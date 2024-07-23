ADVERTISEMENT

Tumblr was a social media giant in the early 2010s. It was the perfect middle ground, offering more text characters than Twitter and less clutter than Facebook. For many people, it was a glorious era of online networking.

Thankfully, the Curated Tumblr subreddit keeps those days alive in today’s world of “reels” and “shorts.” As the name suggests, it’s a collection of screenshots from the platform that touch on political discourse, life’s absurdities, and everything in between.

We’re keeping this a lighthearted list that’s more about the silly and mundane. Enjoy scrolling and have yourself a nice throwback to a simpler time on the internet.