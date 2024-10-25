ADVERTISEMENT

For every red carpet regular, there’s a talented B-list star quietly building a loyal fan base. While they may be standing a little further from all the media frenzy, their talent, charisma, and contributions are undeniable. From beloved TV stars to breakout film actors and musicians, B-listers are the unsung heroes of the celebrity world.

B-list celebrities often have more room to experiment and take on unique roles while avoiding the pressures of constant scrutiny that A-listers face. Nonetheless, their performances have been just as impactful — if not more so — than their famous counterparts.

In this list, we’re shining bright lights on 45 B-list celebrities who deserve far more recognition. Prepare to revisit familiar faces, discover new favorites, and celebrate the stars who prove you don’t need to be A-list to leave a lasting mark on pop culture.

#1

Patrick Wilson

A B list celebrity, Patrick Wilson, who is wearing a dark suit and black shirt while leaning against a car with a city building reflecting in the background.

Other than his place in the DC Universe as Aquaman’s Orm Marius, Wilson tends to stick to supporting roles in the horror and thriller genres, which have earned him an award for best supporting actor in the past.

Mathew Tsang / Getty Images Report

#2

Edward Norton

A B list celebrity, Edward Norton, wearing a plaid brown jacket and a green shirt is standing on a city sidewalk, with a person adjusting his clothing.

Since his career-making roles in American History X and Fight Club, Norton has mostly chosen projects for their artistic vision, not their widespread commercial appeal.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images  Report

#3

Jason Momoa 

A B list celebrity, Jason Momoa, who is performing on stage, playing a bass guitar while wearing a sleeveless shirt and showcasing his muscular arms and tattoo.

Mamoa’s acting versatility, not to mention his swoon-worthy brawn, in Aquaman, Game of Thrones, a series that has received multiple Screen Actors Guild awards., Dune, See, and Sweet Girl, almost guarantee A-list status will be his within the next few years.

Valerie Terranova / Getty Images Report

#4

Wes Bentley

A B list celebrity, Wes Bentley, is speaking at a Deadline event, holding a microphone and gesturing with his hand while sitting against a branded backdrop.

The first installments of The Hunger Games and Interstellar were major studio successes for Bentley, but much of his resume is fleshed out with lesser-known indie films.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images Report

#5

John Boyega 

A B list celebrity, John Boyega, is smiling at an event, wearing a gray pinstripe suit and a white shirt, standing in front of a colorful NAACP backdrop.

While his portrayal of Finn in Star Wars left spectators impressed, Boyega’s roles in Detroit and Attack the Block show that he is far more talented than his visibility would suggest.

Unique Nicole / Getty Images Report

smacrob11 avatar
WalterWhiteSavannah
WalterWhiteSavannah
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Isn't it commonly known he's a chaotic a*****e whose extremely difficult to work with and that's why he's not getting cast in big parts since star wars? Either way he was awesome in attack the block. More people need to see that.

#6

Dave Bautista

A B list celebrity, Dave Bautista, is walking outdoors, wearing a black jacket and glasses, flashing a peace sign with his fingers while surrounded by people.

As Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his critically-acclaimed roles in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, and Knock at the Cabin, Bautista has proven his versatility as an actor as well as his ability to bring crowds to the box office.

PG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Report

#7

Karen Gillan

A B list celebrity, Karen Gillan, is smiling while seated, wearing a white polka dot blouse during an indoor event, with plants visible in the background.

As Nebula in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and her appearances in Avengers flicks, Gillan quickly gains the recognition she needs to hit the A-list.

Variety / Getty Images Report

#8

Cillian Murphy 

A B list celebrity, Cillian Murphy, is posing in a black tuxedo with a bow tie in front of vibrant pink flowers at an indoor event.

Cillian Murphy gained widespread recognition for his role in Inception (2010) and continued to star in major box office hits, including his portrayal of Dr. Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow in The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005–2012), particularly in Batman Begins. He also appeared in A Quiet Place Part II (2021), Dunkirk (2017), and most recently, Oppenheimer (2023), which grossed over $900 million globally.

JC Olivera / Getty Images Report

#9

Sarah Paulson 

A B list celebrity, Sarah Paulson, is speaking into a microphone while seated at an event. She is wearing a black dress with a white lace collar.

