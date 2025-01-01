ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all had those moments when texting doesn’t go as planned. Whether it’s a voice-to-text fail, multitasking gone wrong, or simply hitting “send” too soon, the results can often be unintentionally hilarious. These little mishaps have a way of turning ordinary conversations into laugh-out-loud moments that are too good not to share.  

Thanks to screenshots, the internet gets to enjoy these texting blunders—from unexpected messages to awkward autocorrect disasters. Some go hilariously wrong, others surprisingly right, but all of them are guaranteed to bring a smile. Keep reading for a collection of text exchanges that might just make your day!

#1

Funny text exchange about washing a Pink Floyd t-shirt, featured in Best Texts of 2024 collection.

weirddalle Report

    #2

    Uber Eat

    Funny text exchange about food delivery confusion, highlighting the best texts of 2024.

    RaveInPeace Report

    #3

    Roof Turkey

    Turkey perched on a roof at night, with a humorous text overlay. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    Funcron Report

    Even in the age of social media, messaging remains one of the most popular ways to stay connected with friends, family, and colleagues. There’s something simple and personal about a text message that makes it stand out, even in our increasingly digital world.  

    Across the globe, an astounding 23 billion text messages are sent every single day! That’s billions of little pings connecting people in every corner of the planet.
    #4

    Finish Your Yoghurt

    Screenshot of a humorous social media exchange discussing a bus strike, with a witty retort about finishing yogurt.

    davideftw Report

    shelley avatar
    shelley sandblom
    shelley sandblom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Generation X (Gen X) is a term used to describe people born between the mid-1960s and the late 1970s

    #5

    I Don't Know Grandma ☹️

    I Don't Know Grandma ☹️

    Sue_Flay Report

    #6

    Woke Up This Morning With A Text From Grandma

    Text from grandma saying "Magic octopus," part of the best texts of 2024 collection.

    reddit.com Report

    In the United States alone, people send a staggering 2 trillion SMS and MMS messages per year, while the UK sends around 40.86 billion messages annually. It’s clear that texting is far from going out of style anytime soon.

    Would you believe that the very first text message was sent on December 3, 1992? Fast forward to today, and we’re sending an incredible 8.4 trillion text messages a year. That’s a lot of “LOL,” “TTYL,” and emojis flying through cyberspace!  
    #7

    I Will Die On This Hill

    Text conversation humorously debating food identity, featuring a potato and taco comparison.

    Cap_BD44 Report

    #8

    Grandma Said She Was In The Middle Of The Atlantic Late Last Night With No Extra Explanation

    Text exchange with grandma, humorously claiming to be at longitude 0.0, latitude 0.0.

    Adamsr71 Report

    vmblessing avatar
    Verena
    Verena
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is a bit off the west coast of Africa, under the dent.

    #9

    When You Send A Meme To Your Friend At 4am And They Actually Respond

    Text conversation with Spider-Man pointing meme; highlights of the best texts of 2024.

    RealisticCrafter Report

    Even in the age of Instagram and TikTok, texting remains one of the most personal and reliable ways to stay connected. It’s quick, straightforward, and still feels more intimate than a comment or a like on social media.

    No matter how advanced technology gets, the simplicity of messaging ensures it continues to hold a special place in how we communicate.

    #10

    Forget It

    Forget It

    Electronic_Willow966 Report

    #11

    That's A Bit Rude Nan

    Text exchange showing "Happy birthday Nanny, love you lots" and a response "K" for Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    Therealjohnwatson Report

    eniolapius493 avatar
    Depressy spaghetti
    Depressy spaghetti
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mother has done this to me. i reiterated by not saying i love you back to her and she got pissed ,hurt didn't it mother, and also Happy new year pandas.

    #12

    Man Got Jokes

    Humorous text exchange with dad planning a taxi ride, highlighting a funny misunderstanding. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    imgur.com Report

    izzycarr801 avatar
    Belle
    Belle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a jerk move unless you have actually called them a taxi, because someone could get stranded just an FYI!

    Globally, the numbers are mind-blowing—an estimated 23 billion text messages are sent daily! That’s billions of conversations, updates, jokes, and emojis being exchanged every single day. It’s a testament to how this medium has remained a universal favorite, connecting people across cultures and continents.
    #13

    My Dad's Business Idea

    Messy text message conversation with communication issues; humorous exchange from Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    SouvlakiPlaystation Report

    #14

    Seems Legit. This Isn't Even A Meme Too Lmao This Is Serious, Should I Send Him The Money Guys?

    Text message scam using a famous name, humorously claiming poverty and requesting money.

    Britified Report

    #15

    That's True

    Text message exchange about twins, highlighting humor from the best texts of 2024.

    Narrow_Example3355 Report

    In 2021, U.S. consumers lodged an incredible 378,119 complaints with the Federal Trade Commission about unwanted text messages. Many of these complaints involved smishing—scam attempts via SMS that aim to trick people into giving away personal information.

    These numbers highlight just how careful businesses need to be when using text messaging for outreach.
    #16

    Funny text message about wine named "Mosquito" from "The Hubs," part of the best texts of 2024.

    yoitsmelllll Report

    #17

    She Nicely Told You That She Doesn’t Get Paid Enough

    Text exchange about a surprising message to a therapist, capturing humorous real-life moments.

    Batsfunhouse Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, she's telling you that you are contacting her outside her regular hours which crosses the line therapeutically.

    #18

    Why Didn’t You Stop Me

    Person experimenting with virtual filters during a Zoom meeting; humorous moment captured for Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    kellyndyann Report

    While text messaging is a powerful tool for businesses to engage with customers, it’s essential that they play by the rules. Giving consumers an easy way to opt out of promotional messages is not just courteous—it’s crucial.

    Failing to do so can result in regulatory complaints, frustrated customers, and a tarnished brand reputation that’s hard to rebuild.
    #19

    Would've Given Them Extra Tip Money Because That Would Have Made Me Laugh

    Text conversation about a DoorDash order with unexpected autocorrect error.

    decentbirthday Report

    #20

    I Just Told My Dad That I Was Able To Compete In A Math Contest, And He Sends Me This

    Text message conversation with a "nerd" meme response, featuring humor. Best-Texts-Of-2024 content.

    Mother_Inspector_658 Report

    #21

    Woke Up To This Text From My Boyfriend. I’ve Been Talking/Moving In My Sleep Lately. I Am Thoroughly Embarrassed😂

    Funny text exchange about Uno cards and laughter. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    I have absolutely no memory of what I was dreaming about lmao.

    MrsCyanide Report

    #22

    Hamgurber

    Funny text exchange about trying a gummy for the first time, highlighting humor from Best Texts Of 2024.

    ScaryLikeTerry Report

    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ANd this is why you never eat the whole thing in one go until you know how strong they are.

    #23

    Coo

    Coo

    phoenix-007 Report

    On a personal level, however, texting often provides endless entertainment. Whether it’s autocorrect fails, hilarious misunderstandings, or clever comebacks, text messages can brighten our day like nothing else. 
    #24

    Johnny

    Chat exchange showing a humorous response related to marketplace interaction, capturing a moment from Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    Beautiful_Pear_269 Report

    #25

    Me_irl

    Text exchange about milk choices; humorous dialogue highlighting modern milk options for Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    Classic_Number_10 Report

    #26

    Me_irl

    Text exchange with a drawing attempt, featuring a woman at a picnic in a scenic location, highlighting Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    thewillard0 Report

    So, have you ever sent a message you didn’t mean to, or had a texting moment that made you laugh out loud? Which of these texts is your favorite? Let us know—and maybe share them with someone who could use a good laugh today!

    #27

    I Don’t Have Kids But If They Did This, I Don’t Think I Could Be Mad

    Amazon chat about accidental order of "Extreme Farts Extension Pack," highlighting a humorous customer service interaction.

    imgur.com Report

    #28

    My Dad Just Texted Me This, I Legit Thought I Was Gonna Die For A Sec

    iMessage screen showing "Come here" text, part of the best texts of 2024.

