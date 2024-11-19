ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine getting a free ride and then complaining about your driver's car. While most of us would be grateful for the gesture, there's a special breed of people who see generosity as an opportunity to demand more, and more, and more. Enter Choosing Beggars, a subreddit dedicated to showcasing showcasing ungrateful attitudes and shameless entitlement. Avid Bored Panda readers might remember that we've covered the community a few times already, but with 2.6 million members, it's so active that one can easily get lost in its content. So we decided to put together a collection of its funniest and most infuriating posts of all time.

#1

My Mechanic Telling It How It Is. Support Artists And Labor Folk!

My Mechanic Telling It How It Is. Support Artists And Labor Folk!

mewisme700 Report

kirstenkerkhof avatar
Kirsten Kerkhof
Kirsten Kerkhof
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly! My tax adviser can do my taxes in 20 minutes and have it done perfectly. Someone asked me why I pay him so much for 20 minutes of work, and I told them he can do it in 20 minutes because he'd been doing it for decades. I'd probably spend hours and still make mistakes.

#2

63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!

63 Sandwiches In 1 1/2 Hours!?! How Dare They!

leonardcowalski Report

#3

Can You Draw Me For Free?

Can You Draw Me For Free?

SadDinklebot Report

#4

Broke Boy

Broke Boy

Epix4 Report

#5

A Brilliant Way To Deal With "Influencers"

A Brilliant Way To Deal With "Influencers"

Shattered_Earth Report

#6

I Won't Invite You To My Baby Shower, But You Better Get Me A Gift

I Won't Invite You To My Baby Shower, But You Better Get Me A Gift

auzy63 Report

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ha ha! Etiquette especially applies to family, because family members labour under the assumption that they can say anything, everytime and whenever they want to whomever they want in the family.

#7

Lady Wants Barely-Used Computer For $25

Lady Wants Barely-Used Computer For $25

kaysimm12 Report

jamesstevenson_1 avatar
JimSteve
JimSteve
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Thanks for the advice. I'm so happy with my plastic computer!"

#8

Huffpo Being A Hypocritical Choosing Beggar

Huffpo Being A Hypocritical Choosing Beggar

reddit.com Report

#9

I’m Just Going To Leave This Here

I’m Just Going To Leave This Here

Flamboyanttree Report

#10

Choosing Beggar

Choosing Beggar

Two years ago I saw that guy with the gas can begging for money. Tried to give him four dollars, but he said he doesn’t take anything less than five. After that I saw him there everyday for months. Turns out he’s a fraud with a new Jeep and a nice house. Been following him with this sign since.

Ericalva91 Report

gr_4 avatar
G R
G R
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The whole "all homeless people are actually frauds who own expensive cars" trope is one pushed by right wingers and does a lot of damage to actual homeless people.

#11

Seems Like Indonesia Is Not Choosing Any Of Them Begpackers

Seems Like Indonesia Is Not Choosing Any Of Them Begpackers

__son__ Report

#12

This Guy Has Had It With Cbs

This Guy Has Had It With Cbs

cozyuppp Report

rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It wouldn't be so bad if people were offering a labor trade. There's a couple of local tradesmen in my area-one is a plumber, the other an HVAC. The owners both own their own homes and at least one rental property each. They do work on each other's properties for free.

#13

How Are My Kids Supposed To Live Without Juice?!

How Are My Kids Supposed To Live Without Juice?!

SnooDucks9912 Report

#14

Its Always The Christmas Excuses

Its Always The Christmas Excuses

blue_bubble69 Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This just makes me laugh and then know not to take them seriously. I went to Disney World during the holidays and was in a Disney Collector group for my city on fb. Saw a lady asking for someone to pick up this large plushie. I didn't check any bags so space was limited but I contacted her I can pick it up for price+taxes+small fee. She was very nice and really happy. Got home and got super sick, couldn't unpack. I told her I'll leave the plush outside my door and she put money under mat cause I was too sick to interact. After, she messaged me about a spot on the plush. No idea if it was on there before or after. It wasn't bad, easily washed. She demanded money back, how I ruined Christmas, blah blah. She even tried to compare illnesses? I don't know, she flipped. I told her I wasn't a personal shopper (I said this many times while planning tge pick up) or business, I'm not refunding money. It was the most crazy situation. Never going to offer to do that again.

