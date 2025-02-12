Being a wedding guest seems pretty straightforward, right? All one has to do upon receiving an invitation is RSVP on time, turn up looking pretty (without wearing white!), have a great time, and (politely) celebrate the couple. However, not everyone is capable of following a few etiquette rules, making it a day to remember, in a bad way, obviously.Our team at Bored Panda has carefully collected some of the trashiest wedding guests that couples immensely regretted inviting. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that are worse than any bridezilla out there.

#1 A Guest Wore A White Pantsuit To My Wedding Share icon

RELATED:

#2 The Dress The Hair & Make Up Girl Wore To My Friend's Beach Wedding Share icon

#3 Wedding Party I Went To Decided To Light Fireworks Inside A Warehouse Type Building With No Proper Ventilation Which Caused People To Leave Soon After Share icon

#4 Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn’t Wear A Wedding Dress Share icon SIL showed up in a ‘yellow’ dress….WITH a train!! Bride is on the left in the bottom photo.



#5 I Went To A Wedding, Got There Early, Found A Decent Seat With A Good View ... Minutes Before The Nuptials Started, This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her Share icon

#6 That’s... Not How It Works Share icon

#7 Wedding Guest At Our Table Share icon

#8 Someone Poorly Cut And Ate Part Of My Wedding Cake That We Cut (We Had Cupcakes As The Shared Dessert) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Family Friend Said I Looked Fat On My Wedding Day Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Can You Just Move Your Wedding So I Can Attend My MlM Conference? (Seen In A Fb Group) Share icon

#11 From A Wedding Shaming Group, Also “Ring Bear” Share icon

#12 No, No That's Not The Bride Share icon

#13 Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer Share icon

#14 MIL Wants To Renew Her Vows At The Same Location And Day Of Her Son’s Wedding Share icon

#15 Family Member Brings Kids With Lice To Wedding Share icon

#16 Adding Your Uninvited 12 Year Old And Foreign Exchange Student To A Wedding RSVP Share icon

#17 This Entitled Person Tried Getting My Uncle To Move His Wedding Day Because That’s Also Her Wedding Anniversary Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Bride Needs To Find New Bridesmaids ASAP Share icon

#19 Got Married This Weekend. Amongst All Of The Messages Of Congratulations, My Wife’s Cousin Got This One Share icon

#20 Why Can’t I Wear White? Share icon

#21 Guest Switched Cheap Gift At A Wedding Share icon

#22 My New In-Laws Couldn't Make It Out To The Wedding, But They Dropped Off Their Wedding Gift Today Share icon

#23 Hiding A Wedding Dress You Plan To Wear At Your Own Daughter’s Wedding Share icon

#24 Best Wedding Story? Share icon

#25 Entitled Guest Takes A High Chair Not Meant For Them For The Child They Weren’t Supposed To Bring Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Mum’s Friend Wants To Sing At My Wedding Share icon

#27 I Bought This For A Wedding. And The Bride Won't Let Me Use It :( Share icon

#28 MOH So Late Ceremony Nearly Canceled Share icon

#29 When Your Guest Brings Additional Guests And Wants More Food Share icon

#30 Rude Guest Wears White And Will Not Shut Up Share icon

#31 Guests At My Friend’s Wedding A Few Years Ago Share icon

#32 The Old Guy Who Stole The Wedding Cake Share icon

#33 MOB Upset That She Can’t Have Full Control Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Got Married 5/14 And Did A Dance With My Sister In Honor Of Our Mom That Passed Away. Apparently My Grandmother Decided That Standing On The Dance Floor Looking Pissed Was The Look Share icon

#35 A Girl I Haven’t Spoken To Since Graduating High School Just Straight Up Asked For A Wedding Invite Share icon

#36 Oh Dear, Oh Dear! Seen On Facebook! Share icon

#37 Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding Share icon

#38 All Because I Didn't Put Her Boyfriend's Name On The Invite Share icon

#39 My Wedding Was Yesterday And I Sent My Mom A Pic Of The Memorial Table That Had A Photo Of My Dad And My Husband’s Brother 🙃 Share icon

#40 Drunk Guy Peeing Behind Tent At Wedding Reception Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 T-2 Days Until The Wedding And I Just Got This In The Mail Share icon After a very emotionally and financially taxing wedding planning era, I felt I was finally turning the corner today into excitement for our wedding on Saturday when I recieved this letter in the mail, no return address and no real discernable information for who may have sent it. The only clue is on the postage cancelation stamp, I can deduce it came from a post office not far from my hometown but in a populated area from which a lot of our guests hail from, and about an hour from where we live. It was addressed only to me (bride) and not my fiancé. I have been wracking my brain for who could have possibly sent it but am coming up short. Any advice on how to not spiral??

