As Vimal perfectly summarized, such beggars don’t value other people’s time or expertise. These people also exhibit other common traits and behaviors that Vimal listed:

“There are a few common red flags that help me identify whether the client will be trouble or not:

Being disrespectful towards your craft: I’m very clear about the kind of work I do and share my portfolio early into the conversation. And if the client says stuff like ‘Your work is basic’ or ‘You charge way too much for these logos’, I respectfully decline the project. Just because you don’t find my work fascinating enough does not mean you get the right to diss me.

Haggling over money: Some clients usually try to put you down in order to make you reduce the price. Others just say that they aren’t willing to spend this much on ‘just an illustration’. Either way, the client not having the budget for the project is not the designer’s problem. I’ve worked with clients who were slightly short on budget but were understanding of the importance of my work and were respectful, and I’ve refused projects for clients who were willing to pay more and were disrespectful.

Treating you like an employee: As a freelancer, I work ‘with’ my clients and not ‘for’ them. But some clients treat you like they own you, asking you for extra work, and getting mad when you decline.

Impossible deadlines: Some clients want the work done in a day but aren’t willing to pay more for you to put aside all your other projects and work on theirs. They say stuff like ‘It’ll only take you 10 minutes’ or ‘You get to make this much for just a day’s work’. They don’t realize that such deadlines mess up your workflow and other projects, and it’s only fair to ask for compensation for it. It’s not the designer’s fault that they are on the verge of missing their deadlines.”