As the most persistent cast member of American Horror Story, Paulson has won multiple Emmys. All she needs is a huge blockbuster or two under her belt.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images Report

#10

Emily Ratajkowski 

A B list celebrity, Emily Ratajkowski, is walking outdoors wearing sunglasses, an oversized plaid shirt, and holding a phone, with a subtle smile.

After rising to national attention for appearing nearly nude in Robin Thicke’s controversial video for Blurred Lines, Ratajowski has become more well-known for her work in body positivity and feminist movements than for her acting prowess.

Neil Mockford / Getty Images Report

#11

Don Cheadle 

A B list celebrity, Don Cheadle, is posing against a light-colored wall, wearing a beige suit, a floral shirt, and a stylish hat, with a serious expression.

Hitting the big screen with megastars like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon in Ocean’s Eleven, Twelve, and Thirteen added box office clout to Cheadle’s already stellar record as an Oscar winner for Hotel Rwanda.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images  Report

smacrob11 avatar
WalterWhiteSavannah
WalterWhiteSavannah
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love Don Cheadle. Him and kristen bell both being in house of lies mad it an instant must watch and fave show for me. Two of my favorite actors by far.

#12

Emilia Clarke 

A B list celebrity, Emilia Clarke, is smiling and waving while wearing a beige coat and gray sweater, standing outdoors with security personnel nearby.

Since Game of Thrones launched the Daenerys Targaryen actress into international fame, Clarke, a classically trained British actress, has taken her time with film projects. With the exception of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Clarke’s film roles have been more low-key.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images  Report

#13

Chiwetel Ejiofor 

A B list celebrity, Chiwetel Ejiofor, is pictured wearing a dark coat and looking thoughtfully during an indoor event, with a blurred background behind him.

Even with notable parts in Doctor Strange and The Old Guard, Ejiofor hasn’t entirely made the jump to A-list rank despite receiving an Oscar nod for 12 Years a Slave.

Variety / Getty Images  Report

#14

Liev Schreiber

A B list celebrity, Liev Schreiber, is pictured wearing clear-framed glasses and a light-colored suit while attending an outdoor event, with people in the background.

Five Golden Globe nominations, nine Emmy nominations, and a Tony Award have marked a critically acclaimed career for Schrieber, but he hasn’t had a huge big-screen hit since the Scream series, where he played the role of a memorable antagonist. It doesn't seem to be hurting his career, though — he most recently starred in The Perfect Couple opposite none other than Nicole Kidman herself.

Sarah Stier / Getty Images  Report

#15

Jason Bateman

A B list celebrity, Jason Bateman, is seated in a SiriusXM interview, holding a microphone and speaking, with a blue-lit backdrop and branded signage behind him.

Bateman has been a working actor since he was a kid, and his career is thriving. His versatility is seen in the comedy series Arrested Development, contrasted with the drug drama Ozark. Choosing the quality of material over the size and scale of a project means Bateman may miss out on being on the A-list, but he definitely had a more interesting career in it.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images Report

#16

Adam Driver 

A B list celebrity, Adam Driver, is signing autographs for fans while wearing a black suit and tie at an outdoor evening event, surrounded by cameras and fans.

Even after his impactful roles in Star Wars and A Marriage Story, Driver is still not considered an A-list actor. His big hits have been scattered among box office disappointments, like House of Gucci and Ferrari.

Sonia Recchia / Getty Images Report

#17

Oscar Isaac 

A B list celebrity, Oscar Isaac, is seated in an interview setting, smiling while wearing a dark blazer over a light-colored shirt in a warmly lit room.

With over 20 years of Hollywood experience under his belt and roles in three of the biggest franchises in movie history, Star Wars, Spider-Man, and MCU, it is shocking that Isaac isn't a household name. 

NBC / Getty Images Report

#18

Anthony Mackie

A B list celebrity, Anthony Mackie, is standing with his arms crossed, wearing a Toronto-themed baseball uniform and cap, looking down under stadium lights.

Although Mackie is well-known in the Marvel universe, his acting career extends beyond action movies, as seen by his roles in movies such as The Hurt Locker.

