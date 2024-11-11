ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile phones have made it easier than ever to communicate with friends, family and even strangers. Stats show that around 958 million text messages are sent every hour worldwide, which relates to 8.4 trillion a year. In the days of writing letters, we took more time to think things through. And we had lots more time to read our messages before they ended up in the postbox. But in the age of instant gratification, and impulsiveness, the chances of our own cringe landing in someone else's hands are far higher.

If you’ve never regretted hitting “send”, consider yourself lucky. One study found that the average adult makes around 84 silly blunders a year, or more than one a week. The number one faux pas on the list was sending a text to the wrong person.

But there are many other ways to stuff up with a dialing device in your hand. And to prove that point, we have compiled a hilarious list of awkward and embarrassing “text fails” that might make even the most ditzy person blush. If you need something to make yourself feel better about your own mistakes, keep scrolling! And don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Cars

CdrMayhew Report

shaunlee avatar
SheamusFanFrom1987
SheamusFanFrom1987
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a confession: I'm not actually SheamusFanFrom1987, I'm a Transformer. Every so often, I transform into a 1996 Toyota Chaser XP XD

#2

Absolute Unit

OGangstaShitposter Report

#3

I Forgot My Friend Was Going To Say Goodbye To Her Grandfather Today

I Forgot My Friend Was Going To Say Goodbye To Her Grandfather Today

rebeccamb Report

anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why my mom says to be grateful. Because you never know what someone else is going through.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#4

Takin' A Bath

Mditty129 Report

#5

Whoops

Okay-sweet Report

#6

They Were Made For Each Other. All The Right Signals

Castreren Report

j-vagabond avatar
General Anaesthesia
General Anaesthesia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"The ceremony was so-so, but the reception was incredible", - comment on original Reddit post.

#7

"I Thought I Was Blocked"

MyNameIsDave4 Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spreading poison is not ok just because it dosnt hurt the reciever. Spreading poison hurts your intentions. It hurts your integrity and it hurts your pride. Want better for your self, then you become someone who knows how to do better for others ❤️

#8

You Want A Truck?

mbok_jamu Report

#9

I Accidentally Texted My 14-Year-Old Stepson Instead Of My Wife. K*ll Me Now

I Accidentally Texted My 14-Year-Old Stepson Instead Of My Wife. K*ll Me Now

reddit.com Report

#10

That Image Describes Pain, Suffering, Loss, And Despair. All In That Last Text

godsfriedegg Report

popapach avatar
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh poor soul! Just don't pay for anyone else's food, just your own ☺

#11

This Guy Asking The Real Questions

RyanH090 Report

#12

What

DatGamer_RJ Report

#13

Sheesh, Just Say No

Onfour Report

anayacs26 avatar
ZuriLovesYou
ZuriLovesYou
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you could have the decency and respect to call it off yourself. Just a thought.

#14

My Dumb Phone And Idiot Thumbs Are Texting Underage Teens Again

slowpokegirl247 Report

#15

My Ex Girlfriend, Ladies And Gentlemen

Zompokenator03 Report

#16

Yep

turnew155 Report

#17

Kings Don't Feel Shame

bodacious_jock_babes Report

#18

Seems Like Someone Wasn't Her Type

GeorgeArcticMonkeys Report

alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could be sent from a new phone. History of the previous conversations is not available.

#19

It's Like The Text Form Of The Good Ol' "Oh, Didnt See You There"

Diaelle Report

#20

Face Ride?

DankingtonMemesworth Report

#21

It's Great That My Parents Still Love Each Other After 30 Years, But I Wish My Mom Knew How Group Messaging Works

mstarrbrannigan Report

#22

Oops

roosking Report

#23

My Dad Forgot My Birthday, Again, And This Text Exchange Hurts To Look At

Fawful_had_fury Report

#24

Like, Seriously

saint-cardon Report

owenjarvis avatar
Owen
Owen
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you're seriously joking, then you're not joking. Joking is the opposite of serious.

#25

Men Will Dehumanize And Berate You For The Entirety Of Your Relationship Together, Then Text You Like This For The Next 5 Years

imniceandsmart Report

#26

I Didn't Mean To Say Hi

thr3dimension Report

#27

Sure, My Ex Totally Didn't Mean To Send Me A Selfie With Her Marriage Certificate

ebeattie96 Report

#28

It's A Nice .38, Honestly Though

flyingtad Report

#29

Smooth As Sandpaper

nikolewilliams416 Report

#30

My Ex's Mom. I Met Her Once For About An Hour Over 4 Years Ago, Haven't Talked To Him Or Her Since

yebbaedmonds Report

#31

I Wonder If He Will Take Me To Court

TriggeredQuilt Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Asshòle. Sorry you didn’t get a return on your “investment”.

