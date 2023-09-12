Mother Nature can be genuinely amazing. Sometimes it might outdo even the most talented creative hands and minds. One need not look further than how it colors its animals in the most unexpected and original markings you can imagine. Pictures of animals with unique fur markings is a long standing tradition here at Bored Panda. Special honor is extended to cats in this regard, but is that really surprising? After all, cats truly have been the kings and queens of the internet. Let’s be honest, whose day wouldn’t get better after seeing a cat with a hipster’s mustache? When I look at pictures of Kitlers, I too reminisce about the olden days of the internet.

Yet, nowadays, it isn’t all about cats and their cute little paws. Other animals deserve to be represented and have their shot at being famous too! For that reason, we’ve sprinkled some other unique fur pattern owners in here. Which one captured your attention? Let us know in the comments!

#1

This Two-Faced Cat Called Quimera

gataquimera , gataquimera Report

Fur color for cats and dogs is determined by their genes. Interestingly, there really are only two pigments: black and red. The rest are variations, and white is the absence of the two colors. Orange, brown and gray are dilutions of the two main pigments. All these other colors besides black and red develop because of mutations, modifiers and genetic factors.
#2

Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

iwhy_75 Report

They are both gorgeous!

#3

Feel Free To Boop Or High-Five The Snoot

dog_rates Report

#4

Lucky Number 7

valewoodfarms Report

So how does a cat get a permanent and natural zorro mask around its eyes? The science behind cat and dog genetics is pretty complex, but it generally comes down to dilution and coloration. A lot of the interesting markings on animals are just lucky ways pigment is distributed along the animal’s coat. The color of extremities ‒ face, feet, tail, ears, even nose ‒ can be influenced by temperature. Colder parts of the body are darker, while warmer parts tend to be lighter.
#5

My New Kitten

Pixiex420xstix Report

#6

My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern

littledaikon Report

#7

This Paw Has A Small Paw Mark

uwuuwu Report

There are cases when strange markings on the fur can be alarming. The color of a pet’s coat might slightly change the older they get. New or unusual patches of color can indicate a more serious problem. Also observe the quality and thickness of your pet’s hair. If it’s diminishing or appears different from the usual, don’t hesitate to contact your veterinarian.
#8

Spot-Bellied Eagle Owls Are Known To Possess Heart-Shaped Markings On Their Plumage

meagletrainer , meagletrainer Report

#9

This Pupper’s Markings Look Like A Bat

AnnieChigurh Report

#10

Multicolor Budgie

Susan Dennis Report

It’s a thing of true beauty to have a pet blessed with a unique fur pattern. Sadly, not every owner is so lucky. What to do if your furry friend lacks that oomph in the looks department? Custom looks can be created with pet outfits and accessories. Pet stores offer a wide variety of animal apparel. From sparkly bows to elaborate human-like suits, it’s now possible to play dress-up with your pet. Then again, what if you want to match your pet’s outfit to yours and that hot dog costume on your dachshund just isn’t enough?
#11

"That's One Dapper Mustache , Sir"

meaganjean Report

#12

This Is Heidi. Heidi Has Vitiligo

vinkulelu Report

#13

He Wears His Heart On His Head

bearbrandbb Report

As three different veterinarians have told Allure, it is medically safe to dye your pet’s hair. As long as non-toxic dyes are used, there should be no harm to pets. Although there is a moral dilemma: the coloring selfishly only benefits the owner, so should it be ethically okay? As with most things when it comes to our pets’ wellbeing, experts advise us to observe their behavior. If your dog or cat doesn’t like the process of getting their fur colored, they will surely let you know.
#14

This Is Sam. He Has Eyebrows

samhaseyebrows , samhaseyebrows Report

#15

This Lurker With Interesting Fur Patterns

barenton Report

#16

This Goat Has A Goat On Its Goat Fur... Goat

KeyzerSoze85 Report

There are some things to look out for if you’ve decided to color your pet at home. Neater Pets advises to never use human hair dye on animals. If you’re determined to give your pet a colorful makeover, be sure to use dyes that are not permanent. Safe to use are natural food coloring, Kool-Aid or fur chalk. Permanent human hair dyes can contain bleach or hydrogen peroxide. Using those on your furry best friend might result in increased shedding, skin irritation or even chemical burns. Also keep in mind that your pet might ingest the dye that you’re using when licking themselves.
#17

He Has A Big Heart

Localpula420 Report

#18

This Cat With A Unique Marking On Her Butt

Sakura73294840 Report

#19

Cat With A Split-Colored Face

amazingnarnia Report

Natural food coloring is made from vegetables, fruits or flowers and shouldn’t pose any threat to your pet’s coat and skin. Kool-Aid is another safe option. This method works best on lighter-colored fur and will fade out in around two weeks. The shortest-lasting makeover you can give your pet is with fur chalk. It washes out easily with shampoo and is designed specifically for fur dying.
#20

Venus The Two-Faced Cat

venustwofacecat , venustwofacecat Report

#21

There Is A Squirrel With 3 Different Colors In Their Fur That I See In My Backyard Every Day

