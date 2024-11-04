ADVERTISEMENT

I must confess, I’ve made some questionable fashion choices over the years. I don’t cringe at them the way I used to; instead, I just laugh and call my 2010s style ‘camp.’ Still, I’m thankful none of my more disastrous outfits ever made it online.

These poor dresses, on the other hand, weren’t so lucky.

They’ve had their moment in the spotlight on the Facebook group aptly named ‘You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress.’ We feel a bit sorry for how much attention they’ve drawn, but we couldn’t resist putting together a best-of-all-time compilation of the ones we’ve featured on Bored Panda.

Scroll down to reminisce with us and upvote the looks you think deserve the title of the most hideous!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Seen Today At Tjmaxx And I Feel Like It’s The Definition Of What This Group Was Created For

Seen Today At Tjmaxx And I Feel Like It’s The Definition Of What This Group Was Created For

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
You May Also Like:
#2

On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words

On A Shein Ad. I Have No Words

Amber Ennis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
bayboughton avatar
Bay Bo
Bay Bo
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um... skanky... kinky...weird...missing a few parts.mm

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Hmm

Hmm

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
jack23458 avatar
Mavis
Mavis
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she's 30 that's just sad...if she's 17 I'll cut her some slack.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Pizza Dress

Pizza Dress

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Minister: "...and if so let them object now or forever hold their peace." Half the audience: "THERE'S NO PINEAPPLE" brawl ensues /j

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Ummm, No. LOL

Ummm, No. LOL

Hannah Sanchez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Ummm

Ummm

Christina Ward Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

New horror movie. All of the unwanted shoulder pads from the 80s have mutated and are hunting down their victims.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

Saw This In The Comments Of Another Group Of Mine

Saw This In The Comments Of Another Group Of Mine

Raylin Alarcon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

Noah Cyrus. She Looks Comfy

Noah Cyrus. She Looks Comfy

Tara Myers-Vendetti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Fashion In 2022

Fashion In 2022

DigZoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's what happened to the blow up furniture from the early 2000s!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

Not Covering Her Face Bc She’s A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This

Not Covering Her Face Bc She’s A Model But Cmon Now Shein What The Hell Is This

Brianna Carbajal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Hmm

Hmm

Hailey Boivin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

I Don't Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly "Reworked" Levi's?!?!

I Don't Understand Boutique Clothing. Who Would Wear This And Where Would They Be Going And Why The F*** Would Anyone Pay Over $3000 For Horribly "Reworked" Levi's?!?!

Tiffany Runyon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

Hmm

Hmm

Destiny Dutton Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

4500$ Absolutely Not

4500$ Absolutely Not

Ariyon Weese Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it's 'very good condition' that suggests it is second-hand, so someone paid how much for it originally? Then realised how stupid it was and still expect to get $4475.73 for it?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

Today’s Finds

Today’s Finds

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

I Finally Found Something To Post On Here

I Finally Found Something To Post On Here

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This does nothing for her figure, nor anyone else’s

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

I Don’t Understand “Fashion” These Days

I Don’t Understand “Fashion” These Days

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

For Your Consideration… Some Of This Is A Photoshop Fail, Admittedly

For Your Consideration… Some Of This Is A Photoshop Fail, Admittedly

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

Ummm A Scuba Diving Dress? My Questions Are Why, For Who And Why Is It Almost $5,000

Ummm A Scuba Diving Dress? My Questions Are Why, For Who And Why Is It Almost $5,000

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the type of materials from the Great British Sewing Bee refashion challenge, but they usually end up looking good.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

Ahahhahahahahahha

Ahahhahahahahahha

Rachel McHale Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

That's One Way To Wear Your Dress

That's One Way To Wear Your Dress

Katherine Sinhawk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This I don't mind so much because it's really just a piece of art masquerading as clothes

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid

I Love Björk, Her Music Is Awesome And I Get That The Quirky Fashion Thing Is Her Deal. But Did She Not Dress Like Covid