Cole Burston / Getty Images Report

smacrob11 avatar
WalterWhiteSavannah
WalterWhiteSavannah
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's great. The twisted metal show was incredible. F**k the mcu give me season 2 of that.

#19

Karl Urban 

A B list celebrity, Karl Urban, is speaking into a Prime Video microphone while wearing a navy blue suit and white shirt, with greenery in the background.

Urban is one of those actors you see everywhere but never remember his name. Lord of the Rings, The Bourne Supremacy, Star Trek, Riddick, Thor: Ragnarok, Xena: Warrior Princess, and The Boys are just a few productions he’s participated in since 1990.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images Report

#20

Rami Malek 

A B list celebrity, Rami Malek, is posing on the red carpet at the BAFTA Film Awards, wearing a dark suit, bow tie, and coat, with a branded backdrop behind him.

Even after taking home the Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody and an Emmy for Mr. Robot, Malek prefers to alternate blockbusters like No Time to Die with more lighthearted fare like Amsterdam. 

Joe Maher/BAFTA / Getty Images Report

#21

Zoë Kravitz 

A B list celebrity, Zoë Kravitz, is posing outdoors wearing black sunglasses and a black lace-trimmed top, with a cityscape in the background.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet is no stranger to stardom. Her roles in Fantastic Beasts, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and The Batman have helped her make her name in Hollywood. A few more juicy roles, and she will have her spot on the A-list sealed, possibly with a Golden Globe Award nomination.

Dave Benett / Getty Images Report

#22

Ben Whishaw 

A B list celebrity, Ben Whishaw, is smiling while wearing clear-framed glasses and a black blazer at an outdoor red carpet event, with a blurred crowd in the background.

Despite his talent, as evidenced by his roles as Q in the James Bond series and Rabbi in FX’s Fargo, Whishaw remains underappreciated.

Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images  Report

#23

Walton Goggins

A B list celebrity, Walton Goggins, is speaking passionately while gesturing with his hand during a panel discussion. He is wearing a light gray suit and an open-collared shirt.

Goggins has some impressive film work under his belt, such as The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, but is still more well-known for his TV work, such as Sons of Anarchy and The Righteous Gemstones.﻿

Araya Doheny / Getty Images Report

#24

Zachary Levi 

A B list celebrity, Zachary Levi, is smiling and gesturing during a public event, wearing a striped polo shirt. A colorful "Harold and the Purple Crayon" poster is in the background.

Despite his DCEU star turn as Shazam, Levi has yet to hit the same heights that Chris Evans and The Rock achieved after their superhero runs. With three films in the can for 2025, however, we’ll see many of them soon.

Shannon Finney / Getty Images Report

#25

Cara Delevingne 

A B list celebrity, Cara Delevingne, is walking the runway in a red zip-up top and a black shiny jacket during a fashion show, with a crowd in the background.

Despite many parts in movies and TV shows, like Only Murders in the Building, Suicide Squad, and American Horror Story, Delevigne is still more known as a fashion model than an actress.

Victor Boyko / Getty Images Report

#26

Liv Tyler

A B list celebrity, Liv Tyler, is smiling softly while wearing a striped sweater over a black top, with her dark hair flowing down at an indoor event.

The 90s It Girl Tyler was poised for A-list accolades after high-profile roles in huge blockbusters like Armageddon, The Incredible Hulk, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy. She has taken a long break (in Hollywood terms at least) of five years from making movies and won't release her next flick, Captain America: Brave New World, until 2025. 

JC Olivera / Getty Images  Report

#27

Gwyneth Paltrow 

A B list celebrity, Gwyneth Paltrow, is smiling while seated at an event, wearing a white floral blouse with her blonde hair down, with a floral backdrop behind her.

How the mighty have fallen! Paltrow was the ultimate It Girl, winning an Oscar early in her career for Shakespeare in Love and appearing in iconic films like Seven, The Talented Mr. Rilpey, The Royal Tenenbaums, Emma, and Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow. Today, she prefers to stick to an action flick like Avengers or Iron Man every so often and instead focus on her lifestyle company, Goop.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images Report

#28

Cobie Smulders 

A B list celebrity, Cobie Smulders, is seated at an event, smiling softly while wearing a floral shirt, with her hands gently clasped at her chest and a water bottle nearby.

This Avengers actress prefers to supplement her work in those blockbusters with smaller, more cerebral films and has received an award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images Report

#29

Natalie Dormer 

A B list celebrity, Natalie Dormer, is sitting in a vintage car, wearing a black lace dress with a plunging neckline, and smiling for the camera at an outdoor evening event.

Dormer deserves more prominent roles in movies, as seen by her amazing performances in Game of Thrones and The Hunger Games.

Dave Benett / Getty Images Report

#30

Michael Sheen 

A B list celebrity, Michael Sheen, is seated at a table backstage, holding a book and gesturing with his hand while wearing a black suit. A bottle of water and a hat are placed on the table nearby.

His highly regarded roles in Frost/Nixon and Masters of Sex demonstrate Sheen’s breadth of talent, yet casual viewers still don't fully appreciate him.

The Old Vic / Getty Images Report

#31

Joel Edgerton 

A B list celebrity, Joel Edgerton, is standing under an "On Air" sign, wearing a blue bucket hat and matching jacket, with a neutral expression indoors.

Aussie Edgerton landed the part of a lifetime in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, he reprised the role in the Disney+ series Obi Wan Kenobi. With a few other big hits like The Great Gatsby and Zero Dark Thirty sprinkled through his long career, Edgerton prefers to keep his choices based on great material, regardless of budget.

Dave Benett / Getty Images Report

#32

Taron Egerton

A B list celebrity, Taron Egerton, is speaking at a podium during a "Letters Live" event, wearing a gray hoodie, green pants, and a blue baseball cap on stage.

Although Egerton is currently just outside the A-list, his captivating performances in Rocketman and Kingsman demonstrate that he is a rising star.

Jim Dyson / Getty Images Report

#33

Jenna Fischer 

A B list celebrity, Jenna Fischer, is seated on a couch, gesturing with her hand in a playful manner while wearing a floral blouse during an indoor event.

Fischer’s iconic character Pam in The Office will become one of television’s most iconic, but that has not translated to big screen success. Besides her role as Ms. Huron in 2024’s Mean Girls, Fischer has been under the radar for the last 5 years, missing out on a primetime Emmy award nomination.

E! Entertainment / Getty Images Report

#34

Mary Elizabeth Winstead 

A B list celebrity, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, is seated and smiling while wearing a bright pink suit during an event, with a dark curtain backdrop behind her.

You may recognize her from Birds of Prey, Fargo, 10 Cloverfield Lane, or Ahsoka, but this talented actress needs a few blockbusters before being considered for A-list status.

Jeremychanphotography / Getty Images Report

#35

Kit Harington

A B list celebrity, Kit Harington, is smiling while wearing a dark pinstripe blazer and black shirt at an indoor event, with a blurred backdrop behind him.

Despite being most known for his legendary performance as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Harington deserves more significant film opportunities due to his charisma and talent, potentially leading to an award for best actor. The biggest film he’s been in for the last 5 years was 2021’s Eternals, and while Eternals Return is on its way, his other film choices have not been as lucrative.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Report

#36

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau 

A B list celebrity, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is speaking into a microphone at an outdoor event, wearing a dark jacket with greenery and a bright screen in the background.

He made a name for himself as Jaime Lannister on Game of Thrones, but these days, Coster-Waldau keeps busy with small but interesting films like The Silencing, Against the Ice, and God is a Bullet. 

Theo Wargo / Getty Images Report

#37

Elizabeth Olsen 

A B list celebrity, Elizabeth Olsen, is smiling and laughing while seated at an event, wearing a black dress with a white collar and long flowing hair.

Even with her MCU success as Wanda, Olsen’s extraordinary brilliance is still somewhat eclipsed by her well-known sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Her 2024 Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film in Love and Death definitely sets her apart from her Full House sis turned fashion maven siblings, though.

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images  Report

#38

Evangeline Lilly 

A B list celebrity, Evangeline Lilly, is smiling while holding a small action figure of her character during a public event, wearing a black jacket with fur-trimmed sleeves and speaking into a microphone.

Lilly is still shy of the A-list, despite her performances in The Hurt Locker, The Hobbit, Lost, and Ant-Man showcasing her acting chops.

Jun Sato / Getty Images Report

#39

Judy Greer 

A B list celebrity, Judy Greer, is smiling while posing at the red carpet premiere of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," wearing a black polka dot dress with a movie-themed backdrop behind her.

After a whopping 150-plus credits to her name in both film and television, Greer is the actress who has been in almost all your favorite movies. The problem is, you can never remember which one you know her from. 

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Report

#40

Ansel Elgort 

A B list celebrity, Ansel Elgort, is standing in an art gallery, wearing a black button-up jacket and boots, with large abstract paintings in the background. He is holding a paintbrush during the event.

Elgort’s career started with a bang, making Carrie, Divergent, The Fault in Our Stars, Billionaire Boys Club, and The Goldfinch, among others, in quick succession. Since 2022 he has stepped back from the big screen to star in and executive produce Tokyo Vice for Max.

Jun Sato / Getty Images Report

#41

Chloë Grace Moretz 

A B list celebrity, Chloë Grace Moretz, is speaking into a microphone while wearing a black mesh shirt and an Atlanta Braves baseball cap at a sports event, raising her fist enthusiastically.

Moretz has had steady work in film and television since 2004, including 500 Days of Summer, Kick-Ass, Texas Killing Fields, and Carrie, but despite her lengthy career and critically acclaimed work, she has yet to snag the huge role that would launch her off the b-list.

Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves / Getty Images Report

#42

Millie Bobby Brown 

A B list celebrity, Millie Bobby Brown, is laughing while participating in a game show. She is wearing a pink cropped outfit and standing behind a quiz podium, with the words "Pop Quiz" visible on a screen in the background.

With her role in Enola Holmes, the Stranger Things star has shown much promise and is ready to go from teen sensation to big-time celebrity. She just has to finish her honeymoon with Jake Bongiovi first.

NBC / Getty Images Report

#43

Elle Fanning 

A B list celebrity, Elle Fanning, is seated in the back of a yellow taxi, wearing a patterned jacket and black skirt, looking contemplative during an outdoor scene.

Fanning joined her sister Dakota in the cast of I Am Sam and hasn’t stepped off the big screen since. She sprinkled the same amazing TV roles, like Catherine in The Great, amongst a few dozen movies and still has three flicks yet to be released.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images Report

#44

Richard Armitage 

A B list celebrity, Richard Armitage, is smiling while leaning against a colorful geometric wall, wearing a blue plaid blazer and light blue shirt during an indoor event.

The Hobbit and Hannibal brought critical acclaim to Armitage, and he spends more time on the small screen in shows like Red Eye and Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. He will need a runaway hit to graduate from the B-list to the A-list.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images Report

#45

Zoe Saldana 

Create alt text for the following image. Alt text must include the following keyword: A B list celebrity An example of well-written alt text: A one piece meme with a close-up of a lemon on a tree that has a creepy face, with decayed parts making it look like it has a mouth and eyes. The text above the image reads, "When life gives you lemon," and below, it says, "Run." ALT text length must be no longer than 125 characters. A good example: John Mueller in a virtual session, wearing glasses and a blue shirt, discussing SEO insights in an informal setting. Must include celebrity name.

Sci-fi queen Saldana has starred in four of the highest-grossing movies of all time: Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Throw in a couple more yet-to-be-released Avatar flicks, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek, and tons of other film and TV roles, and Saldana's talent and beauty make her the modern definition of an A-list actress as soon as they decide to let her in.

Mat Hayward / Getty Images Report

FAQ

What is a B-list celebrity?

A B-list celebrity has achieved fame but isn't yet a major star or a super-bankable performer. 

Who are C-list actors?

C-list actors are usually known by face, but not name. Sarah Jeffery, Frankie Munez, and Eva Mendez are a few examples of that person whose name is on the tip of your tongue when you see them on TV.

What is a Z-list celebrity?

The Z-list is at the bottom of the celebrity barrel, where few receive an award nomination. Reality stars, influencers, and has-beens with failed comebacks who pop up on the occasional game show populate this dreaded lowest level of celebrity hell.

