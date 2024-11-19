Imagine getting a free ride and then complaining about your driver's car. While most of us would be grateful for the gesture, there's a special breed of people who see generosity as an opportunity to demand more, and more, and more. Enter Choosing Beggars , a subreddit dedicated to showcasing showcasing ungrateful attitudes and shameless entitlement. Avid Bored Panda readers might remember that we've covered the community a few times already, but with 2.6 million members, it's so active that one can easily get lost in its content. So we decided to put together a collection of its funniest and most infuriating posts of all time.

#1 My Mechanic Telling It How It Is. Support Artists And Labor Folk! Share icon

#2 63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They! Share icon

#3 Can You Draw Me For Free? Share icon

#4 Broke Boy Share icon

#5 A Brilliant Way To Deal With "Influencers" Share icon

#6 I Won't Invite You To My Baby Shower, But You Better Get Me A Gift Share icon

#7 Lady Wants Barely-Used Computer For $25 Share icon

#8 Huffpo Being A Hypocritical Choosing Beggar Share icon

#9 I’m Just Going To Leave This Here Share icon

#10 Choosing Beggar Share icon Two years ago I saw that guy with the gas can begging for money. Tried to give him four dollars, but he said he doesn’t take anything less than five. After that I saw him there everyday for months. Turns out he’s a fraud with a new Jeep and a nice house. Been following him with this sign since.



#11 Seems Like Indonesia Is Not Choosing Any Of Them Begpackers Share icon

#12 This Guy Has Had It With Cbs Share icon

#13 How Are My Kids Supposed To Live Without Juice?! Share icon

#14 Its Always The Christmas Excuses Share icon

#15 Now That Was Simply Uncalled For Share icon

#16 This Guy Gets It Share icon

#17 My Dad's A Photographer, This Is His Most Recent Client Share icon

#18 Do You Draw Arts For Free Share icon

#19 Floss Company Asked For Free Designs. The Artists Responded Share icon

#20 Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas Share icon

#21 Cashapp Beggars Share icon

#22 Cbs Push A Man Too Far Share icon

#23 Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An "Inconvenience Fee" For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con Share icon

#24 Does This Work? Share icon

#25 Thought On Exposure Share icon

#26 Choosing Beggars Don’t Like Free Beer At Local BBQ Joint Share icon

#27 Thanks For Knocking Down The Price, Now How About You Knock Down The Price? Share icon

#28 Asking The Author Of The Book Where They Can Pirate It (I'm Not The Author, And The Book Is Not Coming From A Big-Time Publisher) Share icon

#29 Not One Penny More! Share icon

#30 Not Happy I Paid For It Share icon

#31 Free Christmas Isn’t Tall Or Full Enough Share icon

#32 This Groomer Is Definitely Prepared For All The Choosing Beggars Share icon

#33 Found On My Tattoo Artists Instagram, F**k Thats Satisfying Share icon

#34 The Cheek Of Some People Share icon

#35 Why Can't People Understand Firm? Share icon

#36 How Ironic Share icon

#37 This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn't Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About Share icon

#38 UNO Reverse Share icon

#39 Work Hard Enough And You’ll Get Paid In Garlic Share icon

#40 A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car Share icon

#41 Can't Go Any Lower Than That Share icon

#42 Woman Doesn’t Want To Pay Amazon For A Thing Amazon Made Share icon

#43 The Disrespect To Makeup Artists Share icon

#44 Not My Messages But Thought It Was Funny Share icon

#45 “Exposure Doesn’t Pay The Bills, My Guy” Share icon

#46 How Many Likes For Free Shoes? Share icon

#47 “Freebie” Is The New F-Word Share icon

#48 Why Don’t They Just Let Their Kids Not Have Braces And Break Their Teeth For Denture Through Insurance Share icon

#49 It's Ok, I'm A Single Mom Share icon

#50 Who Gets An Uber On Wedding Day Let Alone Pooling? Share icon

#51 What A Deal! Share icon

#52 Divorcing Husband Of 14 Years For Being Broke Share icon

#53 Generous Man Practically Giving Away £80, Just Renovate His Garden Share icon

#54 Freaking Joe Man Share icon

#55 Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ Share icon

#56 Can I Have A Birthday Discount? Share icon

#57 I Can't Belive These People... They Don't Understand Nail Techs, Escorts, Artists, Ect. Actually Make A Living Off Of This Share icon

#58 Got A Little Distracted By Someone Doing The Repeater Share icon

#59 Till This Day It Still Annoys Me That He Is That Much Of An Asshole Share icon

#60 The Saga Of Cat Lady Trying To Guilt And Attack Me Into Letting Her Decide The Room Rental Price Share icon

#61 "I Don’t Know You. I Need Money Not A Sandwich.” Share icon

#62 I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience Share icon

#63 Good To Know Share icon

#64 Then You Dont Get A Tip Share icon