Being a wedding guest seems pretty straightforward, right? All one has to do upon receiving an invitation is RSVP on time, turn up looking pretty (without wearing white!), have a great time, and (politely) celebrate the couple. However, not everyone is capable of following a few etiquette rules, making it a day to remember, in a bad way, obviously.Our team at Bored Panda has carefully collected some of the trashiest wedding guests that couples immensely regretted inviting. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that are worse than any bridezilla out there.

#1

A Guest Wore A White Pantsuit To My Wedding

Text about a wedding guest in a white pantsuit not being photographed, adding to wedding terrible guests humor.

Computer_Diligent Report

    #2

    The Dress The Hair & Make Up Girl Wore To My Friend's Beach Wedding

    Guest in floral outfit at a wedding, adorned with tattoos, seated among other guests, showcasing wedding-terrible-guests theme.

    AvgGal Report

    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't complain about her makeup, then not show us her makeup!

    #3

    Wedding Party I Went To Decided To Light Fireworks Inside A Warehouse Type Building With No Proper Ventilation Which Caused People To Leave Soon After

    Guests sitting at tables in a smoky wedding venue, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere, fitting the theme of terrible guests.

    Oscarinnn Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you’re lighting fireworks inside of any structure, I question how you’ve survived as long as you have…

    #4

    Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn’t Wear A Wedding Dress

    Guests at a wedding; one in a tuxedo, others in bridal gowns under string lights, capturing a memorable yet awkward moment.

    SIL showed up in a ‘yellow’ dress….WITH a train!! Bride is on the left in the bottom photo.

    cisco215 Report

    #5

    I Went To A Wedding, Got There Early, Found A Decent Seat With A Good View ... Minutes Before The Nuptials Started, This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her

    A wedding guest obstructs the view with a large fan during an outdoor ceremony.

    Jen_With_Just_One_N Report

    #6

    That’s... Not How It Works

    RSVP card with handwritten note requesting additional seats for terrible wedding guests.

    Inorganicnerd Report

    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that's when you call and tell them they're no longer invited at all..

    #7

    Wedding Guest At Our Table

    Guest at a wedding with high heels on the table, expressing frustration.

    WhatRUrGsandPs Report

    #8

    Someone Poorly Cut And Ate Part Of My Wedding Cake That We Cut (We Had Cupcakes As The Shared Dessert)

    Wedding guest cake mishap with a missing slice, decorated in purple with flowers and berries.

    GiverOfPotatoes Report

    #9

    Family Friend Said I Looked Fat On My Wedding Day

    Text conversation with a comment about wedding photos causes awkward moment with a terrible guest.

    VulcanHumour Report

    lolat5082 avatar
    Lori T Wisconsin
    Lori T Wisconsin
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Big deal, they said you looked fat. You’re alive. Be happy. Who cares what idiots think or say.

    #10

    Can You Just Move Your Wedding So I Can Attend My MlM Conference? (Seen In A Fb Group)

    Text message from a wedding guest requesting to reschedule for MLM conference, causing wedding-terrible-guests conflict.

    -Miss-Ann-Thrope- Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds like this pyramid scheme is pretty important to her. Guess she's missing the wedding, and also any future wealth she might have built had it not for getting involved in an MLM scam.

    #11

    From A Wedding Shaming Group, Also “Ring Bear”

    A social media post complaining about family drama with wedding guests and vaccination requirements.

    CaeJean Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Such a shame. I would love to see a wedding with a ring bear.

    #12

    No, No That's Not The Bride

    Guests taking selfies at a wedding, capturing lighthearted moments.

    EhmanFont Report

    #13

    Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer

    Social media post about wedding postponement due to illness, discussing guests' request for flight reimbursement.

    missthrowaway87 Report

    brittdorasmith avatar
    Heir of Durin
    Heir of Durin
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You reply with a big middle finger and move on with caring for yourself.

    #14

    MIL Wants To Renew Her Vows At The Same Location And Day Of Her Son’s Wedding

    Social media post discussing a wedding with terrible guests, featuring a mother-in-law's vow renewal on the same day.

    rndmltt Report

    #15

    Family Member Brings Kids With Lice To Wedding

    Family Member Brings Kids With Lice To Wedding

    coffeetater Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How common is this really? I have never had lice, nor have any of my siblings, and nor have any of my children. I'm not judging those who do, I'm just curious to know how bad this infection really is, and just how contagious it is.

