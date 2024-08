Prepare yourselves, dear readers. This might just be the cuteness overload you didn’t know you needed today.

This will be another all-time best list featuring endearing critters who’ve found a new home . You’ll see the usual images of cuddly cats and precious pups, which can likely bring an instant smile to your face.

A week ago, we published our monthly showcase of the adorable pets people have adopted. If you enjoyed that piece , we’re back with another set of heartwarming photos and stories.

#1 The Moment I Knew I Had To Adopt Him Share icon

#2 Myself (Middle) My Brother (Left) And My Best Friend (Right) With Our Puppy Siblings We Just Adopted Share icon

#3 Frankie Was Born With Four Ears And An Eye Deformity But He’s Still Purrfect Share icon

Dogs are territorial animals, and adopting a new one could be a slight issue for your existing pet. To avoid problems, Washington, DC-based dog trainer Julianna DeWilliems advises designated spaces for each dog in the beginning. As she told Forbes in an interview, it is essential to note where each dog spends the most time.

#4 My Cat Knor Two Weeks After Adoption From The Shelter Share icon

#5 The Shelter Made A Rule That These Siblings Had To Be Adopted Together Because They Were Inseparable. They Sleep Like This Every Night Share icon

#6 Before And After Being Adopted. Meet Our New Boy Louie Share icon

#7 They Said She Was A Normal Cat When We Adopted Her But I’m Still Not Convinced Share icon

#8 Did We Adopt A Baby Hippo? Share icon

#9 Going To The New Home. Adopted Share icon

Cats are likewise particular about the spaces they occupy. If you’re bringing two felines together, Cooper suggests having them settled in their areas before introducing each other’s scents. “As the cats continue to build a communal scent, they can get used to the idea that another cat lives with them,” he explained.

#10 Dandy Had Part Of Her Face Shot Off (Before I Adopted Her). I Love Her Two Derpy Top Teeth Share icon

#11 I Just Adopted The Sweetest Kitten...her Name Is Olive And We’re In Love And We’re Gonna Run Away And Be Pirates Together Share icon

#12 This Is Nazuka, We Rescued Him A Couple Hours Ago. He Used To Live Under A Broke Down Car, We Adopted Him And He's Now My Husband's First Dog Share icon

Because cats are more territorial than dogs, they may show more aggression towards a newcomer. For this, Cooper advises setting up barriers to prevent a potential scratching match between your two pets. Feeding each cat on different sides of a screen door can be a start. Once they've grown more acquainted, you can start removing these barriers.

#13 We Adopted Sisters And I'm In Love! Share icon

#14 My Foster Kitten Is Part Domestic Shorthair, Part Vampire Share icon

#15 Someone Is Happy To Be Adopted Today Share icon

We’d also love to hear from you, readers, and pet lovers. What are your tips on adopting a new pet and introducing them to your current ones? Share them in the comments!

#16 These Two Were Adopted 3 Years Apart From Different Cities. A DNA Test Revealed That They Are Long Lost Siblings! Share icon

#17 Was Hesitant When The Shelter Said We Had To Get Two, Think I Understand Why Now Share icon

#18 Rescued Tiny Dog. No More Worries Little Guy. You Will Forever Be Warm Now Share icon

#19 We Adopted Two Kitties Last Week. We Got Them Home And Notice One Of Them Is Covered In Hearts. Seven And Counting. Here’s River, King Of Hearts Share icon

#20 My Wife And I Adopted Our First Dog Two Weeks Ago. Shelter Said He Was Skittish And Would Take A Long Time To Feel Safe And Comfortable With Us Share icon

#21 "Will You.... Adopt This Cat With Me?" She Said Yes Share icon

#22 The Orange Kitten I Rescued From Under My Stairs Two Days Ago Already Knows How To Pose Like A Supermodel Share icon

#23 This Is My New Friend, Harvey! Took This Just Minutes After Adopting Him! Share icon

#24 This Tiny Beast Just Came Home With Me Today 😍 Share icon

#25 Today We Adopted This Gorgeous Little Hedgehog. 🥰 Share icon

#26 Went To The Shelter To Look At Dogs, They Didn’t Have Any There But Once This Lil Girl Saw Me She Started Pawing At Her Cage. Now I Have A New Forever Friend :) Share icon

