But there are many other ways to stuff up with a dialing device in your hand. And to prove that point, we have compiled a hilarious list of awkward and embarrassing “text fails” that might make even the most ditzy person blush. If you need something to make yourself feel better about your own mistakes, keep scrolling! And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

If you’ve never regretted hitting “send”, consider yourself lucky. One study found that the average adult makes around 84 silly blunders a year, or more than one a week. The number one faux pas on the list was sending a text to the wrong person .

Mobile phones have made it easier than ever to communicate with friends , family and even strangers. Stats show that around 958 million text messages are sent every hour worldwide, which relates to 8.4 trillion a year. In the days of writing letters, we took more time to think things through. And we had lots more time to read our messages before they ended up in the postbox. But in the age of instant gratification, and impulsiveness, the chances of our own cringe landing in someone else's hands are far higher.

#1 Cars Share icon

#2 Absolute Unit Share icon

#3 I Forgot My Friend Was Going To Say Goodbye To Her Grandfather Today Share icon

#4 Takin' A Bath Share icon

#5 Whoops Share icon

#6 They Were Made For Each Other. All The Right Signals Share icon

#7 "I Thought I Was Blocked" Share icon

#8 You Want A Truck? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Accidentally Texted My 14-Year-Old Stepson Instead Of My Wife. K*ll Me Now Share icon

#10 That Image Describes Pain, Suffering, Loss, And Despair. All In That Last Text Share icon

#11 This Guy Asking The Real Questions Share icon

#12 What Share icon

#13 Sheesh, Just Say No Share icon

#14 My Dumb Phone And Idiot Thumbs Are Texting Underage Teens Again Share icon

#15 My Ex Girlfriend, Ladies And Gentlemen Share icon

#16 Yep Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Kings Don't Feel Shame Share icon

#18 Seems Like Someone Wasn't Her Type Share icon

#19 It's Like The Text Form Of The Good Ol' "Oh, Didnt See You There" Share icon

#20 Face Ride? Share icon

#21 It's Great That My Parents Still Love Each Other After 30 Years, But I Wish My Mom Knew How Group Messaging Works Share icon

#22 Oops Share icon

#23 My Dad Forgot My Birthday, Again, And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At Share icon

#24 Like, Seriously Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Men Will Dehumanize And Berate You For The Entirety Of Your Relationship Together, Then Text You Like This For The Next 5 Years Share icon

#26 I Didn't Mean To Say Hi Share icon

#27 Sure, My Ex Totally Didn't Mean To Send Me A Selfie With Her Marriage Certificate Share icon

#28 It's A Nice .38, Honestly Though Share icon

#29 Smooth As Sandpaper Share icon

#30 My Ex's Mom. I Met Her Once For About An Hour Over 4 Years Ago, Haven't Talked To Him Or Her Since Share icon

#31 I Wonder If He Will Take Me To Court Share icon

#32 That Hurt Me Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Yikes Share icon

#34 Coworker Talking To Me About Temporarily Not Having A Car, I Tried Being Optimistic And He Drastically Changed The Subject Share icon

#35 My Bad Share icon

#36 I Was Sleeping? Share icon

#37 That Was Cold Share icon

#38 You’re Making It Worse, Just Stop Share icon

#39 This Happened To My Coworker Share icon

#40 Autocorrect Wanted To Get You Nakey Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 One Of My Friends Recently Got Tinder Share icon

#42 Hate It When That Happens Share icon

#43 Throwback To When A Random Girl From Middle School Messaged Me This "Idea" She And Her Boyfriend Came Up With Share icon

#44 I Also Hate When My "Friends" Are Idiots Share icon

#45 Silly Kids, Always Adding People On Facebook Share icon

#46 Same, Then It Was An Accident Share icon

#47 Apparently You’re Supposed To Obsessively Check Tinder Every Second Of Your Life Share icon

#48 Went On One Date With This Guy Over 2 Years Ago Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Coworker "Accidentally" Typed And Sent Share icon

#50 Do People Really Think Who Responds Last, Wins? Share icon

#51 Well, That Went From 0 To 100 Share icon

#52 Dasher Hits On My Girlfriend After He Delivers Food. He Had His Son With Him In The Car Too Share icon

#53 Yesterday, I Was Texting With My Crush Share icon

#54 Random Girl From My Town, Haven't Spoken To Her Once In My Entire Life Share icon

#55 Boss Just Sent Me A Sexually Explicit Text Twice. Shouldn't Make Things Awkward I'm Sure Share icon

#56 Every Time I’m Looking To Do Business With Someone I Start Off With "Hi Beautiful", Then It’s Clearly Understood I’m All Business Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I Started Talking To Someone On Tinder, Gave Her My Number To Text Instead Then I Made The Mistake Of Typing Share icon

#58 My Friend Meant To Text Me, But He Texted The Girl He Had Just Gone On A Date With Instead Share icon

#59 My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment. After Barely Speaking To The Delivery Guys, She Got This Message Today Share icon

