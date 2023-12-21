Many of us enjoy spending more time at home with our pets during the festive period and may start to wonder how we can get them involved with the festive celebrations. Homemade Christmas treats and presents are always warmly welcomed and can be fun to make.

Let’s start and see how you can make the best homemade treats for your dog during Christmas time!

Christmas dog treat recipe

Image source: James Lacy

This Christmas dog treat can be a yummy dog snack or a quick and easy gift idea. Made of simple ingredients, they can be a fun holiday dog activity and a less expensive festive season present.

As if you needed any other reasons why DIY dog treats are better than shop-bough dog treats, we’ve listed some reasons below:

Holiday dog treats can be easily personalized to both your and your dog’s preferences (and what you’ve already got in your cupboard).

Dog treats make great Christmas gifts for family and friends.

Cookies don’t take much time to make.

Making dog Christmas treats is easy but fun, and the whole family can get involved.

Homemade Christmas treats are often healthier than shop-bought treats, as they contain only the ingredients you put inside and no preservatives.

Homemade dog treat recipes are usually cheaper than shop-bought treats, and can be personalized to your dog’s taste.

So now you’ve read why homemade Christmas-themed dog treats are easy to make, here’s the method!

What you’ll need

For an adaptation of this easy recipe from the dog people you will need the following:

Wet ingredients

1/2 cup of applesauce

1 cup of frozen cranberries

1/4 of dried cranberries (low sugar if possible)

2 eggs

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Dry ingredients

2 cups of rolled oat flour

2 cups of flour of your choice (for example whole wheat flour)

Other

Food processor or mixer

Floured board

Cookie cutters in a shape of your choice (we like Christmas trees, stars, or snowflake and candy cane shapes)

A rolling pin

A baking tray

Parchment paper or a baking sheet

Before you start, you’ll need to set your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Homemade dog holiday cookies recipe

Now you’ve got everything you need, roll up your sleeves, put your favorite festive music on, and read below to find out how to make your Christmas dog cookies.

1.) Heat the applesauce and cranberries together for a few minutes.

2.) Add this mixture to your food processor along with the dried cranberries.

3.) Put the lid on and pulse the mixture until it is well combined.

4.) Put your flour into the mixture and pulse well.

5.) Heat your coconut oil until it is liquid but not too hot

6.) Crack your eggs into a small bowl and whisk them together with the coconut oil.

Image source: McDobbie Hu

7.) Add your coconut and egg mixture to the mixture with the fruit and flour.

8.) Mix the ingredients until they are well mixed and form a good dough.

9.) Take your floured board and gently knead your dough.

10.) Roll out the dough using a gently floured rolling pin until a thickness of around 1/2 inch.

11.) Take your cookie cutters and cut out the shapes. If you don’t have enough space on your tray to fit them all on, wrap the dough to stop it drying out.

12.) Place the shapes carefully on the lined baking tray leaving around 1/2 an inch of space between shapes.

13.) Put the cookies in the oven for around 15 minutes, checking on them and then giving them longer if needed.

14.) Take the cookies out of the oven when ready, and transfer them to a wire rack to cool.

And finally……. when the cookies have cooled completely, ask your furry friend for their opinion!

Image source: Ta Dac Nguyen

These cookies also make gifts for other four-legged friends and their pet parents! You can even spoil your friends by making them to their exact taste! You can customize your treats by:

Using different shapes cutters.

Use natural food colorants such as beetroot and spinach for festive colors.

Packing your treats in a festively decorated box or treat bags.

Using different types of flour.

Frequently Asked Questions

Let’s look at some frequently asked questions regarding dog cookies and treat recipes.

How long do homemade baked dog treats last?

Homemade baked dog treats will likely last up to 1 week when stored correctly. We’d recommend storing them in a plastic box with an air-tight lid.

If possible, it’s best to store your homemade dog treats in the fridge. However, you might want to take out half an hour before your dog eats them to bring them to room temperature.

Can I use a dehydrator to make treats extra crunchy?

Yes, dehydrating dog treats has become increasingly popular recently, for various reasons.

Dehydrating your dog’s treats will help make them extra crunchy and remove as much moisture as possible. Dehydrating treats is also a good way to help treat longer without the need for preservatives.

Before you give your pet a new type of food for the first time, we recommend trying it out first. This means giving it to your pet less than originally recommended. This will help you test for adverse reactions.

If you want to make your homemade dog treats extra crunchy but you don’t have a dehumidifier, then you can also try cooking them for longer.

Can dogs eat oatmeal?

Yes, dogs can eat oatmeal and it’s pretty good for them in moderation. It’s a good source of the following nutrients (source):

Vitamin B.

Linoleic acid.

Fiber.

Carbohydrates.

Don’t forget, that most dogs are lactose intolerant. If you want to make porridge for your four-legged friend, it’s better to make it with water and not milk.

While we’re on the topic of Christmas and food, it’s a good idea to remind ourselves of festive food and drink that we should keep away from our pets reach.

Below, we’ve listed some food and drink items that are harmful to pets:

Dried fruits.

Chocolate.

Coffee.

Alcohol.

Onion, chives, and garlic.

It’s essential to keep these items out of your pet’s reach. If your pet does eat something they shouldn’t, then it’s best to take them to a veterinarian as soon as possible.

The Pet Poison Helpline also offers a 24/7 hotline service which you can use if your pet is exposed to something harmful.

Can humans eat these Christmas treats for dogs?

Yes, technically humans can eat these Christmas treats for dogs, however, they probably won’t taste as appealing for you as they will for your four-legged friend!

Although they’re full of tasty ingredients, your pup most likely won’t complain if you stick to eating your human treats rather than their own!

Conclusion

We hope you’ve enjoyed reading about how to make dog Christmas cookies. Both making them and feeding them to your pet can be an excellent activity for Christmas time.