#27 Adopted A Cat But Left Her Brother So I Had To Go Back A Few Days Later And Get Him Too Share icon

#28 My Boyfriend Said Belle's Different Colored Eyes Creeped Him Out When We Adopted Her, But I Think They Are Beautiful! Share icon

#29 Meet Our Mochi. We Found Her Inside A Tree At A Turkish Market. Tonight She Sleeps With Heating For The First Time Share icon

#30 Went To Adopt A Kitten Yesterday And Her Sister Started Crying For Her As Soon As They Were Separated. So Now I Have Two Kittens. Best Decision Ever! Share icon

#31 Since I Adopted Her She Has Been Hiding Under The Couch And Today She Came To Me For The First Time After Two Weeks Share icon

#32 A Kitten Followed My Mail Cart For Four Blocks. Went Back Later To Find Her Huddled By A Garbage Pile. Guess I Adopted A Kitten Share icon

#33 My Foster Dog Had Never Been Indoors Before. This Is Her First Nap, On A Bed, In A Home. ♥️ Share icon

#34 Yay! I Get To Post In Here Now! Meet Zoey Everyone! My Little 4lb Peanut I Rescued From The Side Of The Road Share icon

#35 I Adopted This Cat At The Lowest Point Of My Life. He Literally Freed Me From Distress And I Can’t Be More Thankful Share icon

#36 This Guy Got No Shows For 3 Different Adoption Days. When We Met He Climbed Right Into My Lap And I Fell In Love. Now He's My First Dog And Lifelong Best Friend. Meet Winston! Share icon

#37 Just Adopted A 13 Week Old Kitten, And His Big Brother (3 Year Old Golden) Is Taking His New Role Very Seriously Share icon

#38 As A Single Dad, I Had To Put My Foot Down And Tell My Seven Year Old Daughter That There Was No Way She Was Getting A Dog For Chanukah, No Matter How Much She Asked. Anyway, Meet Waffle Share icon

#39 He Was A Rescue. A Runt. Probably Blind, Deaf, Won't Make It Very Long, They Told Me. Well, Happy 10th Birthday, Buddy Share icon

#40 Old Man Ed's "I'm Getting Adopted!" Smile Is Both Handsome And Proud! Share icon

#41 We Just Adopted The Most Snuggly, Beautiful, Chonk Of A Cat. Welcome Home, Bill Share icon

#42 It Took 3 Months, But Our Rescue Boy Has Learned That Beds Are Safe And Comfy. After 5 Years Alone In An Outdoor Concrete Run, It's Beautiful To See Him So Relaxed Share icon

#43 Might Have Adopted A Seal Instead Of A Puppo Share icon

#44 He’s 12 Years Old And I’m Hoping To Make His Golden Years Brighter By Adopting Him. Reddit, Meet Charlie! Share icon

#45 I’ve Been Dreaming Of Adopting A Velvet Hippo For Years. The Perfect Girl Was Surrendered At My Hospital And Now She’s All Mine Share icon

#46 My Rescue Kitten Has Bonded With My Dog And It Makes My Heart Melt ❤️ Share icon

#47 Went To The Shelter And Fell In Love Share icon

#48 Adopted Our First Family Puppy Today. Found My 2 Year Old And Puppy Like This Day 1 - I Think We Found A Winner ☺️ Share icon

#49 We Went To The Shelter Today To Look For Our First Kitten, And Ended Up Walking Out With This 9 Year Old Pretty Lady Share icon

#50 Aaron Purr Was An Orphan We Took In To Bottle Feed And Care For Until He Could Be Adopted. And Now We Are Keeping Him Forever Share icon

#51 We Were Worried Our Rescue Pup Wouldn't Like Our New Rescue Kitten Share icon

#52 Hi My Name Is Clover And I Adopted My People Today! Share icon

#53 I Found This Little Boy In The Countryside, Alone. Initially He Was Scared, Now He Seems To Be Pretty Comfortable Share icon