#60 Hurts To The Bone Share icon

#61 My Crush Just Sent Me This A Day After I Confessed To Them Share icon

#62 Movie Date Ended With Her Getting Back Together With Her Ex Share icon

#63 Uber Eats Driver Share icon

#64 I Don't Know, Grandma Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 A Conversation I Had With My Cousin A Little While Ago Before A Family Dinner Share icon

#66 Did It Hurt? Share icon

#67 One Of My Own From A Few Years Ago. Had A Huge Crush On This Guy And Wanted To Start A Conversation So This Is How I Did It Share icon

#68 Got A Text From Her After The Date Share icon

#69 From A Grown, Married Man I Met At The Neighborhood Pub. I’m A Straight Male, But The Way Share icon

#70 Just A Dare Share icon

#71 Absolutely Crazy Night Share icon

#72 My GF Texting Her Friend Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 Just Wanted A Response Share icon

#74 Everything’s Cool And Not Awkward If You End It In "LOL" Share icon

#75 My Sister Is Trying Online Dating Share icon

#76 If You Have A Spouse And Still Message Other People Telling Them They're Cute, I'll Rat You Out Every Time Share icon

#77 Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener Share icon

#78 Sure "Feel" For It Share icon

#79 Actual Text My Coworker Received From A Member Of His Staff Explaining Why He Was An Hour Late Share icon

#80 Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Facebook Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 Oh Share icon

#82 Sure, Buddy Share icon

#83 Don't Open It Share icon

#84 Another "Wrong Person" Text From A Married Neighbor Share icon

#85 Coworker Accidentally Texted Our Manager Instead Of His Significant Other Share icon

#86 The Farthest Stretch I've Ever Seen Share icon

#87 The Machine Probably Wasn’t Working Share icon

#88 Seen Far Worse Pickup Lines, This One Is Just A Little Strange Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 So, Which Is It? Share icon

#90 A Girl Apologizes About Sending Me Nudes Before Actually Sending The Nudes Share icon

#91 This Guy Was A Goldmine, I Have So Many Screenshots Of Him Flaunting His Wealth Share icon

#92 My Buddy Texts Me This A Week After Our Reunion And I Am Dumbfounded Share icon Apparently, I got super drunk and made up some convincing story about how my mother was a farmer (she wasn’t). My buddy texts me a week later to ask about his corn crops.



#93 My Bfs Creepy Dad Share icon Was at my boyfriend’s house earlier and his dad always creeps me out. He must have gotten my number from my boyfriend. This was so awkward I didn’t want to reply back, so I just left it. Told my boyfriend, and he’s all like yup, sounds like him.



ADVERTISEMENT

#94 My Girlfriend's Family Visited For Thanksgiving. Her Dad Asked Her For Our Inappropriate WiFi Password While We Were Both Stuck At Work Share icon

#95 My Mom Has Some Interesting Conversations Share icon

#96 I Accidentally Texted A Member Of My Staff Instead Of My Friend Share icon

#97 It Wasn't Too Bad Until The "Accidental" Picture Share icon

#98 Accidentally Told My Boss To "Come Grab My Meat" Instead Of My Wife Share icon

#99 My Contribution To The Family Group Chat This Morning Share icon

#100 Went On A Date With This Girl. This Was Her Response After Share icon

#101 Auto Correct Really Did Me Dirty On This One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#102 Oh No Share icon

#103 You Won't Believe The "Wrong Number" Text I Got This Morning Share icon

#104 A Guy Flirts And Fights With My Auto-Reply Share icon

#105 My Mums Ex Boyfriend Sent Me A Text Asking If I Wanted Something Of Mine That He Found. His Name Isnt Bill Either So Idk What He’s Going On About, I Think The Man Needs Help Honestly Share icon

#106 These Girls Ain’t Slick Share icon

#107 Stopped Talking To A Girl And Got These Texts Today Share icon

#108 Verbal Matricide Share icon

#109 This Is Supper Weird Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#110 Smooth Guy Conveys His Feelings In The Least Awkward Way Possible Share icon

#111 Worst Wrong Text I Think Anyone Can Send. I Wanted To Crawl Into A Hole And Die Share icon

#112 It Has Been Over A Month Since We Last Talked, And I Had Previously Already Turned Her Down Share icon

#113 Guy Flaunts His Bank Account In An Attempt To Woo This Lady Share icon

#114 He Tried Share icon

#115 My High School Boyfriend’s Wife Just Sent Me This. We’re 35 Now Share icon I have my high school ex blocked on everything. He’s continued to contact me for years using different mediums - instagram, twitter, LinkedIn, etc. If he can find me on a new site I eventually get a message.



I woke up this morning to this message from his wife. Who he had a baby with last year, from what I’ve been told.



I broke up with this man when I was 20 years old, I am 35 now. This is bonkers.



ADVERTISEMENT

#116 That Time I Called My Now Wife A Nerd For Being Depressed Share icon

#117 I Thought I Was Texting A Bot Share icon