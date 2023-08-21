If we sit down and think hard about our goals and priorities, then we can come up with a list of things that we genuinely enjoy doing. This might mean different things to everyone. Some, for instance, might be passionate about art and writing, while others might want to focus on music and dance.

Most of us also want to have good, strong relationships with others because we’re social animals. Having an active social life isn’t just pleasant, it’s good for our health. The BBC stresses that loneliness can be just as dangerous as smoking. Leading a lonely life leads to more health problems, and shorter, lower-quality lives. According to health experts, around half of the American population is thought to be affected by this.