64 Trashy Wedding Guests That Got Shamed Online For A Good Reason (New Pics)
Being a wedding guest seems pretty straightforward, right? All one has to do upon receiving an invitation is RSVP on time, turn up looking pretty (without wearing white!), have a great time, and (politely) celebrate the couple. However, not everyone is capable of following a few etiquette rules, making it a day to remember, in a bad way, obviously.Our team at Bored Panda has carefully collected some of the trashiest wedding guests that couples immensely regretted inviting. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones that are worse than any bridezilla out there.
A Guest Wore A White Pantsuit To My Wedding
The Dress The Hair & Make Up Girl Wore To My Friend's Beach Wedding
Wedding Party I Went To Decided To Light Fireworks Inside A Warehouse Type Building With No Proper Ventilation Which Caused People To Leave Soon After
If you’re lighting fireworks inside of any structure, I question how you’ve survived as long as you have…
Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn’t Wear A Wedding Dress
SIL showed up in a ‘yellow’ dress….WITH a train!! Bride is on the left in the bottom photo.
I Went To A Wedding, Got There Early, Found A Decent Seat With A Good View ... Minutes Before The Nuptials Started, This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Did Not Care One Bit That Her Fan Blocked The View Of Every Person Sitting Behind Her
That’s... Not How It Works
Wedding Guest At Our Table
Someone Poorly Cut And Ate Part Of My Wedding Cake That We Cut (We Had Cupcakes As The Shared Dessert)
Family Friend Said I Looked Fat On My Wedding Day
Big deal, they said you looked fat. You’re alive. Be happy. Who cares what idiots think or say.
Can You Just Move Your Wedding So I Can Attend My MlM Conference? (Seen In A Fb Group)
Sounds like this pyramid scheme is pretty important to her. Guess she's missing the wedding, and also any future wealth she might have built had it not for getting involved in an MLM scam.
From A Wedding Shaming Group, Also “Ring Bear”
Such a shame. I would love to see a wedding with a ring bear.
No, No That's Not The Bride
Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer
You reply with a big middle finger and move on with caring for yourself.
MIL Wants To Renew Her Vows At The Same Location And Day Of Her Son’s Wedding
Family Member Brings Kids With Lice To Wedding
How common is this really? I have never had lice, nor have any of my siblings, and nor have any of my children. I'm not judging those who do, I'm just curious to know how bad this infection really is, and just how contagious it is.
Adding Your Uninvited 12 Year Old And Foreign Exchange Student To A Wedding RSVP
Um. If the invitation is for The something Family would the twelve year old not be included?
This Entitled Person Tried Getting My Uncle To Move His Wedding Day Because That’s Also Her Wedding Anniversary
Just curious - what do they do if they meet someone with the same birthday?
Bride Needs To Find New Bridesmaids ASAP
It's not a Bach party until they play Toccata and Fugue in D Minor! Am I right?!?
Got Married This Weekend. Amongst All Of The Messages Of Congratulations, My Wife’s Cousin Got This One
Why Can’t I Wear White?
Guest Switched Cheap Gift At A Wedding
My New In-Laws Couldn't Make It Out To The Wedding, But They Dropped Off Their Wedding Gift Today
Hiding A Wedding Dress You Plan To Wear At Your Own Daughter’s Wedding
Best Wedding Story?
I'd think you'd want as much footage as possible to show the police
Entitled Guest Takes A High Chair Not Meant For Them For The Child They Weren’t Supposed To Bring
Mum’s Friend Wants To Sing At My Wedding
I Bought This For A Wedding. And The Bride Won't Let Me Use It :(
If he's not the groom, why would she care. This is awesome and I want it
MOH So Late Ceremony Nearly Canceled
When Your Guest Brings Additional Guests And Wants More Food
Rude Guest Wears White And Will Not Shut Up
Guests At My Friend’s Wedding A Few Years Ago
The Old Guy Who Stole The Wedding Cake
MOB Upset That She Can’t Have Full Control
Got Married 5/14 And Did A Dance With My Sister In Honor Of Our Mom That Passed Away. Apparently My Grandmother Decided That Standing On The Dance Floor Looking Pissed Was The Look
A Girl I Haven’t Spoken To Since Graduating High School Just Straight Up Asked For A Wedding Invite
Oh Dear, Oh Dear! Seen On Facebook!
Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding
All Because I Didn't Put Her Boyfriend's Name On The Invite
My Wedding Was Yesterday And I Sent My Mom A Pic Of The Memorial Table That Had A Photo Of My Dad And My Husband’s Brother 🙃
Drunk Guy Peeing Behind Tent At Wedding Reception
T-2 Days Until The Wedding And I Just Got This In The Mail
After a very emotionally and financially taxing wedding planning era, I felt I was finally turning the corner today into excitement for our wedding on Saturday when I recieved this letter in the mail, no return address and no real discernable information for who may have sent it. The only clue is on the postage cancelation stamp, I can deduce it came from a post office not far from my hometown but in a populated area from which a lot of our guests hail from, and about an hour from where we live. It was addressed only to me (bride) and not my fiancé. I have been wracking my brain for who could have possibly sent it but am coming up short. Any advice on how to not spiral??
Daughter Of The Venue Owner Crashes Wedding
When Auntzilla Strikes: A Story I Have Waited 7 Years To Tell
Glamorous White Dress For A Wedding
Best Or Worst Wedding Gift Ever… You Decide
Wow.. Just Wow
Flashback To When My Mother In Law Wore This To Our Wedding. You Could Also See Her Purple Thong Underwear Through The Material. See Her Hand Reaching Out! This Was During The Kiss When She Grabbed Him So She Could Kiss Him
She wore white to one other sisters in law wedding too. The third sister in law she approved of so she wore purple. She is no longer in our lives for many reasons.
When Someone Decides To Ask About Their Kids At An Explicitly No Kids Wedding The Day After We’ve Had To Submit Final Headcount To Catering
Children Are Allowed At My Wedding, So I Have A Question In My E-RSVP About How Many Will Attend. This Couple Added 2 Extra Adults, Who Aren’t Invited, And Then A Plus One For One Of Them! I Didn’t Know I Needed To Specify An Age Range, It Seemed Self Explanatory To Me…
The Audacity Of Some People. Why Would You Get Two RSVPS
I invited a cousin I practically never see only because I invited her mom and her sister whom I do see regularly. I gave in for her partner but now she’s asking for one additional.
Found One Out In The Wild LOL. What Does Everyone Think Of This?
I doubt anyone will care if you miss any wedding you SNOB
Bridesmaid Shames Bride For Panic Attack
Crazy Cousin Tries To Dump Her 8-Year Old Son On The Bride For Her Wedding Weekend
Uncle Told My Cousin It Wouldn’t Be An Inconvenience To Bring Her BF 2 Weeks Before Our Wedding. Luckily She Planned A Wedding Before And Knows!
Relatives Who Were Not Invited To Our (Gay) Wedding, Assumed They Were And Sent Us A Letter Condemning Our Marriage. We Responded In Kind
I Got Married On Saturday. I Received This Message Randomly At 10:45pm During My Reception. (Full Story Below)
My wife and my venue was right next to another venue that was hosting a wedding reception at the same time. Around 9:00 pm, my bride pointed out some people by the bar (5-6 adults), and asked if I knew them because she did not. I also did not know them, so we approached.
My wife asked if they were here for our wedding. One guy said, "Yeah we are". I replied, "okay, but neither of us know you, so you need to leave." A woman chimed in and said, "We just wanted to check it out over here, and just get one drink. We'll tip the bartender, don't worry." (My wedding had an open bar all night for beer and wine.)
I said, "No, you need to leave right now. You were not invited to this wedding, and the drinks here are only for our guests. Please get out." They did leave after about a minute or so, during which I was on my way to rally some friends to make them leave. That was my only interaction with anyone from the other wedding, up until receiving this random message request on Facebook. The bride was certainly not one of the wedding crashers, and none of our guests went over to the other wedding reception, so I truly have no idea what happened with the other bride and why it's my fault.