ADVERTISEMENT

Most dog owners probably know the struggle of taking the perfect pic. You've spent ages coming up with the right angle and positioning your pup in just the right place. Then, you've got to be quick to snap them while they're being still. Sounds impossible, right?

If you're a millisecond too late, you're sometimes left with nothing but a blurry mess. However, in some cases, that blurred mess can become the most unintentionally hilarious piece of dog media ever seen to mankind. The Blurry Pictures Of Dogs subreddit collects these masterpieces of photography for everybody's enjoyment, and here we have some of the best examples the group has to offer!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Agent_Zephyr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

MacLightning Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

If you truly love your pet (and most dog owners do, of course), having nice pictures of them is a must. But hiring a professional pet photographer isn't always an option for people. You might think you don't have the right equipment or possess the necessary skills to do you doggo justice.

However, professional photographers say that owners can take just as stunning and as personal pictures on their smartphones. And you don't have to be an experienced professional to do so – you just need to have a few tricks and tips up your sleeve. Time to make your pup a true Instagram star!
#4

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

LeapDayBaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

eatseggwithfork Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

FF-coolbeans Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

The first thing to consider is lighting. Natural lighting is almost always your best bet. What's more, it can be really in tune with photographing your pup in nature: don't pets always look the best when they're surrounded by spring flowers, autumn leaves, or snowy tree tops in winter?

Professionals say that the best time to photograph outdoors is golden hour. That's the period of time either shortly after the sun comes up or just an hour before sunset. If that's not an option, choose the shade. And if you're indoors, make sure your pet is facing a window. Unless, of course, you're aiming for the questionable quality aesthetic on purpose.
#7

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Swedish_manatee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

dinklebergx3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

jeremyultimo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

The background matters too. It doesn't have to be perfect, especially if you're not going for a polished photo. Still, a good pet portrait should be clutter-free. "Coffee cups, cell phones, computers, phone chargers and other household items can all be distracting," photographer Terri J. writes on her blog.
#10

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

shwiftyget Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

sverdavbjorn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

elizabutts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

If you're photographing outdoors, such unwanted distractions would be garbage bins, other people and other pets. You should even clean up the natural surroundings if it fits your vision for the photo. That means removing sticks and leaves from the ground. That way, your pup is the only object in the photo that draws the eye!

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

meme_master656 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

LeapDayBaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

digbickbrandon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Pet photographer Allison Mae writes that a good way to check if there are any distractions in the background is to hold your hand at arm's length where the shot will be and see if anything else but your hand draws unwanted attention. She also recommends finding a background that contrasts the color(s) of your pup's fur. That'll make them stand out even more!
#16

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

SMiTHx116 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

makintok Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

uncommonprincess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Here's one more tip for those who are just as unsavvy with phone photography as I am – control the exposure! This is a must for owners whose pets have dark fur, as the light sensors in the phone's camera can have a hard time determining the correct exposure. "Tap the subject of your photo so that a sun icon appears. Drag the toggle up to increase the brightness or down to make it darker," Allison Mae recommends.
#19

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

vicente8a Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

rwAFCW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Pet photographers usually have to be ready to get down and dirty on the ground – unless you're putting your pet on some kind of podium. "You should be on the floor, with the lens at or well below the eye level of the dog," the photographers at The Tog Spot write.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

SlushyGB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

jvfranco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

stLmpp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Terri J. recommends getting closer to your pup instead of using the zoom function if you don't want to lose close-up portrait quality. The focus point should be your pet's eyes; they are, after all, the most expressive part of a pet's face. "This will help draw attention to their emotions and make the photo more captivating," according to Terri J.
#25

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

bwf1535532 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Ciridae_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

If you're not going for a funny blurred picture, use burst mode. You'll have a bunch of shots to choose from and, hopefully, no blurry pics. Professional photographer Laurie Clouthier told the AKC that this is a great way to capture your pet mid-movement. "There’s nothing like an action shot of your dog in motion, doing their favorite thing," she said.
#28

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

OutcastAtLast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

sw201444 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

MisterBuzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Situate yourself 40 yards (about one meter) away from your pup on the ground and call them over. "The success ratio is often low in this type of photo as there are so many variables like focus, movement, and expression. But when you get it right, the shot will be priceless," Clouthier says.
#31

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

radstr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#32

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Comradzebrog Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

daniellefigs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

The_Dor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

DirtMirster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Skyrimfanboy87 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

miranda6007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

fight-me-grrm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#40

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

LongSlideDown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Kuma_Paws_376 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

LittleRedIsHere Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

himynameisjennii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

meji_moo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Rmc779 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

pmauriat1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

kefalega Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#48

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Sandvich1015 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

AggitatedEgg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

KrowskiNall Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

OxBld1969 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

CorrectGrammarPls Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

BricknBrunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

_Birb_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

miranda6007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#56

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

joeyboiler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Paradox_Nutella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

iamjones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Fiftystorm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Oiseauii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

-tits-palmer- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

BagelsOverBread Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Cojy730 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Ayserx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

furious_lettuce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

dingus_45 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Fistmagic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#72

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Troll_Dovahdoge Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

DysautonomiaQueen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

A Blurry Picture Of A Dog

A Blurry Picture Of A Dog

boostbander24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

ChabbyMonkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

MisterBuzz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Ianobassman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

ISkateboard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

XboericaX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

butthole84 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

lkattan3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

NotEnoughCreamcheese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

zwinky588 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Madtronic_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Kuma_Paws_376 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

mayarudolphofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

flixiscute Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

rustytoe178 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

the-last-leviathan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

LordFlord Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Mexican-Cunt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

A Blurry Picture Of A Dog

A Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Dabromanovich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

poppy-pop-rocks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

DEV_astated Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#96

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

TheDapperBarber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

kesilence Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

papperslappen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

Blurry Picture Of Dogs

brodeine-goth-syrup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#100

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

jamie_of_house_m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

GoldenDoggo19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

MilkBoySupreme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

emdeemcd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#104

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

unicornwhisperer420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Bullets3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

tenmaruun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

KubaG7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Blurry Picture Of Dog

Blurry Picture Of Dog

cumshot420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

sib3ria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#110

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

soullesshostess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

iwantatoad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#112

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

movies132 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Ricccce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Tdizzl3d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

A Blurry Picture Of A Dog

A Blurry Picture Of A Dog

PeppercornBingBongBF Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Eltigrezanner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

Barkin’ Blurry Picture Of Dog

Barkin’ Blurry Picture Of Dog

beanbellies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#120

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

Blurry Picture Of A Dog

cerebelluhm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!