Odeiminmukwa Report

#22

This Chicken With Heart-Shaped Spots

cacacake Report

The safest way to color your pet, of course, is to go to a professional. Groomers that are trained in coat dying will take the best care of your beloved fur ball. It’s guaranteed they’ll use only non-toxic products that will cause no harm and will make a lot less mess than you would in your home bathroom. The aesthetic outcome should be more pleasing as well, after all, these people are experts and have years of experience doing this kind of thing.
#23

Wow. What A Unique Beauty

Brief_Translator_235 Report

#24

Mustache Cat. Yes, It's Real

hamilton_the_hipster_cat , hamilton_the_hipster_cat Report

Creative grooming in itself is not a new concept, at least in the world of dog owners. The American Kennel Club does not oppose dying canines’ hair, yet they strongly advocate for doing so responsibly. They emphasize that professional groomers should complete appropriate training prior to getting licensed.
#25

This Golden Retriever Has A Black Birthmark On The Left Side Of His Face

mister.enzoviola , mister.enzoviola Report

#26

A Black Vitiligo Kitty

eskidefter , cileklilipstick Report

#27

Kitty With A Heart Pattern On The Legs

raavanan007 Report

Some states in the US have banned dying pets’ coats. Among them are Colorado, Florida, Maine and South Carolina. Check with the local authorities if your pet’s new look can cost you a fine or lead to your pet being taken away altogether. There’s reportedly some leeway when it comes to enforcing these laws, but it is still technically illegal.
#28

My Foster Kitten’s Fur Spells Out “Meow”

indeliblevarlot Report

#29

The Pattern On My Dog's Chest Looks Like A Cat Mid-Sneeze

VintageRice Report

#30

Scrappy’s Coat Pattern Started Getting White When He Was 7 Years Old. Most Likely, This Is Due To A Rare Skin Condition Vitiligo (Extremely Rare In Cats)

seniorscrappy , seniorscrappy Report

#31

Meet Wiley, The Dalmatian Puppy With A Heart-Shaped Nose

hi.wiley , hi.wiley Report

#32

My Sister's Puppy Has A Unique Fur Pattern That Makes It Look Like She Has Glasses

Disprozium Report

#33

Calf Has A Heart-Shaped Marking

Cloudy_Memory_Loss Report

#34

This Stray Cat With A Heart On His Fur

CarWaro Report

#35

A Family Returned Her Because Her Fur Wasn't Getting Long. Their Loss Is My Gain - She Is Such A Sweetie

neuron_fc Report

#36

Marked With A Downvote Since Birth. Still A Very Good Boy

Ylimeq15 Report

#37

These Kittens With Perfect Mustache Patterns

LawsonLevi Report

#38

A Fine Choice There Sir

AsxDelsin Report

#39

This Cat's Markings Make It Look Like It's Nose Is Missing

Bluebottle96 Report

#40

This Cat's Fur Pattern Looks Like A Boy Holding A Heart

reddit.com Report

#41

I’m Wondering If This A Common Coat Pattern In Rabbits And What It’s Called. I Took Him In From Outside And Am Trying To Locate His Owner

CurseOfTheQueen Report

#42

My Parents' Rottweiler's Black Fur Has Turned Mostly White Due To Vitiligo

bigpaulycolini Report

#43

A Blonde Squirrel On My Old Mail Route

hoobgooblin Report

#44

My Cat’s Ombré Fur

Olliebean6 Report

#45

He Is Very Proud Of His Heart And Pants Patterns

vladalex10 Report

#46

This Cat With Mustache And Goatee

LuvKittensDaily Report

#47

Three Of Hearts

reddit.com Report

#48

This Cat Has A Question Mark On Its Back

JupiterSMH Report

#49

This Lamb Whose Markings Make It Look Like A Cow

grumpycatmum Report

#50

My Horse Has A Bird-Shaped Paint Mark And Her Tail Is The Bird's Tail, Hence Her Name “Dove”

TheVoidWantsCuddles Report

#51

My Cat's Nose, And Most Of Her Markings, Are Split Down The Middle

Babyy_Bluee Report

#52

My Little Guy's Fur Makes A Heart When He Lays Down On This Side

Zoelise21 Report

#53

My Dog Buster Has The Skin Condition Vitiligo. It Causes Depigmentation Of The Skin (And Fur). The Left Photo Is From 9 Months Ago, The Right Photo Was Taken Today

TallyMatty Report

#54

Not Your Traditional Aww But My Neighbor’s Llama Named Goblin Came To Say Hi While I Was In The Garden

cakeanddiamond Report

#55

The White Patch Of Fur On My Puppy's Chest Looks Like A Bird

SaltMeat709 Report

#56

Tatum's Got Marble Fur

originalbarkhikes Report

#57

Six Years Ago We Adopted A Small Ball Of Fur With A Rough Past. Today She Still Is A Small Ball But With Happy Memories And A Bright Future

Tia_MacArthur Report

#58

Four-Week Old Papillon Has A Heart-Shaped Marking

amypeeeee Report

#59

The Pattern On This Pup Our Department Picked Up Yesterday

G0D5P33D Report

#60

My Dog’s Marking Resembles An Elephant

Empty-Number-3029 Report

#61

The Markings On This Fish Look Like A Cat

NeutrinoBlue Report

