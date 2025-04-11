While you're at it, make sure to check out a conversation with a mental health counselor and founder of A Braver Space , Gayle Clark, LCSW, and a marriage and family therapist, Dr. Paul Hokemeyer , as well as therapist and owner of Pathways Counseling KC , Laura Bonk, MA, LCPC, LPC, and behavioral relationship expert Tracy Crossley , who kindly agreed to tell us more about entitlement.

Just like these people in the list, whose entitlement went through the roof this month. Scroll down to find the worst instances of selfish people lacking self-awareness, and don’t forget to upvote those that desperately need a reality check.

It’s not wrong to want something more from life. This desire often drives people to grow, have a successful career, and build an overall better life for themselves. However, when a person expects special treatment just for existing, they are already stepping into the entitlement zone where they put their own needs before anyone else’s, doing a huge disservice to those around them.

#1 Imaginary 1 Star Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Someone Walked To The Trash Enclosure Just To Not Put Their Bags In The Bin Share icon

#3 Harassing Employees To Stay Longer At Work Because Of A Sore Throat Share icon

"A sense of entitlement shows up when people have a belief that they are somehow inherently deserving of special treatment," says mental health counselor and founder of A Braver Space, Gayle Clark, LCSW. Some signs of entitlement that she mentions include: Lack of empathy—struggling to consider other people’s feelings or perspectives. Unrealistic expectations—expecting special treatment, even when it's not earned. Difficulty accepting “No”—reacting poorly to being denied something and sometimes resorting to anger or manipulation. Rule-breaking—thinking that rules apply to others but not to oneself. Complaints—complaining about being poorly treated or victimized and blaming others when things don't go their way. Rarely saying thank you—not acknowledging help, sacrifice, or kindness from other people. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Gross Sense Of Entitlement Parking Your Car In A Fire Lane For 1+ Hour Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Bring Gifts Share icon

#6 Of All The People To Block My Driveway (And The Entire Lane) And Leave Their Car Unattended Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Marriage and family therapist Dr. Paul Hokemeyer adds that usually, the most apparent sign of all of them that a person is entitled is being highly demanding. "They feel like they deserve the best of everything, the best table at a restaurant, the best designer accessories, the highest and most prestigious awards. They demand special treatment. They get incensed if they have to wait in a queue or be a part of the challenges of humanity," he explains. "They also are highly emotional and can easily become unhinged and histrionic when they don't get what they feel they deserve. In my clinical practice, I refer to these clients as having very thin skin. They see nearly everything that even remotely challenges them as a personal affront, and they act out as if they sustained the most egregious insult if their unreasonable and undeserved expectations are unmet."

#7 Person In The Red Sweatshirt Was Nice Enough To Bring Her Big Ass JBL Speaker To The Gym So Everyone Can Hear Her Music At 110% Volume, Instead Of Just Bringing Headphones Like A Normal Person Share icon

#8 That Car Is A Good Enough Reason To Take Up 2 Spots? Seriously? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Customer Took The Filling Out Of Every Purse She Looked At, And Brought It All To The Front Share icon I don't know why people are like this, if you are looking at a purse and they have stuffing in it please put it back. She had it in her cart and I put it all in a bag, I'm going to double check with my manager if she wants to hunt down some purses that need filling. We leave them in because it gets things on the shelf quicker and they look better filled. To kick me while I'm down, she didn't even buy a single purse all she bought was a pair of pants.



Please don't do this, do not be this person.



The entitlement mentality can come from a variety of places. The most common one is childhood. "If a child receives everything they want from their parents/caregivers during their childhood and is rarely told "No," this can cause a sense of entitlement," says therapist and owner of Pathways Counseling KC, Laura Bonk, MA, LCPC, LPC. ADVERTISEMENT When parents give in to children's tantrums and don't teach them to work for what they want, they might start lacking resilience and expect to receive everything they desire in life without any effort. "Our culture of instant gratification [also] definitely plays a big role in creating entitled individuals and an entitled culture overall," Bonk adds.

#10 Free For Me Share icon

#11 I Won A Jackpot On A Cruise. Now My Brother Wants Me To Give Him “His Fair Share” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 This Is The Only Fridge At Work Share icon There are shelves for lunch boxes but they fill the fridge with lunch boxes.



Entitlement can also be a characteristic of some diagnosable personality disorders, says Clark, in particular, narcissistic personality disorder. "It can also be seen in different ways in people with borderline personality disorder, antisocial personality disorder, or dependent personality disorder. There are many people who don't meet the criteria for a diagnosis but may still exhibit narcissistic traits. While it may appear that someone who is entitled thinks highly of themselves, from a mental health perspective, entitlement is often linked to deep-seated insecurity, a fear of rejection, and low self-worth," she explains.