    #16

    Adding Your Uninvited 12 Year Old And Foreign Exchange Student To A Wedding RSVP

    RSVP card with choices marked for three terrible wedding guests, including an exchange student.

    reddit.com Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um. If the invitation is for The something Family would the twelve year old not be included?

    #17

    This Entitled Person Tried Getting My Uncle To Move His Wedding Day Because That’s Also Her Wedding Anniversary

    Social media post with awkward comments about wedding guests and conflicting anniversaries.

    geezusus Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just curious - what do they do if they meet someone with the same birthday?

    #18

    Bride Needs To Find New Bridesmaids ASAP

    Text exchange highlighting terrible wedding guests avoiding the bride.

    laelleest Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not a Bach party until they play Toccata and Fugue in D Minor! Am I right?!?

    #19

    Got Married This Weekend. Amongst All Of The Messages Of Congratulations, My Wife’s Cousin Got This One

    Guest at a wedding sends awkward money request via Facebook Messenger.

    crystalrose27 Report

    #20

    Why Can’t I Wear White?

    Text conversation about wedding attire with possible terrible guest misunderstanding dress code.

    monaj92 Report

    #21

    Guest Switched Cheap Gift At A Wedding

    Text image highlighting a funny childhood memory involving wedding terrible guests making a gift mishap.

    Grabembytheclit Report

    nickielarue avatar
    Kalikima
    Kalikima
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Talk about anticlimactic.. wtf kind of ending is that?

    #22

    My New In-Laws Couldn't Make It Out To The Wedding, But They Dropped Off Their Wedding Gift Today

    Abstract green figure with knives in a kitchen setting, symbolizing terrible wedding guest behavior.

    AllBeefPat Report

    #23

    Hiding A Wedding Dress You Plan To Wear At Your Own Daughter’s Wedding

    A Facebook post about wedding stress from a mother with a dress issue, sparking comments about terrible guests.

    CinnaMANtoast Report

    #24

    Best Wedding Story?

    Message exchange about unexpected drama with terrible wedding guests.

    DoItForTHRILLHO Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd think you'd want as much footage as possible to show the police

    #25

    Entitled Guest Takes A High Chair Not Meant For Them For The Child They Weren’t Supposed To Bring

    Text image of a story about terrible guests at a wedding, focusing on a seating issue.

    msmysty Report

    #26

    Mum’s Friend Wants To Sing At My Wedding

    Text describing a story about awkward wedding plans involving terrible guests.

    Ill-Bit-530 Report

    #27

    I Bought This For A Wedding. And The Bride Won't Let Me Use It :(

    Wedding terrible guest in a colorful Pokemon-themed suit standing outdoors.

    striptofaner Report

    rafael_2 avatar
    BeesEelsAndPups
    BeesEelsAndPups
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If he's not the groom, why would she care. This is awesome and I want it

    #28

    MOH So Late Ceremony Nearly Canceled

    Text recounts a 2004 Lake Tahoe wedding with terrible guests, including a tardy sister causing ceremony delays.

    wholesomeinsanity Report

    #29

    When Your Guest Brings Additional Guests And Wants More Food

    RSVP card with altered seating numbers, highlighting wedding terrible guests situation.

    qtgir1 Report

    #30

    Rude Guest Wears White And Will Not Shut Up

    Text describing a wedding with terrible guests, including a disruptive lady in a white dress.

    Ohheyboo2 Report

    #31

    Guests At My Friend’s Wedding A Few Years Ago

    Two wedding guests sit indoors, the woman in a white lace dress, the man in a light suit, both faces obscured.

    considerlilies Report

    #32

    The Old Guy Who Stole The Wedding Cake

    Text recounting a wedding story where a guest took home the entire cake, highlighting terrible guests.

    aquafrizzantesv Report

    #33

    MOB Upset That She Can’t Have Full Control

    Text discussing issues with wedding guests and family attendance.

    piggyequalsbacon Report

    #34

    Got Married 5/14 And Did A Dance With My Sister In Honor Of Our Mom That Passed Away. Apparently My Grandmother Decided That Standing On The Dance Floor Looking Pissed Was The Look

    Bride hugging a guest heartfelt at reception, with another guest in the background, highlighting wedding atmosphere.