Stephanie Stephens Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Hanene Zarrouk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

I Am Plus Size And Like Compliments….this Dress Is Not For Me

I Am Plus Size And Like Compliments….this Dress Is Not For Me

Sarah Ihrer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do so many 'plus sized' designers think they just want shapeless clothes?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Greek Gyros

Greek Gyros

Guy Zohar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

A Surgical Glove After Boil Removal Procedure

A Surgical Glove After Boil Removal Procedure

Hansu Bansu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Oh Man…

Oh Man…

Kennedy Heath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Wow look at these beautiful men’s shirt collars, I bet these would make an incredible women’s dress.”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks

Not A Dress But Wtf Balenciaga. Almost 1k For A Towel Wrapped Around The Waist? No Thanks

Andrea Ruiz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

We Might Need A New Group Called “You Can’t Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress”

We Might Need A New Group Called “You Can’t Just Slap A Stuffed Animal On It And Call It A Dress”

Kennedy Heath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it actually attached, or does she have to hold onto it like that all night? I hope no one bumps into her or anything so she drops it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Looking For Summer Street Style For A Client I’m Photographing And I Find This Monstrosity

Looking For Summer Street Style For A Client I’m Photographing And I Find This Monstrosity

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually don’t hate this. I wouldn’t wear it but it has that “weird chic” vibe, I could see this in a fashion magazine.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

Don’t Worry Ladies, You Too Can Look Like A Figureless Polka Dot Worm For The Low Price Of $2,790!

Don’t Worry Ladies, You Too Can Look Like A Figureless Polka Dot Worm For The Low Price Of $2,790!

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I could make this with one of my bedsheets and a solid couple hours in front of the tv.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

The Belly Button Though

The Belly Button Though

Sarah Brown Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

When You Just Don't Have Time For Gardening

When You Just Don't Have Time For Gardening

Maria Theren Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

That Awful Dress My Goodness

That Awful Dress My Goodness

Areli Aguirre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal

Some Girl From My College Wore This To Formal

Abi Ricci Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I’m Just.. So Confused!

I’m Just.. So Confused!

Sienna Stanley Clipson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Olivia Rice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#38

I’m Not Too Sure Why But This Is What I Saw Today On Snap. Would You Even Call This A Dress?

I’m Not Too Sure Why But This Is What I Saw Today On Snap. Would You Even Call This A Dress?

Lavinia Juren Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Skirt…

Skirt…

Patti Peters Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It wouldn't even be suitable (or comfortable) for a cover up after swimming

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Fashion In 2022

Fashion In 2022

DigZoo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Look At This

Look At This

Deborah Ratto Dash Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to have a few of these for my hamsters to play in

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#42

Ok, But What?

Ok, But What?

Fernanda Moraes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's like the opposite/upside down of a tutu and point shoe ribbons

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Saw This Dresss On A Wedding Photographers Page And Knew I Had To Share With Y’all

Saw This Dresss On A Wedding Photographers Page And Knew I Had To Share With Y’all

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Ms. Girl Is Famous, Thought It Looked Like Post-It’s Lmaoo

Ms. Girl Is Famous, Thought It Looked Like Post-It’s Lmaoo

Sarah Vess Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Is A Down Comforter And A Bath Mat

This Is A Down Comforter And A Bath Mat

Steph Lannutti Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Fungus-Core??? An Homage To The Mushroom Zombies Of The Last Of Us?

Fungus-Core??? An Homage To The Mushroom Zombies Of The Last Of Us?

Lyn Beavers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Bruh

Bruh

Nicole Brooks Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Honestly I kinda love Julia fox just because she’s such a weirdo.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

What In The Happy Hell Is Going On Here? (Phaedra Parks)

What In The Happy Hell Is Going On Here? (Phaedra Parks)

Spirit Gonzales-Mendez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#49

I’m Torn Because At First It Looked Cool But Then You Realize She’s Wearing Butter Knives

I’m Torn Because At First It Looked Cool But Then You Realize She’s Wearing Butter Knives

Kinder Dozier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Why?

