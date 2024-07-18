ADVERTISEMENT

The Spring 2024 round of the Premios FdB Awards showcases the pinnacle of wedding photography, featuring 35 breathtaking photos selected from over 1200 entries by more than 120 photographers from 11 different countries. These award-winning images were meticulously evaluated by three international judges: Marnix de Stigter from the Netherlands, Marta Ilardo from the UK, and Luis Tovar from Venezuela, highlighting the diversity and creativity within the field.



As you browse through the winning images, let them inspire and remind you of the beauty and significance of wedding photography. It's an art form that goes beyond mere documentation, capturing the magic and emotion that defines the beginning of a couple's happily ever after.

More info: fotografos-de-boda.net | Instagram | x.com | Facebook | youtube.com