    FionnaAndCake Report

    #35

    A Girl I Haven’t Spoken To Since Graduating High School Just Straight Up Asked For A Wedding Invite

    Text exchanges discussing bridal shower photos and a wedding invitation request; potential terrible guest situation.

    flamingotitties Report

    #36

    Oh Dear, Oh Dear! Seen On Facebook!

    Social media post about wedding drama involving terrible guest issues with a bridesmaid.

    mdnnnsph Report

    #37

    Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding

    Text recounting a story about uncomfortable wedding guests making jokes, causing drama and tension.

    jesse-13 Report

    #38

    All Because I Didn't Put Her Boyfriend's Name On The Invite

    Rude RSVP card with handwritten notes criticizing wedding guests separation choices.

    Bestany Report

    #39

    My Wedding Was Yesterday And I Sent My Mom A Pic Of The Memorial Table That Had A Photo Of My Dad And My Husband’s Brother 🙃

    Text conversation showing conflict over wedding details, highlighting terrible guests issue.

    AnnaBananner82 Report

    #40

    Drunk Guy Peeing Behind Tent At Wedding Reception

    Guests looking surprised inside a wedding tent with empty chairs and a decorated table.

    RedJackson Report

    #41

    T-2 Days Until The Wedding And I Just Got This In The Mail

    Text about wealth and divine warnings related to wedding terrible guests, with Bible verses and reflections on materialism.

    After a very emotionally and financially taxing wedding planning era, I felt I was finally turning the corner today into excitement for our wedding on Saturday when I recieved this letter in the mail, no return address and no real discernable information for who may have sent it. The only clue is on the postage cancelation stamp, I can deduce it came from a post office not far from my hometown but in a populated area from which a lot of our guests hail from, and about an hour from where we live. It was addressed only to me (bride) and not my fiancé. I have been wracking my brain for who could have possibly sent it but am coming up short. Any advice on how to not spiral??

    weeniebeans69 Report

    #42

    Daughter Of The Venue Owner Crashes Wedding

    Text messages and images of guests at a wedding criticized for inappropriate behavior.

    Emily Tanner , www.reddit.com Report

    #43

    When Auntzilla Strikes: A Story I Have Waited 7 Years To Tell

    Letter addressed to a couple detailing experiences with wedding terrible guests.

    hoosieronthemove Report

    #44

    Glamorous White Dress For A Wedding

    Two women wearing casual dresses with emoji faces, representing guests at a wedding.

    max_keswick Report

    #45

    Best Or Worst Wedding Gift Ever… You Decide

    Text exchange highlighting terrible wedding guest behavior.

    dukethelxpitty Report

    #46

    Wow.. Just Wow

    Group photo with faces covered, caption about terrible guests at a wedding, requesting Photoshop edit.

    beautyfanatic123 Report

    #47

    Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out! This Was During The Kiss When She Grabbed Him So She Could Kiss Him

    Bride and groom kissing at their wedding, with guests reaching in, creating a slightly awkward scene.

    She wore white to one other sisters in law wedding too. The third sister in law she approved of so she wore purple. She is no longer in our lives for many reasons.

    SailorJupiter80 Report

    #48

    When Someone Decides To Ask About Their Kids At An Explicitly No Kids Wedding The Day After We’ve Had To Submit Final Headcount To Catering

    Text messages discussing wedding terrible guests and kids not allowed.

    Dr4gonfly Report

    #49

    Children Are Allowed At My Wedding, So I Have A Question In My E-RSVP About How Many Will Attend. This Couple Added 2 Extra Adults, Who Aren’t Invited, And Then A Plus One For One Of Them! I Didn’t Know I Needed To Specify An Age Range, It Seemed Self Explanatory To Me…

    Wedding terrible guests RSVP with over 51 attendees confirmed and a special note to the couple.

    Matrand Report

    #50

    The Audacity Of Some People. Why Would You Get Two RSVPS

    Text messages about wedding website and RSVP limits, illustrating terrible guests scenario.

    I invited a cousin I practically never see only because I invited her mom and her sister whom I do see regularly. I gave in for her partner but now she’s asking for one additional.

    musteatpoptarts Report

    #51

    Found One Out In The Wild LOL. What Does Everyone Think Of This?

    Text message showing a complaint about being a guest and not part of the bridal party at weddings.

    MalnourishedNews Report

    #52

    Bridesmaid Shames Bride For Panic Attack

    Text conversation about a wedding, discussing difficult guests and emotional situations.