Why?

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Hmm

Hmm

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This reminds me of the way one of my great-aunts decorated her toilet (IYKYK)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#52

Saw This On Tik Tok LOL It Flatters Her Figure Tho!

Saw This On Tik Tok LOL It Flatters Her Figure Tho!

Jadyn Sullins Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

Finally Found Something Worthy To Be Shared Here. This Reminds Me Of When I Tried To DIY A Purse Of Out Of Pair Of Jeans And My Sister Threw It Away Thinking Its Scrap (Because It Was Trash)

Finally Found Something Worthy To Be Shared Here. This Reminds Me Of When I Tried To DIY A Purse Of Out Of Pair Of Jeans And My Sister Threw It Away Thinking Its Scrap (Because It Was Trash)

Sabarni Sengupta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jessicashookhoff avatar
Jessica Shookhoff
Jessica Shookhoff
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel so confused- this is obviously stupid, but on the other hand, Sister is rockin that look!!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#54

Its A “Skirt”

Its A “Skirt”

Emma Lohnes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Not Covering Her Face Cause She’s Famous Here In Brazil….but Why?

Not Covering Her Face Cause She’s Famous Here In Brazil….but Why?

Lara Falkievicz Niehues Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can’t even tell which one OP is referring to lmao

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Jennifer Culver-Irwin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jessicashookhoff avatar
Jessica Shookhoff
Jessica Shookhoff
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was it really necessary to sacrifice Big Bird to the Fashion Gods???

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Julia Fox At Cannes, With Stars Added So The Photo Doesn't Get Zucced

Julia Fox At Cannes, With Stars Added So The Photo Doesn't Get Zucced

Rebecca Mis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
davidmorgan_6 avatar
David Morgan
David Morgan
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unfortunately for her, despite her good looks and figure, the dress wasn't custom-made for her, and her chest is getting distorted to fit those plastic cups. This looks bad and can't be comfortable.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

Jill Biden

Jill Biden

Sun Knee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Love And Hate This So Much. Its Giving Swamp Siren, But Also Looks Like A Sweater I Could Find On The Sidewalk Downtown Hahah

I Love And Hate This So Much. Its Giving Swamp Siren, But Also Looks Like A Sweater I Could Find On The Sidewalk Downtown Hahah

Group member Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I….what Is Burberry Doing?!

I….what Is Burberry Doing?!

Sarah Ihrer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

I Present To You All

I Present To You All

Stacey Boings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think

I Saw This On Insta Earlier And Knew Where It Belonged. I Absolutely Hate It, But I Wanna Know What Others Think

Midas Moore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

UPS

UPS

You can’t just slap some fabric together and call it a dress Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

I'll Never Allow You Twilight People To Live That Phase Down

I'll Never Allow You Twilight People To Live That Phase Down

RobynThe Human Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was admittedly a weird phase. I was in grade 9, I remember making tshirts with my friend and driving 2.5 hours to the closest movie theatre for the first movie premiere. You wouldn’t think it if you knew me now 😂

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

I Have No Words

I Have No Words

Jenna Burke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

At First, I Thought It Was AI

At First, I Thought It Was AI

Nick Emuchay Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Weird Looking Clothing

Weird Looking Clothing

Guy Zohar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she moves her legs closer together she’s going to trip on that fabric 😅

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#68

Saving For National Dress As Your Favourite Vegetable Day

Saving For National Dress As Your Favourite Vegetable Day

Lauren Williams Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#69

Umm

Umm

Pradeep Bandara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
fenoto6808 avatar
Tiger
Tiger
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you go swimming in Jean shorts but then you fart underwater

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

It Had To Be Said

It Had To Be Said

Karen Baez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!