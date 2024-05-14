90 Times Beggars Tried To Be Choosers And The Internet Called Them Out (New Pics)Interview
If begging was a sport, these people would be competing for first place.
Usually, it’s common knowledge that when you need something but cannot pay for it fairly, you just have to be happy with what you get. However, some people are manifesting on a different level and share their requests as if they were entitled to getting things for free without a question.
Well, while they will have to face reality in one way or the other, people on the internet have taken it upon themselves to humble those picky beggars by sharing their outrageous requests on the subreddit r/ChoosingBeggars.
So, without further ado, it is time to start the engines, and may the best beggar win.
Also read an interview with a graphic designer, Vimal Sharma, on dealing with such clients down below.
Why Don’t They Just Let Their Kids Not Have Braces And Break Their Teeth For Denture Through Insurance
Got A Little Distracted By Someone Doing The Repeater
It's Ok, I'm A Single Mom
Picky beggars are like a plague that infects every possible area, from asking free favors of a relative to random people on the internet to businesses and freelancers.
To learn about their behavior, specifically in the realm of business and freelancers, Bored Panda reached out to Vimal Sharma, a graphic designer, who shared his firsthand experiences and what difficulties he has had to overcome when dealing with such people.
“As a graphic designer in India, I encounter this every day, from relatives asking for free logos for their startups to people saying I’m charging way over the ‘market rate’ (whatever that means) without having seen my work. To them, graphic design is something you create using templates in an hour. Earlier, this used to bother me a lot but over time I’ve realized that most of these people don’t value the importance of good design and there’s no point arguing with them. And because there are people willing to make them a logo for 5 bucks, they think that’s what I should charge too without realizing the difference in quality of work and experience.
No matter what the project cost is, I want to give my 100% to each project because the output carries my name. So I just refuse the projects that I know I won’t be able to give my 100% to, either because of the price or because of the client’s attitude.”
Who Gets An Uber On Wedding Day Let Alone Pooling?
I pictured a swimming pool in my mind, like if people with a pool can let strangers come and chill for a few bucks
Guess, She Is Having A Cr*p Birthday
Don't promise what you can't keep by your own devices or with your own account.
Please Watch My Kid 6 Hours A Day For Only 20 Dollars
Yeah that's less than $3.50 per hour. The USA minimum wage is garbage but it's still TWICE that.
As Vimal perfectly summarized, such beggars don’t value other people’s time or expertise. These people also exhibit other common traits and behaviors that Vimal listed:
“There are a few common red flags that help me identify whether the client will be trouble or not:
Being disrespectful towards your craft: I’m very clear about the kind of work I do and share my portfolio early into the conversation. And if the client says stuff like ‘Your work is basic’ or ‘You charge way too much for these logos’, I respectfully decline the project. Just because you don’t find my work fascinating enough does not mean you get the right to diss me.
Haggling over money: Some clients usually try to put you down in order to make you reduce the price. Others just say that they aren’t willing to spend this much on ‘just an illustration’. Either way, the client not having the budget for the project is not the designer’s problem. I’ve worked with clients who were slightly short on budget but were understanding of the importance of my work and were respectful, and I’ve refused projects for clients who were willing to pay more and were disrespectful.
Treating you like an employee: As a freelancer, I work ‘with’ my clients and not ‘for’ them. But some clients treat you like they own you, asking you for extra work, and getting mad when you decline.
Impossible deadlines: Some clients want the work done in a day but aren’t willing to pay more for you to put aside all your other projects and work on theirs. They say stuff like ‘It’ll only take you 10 minutes’ or ‘You get to make this much for just a day’s work’. They don’t realize that such deadlines mess up your workflow and other projects, and it’s only fair to ask for compensation for it. It’s not the designer’s fault that they are on the verge of missing their deadlines.”
Till This Day It Still Annoys Me That He Is That Much Of An A**hole
16 GB?! that's really good :0 my home laptop is an 8 GB Dell. we had to buy it in 2021 because my mom's tablet didn't have enough RAM to operate teams for my online classes, and couldn't submit assignments thru it.... 😅
"Give Me A Free Car With Brand New Tires. No Rude Comments Please"
Large TV Delivery
Go to a second hand shop and by a small, cheap tv.
