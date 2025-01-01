People Just Had To Screenshot These 93 Hilarious Text Conversations They Had This Year
We’ve all had those moments when texting doesn’t go as planned. Whether it’s a voice-to-text fail, multitasking gone wrong, or simply hitting “send” too soon, the results can often be unintentionally hilarious. These little mishaps have a way of turning ordinary conversations into laugh-out-loud moments that are too good not to share.
Thanks to screenshots, the internet gets to enjoy these texting blunders—from unexpected messages to awkward autocorrect disasters. Some go hilariously wrong, others surprisingly right, but all of them are guaranteed to bring a smile. Keep reading for a collection of text exchanges that might just make your day!
This post may include affiliate links.
Uber Eat
Roof Turkey
Even in the age of social media, messaging remains one of the most popular ways to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. There’s something simple and personal about a text message that makes it stand out, even in our increasingly digital world.
Across the globe, an astounding 23 billion text messages are sent every single day! That’s billions of little pings connecting people in every corner of the planet.
Finish Your Yoghurt
Generation X (Gen X) is a term used to describe people born between the mid-1960s and the late 1970s
I Don't Know Grandma ☹️
Woke Up This Morning With A Text From Grandma
In the United States alone, people send a staggering 2 trillion SMS and MMS messages per year, while the UK sends around 40.86 billion messages annually. It’s clear that texting is far from going out of style anytime soon.
Would you believe that the very first text message was sent on December 3, 1992? Fast forward to today, and we’re sending an incredible 8.4 trillion text messages a year. That’s a lot of “LOL,” “TTYL,” and emojis flying through cyberspace!
I Will Die On This Hill
Grandma Said She Was In The Middle Of The Atlantic Late Last Night With No Extra Explanation
When You Send A Meme To Your Friend At 4am And They Actually Respond
Even in the age of Instagram and TikTok, texting remains one of the most personal and reliable ways to stay connected. It’s quick, straightforward, and still feels more intimate than a comment or a like on social media.
No matter how advanced technology gets, the simplicity of messaging ensures it continues to hold a special place in how we communicate.
Forget It
That's A Bit Rude Nan
My mother has done this to me. i reiterated by not saying i love you back to her and she got pissed ,hurt didn't it mother, and also Happy new year pandas.
Man Got Jokes
Globally, the numbers are mind-blowing—an estimated 23 billion text messages are sent daily! That’s billions of conversations, updates, jokes, and emojis being exchanged every single day. It’s a testament to how this medium has remained a universal favorite, connecting people across cultures and continents.
My Dad's Business Idea
Seems Legit. This Isn't Even A Meme Too Lmao This Is Serious, Should I Send Him The Money Guys?
That's True
In 2021, U.S. consumers lodged an incredible 378,119 complaints with the Federal Trade Commission about unwanted text messages. Many of these complaints involved smishing—scam attempts via SMS that aim to trick people into giving away personal information.
These numbers highlight just how careful businesses need to be when using text messaging for outreach.
She Nicely Told You That She Doesn’t Get Paid Enough
No, she's telling you that you are contacting her outside her regular hours which crosses the line therapeutically.
Why Didn’t You Stop Me
While text messaging is a powerful tool for businesses to engage with customers, it’s essential that they play by the rules. Giving consumers an easy way to opt out of promotional messages is not just courteous—it’s crucial.
Failing to do so can result in regulatory complaints, frustrated customers, and a tarnished brand reputation that’s hard to rebuild.
Would've Given Them Extra Tip Money Because That Would Have Made Me Laugh
I Just Told My Dad That I Was Able To Compete In A Math Contest, And He Sends Me This
Woke Up To This Text From My Boyfriend. I’ve Been Talking/Moving In My Sleep Lately. I Am Thoroughly Embarrassed😂
I have absolutely no memory of what I was dreaming about lmao.
Hamgurber
ANd this is why you never eat the whole thing in one go until you know how strong they are.
