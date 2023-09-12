Mother Nature can be genuinely amazing. Sometimes it might outdo even the most talented creative hands and minds. One need not look further than how it colors its animals in the most unexpected and original markings you can imagine. Pictures of animals with unique fur markings is a long standing tradition here at Bored Panda. Special honor is extended to cats in this regard, but is that really surprising? After all, cats truly have been the kings and queens of the internet. Let’s be honest, whose day wouldn’t get better after seeing a cat with a hipster’s mustache? When I look at pictures of Kitlers, I too reminisce about the olden days of the internet.

Yet, nowadays, it isn’t all about cats and their cute little paws. Other animals deserve to be represented and have their shot at being famous too! For that reason, we’ve sprinkled some other unique fur pattern owners in here. Which one captured your attention? Let us know in the comments!