Being a graphic designer, Vimal has to deal with all sorts of caliber clients every day. Some may be more involved and get picky with every draft he sends, while others trust the creative choices that the experts make. We were wondering how Vimal balances accommodating his clients' preferences while maintaining his artistic integrity and vision.
“My clients have the last call on the project’s output. But most of my clients also trust my expertise and value my professional opinion. Just like how you won’t argue with the doctor about the medicines they’re prescribing, it’s important to find a designer you trust and then value their work and advice because they are the expert and not the client. I personally like to keep my clients in the loop during the design process and make sure everything I present to them is visually stunning with a proper explanation of my research and thoughts behind the choices I made. I also like to have a good conversation with my clients before the project starts to know their preferences and to make sure we’re on the same page. Eventually, some clients will want changes to the output, and as long as it's not an outlandish request, I’m happy to make those changes,” shared Vimal.
I'm Guessing Not
Divorcing Husband Of 14 Years For Being Broke
The Saga Of Cat Lady Trying To Guilt And Attack Me Into Letting Her Decide The Room Rental Price
Vimal also shared whether he had ever had to navigate a situation where a client expected high-quality work but was unwilling to pay a fair price, and how he addressed this challenge.
“This one time a client wanted me to photoshop him into other photographs and was unwilling to take some high-quality pictures of himself. I told him the photographs he had sent me were barely usable and the output might not be as good. I also mentioned that he’d only get 2 free revisions, in our agreement. And just like I suspected, he was not satisfied with the output after 2 revisions. After the second revision, the guy sent me a new high-quality picture of himself and asked me if this would work better. I told him yes, but because the free revisions as per the agreement were exhausted, it’d cost him more for additional revisions. He said that my work wasn’t good, and I had to remind him that it was his fault for not sending in the high-quality photo before. I charged 50% before the project and told him that if he didn’t like the work, there was no point working on the project further and that I’d waive off the rest of the payment(I just wanted the project to end at this point). After this, he insisted I work on the changes and that he was willing to pay for the additional revision. He ended up liking the final output, and we’ve worked together multiple times since then,” wrote Vimal.
Work Hard Enough And You’ll Get Paid In Garlic
The way things are going lately, if this farmer can have this contract in writing ima camp out the 10th with my wellies and gloves primed and ready
Man Pays Kid Less Than Minimum Wage For Yard Work And Is Appalled That The Kid Didn’t Offer Do It For Free
Please Pay For Me And My Wife To Go To A Festival
Vimal shared his opinion on some misconceptions that picky beggars may have about the artistic process or the value of art.
“I think some clients have a few major misconceptions about art and design:
Value based on time: Some clients think that the value of a project is decided by the time spent working on the project. So if I can do a project in a day it should cost less and if I stretch the same project for a week(even if I still do it in a day) should cost more.
Market rate: Some clients think there’s a standard rate that should be charged by artists and designers when quoting for a project just because they ‘researched’ on Fiverr what the job costs, without considering the difference in experience, skill, and processes.
Importance of the work: Some clients really undervalue the importance of good design and artwork in their business which leads to them reserving tiny budgets for their design needs."
"I Don’t Know You. I Need Money Not A Sandwich.”
Generous Man Practically Giving Away £80, Just Renovate His Garden
Giving My Cousin’s Son My Ps4 Pro + Games, But Cousin Also Wants Me To Get Cad160+tax Worth Of Games
"I will buy this thing from you, but only if you buy these other things to go with it and then include it". That is sub Nigerian prince logic.
Vimal continued:
Unrealistic deadlines: Some people think that art and design are as easy as copying someone’s work and modifying it a bit to create a usable output in an hour. If you want a good output, you need to consider the timeline. For example, If I’m designing a logo, I need time for research, moodboarding, sketching hundreds of possible logos, then taking a step back to gain a fresh perspective and selecting the one that fits the brief, finalizing the output, and then create a whole deck to present it to my client, and then based on the changes(if any), repeat parts of this process. All this needs to be done and I still get requests from people asking me to create a logo for them in a day.