    He just wanted to show me a cosplay video.

    A_Zesty_Carrot Report

    #29

    The Joe Text

    Text message exchange with "joe mama" joke included, showing humorous conversation.

    nct420 Report

    #30

    Me_irl

    Text conversation with humorous misunderstanding, featuring the best-texts-of-2024.

    Illustrious_Fix2933 Report

    #31

    My Boyfriend Responding To His Own Message LOL

    Text conversation about securing a pencil; the Best-Texts-Of-2024 theme of humor and miscommunication is highlighted.

    Swimming-Barnacle953 Report

    #32

    Me_irl

    Text message screenshot with whale emoji art, titled "mom look it's a whale." Response says "Meaningless." Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    snfssmc Report

    #33

    “Go To Bed”

    Humorous text conversation with repeated "Hello" messages, capturing best texts of 2024 trend.

    AyyLmaoKickIT Report

    #34

    I've Been Waiting For Dad's Contribution To This Sub

    I've Been Waiting For Dad's Contribution To This Sub

    upvote-or-downvote Report

    #35

    My Team Member Accidentally Texted Me (Her Boss) Instead Of Her Husband

    My Team Member Accidentally Texted Me (Her Boss) Instead Of Her Husband

    Sensitive_Funny_8269 Report

    #36

    Accidentally Sent This To My Mom

    Text exchange featuring a humorous misunderstanding, illustrating the Best Texts of 2024.

    Plastic-Phone-7767 Report

    #37

    To Brad's Out There

    Funny text exchange shared in a tweet; features witty comeback included in the Best Texts of 2024.

    SaeedDiCaprio Report

    #38

    My Father Who “Doesn’t Like Pets”

    Funny cat text messages discussing watching sports and being lazy; highlights from best texts of 2024.

    Ok-Truck187 Report

    #39

    I Was Singing In My Room And My Mom Texted Me This

    Text conversation featuring links to beginner singing lessons and vocal exercises.

    Lazy_Dragonfruit7363 Report

    #40

    A Conversation I Had With My Cousin A Little While Ago Before A Family Dinner

    Text conversation humorously discussing mushrooms.

    imanpearl Report

    #41

    Living It Up

    Text conversation with a humorous rejection for prom, highlighted in green and gray, showcasing one of the best-texts-of-2024.

    Fayde_M Report

    #42

    Me_irl

    Text exchange about studying international relations with humor, part of best-texts collection.

    RyanH090 Report

    #43

    Frog

    Text conversation with a humorous exchange about a frog in hand, featuring playful dialogue. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    reddit.com Report

    #44

    ;)

    Dad sends funny selfie text with custom emoji expression in best texts of 2024.

    c8linchicca Report

    #45

    I’m Laughing Right Now

    Text message joke about cracked screen; added to Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    RedditRaptorV Report

    #46

    Sorry I Thought You Were A Mythical Giant

    Text exchange about RC truck parts alongside an image of a small RC tire being held in hand. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    lonestarscout Report

    #47

    Cool. I Like That

    Two shark emojis in a text conversation about their appearance.

    Epicular Report

    #48

    Don’t Like That Pic

    Text conversation featuring a humorous exchange between dad and child from the Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    Happygravestone Report

    #49

    Areeeeeee Wahhhh

    Live chat conversation featuring customer support dialogue, showcasing best texts of 2024.

    peepeepoopooman69_ Report

    #50

    Me_irl

    Customer texts Chick-Fil-A support, questioning cow-themed ad; humorous reply says "Moo." Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    010rusty Report

    #51

    Tape

    Text exchange featuring a hand with tape on fingers, humorous context. Best Texts of 2024.

    pacmanboss256 Report

    #52

    Me Irl

    Funny text exchange about buying bread, featuring autocorrect errors. Best-Texts-Of-2024 humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Fish

    Decorated laptop with colorful fish stickers, showcasing unique personalization.

    romaniancar Report

    #54

    Red

    Text message exchange about trading a riding mower for a $19,000 car in "Best Texts of 2024".