    AffectionatePotato Report

    #53

    Crazy Cousin Tries To Dump Her 8-Year Old Son On The Bride For Her Wedding Weekend

    Online post discussing dilemmas of uninviting children from a wedding with problematic guests.

    hb234A Report

    #54

    Uncle Told My Cousin It Wouldn’t Be An Inconvenience To Bring Her BF 2 Weeks Before Our Wedding. Luckily She Planned A Wedding Before And Knows!

    Text exchange with family about wedding invitations and guest issues.

    wazitooya Report

    #55

    Relatives Who Were Not Invited To Our (Gay) Wedding, Assumed They Were And Sent Us A Letter Condemning Our Marriage. We Responded In Kind

    Handwritten letter declining a wedding invitation, citing biblical reasons, linked to the topic of terrible wedding guests.

    jruuuu Report

    #56

    I Got Married On Saturday. I Received This Message Randomly At 10:45pm During My Reception. (Full Story Below)

    Text message rant about terrible wedding guests, with censored profanity.

    My wife and my venue was right next to another venue that was hosting a wedding reception at the same time. Around 9:00 pm, my bride pointed out some people by the bar (5-6 adults), and asked if I knew them because she did not. I also did not know them, so we approached.

    My wife asked if they were here for our wedding. One guy said, "Yeah we are". I replied, "okay, but neither of us know you, so you need to leave." A woman chimed in and said, "We just wanted to check it out over here, and just get one drink. We'll tip the bartender, don't worry." (My wedding had an open bar all night for beer and wine.)

    I said, "No, you need to leave right now. You were not invited to this wedding, and the drinks here are only for our guests. Please get out." They did leave after about a minute or so, during which I was on my way to rally some friends to make them leave. That was my only interaction with anyone from the other wedding, up until receiving this random message request on Facebook. The bride was certainly not one of the wedding crashers, and none of our guests went over to the other wedding reception, so I truly have no idea what happened with the other bride and why it's my fault.

    Lick_of_Wonder Report

    #57

    Annoying Guest

    Text on dealing with a difficult wedding guest who criticized the event and attempted to disrupt plans.

    Cocoappletree Report

    #58

    I Have No Desire To Have A Relationship With My Mother In Law After How She Acted At Our Wedding

    Text message describing issues with terrible wedding guests.

    Original_Top8672 Report

    #59

    Karen Mad Because Her Husband Was Invited To A Wedding. She Also Feels Personally Victimized By Vegetarians That Aren’t Serving Steak Dinners

    Comment on terrible wedding guests and etiquette expectations.

    racoongirl0 Report

    #60

    Wedding Guest In An Aisle Seat & An Uninvited Plus One: A Supersized Soda

    A drink cup on a lantern at a wedding, suggesting the presence of terrible guests.

    throwrabadddweddin Report

    #61

    That One Time My Mom Accused Me Of Intentionally Making Her Look Bad In My Sister’s Wedding Photos

    Text conversation showing tension between people, highlighting difficult wedding guest interactions.

    octopus_jaw Report

    #62

    Handmade A Wood Sign For Our Wedding, Someone Decided To Ruin It During The Reception

    Wooden surface with "Rude" scratched in green, representing terrible wedding guests.

    hhhax7 Report

    #63

    My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of Adhd And Has Become Super Entitled With It Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive. I Am Ok With This Bit Feel His Demands Are Too Excessive And Demanding. For Reference I Haven't Seen Him In 5 Years. Got These Messages Out Of The Blue And The Wedding Is In A Week

    My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of Adhd And Has Become Super Entitled With It Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive. I Am Ok With This Bit Feel His Demands Are Too Excessive And Demanding. For Reference I Haven't Seen Him In 5 Years. Got These Messages Out Of The Blue And The Wedding Is In A Week

    Low-Wrongdoer-8203 Report

    #64

    My Mother Cut My Wedding Cake Behind My Back And Ate It Off Her Hand. When I Told Her We Would Have To Spin The Cake For The Cutting Cake Photo, She Stormed Out In Front Of 150 Guests. I Asked For An Apology. Radio Silence Since 2017. I'm The Black Sheep By Dropping Contact

    Cartoon character discussing toxic behavior and apologies, relating to wedding terrible guests theme.

    RedBanana99 Report