AI can do what we can: Some people overestimate the current AI tools and think they can get AI to do the job. The final output is just a part of the design process, and maybe AI can do that. But behind the scenes, designers and artists make a bunch of professional decisions that impact the output in ways that can make or break a business. I use a bunch of AI tools in my design process but my clients understand that I am the brain behind the project and not an AI that’s regurgitating existing works.
I’m A Racist Because I’m White And Gave Away Furniture To Someone Else
For A Free Couch
Had a guy come to my home to buy a double bed frame. He wanted the matresses too, even though the add said only frame. I told him we need those but he just said "cant you buy new ones?". Then after some debating, he settled for just the frame, then he asked me "how will I get it home?" I asked him if he didnt bring a van or something, and he said, "no I took the bus". The guy - for real - took public transport on his way to buy a big double bed frame... He kept begging me to help him. I said it wlnt even fit in my car and he - for real - asked if I couldnt go rent a minivan or pick-up...
Perfect, As I Just So Happen To Have A Spare Fish Lying Around
I don't have an excited seven year old, but I do have a mildly content nine year old
In regards to advice, Vimal shared some tips and tricks that will be helpful when dealing with any client.
Always have a contract in place: Be clear about the scope of the project deliverables and other key details like the deadline, project cost, and revisions. Make sure your client understands this and you have a signed contract in place with all the details mentioned in the text. If a client is hesitant to sign a contract, you’re better off refusing the project.
Always charge some money upfront: I personally charge 50% of the project fee upfront as a ‘Project Initiation Fee’ to ensure the expenses I incur during the project are covered.
Get on an intro call: Before the project is signed, get on an intro call with the client to understand the project better and also to gauge the client’s attitude. After an intro call, it's easy to understand whether the project is worth doing or not.
You have the right to refuse: If a client is disrespectful, or putting you down, or doesn’t value the work you do, it’s better to just refuse the project because such projects end up being a nightmare for the freelancer, impacting your mental peace and sometimes even impacting your other ongoing projects.
Follower Wants A Portrait For Free, In Exchange I Get Exposure I Guess ? :))
"The Audacity..." - Pet Care Edition
Cb Crocheter Tried To Steal A Crochet Pattern From The Designer
And lastly, Vimal added: “It’s impossible to work for years and not have to deal with difficult clients. But it’s important to keep your cool while dealing with such clients because how you deal with them impacts your reputation as well. You don’t want to be known as someone who is rude to the clients, but you also don’t want to be known as a pushover. There’s a fine line between being firm and being rude, and it mostly boils down to your language and tone. And while it may be infuriating to deal with difficult clients, you need to stay professional and find available solutions to navigate tough situations.”
I Have A Zero Dollar Budget, No Dodge Or Older Than 1990
Future payments are a possibility? If only the shops and the utility companies accepted that.
Its Her Birthday
Mind You This Person Leased A New Car Last Week
Well, having a potluck meal can be a way to have a nice, inexpensive wedding. But not 6 days ahead and like this.
Influencer Asks For Free Meals In Exchange For Reviews And Exposure, Gets Called Out By Restaurant
Ladies And Gentlemen, I Give You My Sister, The C**tiest Person I Have Yet To Meet. Guess Who Is Getting A 13 Quid Uber Eats Voucher.lol
What A Deal!
What's Wrong With Public Pools/Beaches?
"i don"t trust the beaches" is such a dumb quote ^^ Yeah sure your kids are way better in bleach and chlorine than in a naturally salted water.
Wants Petsitting For Emergencies, But Not Willing To Pay A Decent Amount For 18 Animals
Family Can Be The Worst Choosing Beggars
This does not seem bad? They are only asking? Unless there is more that bp have missed off?
Facebook Friend Of Mine Stumbled Across One In The Wild
Southern Flavored Cb
We Don't Need Luck!
Seven Days A Week, $100. Don't Teach Them Another Language And You Don't Have To Do Dishes, Unless They're Dirty
An Email Received From An Entitled Pet Owner
I Volunteer At A Youth Centre And We Sometimes Run Pokémon Events. Cb Mother Wants My Charizard
Choosing Beggar Thinks Principal Should Spent $4,000 On Teacher Appreciation Gifts
Paint My House For Quarters And Obey My Rules
oh its the same guy that wanted to go to the 400 dollar festival with his wife
Anyone Know Where I Can Find One Of Those “Exposure” Private Chefs??
