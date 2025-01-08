João Coelho was honored as the 2024 Discovery of the Year in the Student/Amateur division for his powerful series, Taming Giants. His work tells the story of young laborers dismantling massive ships in an Angolan scrapyard.

Coelho shared that this project is still in progress and holds deep personal significance for him, both professionally and personally. "I discovered by chance this group of young people working in a ship graveyard, and from the beginning, I felt the importance of documenting the scenes of enormous drama that I witness every time I visit this beach."

As he spent more time with the group, who refer to themselves as the Titanic Gang, the photographer discovered additional layers to their story. These aspects, which he believes have immense documentary importance, are something he plans to explore and showcase further in his work. "In addition to the enormous courage, determination and audacity required to pull hundreds of pounds of iron out of the sea with the strength of their arms alone, there is such a strong bond between them that it seems like a real relationship between brothers."

Coelho explained that beyond the striking visual impact of the scenes he captures, the true purpose of his project is to deliver a powerful message of protest. He aims to highlight the injustice faced by these young workers, who take on life-threatening risks to earn just $10 a day—an amount barely sufficient to support their families.