#42 Daughter Of The Venue Owner Crashes Wedding Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 When Auntzilla Strikes: A Story I Have Waited 7 Years To Tell Share icon

#44 Glamorous White Dress For A Wedding Share icon

#45 Best Or Worst Wedding Gift Ever… You Decide Share icon

#46 Wow.. Just Wow Share icon

#47 Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out! This Was During The Kiss When She Grabbed Him So She Could Kiss Him Share icon She wore white to one other sisters in law wedding too. The third sister in law she approved of so she wore purple. She is no longer in our lives for many reasons.



#48 When Someone Decides To Ask About Their Kids At An Explicitly No Kids Wedding The Day After We’ve Had To Submit Final Headcount To Catering Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Children Are Allowed At My Wedding, So I Have A Question In My E-RSVP About How Many Will Attend. This Couple Added 2 Extra Adults, Who Aren’t Invited, And Then A Plus One For One Of Them! I Didn’t Know I Needed To Specify An Age Range, It Seemed Self Explanatory To Me… Share icon

#50 The Audacity Of Some People. Why Would You Get Two RSVPS Share icon I invited a cousin I practically never see only because I invited her mom and her sister whom I do see regularly. I gave in for her partner but now she’s asking for one additional.

#51 Found One Out In The Wild LOL. What Does Everyone Think Of This? Share icon

#52 Bridesmaid Shames Bride For Panic Attack Share icon

#53 Crazy Cousin Tries To Dump Her 8-Year Old Son On The Bride For Her Wedding Weekend Share icon

#54 Uncle Told My Cousin It Wouldn’t Be An Inconvenience To Bring Her BF 2 Weeks Before Our Wedding. Luckily She Planned A Wedding Before And Knows! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 Relatives Who Were Not Invited To Our (Gay) Wedding, Assumed They Were And Sent Us A Letter Condemning Our Marriage. We Responded In Kind Share icon

#56 I Got Married On Saturday. I Received This Message Randomly At 10:45pm During My Reception. (Full Story Below) Share icon My wife and my venue was right next to another venue that was hosting a wedding reception at the same time. Around 9:00 pm, my bride pointed out some people by the bar (5-6 adults), and asked if I knew them because she did not. I also did not know them, so we approached.



My wife asked if they were here for our wedding. One guy said, "Yeah we are". I replied, "okay, but neither of us know you, so you need to leave." A woman chimed in and said, "We just wanted to check it out over here, and just get one drink. We'll tip the bartender, don't worry." (My wedding had an open bar all night for beer and wine.)



I said, "No, you need to leave right now. You were not invited to this wedding, and the drinks here are only for our guests. Please get out." They did leave after about a minute or so, during which I was on my way to rally some friends to make them leave. That was my only interaction with anyone from the other wedding, up until receiving this random message request on Facebook. The bride was certainly not one of the wedding crashers, and none of our guests went over to the other wedding reception, so I truly have no idea what happened with the other bride and why it's my fault.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 Annoying Guest Share icon

#58 I Have No Desire To Have A Relationship With My Mother In Law After How She Acted At Our Wedding Share icon

#59 Karen Mad Because Her Husband Was Invited To A Wedding. She Also Feels Personally Victimized By Vegetarians That Aren’t Serving Steak Dinners Share icon

#60 Wedding Guest In An Aisle Seat & An Uninvited Plus One: A Supersized Soda Share icon

#61 That One Time My Mom Accused Me Of Intentionally Making Her Look Bad In My Sister’s Wedding Photos Share icon

#62 Handmade A Wood Sign For Our Wedding, Someone Decided To Ruin It During The Reception Share icon

#63 My Friend Got A Late Diagnosis Of Adhd And Has Become Super Entitled With It Wanting Everything To Be Inclusive. I Am Ok With This Bit Feel His Demands Are Too Excessive And Demanding. For Reference I Haven't Seen Him In 5 Years. Got These Messages Out Of The Blue And The Wedding Is In A Week Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT