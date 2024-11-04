ADVERTISEMENT

Most dog owners probably know the struggle of taking the perfect pic. You've spent ages coming up with the right angle and positioning your pup in just the right place. Then, you've got to be quick to snap them while they're being still. Sounds impossible, right?

If you're a millisecond too late, you're sometimes left with nothing but a blurry mess. However, in some cases, that blurred mess can become the most unintentionally hilarious piece of dog media ever seen to mankind. The Blurry Pictures Of Dogs subreddit collects these masterpieces of photography for everybody's enjoyment, and here we have some of the best examples the group has to offer!