    TybonBoi Report

    #55

    Mercedes Car

    Screenshot of a text exchange with a humorous misunderstanding related to selling a car, part of Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    parordice Report

    #56

    I Never Thought My Dad Belonged Here Until Now

    Text exchange about mistaken account login, highlighting tech misunderstanding; part of Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    fightms Report

    #57

    The Only 4 Texts My Dad Has Ever Sent Me. From His Flip Phone

    Funny dad text messages with typos, highlighting communication quirks. Best-Texts-Of-2024 humor moments.

    katyrose_ Report

    #58

    My Mom Is Texting People A Personalized Emoji Of Herself To People That Is Made To Look Like Salt Bae And She Has No Clue Who He Is

    My Mom Is Texting People A Personalized Emoji Of Herself To People That Is Made To Look Like Salt Bae And She Has No Clue Who He Is

    typicalredditor8 Report

    #59

    My Nan Confused By Cap Locks

    Text message exchange with a humorous large font, part of the Best-Texts-Of-2024 collection.

    Soily26 Report

    #60

    My Mom’s Train Got Delayed Because Someone Got Hit, She Reacted Appropriately

    My Mom’s Train Got Delayed Because Someone Got Hit, She Reacted Appropriately

    ActuallyPotato Report

    #61

    Grandpa Just Learned How To Text Photos... He Still Has Some Logistics To Think Through

    Close-up of a text exchange showing an iPhone on a table, associated with best texts.

    humansof Report

    #62

    It's A Good Thing They Don't Sell Insurance

    Text exchange shown where a nightmare text meant for a boyfriend is mistakenly sent to Capital One. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    knittykitty Report

    #63

    Lost My Vape At A Mates House Asks If He Has It And He Sends Me This 😭

    Person surrounded by vapor, with text exchange about finding a vape. Best-Texts-Of-2024 theme.

    ProtagonistThomas Report

    #64

    Sleep Texted For The First Time The Other Night, Thought It Was Funny But Also Pretty Creepy

    Dark room with bed corner and humorous text about a Dragon Ball villain. Best-Texts-Of-2024 theme.

    I’ve never sleepwalked or anything, and the fact that the message is actually coherent (albeit nonsensical) AND I was conscious enough to turn my flash on to take a picture is creepy as hell.

    Joeman106 Report

    #65

    A Text I Accidentally Sent To My Dad A While Back

    Text conversation with a funny cartoon image, incorporating "Best Texts Of 2024" theme.

    Ordinary_Simple8833 Report

    #66

    My Mom Still Doesn’t Understand Emojis 😭💀

    Text conversation with the incorrect use of a laughing emoji. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    uncommonlyaverage Report

    #67

    I Sent A Pic Of The Cinnamon Rolls I Baked To The Family Group Chat And Everyone Got Really Serious About Choosing Their Piece

    Family group chat sharing baked cinnamon rolls; a fun conversation about picking the best rolls.

    butstronger Report

    #68

    Shrimp Attack

    A dog surrounded by illustrated shrimps on a black background, referencing best texts of 2024.

    @fnafluffy Report

    #69

    My Sister Spams The “Pew Pew” Animation On Imessages Because She Thinks It’ll Get My Attention

    Text conversation featuring a humorous back-and-forth about "pew pew" messages, showcasing a best text of 2024.

    Quirky_Image_5598 Report

    #70

    This

    Chat exchange about package delivery between customer and Amazon support; humorous response included. Best Texts Of 2024.

    lucyvharrison Report

    #71

    My Boyfriend Is So Dramatic

    Black cat with large ears in a humorous text conversation discussing its unique appearance; Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    he's always saying the pets i want are ugly , he's so mean 😭 this just made laugh sm

    aacidd_ Report

    #72

    Text Exchange With My Grandson Regarding Dinner

    Text exchange with a typo about bacon-wrapped pork chops, highlighting humor in "best texts."