#15

Now That Was Simply Uncalled For

Now That Was Simply Uncalled For

notbakedrn Report

zgutrnrkqijpbykmpl avatar
ZGutr
ZGutr
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only proves the first statement was a lie to begin with. NO ONE that has a loved one fighting C will wish that upon someone else. ( a small voice far back in my mind just wanna run over the beggar for this. I won't but the voice is there )

#16

This Guy Gets It

This Guy Gets It

TheAlmonteFilms Report

#17

My Dad's A Photographer, This Is His Most Recent Client

My Dad's A Photographer, This Is His Most Recent Client

jonnymoon5 Report

#18

Do You Draw Arts For Free

Do You Draw Arts For Free

jonarton Report

#19

Floss Company Asked For Free Designs. The Artists Responded

Floss Company Asked For Free Designs. The Artists Responded

idlikearefund Report

#20

Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Selling A Used iMac For 1200$, Woman Asks “How Low” I Would Sell It For, Or If I’d Take 800 And Some Jewelry She Makes. Oh And I Also Ruined Christmas

Vindictive_Barista Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They use "single mother" so much, I question if they are even single ... or even have kids

#21

Cashapp Beggars

Cashapp Beggars

Hemingwinehouse Report

#22

Cbs Push A Man Too Far

Cbs Push A Man Too Far

InkPrison Report

#23

Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An "Inconvenience Fee" For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con

Customer Wants A Tattoo Artist To Issue Them An "Inconvenience Fee" For Setting Them Up With An Artist Who Was An Ex-Con

to_the_tenth_power Report

#24

Does This Work?

Does This Work?

merryprankstr2 Report

#25

Thought On Exposure

Thought On Exposure

PulsarCardinal Report

#26

Choosing Beggars Don’t Like Free Beer At Local BBQ Joint

Choosing Beggars Don’t Like Free Beer At Local BBQ Joint

DamnitDogan Report

#27

Thanks For Knocking Down The Price, Now How About You Knock Down The Price?

Thanks For Knocking Down The Price, Now How About You Knock Down The Price?

CapiTurtleDoesOllies Report

#28

Asking The Author Of The Book Where They Can Pirate It (I'm Not The Author, And The Book Is Not Coming From A Big-Time Publisher)

Asking The Author Of The Book Where They Can Pirate It (I'm Not The Author, And The Book Is Not Coming From A Big-Time Publisher)

gxlxxxy Report

#29

Not One Penny More!

Not One Penny More!

kristanw22 Report

amunetbarrywood avatar
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hahaha okay, the grey blob's reply was pretty good though

#30

Not Happy I Paid For It

Not Happy I Paid For It

Datsm1015 Report

farahkamal avatar
Farah the Turtle
Farah the Turtle
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What the f***k frack tick tack sick sack hungry jack double big mac heart attack is wrong with u?

#31

Free Christmas Isn’t Tall Or Full Enough

Free Christmas Isn’t Tall Or Full Enough

Lacroix_boiii Report

#32

This Groomer Is Definitely Prepared For All The Choosing Beggars

This Groomer Is Definitely Prepared For All The Choosing Beggars

MishMashed_ Report

norbertkahlig avatar
Space Invader
Space Invader
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sure there's some triumphant reply of "Ha! Wrong on counts 9, 5, 2 and 1! Now make it cheaper!"

#33

Found On My Tattoo Artists Instagram, F**k Thats Satisfying

Found On My Tattoo Artists Instagram, F**k Thats Satisfying

leontfilmss Report

#34

The Cheek Of Some People

The Cheek Of Some People

alipooley Report

#35

Why Can't People Understand Firm?