Thankfully my rent is 1 Great Recommendation a week so that's cool.
My Friend Just Sent Me This. She Has An Add Up For A Housemate And This Guy Is Trying To Do Her A Favour
Delusional "Musician" Wants Free Recordings, And Gets Mad When Producers Ask For Compensation
Oh Boy, A Free Used Septic Tank
Why Can't People Understand Firm?
"I Just Got Married. Here's My Account Details For Everyone To Send Me Money. $50 Please. After All, That's Not Much These Days Right?"
The Free Vacation's Hotel Room You Booked For Me Isn't Nice Enough, You Cornhole
How Dare You Spend All Your Hard Earned Money On Yourself
I Bought A Couch On Clearance That Won't Fit, So I'm Trying To Sell It For $1500. This Is The First Offer I've Received
My Daughter’s Dream
This Is How I Do It, Original Price Was 300$, Conversation Ends Immediately
Cb Wants Pool Removed Today For Free... But You Can Keep The $15 In Scrap!
Facebook Advert
Fulltime “Babysitter”
On Of My GF’s First Pieces She’s Selling Then This Happens
Customer Mad About Free Gift
Irresponsible Parent Asks Strangers, But Specifically Beautiful Young Women, To Pay For His Child Support
Need A Place To Stay…no Car, No Job, 2 Kids And 420 Friendly
Freaking Joe Man
Op Wants A Boyfriend Who Will Share His Finances Because Her Money Situation Sucks... Wonder Why
A Magazine Asked Me To Write For Them. This Was Their Response When I Asked About Pay
My Neighbor Asked Me To Save My Eggshells For His Garden. I Left A Dozen Of Them On His Doorstep This Morning And This Is His Response
“No” Is A Complete Sentence! This Guy Used To Be A Friend But Now He Only Calls Me When He Wants Something. Also, He Claims He Needs To Buy Diapers But I Know For A Fact He Has No Kids
Stay At Home Boyfriend Needs To Be Supported Too
She May Not Even Make It To The Bride Part
We Were Selling 10$ Shelves
I like that ," teeth, hair and eyes" bit, I'm going to remember that...Good insult.
Dude Looking For Some Specifics In A Woman
So, ...has to have c section to preserve her bits, don't understand the coconut bit. Nice to hear about a man who's clear on what he wants. Iron level though?
"Don't Apply If You Can't Work For Free"
Co Worker Wants Me To Go To Costco After A Long Work Day For A Chocolate Cake
Please Send Donations So We Can Stay Afloat. We Stopped Working
I Honestly Don’t Know How To Respond
Entitled Guy Is Upset Bike Shop Performed Free Labor For Him Instead Of Charging Him Like Everyone Else, Gives 1 Star Google Review
They’re Literally Free, My Guy
Or Maybe Try Water?
Local Ministry Trying To Cancel A Home Depot For Not Donating To A Charity Event They Want To Host
Would You Class This As A Choosing Beggar?
Wants A Free Roof In Exchange For Reviews
Oh, The Fun Of Owning A Game Store!
Yeah You Better Not Be All About Getting A Paycheck. Cause You Ain't Gettin One
Wanting A Wedding Photographer For Virtually Free
Local Welding Supply Shop Offers Free Fountain Drinks For Patrons - This Upsets Larry
Can I Have A Brand New Tablet Please
Dang, Serena Williams Is A Choosy Beggar?
Wherein The Mother Of The Bride Wonders Why The Uncle She Disinvited Isn't Gifting Her Daughter Any Money For Her Wedding
A Profit Driven Company Is Making Demands From A Free Open Source Project
Do Two Jobs For One Pay!
I Can't Imagine Ever Doing This
My Pregnant Sil Isn’t Happy That I Repurposed My Babies Outgrown Onesies
Instagram Model Asks For Private Booth, 10 Free Guests And Bottle Service In Exchange For One Social Media Post
Many of these are taken from reddit and are actually a series of screenshots, not just stand-alones. If you click on the bottom left (below pics) it will take you to the original posts where you can see it in full. Posting only 1 screenshot out of a series is quite confusing and annoying.
