’s Land" By Simon Johansson
"No Man’s Land is about a close circle of people in a village on the Swedish island of Öland. Here, farmers live side by side with an artist commune. Their lives and work are intertwined. The farmers become involved in art projects and the artists help with the farming. By portraying everyday life in the village, I describe the common ambition to be part of a context. The starting point of the project is my own experience of when that context was taken away from me. After living there for many years the end of a relationship turned into an emotional trauma and I had to leave a much-loved place.
I'm a freelance photographer and journalist/writer based in Stockholm, Sweden. Member of The Swedish Union of Journalists (SJF). 2016 I released the photobook “Across the Bridge” (Journal) about everyday life on the Swedish island Öland. My second photobook, “A Familiar Place” (Journal, 2018), is about everyday life in Stockholm. In 2019 my third photobook "The Young Ones" (Journal) was released. It's about children. In my fourth book, No Man's Land (Journal, 2023), I return to the island I portrayed in my debut book. I prefer to work in a classic documentary black and white tradition."
2nd Place In Book: "Book" By John Noltner
"A gifted storyteller, Noltner has worked on four continents, gathering stories of human courage, grace, and resilience. He has produced projects for national magazines, Fortune 500 companies, and non-profit organizations. He is the founder and director of the media arts project called A Peace of My Mind. Through exhibits, workshops, lectures, on-site studios, and distance learning, A Peace of My Mind leads transformative experiences that help a polarized world rediscover the common humanity that connects us."
2nd Place In Editorial: "Coeurs Rebelles" By Simone Olivieri
"Congenital heart disease represents one of the main causes of infant mortality in the African continent. Unfortunately, access to early diagnosis and adequate treatment is often limited due to a lack of healthcare infrastructure and specialized medical personnel. Furthermore, poverty makes it difficult for families to access necessary medical care, even when it is available. Cooperation International and non-governmental organization support can provide crucial resources for the diagnosis and treatment of congenital heart disease."
1st Place In People: "Unique Families Of The Roma Community Of Keldelari" By Michael Dorohovich
"These mysterious gypsy families live in the villages of Korolevo and Podvinogradovo in the Transcarpathian region and are one of the most closed communities in Ukraine. There is a strict law here that women must wear long skirts or dresses. Skirts are often made up of so many layers and padding that they can weigh up to ten kilograms. Girls get married at 12-13 years old and have children. Their clothes, culture, and traditions immerse you in a completely different amazing world.
Michael Dorohovich is a portrait and documentary photographer. Born in the small town of Uzhgorod in Transcarpathia, Ukraine. Author of successful photo projects in Ukraine, such as "Famous and interesting personalities of Transcarpathia', and 'Cultural ethnos of Transcarpathia", which were noted and awarded on many world platforms.Solo mountaineer and specialist in solo mountain trekking (he traveled the mountains of the Carpathians, Crimea, Caucasus, Alps, Altai, Kamchatka, Pamir, and Tien-Shan).Recorded his travels and ascents to the top of the world in photo landscapes."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Architecture: "The Abstract Cityscape Of Frankfurt Am Main" By Oliver Lahrem
"After visiting a retrospective of the artist Lyonel Feininger in Frankfurt, I was inspired to translate what I had seen into photography. He particularly liked his Cubist paintings, which he referred to as Prismism. I had my camera with me and so I set off through the city, which is characterized by high-rise buildings. The weather was favorable as it was completely overcast. Using different types of wiping techniques, each with individual settings and free hand, I photographed the scenery from different points of view in the city.
"If you really love nature, you will find beauty everywhere." - Vincent Van Gogh This quote from Vincent Van Gogh is very true for me, as I am a nature person and have been creatively dealing with nature as a landscape gardener for many years. When I was on vacation, I was always traveling, whether near or far, but I always had my camera with me. This was probably the basis for my photography, which became a passion. When I'm on the move, I always have an eye open for great subjects. With impressionist photography, I found a new field of activity alongside nature and architecture."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Book: "Big" By Marko Dimitrijevic And Amos Nachoum
"Big Animals, Big Emotions: When award-winning wildlife photographers Marko Dimitrijevic & Amos Nachoum join forces, the results are amazing. In BIG, they take us on a remarkable and moving journey around the world of big animals and into ourselves. For the first time, a wildlife photography book is crafted through the emotions felt by its photographers. When we encounter an animal in nature, we have a direct emotional response to it. We can feel awe, admiration, fascination and yes, sometimes love or fear as well. Marko & Amos make us feel those emotions through their images."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Book: "Kukës, Albania. Three Cities And One Nomination" By Sonia Corbo
"In the poorest area of Albania, in a suggestive naturalistic context, a city, Kukës, saw profound renovations during the last 50 years. In the 70s, a completely new city was born when the old urban settlement was flooded for the construction of a hydroelectric power plant. Moreover, due to the persecutory delusions of the communist dictator Enver Hoxha, another city was built 30 meters underground, to set the entire population in case of foreign attack. Finally, Kukës is the first city to receive a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Today the renovation continues: the new airport is on the cover.
I am Italian and I was born in Siena, Tuscany. My passions are traveling and taking pictures. In the beginning, I devoted myself more to landscapes and architecture. Then to a modern still-life that revolves around geometries and colors. Finally, my attention was seduced by portraits. I like color photos but black and white has won me over. Anyway, in my opinion, no matter what it is: to capture a moment of our existence is a real magic."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Events: "Rumbling" By Hung Chih Chen
"The Fire Dragon Culture is a dynamic blend of dance and fireworks, symbolizing unity and prosperity while honoring local heritage and welcoming good fortune in Miaoli, Taiwan."
Amateur/Student 1st Place In Fine Art: "In Search Of Light" By Ann Zhulan
"The 'In Search of Light' series is my search for light, as something that always pierces the darkness, giving me strength and hope to keep moving forward in this difficult period of war that is raging in my country."
Amateur/Student 2nd Place In Fine Art: "Color Study Series" By Paul Gravett
"The Color Studies fuses traditional macro photography with layering and blending techniques. This approach accentuates subtle surface, hue, and texture nuances, resulting in unexpected and captivating images. With their distinctive style, these works blur the line between photography and fine art. By embracing unpredictability, Color Studies expand the boundaries of photographic possibilities and invite viewers to appreciate the intricate interplay of visual elements. The experimental images transform perceptions and ignite the imagination, showcasing the vast potential of photography."
