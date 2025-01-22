ADVERTISEMENT

The Autumn 2024 round of the Premios FdB Awards marked a grand celebration of excellence in wedding photography. This 37th round brought together the finest talent in the field, showcasing 25 extraordinary images carefully selected from over 1,100 submissions by more than 115 photographers spanning 12 countries.

Each image was rigorously evaluated by a distinguished panel of three international judges, emphasizing the creativity, diversity, and technical mastery that define this unique art form.

These award-winning photographs are more than just stunning visuals—they are profound narratives that encapsulate the essence of love, connection, and the timeless magic of weddings. They remind us that wedding photography transcends documentation, elevating moments into cherished works of art that symbolize the beginning of a beautiful journey.

We invite you to explore the winning images and be inspired by the unparalleled artistry and passion of the photographers behind them.

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net

#1

Bride Takes Flight! By Jordi Mora Jordi Tudela

After much anticipation, we are thrilled to announce the top photographers in the Single Image category for 2024

1st Place: Rafael Ramajo - 14.5 points PHOTOGRAPHER OF THE YEAR

2nd Place: Fabbri Barbara - 13.5 points

3rd Place: Gaetano Pipitone - 11.5 points

Congratulations to these outstanding photographers for their breathtaking work and well-deserved recognition. Each image tells a story, brimming with emotion, creativity, and the uniqueness of love.

Stay tuned for more, as we continue to celebrate the best wedding photographers in the world.

Here’s to another incredible year of unforgettable moments and artistic brilliance!
    #2

    Love Erupts! By Pedro Álvarez

    #3

    All The Feels By Rafael Ramajo

    #4

    Ouch, But Make It Bridal! By Gaetano Pipitone

    #5

    Defying Gravity, Bridal Edition By Raul Gori

    #6

    Divine Debates: Who’s Really In Charge Here? By Stefano Ferrier

    #7

    Love’s Memento: Picture-Perfect Forever By David Gil

    #8

    Fashion Meets Chaos! By Giuliano Lo Re

    #9

    Hugs That Leave Lasting Impressions By Dami Saez

    #10

    The Bull Had Wedding Crash Plans By David Copado

    #11

    The Cat Knows Secrets About The Dress By Barbara Fabri

    #12

    Fitting The Dress, One Artful Adjustment At A Time By Ismael Pena

    #13

    Homer’s Shock Says It All! By Francesco Frippa

    #14

    Veil Goals: Caught In The Wind, Just Right By Daria Manuedda

    #15

    Last Sigarett Before The Wedding By Enrique Gil Arteextremeno

    #16

    A Handshake Or A Tear-Filled Truce By David De Loro

    #17

    Little Ones Stealing The Spotlight… Again! By Francisco Javier Rodríguez Torres

    #18

    Pants Down, Spirits Up! By Gaetano Pipitone

    #19

    Love On The Trail! By Jordi Costa

    #20

    Love That Withstands The Strongest Waves By Santiago Moldes

    #21

    A Gaze That Seals A Lifetime By Serena Roscetti

    #22

    Shadows Of Love, Canine Guest Included By Mile Vidic

    #23

    Wedding Shots... Literally! By Andrés Preumayr

    #24

    Gimme A Hand! By David Hernández Chemada Vinci

    #25

    When I Am With You I Can Fly By Fabbri Barbara

    #26

    The Bride And The Breeze: A Dynamic Duo By Fabian Luque

    #27

    Wedding Art—and Strength! By Fran Ortiz

    #28

    Sandy Squad Goals! By Jose Ignacio Ruiz

    #29

    Elegance Inspired By Renaissance Art By Erika Fayolle

    #30

    I Can Feel Your Skin By Letizia Di Candia

