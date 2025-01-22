ADVERTISEMENT

The Autumn 2024 round of the Premios FdB Awards marked a grand celebration of excellence in wedding photography. This 37th round brought together the finest talent in the field, showcasing 25 extraordinary images carefully selected from over 1,100 submissions by more than 115 photographers spanning 12 countries.

Each image was rigorously evaluated by a distinguished panel of three international judges, emphasizing the creativity, diversity, and technical mastery that define this unique art form.

These award-winning photographs are more than just stunning visuals—they are profound narratives that encapsulate the essence of love, connection, and the timeless magic of weddings. They remind us that wedding photography transcends documentation, elevating moments into cherished works of art that symbolize the beginning of a beautiful journey.

We invite you to explore the winning images and be inspired by the unparalleled artistry and passion of the photographers behind them.

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net