#13 It's A Memorial Dude Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Please Stop Doing This If You Vape Share icon It has become the norm for me to find these all over the ground. If your vape runs out of battery for god sakes just toss it in the trash and don’t just toss it on the ground.



#15 Taking 14 Weights For Yourself And Then Spending 15 Minutes Stretching Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, the behaviors that entitled people exhibit affect people around them, too. "You know you are in the presence of an entitled person if you feel constantly on edge, constantly wondering if anything you say will offend them," says Dr. Hokemeyer. "Entitled people are draining. They make you feel emotionally diminished and physically exhausted. They can also evoke strong feelings of anger and resentment. This is due to their projecting airs of superiority over those around them, a superiority I hasten to add that is not justified by any measure. In sort, you feel invisible, devalued, irritated and angry around them." ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Have Been Working So Hard To Keep Our Review Score High As It Affects Our Standing In Our Company, Gets Left This Share icon

#17 If Only There Were A Sign, Or A Law, Or A Guideline Share icon The dogs-in-grocery-stores problem is getting out of hand. Every time I go (not exaggerating) someone has a dog in their arms, in their cart, in a leash, etc.



#18 Please Donate Your Two Teslas 😂 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

"Entitled people can be difficult to be around and hard to maintain healthy relationships with," adds Clark. "There are often higher levels of conflict, as they refuse to compromise or take responsibility for their actions. It can be emotionally draining to feel that you constantly have to attend to an entitled person, leaving you feeling drained, used, or manipulated. Over time, entitlement can lead to resentment and an imbalanced relationship, with one person feeling like they are giving so much more. Accommodating the needs of an entitled person can cause stress, exhaustion, or emotional withdrawal, much like burnout."

#19 Entitled Customer Gets Instant Karma At The Coffee Shop Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

If a person notices that the entitlement of others is affecting them in these ways, there are measures they can take to deal with it. Behavioral relationship expert Tracy Crossley suggests trying out the following ones: Be honest about everything—from keeping expectations in check about what you are willing or not willing to do to saying how you really feel. Saying how you really feel without blaming them is to maintain your own sense of worth (people who are entitled will trample you if allowed to). Stop worrying about their sense of entitlement and instead focus on why another person's wants supersede what you want for yourself. Look at the value of your interactions with them; is this a person you want to spend time with? If you feel you have no choice, then practice self-awareness when the conversation starts to go to their expectations, either state that you don’t wish to talk about it or shift the focus of the conversation, or leave. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Main Character Crosses Railroad Tracks Early Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 What Do We Thing About This Ego? Share icon

#24 A***ole Makes A Mess In Store For Attention Share icon

"Handling entitled people is a big effort, and one of the first steps is to realize that it is very unlikely that you will be able to change them," notes Clark. "Entitlement continues because, very often, it works for people—they don't necessarily have an incentive to change." So the best thing to do would be to limit engagement with that person," says Dr. Hokemeyer. "To the extent that's impossible, work on setting personal boundaries around them. To be effective, these boundaries need to be clear, consistent, and enforceable. Your responsibility is to your self-care and peace of mind," he concludes. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Kids At Walmart Opened Up Pokemon Cards And Took The Good Ones Share icon

#26 Bingo Partner And I Always Share Winnings But She Changed Her Mind After Winning The Jackpot, Then Posted A Money Raining Video On Fb Share icon

#27 My Mom Ate My Clearly Labeled Food And Then Lied About It Share icon I would like to start by saying I cook all the time. I also buy and share food all the time. She very rarely does either of those things, but whatever I can feed myself. She lets me stay rent free while I’m in college so I figure it works and I can pitch in that way. Anyways, this time I didn’t want to share so I very clearly labeled my food. I come home to eat the food I was looking forward to all day to find this is all she left me. She then tried to blame my grandpa. He has had three strokes and is 86 and does not eat that much. So I tell her I know good and well he did not eat it. I show her it was very clearly labeled “No”. She then lies again and says she didn’t see the label. There is no way she didn’t see the label. Ugh.



ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Is Just Evil Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 AI Doctor Giving Medical Advice And People Actually Falling For It Share icon

#30 These Are All Cigarette Butts Share icon

#31 Owners Of Expensive Suv Asking For Free Drinks Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 You Get To Paint On My Canvas For Free, Use Your Paint, Paint The Theme And Style I Want, And Then Give It Back To Me, But Lucky For You - There's No Time Limit! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 First Class… Share icon

#34 Great Pun Share icon

#35 In A Packed Tube, A Woman Prioritised Her Dog To Get A Seat Instead Of People Who Were Standing Share icon The tube can be frustrating as it is, where people really push past you to get a seat without any consideration.



But this shocked me, there were 5-6 people standing on the right, and this Ms prioritised her dog getting a seat (also it was early in the morning, everyone going to work). Is this not getting out of hand? Shocking how much people lack empathy in this city sometimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I Keep Wondering My My Lock Keeps Getting Mashed Up Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 I Let My Mom Live With Me And Everytime I Turn Down The Heat She Removes The Thermostat Share icon

#38 Load Your Damn Groceries Like The Rest Of Us Share icon This has been an increasing problem at my local Costco. Hit a peak version of it so I wanted to get some second opinions/am I the asshole.