    Bitten by autocorrect again 🤣

    twink1813 Report

    debandeowyn avatar
    Deborah
    Deborah
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bacon wrapped almost anything is good. Even if it's bacon wrapped bacon.

    #73

    You've Got To Be Kidding Me

    Text exchange showing a mom at college orientation with new friends. Funniest texts of 2024.

    Avery_Leilani Report

    #74

    I Had A Stroke

    Discord conversation with humorous misspellings, illustrating one of the best-texts-of-2024.

    AntAcrobatic2603 Report

    #75

    My Boss Texting Me This Just Thought This Was Funny

    Screenshot of humorous text exchange with a surveillance photo, featuring Best-Texts-Of-2024 content.

    Correct_Luck3831 Report

    #76

    When Your Crush Texts Your Number By Accident

    Text exchange about blankets and wrong number, representing one of the best texts of 2024.

    marbels45 Report

    #77

    Scam

    Group chat titled "3 Beds 2 Baths - House" with a message about availability labeled as a scam. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    SaintBarrier Report

    #78

    The Ashleigh Text

    Text exchange with typo humor in a dating app conversation.

    nibsitaas Report

    #79

    Keith

    Text message exchange between tenant and landlord with a mouse emoji response. Best-Texts-Of-2024 theme.

    Outrageous-Blood-601 Report

    #80

    Samsung

    Text conversation about discounted edible choco bars.

    Comfortable-Post-344 Report

    #81

    May 14th

    Text conversation showing a grocery request and confirmation from Mom, featuring Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    sammi-blue Report

    #82

    My Late Grandmother Figuring Out Her Phone

    Text conversation with Grammy figuring out texting; includes one of the Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    dankcakes Report

    #83

    At It Again

    Text exchange between a dad and child about a favorite singer, humorous misunderstanding featured in Best Texts of 2024.

    wowitsme17 Report

    #84

    This Is Insane

    Text exchange mix-up humorously shared online, related to Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    brodysheetzESPN Report

    #85

    This Guy Still Sends "Ben" To Me

    Chat screenshot showing repeated messages saying "Ben" from May 7 to May 10. Best texts of 2024.

    Certain_Suit_1905 Report

    #86

    I Suspect My Wife Has Adhd, But It Just Makes Her Cuter To Me

    Mechanic working under a car with humorous text messages, related to best texts of 2024.

    She's so random but it makes me laugh and I think it's adorable.

    ilyasm0 Report

    #87

    Did I Fumble ????

    Text conversation about being busy, featuring emojis and a humorous exchange; Best-Texts-Of-2024 example.

    ethanhappens Report

    #88

    Scammer Text:

    Text exchange with a person mistaking someone for a scammer, featuring humorous and unexpected replies.

    seobkive Report

    #89

    MacBook Pro

    Humorous text exchange joke about eating preferences, featuring "Best Texts Of 2024" theme.

    serendipty3821 Report

    #90

    Horses

    Funny text exchange with someone typing gibberish, highlighting a humorous moment. Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    the_gaming_dog Report

    #91

    iPhone’s Autocorrect Is Failing Mee. Sobrang Nakakahiyaa Omgg 😭

    Chat message exchange with humorous text, highlighting a mix-up, related to Best-Texts-Of-2024.

    gummybeaaaaars Report

    #92

    13 Year Old Daughter Has Been Sick

    Text exchange with humorous moments and emojis, showcasing best-texts-of-2024.

    I heard her coughing early this morning. Poor funny baby. 😂❤️

    anon_opotamus Report

    #93

    Accidentally Asked My Coworker If She Thirsted For Blood

    Text exchange with humor and emojis, highlighting one of the best texts of 2024.

    Shes an awesome lady lol this sub could use some positive interactions.

    Recycleyourtrash Report

