People love their pets. Whether it's a cat, dog, turtle, or baby goat, we're willing to spend a pretty penny on them too. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that a household spends around $700 a year on pet expenses. That's the kind of money that signals true love.

Although we feature dogs and cats most often here at Bored Panda, we don't discriminate against other pets. Horsies, hamsters, and even chickens are welcome. That's why we're dedicating today to the Pets Rule The Universe page which shares all kinds of whimsical pet pics.

As summer is in full swing here in the Northern Hemisphere, we thought it would be helpful to get some care tips for pet owners when it's hot out. So, we contacted pet industry expert Tricia Montgomery from Pets Are Family. She kindly agreed to tell us more about how to take care of our lovely pets during the hot summer months!

More info: Pets Are Family | Pets Are Family Podcast | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook