The Spring 2024 round of the Premios FdB Awards showcases the pinnacle of wedding photography, featuring 35 breathtaking photos selected from over 1200 entries by more than 120 photographers from 11 different countries. These award-winning images were meticulously evaluated by three international judges: Marnix de Stigter from the Netherlands, Marta Ilardo from the UK, and Luis Tovar from Venezuela, highlighting the diversity and creativity within the field.

As you browse through the winning images, let them inspire and remind you of the beauty and significance of wedding photography. It's an art form that goes beyond mere documentation, capturing the magic and emotion that defines the beginning of a couple's happily ever after.
More info: fotografos-de-boda.net

#1

"It Was A Wonderful Ceremony!" By David Copado (Spain)

Looks like they think "wonderful" ? 🙃

Wedding photography is more than just snapping pictures; it's about capturing the essence of love, joy, and the unforgettable moments that make a wedding day special. For brides and grooms, these photos are priceless keepsakes that preserve the memories of one of the most significant days of their lives.
    #2

    "The Flying Bride" By Marta Monés (Spain)

    #3

    "Let The Dance Begin" By Alberto Ramirez (Spain)

    The importance of wedding photography lies in its ability to tell a unique love story. Each click of the shutter freezes a moment in time, from the nervous excitement before the ceremony to the jubilant celebrations afterward. These images become a visual narrative that couples will cherish and revisit for years to come, sharing them with future generations.
    #4

    "Granma Is Ready To Shoot!" By Davu Novoa (Spain)

    #5

    "The Assistant" By Denise Motz (Holland)

    Behind every stunning wedding album is a dedicated photographer who works tirelessly to blend artistry with technical skill. Wedding photographers must be versatile, and adept at capturing candid moments and directing posed shots, all while managing the unpredictable nature of live events. Their work involves not only a keen eye for detail but also the ability to connect with couples, making them feel comfortable and natural in front of the camera.

    #6

    "Tears And Love" By Pierto Sorano (Italy)

    #7

    "Mairie" By Estelle Carlier (France)

    These photos not only exemplify technical excellence and artistic vision but also the heartfelt stories and emotions that make each wedding unique. They serve as a testament to the incredible talent and dedication of wedding photographers who play a vital role in preserving the most cherished moments of a couple's journey together.
    #8

    "Sweet Princess!" By Serena Roscetti (Italy)

    #9

    "The Perfect Allignment" By Alberto Ramirez (Spain)

    #10

    "Kids Getting Ready" By Edu Banga (Spain)

    #11

    "Unstoppable" By Erika Fayolle (Spain)

    #12

    "I Love My Car And My Dog" By Barbara Fabbri (Italy)

    #13

    "Give Me Your Hand!" By Gaetano Pipitone (Italy)

    #14

    "Best Guests Ever!" By Magdalena Romani (Spain)

    #15

    "Girls Having Fun!" By Pedro Alvarez (Spain)

    #16

    "I Will Be Watching You!" By Valerio Lelli (Italy)

    #17

    "Time To Relax" By Andreu Doz (Spain)

    #18

    "In The Middle Of The Party" By Carmelo Ucchino (Italy)

    #19

    "Couple Portrait" By Davide Gasparetti (Italy)

    #20

    "Abstract Wedding" By Jose Ignacio Ruiz (Spain)

    #21

    "Let's Drive To The End Of The World" By Mile Vidic (Spain)

    #22

    "The City Is Ours!" By Rafael Ramajo (Spain)

    #23

    "Guest's In The Party" By Roberto Abril (Spain)

    #24

    "Far Wes Wedding" By Marcelo Dias (México)

    #25

    "Simply Amazing" By Iuliana Yarets (Ukraine)

    #26

    "Order In Chaos" By Alberto Ramirez (Spain)

    #27

    "Do We Have Rice?" By David Gil (Spain)

    #28

    "Artistic Getting Ready" By Giuliano Lo Re (Italy)

    #29

    "Shadowbride" By Ionut Poptelecan (Romania)

    #30

    "Dreams Come True" By Javier Gil (Spain)

    #31

    "Loving You Forever" By Manu Sanchez (Spain)

    #32

    "Happiness Time!" By Mike Dumonceau (France)

    #33

    "The First Dance" By Marcos Sanchez (México)

    #34

    "Unusual Location" By Santiago Moldes (Spain)

    #35

    "Together In Paradise" By Victor Magallon (Spain)