#32

That Hurt Me

reddit.com Report

#33

Yikes

iamonlystardust Report

#34

Coworker Talking To Me About Temporarily Not Having A Car, I Tried Being Optimistic And He Drastically Changed The Subject

admiralasskicker Report

karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Subject didnt change, it got elaborated to reveal why he hates not having a car.

#35

My Bad

bamz23 Report

#36

I Was Sleeping?

DrapeyWhenDrunk Report

#37

That Was Cold

Kingshaun2k Report

#38

You’re Making It Worse, Just Stop

manitoba_in_june Report

#39

This Happened To My Coworker

Lurking-Cop Report

#40

Autocorrect Wanted To Get You Nakey

unwashedbodypillow95 Report

#41

One Of My Friends Recently Got Tinder

greenbeanfeen Report

#42

Hate It When That Happens

ILoveSpoons4 Report

#43

Throwback To When A Random Girl From Middle School Messaged Me This "Idea" She And Her Boyfriend Came Up With

sototally99 Report

#44

I Also Hate When My "Friends" Are Idiots

kris_5740 Report

#45

Silly Kids, Always Adding People On Facebook

SaltOnTheFan Report

#46

Same, Then It Was An Accident

Twolkai Report

#47

Apparently You’re Supposed To Obsessively Check Tinder Every Second Of Your Life

lascanto Report

#48

Went On One Date With This Guy Over 2 Years Ago

anon12xyz Report

#49

Coworker "Accidentally" Typed And Sent

MisunderstoodToast Report

ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is the second I've seen that apologizes for sending a text, in the same text that they are apologizing for.

#50

Do People Really Think Who Responds Last, Wins?

Hornyduck0615 Report

#51

Well, That Went From 0 To 100

luminabelle6 Report

viccig avatar
V
V
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And there are white people who live and were born in Nigeria. Making them drumroll please... Nigerian (by nationality)

#52

Dasher Hits On My Girlfriend After He Delivers Food. He Had His Son With Him In The Car Too

reddit.com Report

#53

Yesterday, I Was Texting With My Crush

nxecutioner43 Report

#54

Random Girl From My Town, Haven't Spoken To Her Once In My Entire Life

Nosworc82 Report

#55

Boss Just Sent Me A Sexually Explicit Text Twice. Shouldn't Make Things Awkward I'm Sure

kGibbs Report

#56

Every Time I’m Looking To Do Business With Someone I Start Off With "Hi Beautiful", Then It’s Clearly Understood I’m All Business

Beach17bum Report

#57

I Started Talking To Someone On Tinder, Gave Her My Number To Text Instead Then I Made The Mistake Of Typing

coolcat23306 Report

agat avatar
Agat
Agat
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand this one. What is bad about the magicka comment? That's cute.

#58

My Friend Meant To Text Me, But He Texted The Girl He Had Just Gone On A Date With Instead

talleyrandbanana Report

#59

My Roommate Tried To Get An IKEA Delivery To Our Apartment. After Barely Speaking To The Delivery Guys, She Got This Message Today

roxypotter13 Report

fredneobob90 avatar
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope church teaches them this is not what Jesus meant by 'love thy neighbour'

#60

Hurts To The Bone

ellzoni Report

#61

My Crush Just Sent Me This A Day After I Confessed To Them

-Outernot- Report

#62

Movie Date Ended With Her Getting Back Together With Her Ex

curvysquares Report

#63

Uber Eats Driver

dcsabika14 Report

#64

I Don't Know, Grandma

Sue_Flay Report

alihmsalehuddin avatar
Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dear Google. I am sorry to bother you. I hope you can help me. And your earliest response is highly appreciated. I want to know how to clean poo stains from a rug. Thanks in advance.

#65

A Conversation I Had With My Cousin A Little While Ago Before A Family Dinner

imanpearl Report

#66

Did It Hurt?

notvithechemist Report

#67

One Of My Own From A Few Years Ago. Had A Huge Crush On This Guy And Wanted To Start A Conversation So This Is How I Did It

_s_p_q_r_ Report

#68

Got A Text From Her After The Date

reddit.com Report

#69

From A Grown, Married Man I Met At The Neighborhood Pub. I’m A Straight Male, But The Way

johnnyjanx Report

#70

Just A Dare

clithands Report

#71

Absolutely Crazy Night

danger_elk Report

#72

My GF Texting Her Friend

TriggersTiger Report

#73

Just Wanted A Response

tcw42099 Report

#74

Everything’s Cool And Not Awkward If You End It In "LOL"

reddit.com Report

#75

My Sister Is Trying Online Dating

w1tchy_w0man Report

ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a fetish, that person is talking about a fetish.