Why Can't People Understand Firm?

djsoundcloud Report

#36

How Ironic

How Ironic

roguesimian Report

#37

This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn't Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About

This Was On One Of My Mom Pages, I Couldn't Believe It Was Local And That These Kind Of People Actually Exist, It Makes Me Sick To Think About

AwkoTaco76 Report

#38

UNO Reverse

UNO Reverse

megabollockchops Report

#39

Work Hard Enough And You’ll Get Paid In Garlic

Work Hard Enough And You’ll Get Paid In Garlic

ediexplores Report

#40

A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car

A Riding Mower In Exchange For An Almost $20,000 Car

FaulerHund Report

#41

Can't Go Any Lower Than That

Can't Go Any Lower Than That

JstnBrc Report

#42

Woman Doesn’t Want To Pay Amazon For A Thing Amazon Made

Woman Doesn’t Want To Pay Amazon For A Thing Amazon Made

VodkaBat Report

#43

The Disrespect To Makeup Artists

The Disrespect To Makeup Artists

Dustinj1991 Report

#44

Not My Messages But Thought It Was Funny

Not My Messages But Thought It Was Funny

AthenasDesire Report

#45

“Exposure Doesn’t Pay The Bills, My Guy”

“Exposure Doesn’t Pay The Bills, My Guy”

rafasgjhdi Report

#46

How Many Likes For Free Shoes?

How Many Likes For Free Shoes?

retoheyu Report

#47

“Freebie” Is The New F-Word

“Freebie” Is The New F-Word

TameikaFugate Report

#48

Why Don’t They Just Let Their Kids Not Have Braces And Break Their Teeth For Denture Through Insurance

Why Don’t They Just Let Their Kids Not Have Braces And Break Their Teeth For Denture Through Insurance

MemeHunter682 Report

#49

It's Ok, I'm A Single Mom

It's Ok, I'm A Single Mom

forkintheoutlet5 Report

#50

Who Gets An Uber On Wedding Day Let Alone Pooling?

Who Gets An Uber On Wedding Day Let Alone Pooling?

nicolewboyce Report

#51

What A Deal!

What A Deal!

Showdoglq Report

#52

Divorcing Husband Of 14 Years For Being Broke

Divorcing Husband Of 14 Years For Being Broke

Theos_U Report

#53

Generous Man Practically Giving Away £80, Just Renovate His Garden

Generous Man Practically Giving Away £80, Just Renovate His Garden

tomlit Report

#54

Freaking Joe Man

Freaking Joe Man

lKANl Report

#55

Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ

Girl On Tinder Wants Korean BBQ

plaid-knight Report

#56

Can I Have A Birthday Discount?

Can I Have A Birthday Discount?

II-I-Hulk-I-II Report

#57

I Can't Belive These People... They Don't Understand Nail Techs, Escorts, Artists, Ect. Actually Make A Living Off Of This

I Can't Belive These People... They Don't Understand Nail Techs, Escorts, Artists, Ect. Actually Make A Living Off Of This

lettisha Report

#58

Got A Little Distracted By Someone Doing The Repeater

Got A Little Distracted By Someone Doing The Repeater

rynownd Report

#59

Till This Day It Still Annoys Me That He Is That Much Of An Asshole

Till This Day It Still Annoys Me That He Is That Much Of An Asshole

outragusreee Report

#60

The Saga Of Cat Lady Trying To Guilt And Attack Me Into Letting Her Decide The Room Rental Price

The Saga Of Cat Lady Trying To Guilt And Attack Me Into Letting Her Decide The Room Rental Price

spelonberry Report

#61

"I Don’t Know You. I Need Money Not A Sandwich.”

"I Don’t Know You. I Need Money Not A Sandwich.”

TomStockholm Report

#62

I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience

I Draw Pieces Inspired By Historical Art Styles And Sometimes Do Tattoo Designs For People. Today I Had My First Choosing Beggar Experience

GrafSpoils Report

#63

Good To Know

Good To Know

TheGameGuy55 Report

#64

Then You Dont Get A Tip

Then You Dont Get A Tip

PSBars Report

#65

Guess, She Is Having A Crap Birthday

Guess, She Is Having A Crap Birthday

guiltlessunman Report