Coo
On a personal level, however, texting often provides endless entertainment. Whether it’s autocorrect fails, hilarious misunderstandings, or clever comebacks, text messages can brighten our day like nothing else.
Johnny
Me_irl
Me_irl
So, have you ever sent a message you didn’t mean to, or had a texting moment that made you laugh out loud? Which of these texts is your favorite? Let us know—and maybe share them with someone who could use a good laugh today!
I Don’t Have Kids But If They Did This, I Don’t Think I Could Be Mad
My Dad Just Texted Me This, I Legit Thought I Was Gonna Die For A Sec
He just wanted to show me a cosplay video.
The Joe Text
I would have gone with "Where you goin' with gun in your hand?"
Me_irl
My Boyfriend Responding To His Own Message LOL
Me_irl
“Go To Bed”
I've Been Waiting For Dad's Contribution To This Sub
My Team Member Accidentally Texted Me (Her Boss) Instead Of Her Husband
Accidentally Sent This To My Mom
To Brad's Out There
My Father Who “Doesn’t Like Pets”
I Was Singing In My Room And My Mom Texted Me This
A Conversation I Had With My Cousin A Little While Ago Before A Family Dinner
Living It Up
Me_irl
;)
I’m Laughing Right Now
Sorry I Thought You Were A Mythical Giant
Cool. I Like That
Don’t Like That Pic
Areeeeeee Wahhhh
Me_irl
Tape
Me Irl
Fish
Red
Mercedes Car
I Never Thought My Dad Belonged Here Until Now
The Only 4 Texts My Dad Has Ever Sent Me. From His Flip Phone
My Mom Is Texting People A Personalized Emoji Of Herself To People That Is Made To Look Like Salt Bae And She Has No Clue Who He Is
My Nan Confused By Cap Locks
My Mom’s Train Got Delayed Because Someone Got Hit, She Reacted Appropriately
Grandpa Just Learned How To Text Photos... He Still Has Some Logistics To Think Through
It's A Good Thing They Don't Sell Insurance
Lost My Vape At A Mates House Asks If He Has It And He Sends Me This 😭
Sleep Texted For The First Time The Other Night, Thought It Was Funny But Also Pretty Creepy
I’ve never sleepwalked or anything, and the fact that the message is actually coherent (albeit nonsensical) AND I was conscious enough to turn my flash on to take a picture is creepy as hell.
A Text I Accidentally Sent To My Dad A While Back
JFC is that the Twin Towers on 9-11 in the background?!?
My Mom Still Doesn’t Understand Emojis 😭💀
I Sent A Pic Of The Cinnamon Rolls I Baked To The Family Group Chat And Everyone Got Really Serious About Choosing Their Piece
Shrimp Attack
My Sister Spams The “Pew Pew” Animation On Imessages Because She Thinks It’ll Get My Attention
This
My Boyfriend Is So Dramatic
he's always saying the pets i want are ugly , he's so mean 😭 this just made laugh sm
Ok,I'll ask. Why does this cat look British?
Text Exchange With My Grandson Regarding Dinner
Bitten by autocorrect again 🤣
You've Got To Be Kidding Me
I Had A Stroke
My Boss Texting Me This Just Thought This Was Funny
When Your Crush Texts Your Number By Accident
Scam
The Ashleigh Text
Keith
Samsung
May 14th
My Late Grandmother Figuring Out Her Phone
At It Again
This Is Insane
This Guy Still Sends "Ben" To Me
I Suspect My Wife Has Adhd, But It Just Makes Her Cuter To Me
She's so random but it makes me laugh and I think it's adorable.
Did I Fumble ????
Scammer Text:
MacBook Pro
Horses
iPhone’s Autocorrect Is Failing Mee. Sobrang Nakakahiyaa Omgg 😭
13 Year Old Daughter Has Been Sick
I heard her coughing early this morning. Poor funny baby. 😂❤️
Accidentally Asked My Coworker If She Thirsted For Blood
Shes an awesome lady lol this sub could use some positive interactions.