#76

If You Have A Spouse And Still Message Other People Telling Them They're Cute, I'll Rat You Out Every Time

hereticbrewer Report

#77

Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener

HoDub Report

#78

Sure "Feel" For It

PM_ME_YOUR_LAWNCHAIR Report

#79

Actual Text My Coworker Received From A Member Of His Staff Explaining Why He Was An Hour Late

SentientStardrop Report

#80

Mlm Forgot To Change Her Recruiting Template While Messaging Strangers On Facebook

ejzimm Report

#81

Oh

imgur.com Report

#82

Sure, Buddy

TheTrenchCoatMafia Report

#83

Don't Open It

DAT_DINO Report

#84

Another "Wrong Person" Text From A Married Neighbor

ergoegthatis Report

#85

Coworker Accidentally Texted Our Manager Instead Of His Significant Other

SMDROID99 Report

#86

The Farthest Stretch I've Ever Seen

paulblartmallcap Report

#87

The Machine Probably Wasn’t Working

maddenplayer2921 Report

#88

Seen Far Worse Pickup Lines, This One Is Just A Little Strange

shreddiesabsorbmilk Report

#89

So, Which Is It?

reddit.com Report

#90

A Girl Apologizes About Sending Me Nudes Before Actually Sending The Nudes

SalocinS Report

#91

This Guy Was A Goldmine, I Have So Many Screenshots Of Him Flaunting His Wealth

reddit.com Report

#92

My Buddy Texts Me This A Week After Our Reunion And I Am Dumbfounded

Apparently, I got super drunk and made up some convincing story about how my mother was a farmer (she wasn’t). My buddy texts me a week later to ask about his corn crops.

XboxVictim Report

#93

My Bfs Creepy Dad

Was at my boyfriend’s house earlier and his dad always creeps me out. He must have gotten my number from my boyfriend. This was so awkward I didn’t want to reply back, so I just left it. Told my boyfriend, and he’s all like yup, sounds like him.

throwaway910212 Report

#94

My Girlfriend's Family Visited For Thanksgiving. Her Dad Asked Her For Our Inappropriate WiFi Password While We Were Both Stuck At Work

-Mothman Report

#95

My Mom Has Some Interesting Conversations

kris10amanda Report

#96

I Accidentally Texted A Member Of My Staff Instead Of My Friend

jimmytwotime Report

#97

It Wasn't Too Bad Until The "Accidental" Picture

SecretlyKanye Report

#98

Accidentally Told My Boss To "Come Grab My Meat" Instead Of My Wife

thebluevanman73 Report

#99

My Contribution To The Family Group Chat This Morning

flowercup Report

#100

Went On A Date With This Girl. This Was Her Response After

helvetica3 Report

#101

Auto Correct Really Did Me Dirty On This One

KrittRCS Report

#102

Oh No

papayathechicken Report

#103

You Won't Believe The "Wrong Number" Text I Got This Morning

DocdurDurf Report

#104

A Guy Flirts And Fights With My Auto-Reply

MeowMistiDawn Report

#105

My Mums Ex Boyfriend Sent Me A Text Asking If I Wanted Something Of Mine That He Found. His Name Isnt Bill Either So Idk What He’s Going On About, I Think The Man Needs Help Honestly

smallpersona Report

#106

These Girls Ain’t Slick

Jaihso Report

#107

Stopped Talking To A Girl And Got These Texts Today

Cole-0 Report

#108

Verbal Matricide

yabaleftonline Report

#109

This Is Supper Weird

VelvetAdidas Report

#110

Smooth Guy Conveys His Feelings In The Least Awkward Way Possible

Havierr Report

#111

Worst Wrong Text I Think Anyone Can Send. I Wanted To Crawl Into A Hole And Die

iamananimal28 Report

#112

It Has Been Over A Month Since We Last Talked, And I Had Previously Already Turned Her Down

pentapous Report

#113

Guy Flaunts His Bank Account In An Attempt To Woo This Lady

AsianVixen4U Report

#114

He Tried

starandnova Report

#115

My High School Boyfriend’s Wife Just Sent Me This. We’re 35 Now

I have my high school ex blocked on everything. He’s continued to contact me for years using different mediums - instagram, twitter, LinkedIn, etc. If he can find me on a new site I eventually get a message.

I woke up this morning to this message from his wife. Who he had a baby with last year, from what I’ve been told.

I broke up with this man when I was 20 years old, I am 35 now. This is bonkers.

starfairyshortcake Report

#116

That Time I Called My Now Wife A Nerd For Being Depressed

BohemianJack Report

#117

I Thought I Was Texting A Bot

cecusanele Report

#118

Oof