At this Costco some shoppers wait at the door while someone else fetches the vehicle so they can load, as shown, in front of the door.



This picture is poor, but there are three in a row all in the process of loading, all loading baskets of regular household purchases - by this I mean no large bulky items, no furniture, nothing they are getting assistance with from staff.



This choice is inexplicable to me, causes mayhem with traffic both vehicular and pedestrian, and feels like “I am the main character” energy. It was obnoxious to get in the doors this day, complete cart traffic jam.



I don’t get it. Am I missing something? Considering a complaint in to the local store and I wanted to calibrate against the community as I might be “more Karen than correct” this time?

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 The Local Park Is Collecting Maple Sap. Someone Put Their Doggy Bag In It Share icon

#40 Girl, Not On The Waffle House Counter Top Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Pretending To Fall For "Prank" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Entitled Parking Share icon Another lovely person caring more about their precious car than letting others park on a busy Saturday

#43 ‘Bring Me Some Free Food, But Only If It’s Stuff I Like’ 😬 Share icon

#44 Give Me A (Basically) Brand New Car- For Free Of Course!!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Update: Neighbors Won’t Stop Driving Through My Yard Share icon

#46 Some Dumbass Discarded Their Fish In Our Community Swimming Pool Share icon

#47 Woman Arrived Late To Concert, Stood In Front Of Me, Blocked My View, Wouldn’t Move Share icon

#48 Apparently Parking At Your Assigned Spot With The Tesla Charger Coming Out Of Your Garage Was Too Hard Share icon The owners spot is right next to mine but decided today to block me off and have me be late for work. Normally I'd contact the management office first, but they don't open for a few hours so, here I am going on 1 hour of waiting for a tow.



ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Main Character Drifting In Traffic Share icon

#50 Some People Believe They Are Entitled To More Than They Are Share icon

#51 This Ah Listening To Videos On His Phone At Full Volume On The Morning Commute, Dispute Being Asked Twice To Stop Share icon

#52 Anybody Have A Free Rabbit In A Specific Pattern With Accessories? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Let’s Keep This Short And Sweet. We Need Everything. Oh, And You Need To Deliver It Too Share icon

#54 "I'm Building A Gaming Room" = Everyone Should Provide Me With Everything Needed For A Gaming Room Share icon

#55 Never Met An E-Scooter Owner I’ve Liked Share icon

#56 My Neighbor Swapped Their Broken Trashcan With Ours Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Don't Be That Tourist In Japan Share icon

#58 How Someone Parked Next To Me While I Was In An Appointment Share icon

#59 Bought Very Nice, Expensive Leather Boots. Delivery Driver Left The Package At The End Of My Driveway And My Neighbors Dog, That Runs Wild Decided To Chew Through 2 Boxes, Stole And Ate One Of The Boots. Unreal Share icon

#60 How Bad Of An Issue Does This Have To Be For The Grocery Store To Put Up This Sign? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Someone Stomped On Our Snow Duck 10 Minutes After We Left Share icon

#62 Imagine Being Told To Chill Out And Instead Doubling Down On Mc Behaviour Share icon

#63 Scientology Share icon

#64 [oc] Someone Just Left Their Car Like This In The Parking Lot Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 The Entitlement Of Drivers Towards Disabled Pedestrians Is Absolutely Revolting Share icon When I, a wheelchair user, tried to get to my bus stop I had to go around this car on the grass. The driver then came over to get stuff out of it and when I told them it's illegal to park there they told me that because they couldn't find parking (there is a park nearby) they had to park like that because they work nearby. They explicitly told me they don't care that they affected my ability to use the footpath.



Drivers in Australia feel like they are entitled to every piece of infrastructure and if anything is built for someone who doesn't want to or can't drive it's something being taken from them, something that they should be able to use at our expense.

#66 A Takeout-Only Restaurant (Not A Public Restroom) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Just Went To My Post Office In Old City Philadelphia (At 11:25am) And They Are “Out To Lunch” Until 4:30pm Share icon

#68 Anti-Parkour Spikes Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 Mc Wears A Dress To A Prom, Zooms In On Other People’s Face And Says They Were Making Fun Of Her Share icon

#70 Main Character On The Highway Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 This Is Regarding A Mcdonalds 😭 Share icon

#72 Don't Be These Tourists Share icon All these dickheads are well past the safety lines. They are there for a reason, beyond that, it is disrespectful to come to a place of beauty like Hawaii and be that self entitled. Hawaiians are inviting you and allowing you in to their beautiful territory, Be Pono, not ōpala.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 $300? How About $25 Instead? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT