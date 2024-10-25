ADVERTISEMENT

For every red carpet regular, there’s a talented B-list star quietly building a loyal fan base. While they may be standing a little further from all the media frenzy, their talent, charisma, and contributions are undeniable. From beloved TV stars to breakout film actors and musicians, B-listers are the unsung heroes of the celebrity world.

B-list celebrities often have more room to experiment and take on unique roles while avoiding the pressures of constant scrutiny that A-listers face. Nonetheless, their performances have been just as impactful — if not more so — than their famous counterparts.

In this list, we’re shining bright lights on 45 B-list celebrities who deserve far more recognition. Prepare to revisit familiar faces, discover new favorites, and celebrate the stars who prove you don’t need to be A-list to leave a lasting mark on pop culture.