ADVERTISEMENT

I must confess, I’ve made some questionable fashion choices over the years. I don’t cringe at them the way I used to; instead, I just laugh and call my 2010s style ‘camp.’ Still, I’m thankful none of my more disastrous outfits ever made it online.

These poor dresses, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky.

They’ve had their moment in the spotlight on the Facebook group aptly named ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress.’ We feel a bit sorry for how much attention they’ve drawn, but we couldn’t resist putting together a best-of-all-time compilation of the ones we’ve featured on Bored Panda.

Scroll down to reminisce with us and upvote the looks you think deserve the title of the most hideous!