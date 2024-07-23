ADVERTISEMENT

Tumblr was a social media giant in the early 2010s. It was the perfect middle ground, offering more text characters than Twitter and less clutter than Facebook. For many people, it was a glorious era of online networking

Thankfully, the Curated Tumblr subreddit keeps those days alive in today’s world of “reels” and “shorts.” As the name suggests, it’s a collection of screenshots from the platform that touch on political discourse, life’s absurdities, and everything in between.

We’re keeping this a lighthearted list that’s more about the silly and mundane. Enjoy scrolling and have yourself a nice throwback to a simpler time on the internet.

#1

It's Not Getting Fast, But It's Getting There

Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Yes! Noticed the other day, why is this not working anymore??

#2

[u.s.] Michigan Democrats

#3

Astronaut

If you came of age in the Instagram and TikTok era, you’re likely not as familiar with Tumblr’s appeal. But looking at its About page will tell you a lot about its character and personality. 

“Wholesome chaos” was the phrase used to describe the site’s contents. It also encourages self-expression because “Tumblr is whatever you want it to be.”

#4

Tit For Tat

Moo
Moo
Her words tend to hurt her in the long run. Yet she doesn't learn

#5

😔

Cat Palmer
Cat Palmer
The first part happened to me: after a sudden massive decline in health I was found to be dangerously deficient in a vitamin (B12, fwiw). Sadly the "solved all my problems" bit has yet to take effect.

#6

Gargle My Balls, Microsoft

The internet defines Tumblr as a microblog. However, its founder, David Karp, does not use this description. In an interview with Media Bistro, he describes it as “the easiest way to share yourself.” 

Karp also emphasizes Tumblr’s flexibility regarding the type of content users can create. Because it is easy for anyone to self-publish, he believes it helped draw in a broad audience. 

#7

Shoo

#8

Pokemon Names

#9

We Sadly Live In A Society

“It’s the gay people in your phone” is another description written on the site. This comes from Tumblr’s similar claim to be the “queerest place on the internet.” 

According to Adweek statistics published in 2021, one in four users on the platform identify as LGBTQIA+. A Tumblr user is also said to be 193% more likely to be part of the queer community compared to other social networking sites.

#10

Chess

#11

Book-Ish

#12

A Collection Of Alternative Sayings

To solidify Tumblr’s reputation as queer-friendly, Sydney-based writer and photographer Jonno Revanche wrote an article for The Guardian in 2016. Here, he described the platform as his “saviour” that made him see he “wasn’t monstrous and unloveable.”

“While it may seem simple or silly, social media allowed me to express elements of myself I felt like I couldn’t in my day-to-day life,” he wrote. 
#13

That Tables Turn

#14

Female

#15

Taking It Seriously

Tumblr seems to have always catered to a younger, more progressive audience. For author and DePaul University professor Allison McCracken, it became the youth’s “best option for an online ‘private’ public space.” 

In a journal article she published in 2017, she credits the platform’s ability to “bring a broader range of voices” than any college classroom could. She also believes Tumblr was able to “offer developed minority representation” when the media wasn’t able to.

#16

From What I Can Tell This Hasnt Been Posted Here Yet So Here

#17

Sex

#18

Cursed_sitcom

Despite its reach and popularity among the younger demographic, Tumblr had its fair share of controversies. In 2018, it announced a prohibition on “adult content” after an iOS ban on the app due to child pornography issues. 

In an official statement, Tumblr assured its users that it would continue to work to keep the platform a “safe place for creative expression, self-discovery, and a deep sense of community.” However, it received backlash, with affected users attacking its queer-friendly claim.

#19

Yeah, You’d Think They’d Be Able To Put Two And Two Together On This One

Moo
I personally think without the social stigma more people would come out as bi, but who knows

#20

Pronunciation

#21

Evolution

By the time the controversy arose, Tumblr had already spiked in value and had been sold to media giant Yahoo! for a whopping $1.1 billion in 2013. In an interview with Inc. at the time of the sale, Karp admitted he wasn’t expecting it to happen that year. However, a “remarkable opportunity” presented itself. 

“This was an unbelievable opportunity to shortcut a lot of the very hard things that we’re about to be going through,” he explained.
#22

"This Country Used To Build Railroads!"

#23

Try Finger, But Gun

#24

Good Person

Tumblr remained with Yahoo! for four years before moving to Verizon Media. Two years later, in 2019, Verizon sold the platform to Automattic, the parent company of WordPress.com. 

This time, the price tag was far less. Reports didn’t specify the amount, but it was believed to be “well below” $20 million, a far cry from its original purchase value.

#25

Boring Queers

#26

Poker > AI

#27

What's Your Corpse To Water Ratio?

Now, we’re shifting the attention to you, dear readers. What do you think about Tumblr as a social media platform? Where do you think it stands in comparison to TikTok and Instagram? Let’s create a discussion in the comments!
#28

The End Of The Monarchy

#29

>greentext Form

#30

Scenes Are Meant To Be Seen

VikingAbroad
VikingAbroad
The light comes from the same place as the music - is pretty poetic!

#31

Dumb Ways To Die

#32

Most Embarrassing Thing That Can Ever Happen

#33

That's How It Works

Vinny DaPooh
Vinny DaPooh
Yep. I'm the guy the defense wants on the jury. You committed a crime and got immediate karma so now want the true victim to pay? Your honor, are we allowed to hang the plaintiff?

#34

Catholicism Patch Notes

Moo
Moo
I'm Christian, but I really don't understand Catholicism. I'm reading the Bible all the way through and I just don't understand where they got any of the things they say and do-

#35

Accidentally Based

#36

True Allyship 🏳️‍🌈

The explanation
The explanation
Then again, maybe if you question somebody's identity and sexuality, they'll be annoyed. Also, what if their friend was gay but hadn't come out yet? Seems a jerkish way to treat your friends

#37

I'm Late!

#38

[u.s.] Vocal Minority

#39

Welcome To Twitblr

#40

Science

#41

From A Small Boy To Kratos

#42

Racist, But Funny

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
I want to be a native american with positive racist teacher, i need to go outside and connect with nature

#43

Shaggy, The High Geologist

#44

Rich People And Ghosts

#45

Autism Awareness

#46

Professionalism

#47

Evil Ethics Board

#48

Americanized Food

Jack Burton
Jack Burton
A lot of american people still think pizza and hamburger is an american invention.

#49

[marvel] A Simple But Elegant Solution

The explanation
The explanation
The idea here is that the light would then blind the people due to to the technology. It works in this comic and is rather cool. This would not work in real life however. Still a cool scene though

#50

I Love How Stupid The Cybertruck Is

Moo
Moo
I saw a cyber truck with a shattered windshield, Elon is a liar

#51

Forged In Fire

#52

Remember Shinzo Abe?

#53

But Chris Pratt Is One Of Them. Y'know, Generic And Famous But Milktoast Performance?

#54

Supes

#55

[u.s.] Confederate Surrender Day (Was Yesterday)

