Doing only what everyone else tells you to do is no way to go through life. Instead, it’s important to develop the confidence to embrace your true passions—and pursue them without embarrassment or guilt. Just because society tells you something is cool doesn’t make it so.

Jake Okechukwu Effoduh, a Ph.D. candidate at the Osgoode Hall Law School of York University, recently went viral on X (formerly Twitter) when he asked everyone for their thoughts on what they’re convinced people only pretend to enjoy. Camping, situationships, trips to Miami, and oysters are just the tip of the iceberg. Scroll down to see what everyone else had to share.

#1

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

hashtagcali_ Report

11points
POST
_nostalgic_moss_ (she/her)
_nostalgic_moss_ (she/her)
Community Member
5 minutes ago

I think it’s impossible to enjoy this

0
0points
reply
#2

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

alexanderswrld Report

8points
POST
Cee
Cee
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Reading? I never get past the “I’ll get to that later” phase. They just hang out on my bookshelf making friends with the other “I’ve heard this one was good” books

1
1point
reply
#3

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

jeffwellz Report

8points
POST
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
7 minutes ago

I do enjoy this, though. Never driven an automatic and have no wish to.

2
2points
reply

If we sit down and think hard about our goals and priorities, then we can come up with a list of things that we genuinely enjoy doing. This might mean different things to everyone. Some, for instance, might be passionate about art and writing, while others might want to focus on music and dance. 

Most of us also want to have good, strong relationships with others because we’re social animals. Having an active social life isn’t just pleasant, it’s good for our health. The BBC stresses that loneliness can be just as dangerous as smoking. Leading a lonely life leads to more health problems, and shorter, lower-quality lives. According to health experts, around half of the American population is thought to be affected by this. 
#4

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

SHABKNYY Report

8points
POST
#5

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

aspencphoto Report

7points
POST
#6

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

TheConradJay Report

7points
POST
ezPZ
ezPZ
Community Member
1 minute ago

Yes, I had. In my early 20's

0
0points
reply

However, it’s because our social lives are so important that we might be overly worried about our reputations and that others like us. Instead of being 100% authentic and true to ourselves, our aims, and our values, we may adapt our behavior to fit in better. This might mean copying our social group’s interests to leave a positive impression, whether it’s suddenly trying to enjoy camping or some other activity. 
#7

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

industries_wolf Report

7points
POST
Diego
Diego
Community Member
4 minutes ago

IT’S SO GOOD! SPARKLING WATER W

1
1point
reply
#8

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

Swishcantmisss Report

7points
POST
#9

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

thesoyjim Report

6points
POST

Here’s the thing, though: it’s perfectly fine to try out new and unexpected activities. Embracing a sense of adventure and surprise, and living curiously, are all wonderful things. However, pursuing specific activities just because you’re scared your friends and acquaintances might judge you otherwise isn’t healthy.
#10

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

brk_bybrk Report

6points
POST
#11

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

eddluxe Report

6points
POST
Cee
Cee
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Why didn’t the melons get married? Because they cantaloupe

1
1point
reply
#12

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

phaithmontoya Report

5points
POST

It’s perfectly fine to say ‘no’ if you’ve tried, say, golf, but it never really clicked. On the flip side, if you did enjoy the activity like your friends do, then that’s wonderful, you’re on the same page. The point is, friendship—true friendship—means setting and enforcing boundaries, and feeling comfortable enough to be honest about what you enjoy and absolutely do not. So you might not like camping—that’s fine, you’ll bond with your pals over hiking or cooking.
#13

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

siaxcvii Report

5points
POST
#14

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

coffeehustler Report

5points
POST
#15

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

katieemegsx Report

4points
POST
MoMcB
MoMcB
Community Member
11 minutes ago

Love them, raw, cooked whatever

0
0points
reply

Verywell Mind points out that herd mentality, also known as mob or crowd mentality, can be observed everywhere we go. That’s how fashion trends, investment decisions and political affiliations can spread: people set aside their personal judgments and individuality in exchange for adopting the beliefs of the majority. 
#16

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

lonzobob Report

4points
POST
#17

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

poshspc Report

4points
POST
#18

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

MarsBars02 Report

4points
POST
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
5 minutes ago

My cousin took her daughter to a concert once. She said she felt bad for her (TS). I was so happy she finally saw the light.

0
0points
reply

Folks who are victims of herd mentality tend to conform with the rest of the group, even if they had very different opinions before joining it. They often have a fear of being excluded and may adopt more extreme opinions in order to fit in better. Not only that, members of these social mobs also suppress dissent by stamping out contrary opinions. 
#19

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

DrFrancisYoung Report

4points
POST
#20

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

Moha001_Onyango Report

4points
POST
#21

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

kemimarie Report

3points
POST
Diego
Diego
Community Member
2 minutes ago

Sparkling Water is bomb….again

0
0points
reply

The best way to fight back against herd mentality is to cultivate more self-awareness. In other words, you have to take an honest look at your beliefs and (dis)likes. Be open with yourself about how much your peers affect how you act. Then, it all comes down to making the decision to be more authentic in the future… or to continue going with the flow.
#22

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

johannabeloso Report

3points
POST
#23

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

atrophicbtrfly Report

3points
POST
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
1 minute ago

I'll bet you want me off this planet then

0
0points
reply
#24

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

driftandlift Report

3points
POST
JuniorCJ82
JuniorCJ82
Community Member
6 minutes ago

Oatmeal raisin cookies are of the devil, but stay away from my pizza with pineapple on it.

0
0points
reply

It also helps if you become more skeptical of all trends and popular opinions. Try to see through the hype and spot the nuances in situations. The more you develop your critical thinking skills, the more you’ll be able to protect your individuality. And though human beings crave certainty and stability, you can slowly develop your confidence if you start to embrace being uncomfortable going against the crowd. Though you shouldn’t be a contrarian just to stand out!
#25

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

flowersfromivy Report

3points
POST
#26

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

Moorelife1 Report

3points
POST
#27

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

sinamonies Report

3points
POST
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited)

EDIT: reposted in a more appropriate place.

0
0points
reply

So, dear Pandas, which of these tweets (or should we be calling them Xs now thanks to Elon Musk?) did you resonate with the most? What things do personally think aren’t all that enjoyable but folks feel pressure to say they love ‘em? What activities do you genuinely love? Share your thoughts in the comments, we’d love to hear from you!
#28

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

ladruggie Report

3points
POST
#29

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

DiceOfTruth Report

3points
POST
#30

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

TechLeaderPro Report

3points
POST
#31

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

TheAkpevwe Report

3points
POST
#32

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

packslight Report

2points
POST
#33

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

thegoldLabel Report

2points
POST
#34

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

BeeBabs Report

2points
POST
#35

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

ayeeitsLEXXY Report

2points
POST
#36

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

ScottieBeam Report

2points
POST
#37

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

claaarisaaa_ Report

2points
POST
#38

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

zoraslovechild Report

2points
POST
#39

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

princessaiomii Report

1point
POST
#40

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

gabbgoudy Report

1point
POST
#41

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

viajetjaguar Report

1point
POST
#42

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

kiyannaware Report

1point
POST
#43

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

StaceDiva Report

1point
POST
#44

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

RexKwonDo92 Report

0points
POST
#45

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

torte_999 Report

0points
POST
#46

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

thebodyisablade Report

0points
POST
#47

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

simsimmaaz Report

-1point
POST
#48

Things-People-Pretending-Enjoy

ISirLo Report

-2points
POST