#54 My Parents Adopted An Absolute Cuddler! Share icon

#55 This Feral Kitten We Just Adopted Share icon

#56 My Newly Adopted Cosmo! He Has Black Galaxy Eyes Share icon

#57 Adopted This Baby Yesterday, Her Name Is Shiva And She Loves To Nap Share icon

#58 My Teenager Lost Her Beloved 13-Year Old Ginger Rescue Kitty Last Year To Cancer. We Recently Adopted A 3-Year Old Creamsicle. I Think They’re Both Gonna Be Just Fine Share icon

#59 Originally Was Going To Adopt 2 Of These Guys. Turns Out Three Times The Charm. We Got All The Siblings Together! They’re Super Close And We Didn’t Want To Leave The Sister Out. Any Advice Would Help As First Time Cat Owners :) Share icon

#60 Our 2 Newly Adopted Kittens Share icon

#61 This My New Pupper Sanoi! She’s About 14 Weeks Old And Can’t Figure Out What To Do With Her Ears Share icon

#62 My Grandparents Adopted A Kitten And They Sent Me This Pic In The Mail 🥰 Share icon

#63 Our Foster Puppy When We Told Her We Were Adopting Her Share icon

#64 Koda Just Came To Her Retirement Home From The Shelter! She's 12, Blind, And Happy As Can Be Share icon

#65 She's Only Been Home For An Hour And Has Already Settled In. Happy Adoption Day Baby Girl! Share icon

#66 Two Photos Taken An Hour Apart.... Before And After Adoption Share icon

#67 This Is Felix. He’s Fiv+ And I Knew He Had Low Adoption Chances. Bringing Him Home Was The Best Decision Ever Share icon

#68 I Just Adopted Atticus This Weekend. He Was A Stray And They Told Me He's A Very Fearful Cat Share icon

#69 We Adopted A Kitten Last Month... We Now Have Nightly Ritual Of Checking The Fridge And Other Small Spaces To Make Sure He's Not Trapped Anywhere Before We Go To Bed 🤦 Share icon

#70 Went To My Local Shelter To Adopt A Cat And This Lovebug Ran Up To Sit In My Lap. She Was Found On A City Sidewalk Giving Birth Months Ago Share icon

#71 After Months And Months Of Applications Going Unanswered, Our Rescue Dog Found Us When She Came Into My Clinic For A Check-Up. Reddit, Meet River Share icon

#72 I Think Someone Is Happy To Be Adopted Share icon

#73 Adopted Little Auron 2 Days Ago Share icon

#74 Just Adopted These Love Bugs And Now I’m Never Leaving The House Share icon

#75 Adopted A Void Yesterday. Shelter Said She Didn't Like Laps. It's Been An Hour. Send Snacks Share icon

#76 Rescued This Little Dude From A Bad Shelter Situation. His Name Is Vader Share icon

#77 A Fantastic Blep From My Newly Adopted Blind Old Kitty, Ambrose Share icon

#78 This Baby Had Been Returned To The Shelter By Previous Adopters..i Will Never Understand How Someone Couldn’t Want Him. He Is The Best Companion And He Is My Best Friend Share icon

#79 Just Got Home From Adopting This Fella! Share icon

#80 I Adopted This 7 Y.o. Lady Just Over A Month Ago. Each Day She Seems Cozier & More Playful Than The Last Share icon

#81 Just Adopted This Old Lady And I'm In Love ;~; Sushi, 9 Years Old Share icon

#82 I Adopted A Kitten For My Cat. It’s Going Well Share icon

#83 We Named Her Vixie, After The Fox And The Hound. We Have No Idea What Breed She Is Because We Adopted From The Shelter Share icon

#84 The Only Thing Better Than Adopting A Black Kitty Is Adopting Two Black Kitties Share icon

#85 Found This Little Fella On The Streets. Everyone, Say Hi To Rocky Share icon

#86 Two Weeks Ago, I Adopted A Boy With The Saddest Face From A Nearby Shelter. He's Really Come Out Of His Shell In That Time, And Has Already Grown Attached To Me. Meet Tom Bombadog! Share icon