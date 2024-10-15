ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s an overgrown child” is one of the usual complaints wives have about their husbands. It isn’t new among women to share stories about their spouses leaving used socks lying around the bedroom floor as if expecting someone to pick up after them. 

Today’s post highlights these frustrating moments as women around the internet share their experiences. You’re about to see photos of dirty clothes a few inches from the laundry basket, pairs of shoes on a clean bedsheet, and screenshots of text messages from men wanting a “traditional wife.” 

Ladies, we recognize your exasperation. Gentlemen, we can definitely do better.

#1

This Is What Happens When I Get Sick. Dishes And Other Housework Don't Get Done

This Is What Happens When I Get Sick. Dishes And Other Housework Don't Get Done

chrisz16 Report

#2

How My Mum's Husband Leaves The Kitchen After His Breakfast Every Day

How My Mum's Husband Leaves The Kitchen After His Breakfast Every Day

Gaming_with_Hui Report

#3

I Did That All The Time When I Was Married

I Did That All The Time When I Was Married

emilychibwana Report

Amber White
Community Member
I've asked myself this more often than I have realized.

The unequal division of labor is one of the common themes in this post. According to licensed marriage and family therapist Kate Engler, it’s also one of the top complaints from her female clients. 

In an interview with Fatherly, Engler says wives feel burdened by obligations seemingly dropped on their laps, from running errands to scheduling appointments. 

“They feel like they have to be the manager of all of those things,” Engler said of her clients.

#4

My Husband Decided To Trim His Hair This Morning Before Leaving For Work And I Am Really Tempted To Just Ignore This And Use Bidet And Bath Faucet And See How Long This Stays Here

My Husband Decided To Trim His Hair This Morning Before Leaving For Work And I Am Really Tempted To Just Ignore This And Use Bidet And Bath Faucet And See How Long This Stays Here

purpleowlie Report

#5

"Don't Put The Socks Away, I'll Still Wear Them"

"Don't Put The Socks Away, I'll Still Wear Them"

SabrinaTranThi Report

#6

Anyone Else’s Partner Put Empty Dishes Back In Fridge? Not The First And Definitely Not The Last Sadly

Anyone Else's Partner Put Empty Dishes Back In Fridge? Not The First And Definitely Not The Last Sadly

knick1982 Report

nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Weaponised incompetence. Sadly, you need to teach them yourself

The “overgrown child” comment was from one of Sam Marion’s clients. In the same interview, the Georgia-based marriage counselor shared how many women are frustrated by how their husbands expect them to do house chores after a long workday.

The husband then becomes another “kid” that the wife needs to take care of in addition to her motherly obligations.

#7

Red Flag

Red Flag

EliotETC Report

destinygilbert_1 avatar
TruthoftheHeart
TruthoftheHeart
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My 8-year-old son already knows how to do laundry from washing to folding.. it's not rocket science

#8

And Expected To Do The Cleanup

And Expected To Do The Cleanup

nunyabidnez201 Report

nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just laugh and let him do all that alone while you go out for an hour… although that might have the risk of coming back to a destroyed kitchen

#9

Husband Leaves His Dirty Clothes And Boots On Just Changed Sheets

Husband Leaves His Dirty Clothes And Boots On Just Changed Sheets

Beebamama Report

While some posts are framed humorously, this unequal division of labor can have hefty consequences. A study published in the Brazilian Journal of Epidemiology revealed that wives who feel burdened by their home lives may experience more depressive symptoms. 

These burdens may also affect a person’s physical health. Another study published by the American Psychosomatic Society saw a link between people who feel more responsible for household chores and worsened cardiovascular health. These findings apply to both men and women.

#10

The Morning After A Summer Party I Was So Proud That My Husband Remembered To Put Away The Leftover Pulled Pork. I Should've Known There Was A Catch

The Morning After A Summer Party I Was So Proud That My Husband Remembered To Put Away The Leftover Pulled Pork. I Should've Known There Was A Catch

lazylarrystrikesagain Report

#11

My Husband Decided That This Is Clean Enough To Put It Back With The Clean Dishes

My Husband Decided That This Is Clean Enough To Put It Back With The Clean Dishes

fromplanetearth8 Report

#12

The State My Husband Leaves Our Kitchen In

The State My Husband Leaves Our Kitchen In

I don't even understand the mindset that allows you to leave the cabinets like this.

RedHeadRedeemed Report

Other studies have revealed that housework inequality may affect the relationship’s stability, increasing the likelihood of separation. 

Experts point to traditional gender roles as one of the primary reasons for the uneven distribution of labor around the house. Men tend to see housework as “mundane” and “repetitive,” often dismissing it as “women’s work.”

#13

Last Night I Asked My Husband To Put Some Spaghetti On The Stove So I Could Start Dinner When I Got Home

Last Night I Asked My Husband To Put Some Spaghetti On The Stove So I Could Start Dinner When I Got Home

wendyrollins Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either takes you to littery.. or an assy inconpetent joker..

#14

Yeah Real "Funny"

Yeah Real "Funny"

itsnashflynn Report

nitka711 avatar
Nitka Tsar
Nitka Tsar
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well…. I imagine you „sow a perineum" in a straight line. A button is very different in my opinion. Just because you can cook spagetti or an egg, doesn't mean you can cook a good bolognese.

#15

My Answer To That Has Always Been “No One Asked Me To Do It, So Why Should I Have To Ask You?”

My Answer To That Has Always Been "No One Asked Me To Do It, So Why Should I Have To Ask You?"

stillneguss Report

Relationships are teamwork, and both people involved must pull their weight to keep the ship afloat. For husbands, a good start would be to take on any tasks they can, such as bathing the kids and putting them to bed. 

“Don’t make a grand proclamation to your partner about what you’re going to start doing differently ― just start doing,” therapist Dr. Kurt Smith told HuffPost.

#16

Husband And Kids Always Leave Their Shoes In Front Of The Shoe Rack

Husband And Kids Always Leave Their Shoes In Front Of The Shoe Rack

This truly annoys me to no end. I'll often trip on the shoes or they'll block the door.

Euphoric_Rough2709 Report

#17

My Boyfriend's Dirty Clothes And Basket Are Just 10 Centimeters Away

My Boyfriend's Dirty Clothes And Basket Are Just 10 Centimeters Away

AdorimeJacklove Report

#18

A Month After Moving In With My Boyfriend, I Find This In The Fridge

A Month After Moving In With My Boyfriend, I Find This In The Fridge

AotearoaCanuck Report

Women often have to balance household chores with their personal and professional lives, which can be exhausting. As a doting spouse, recognizing these efforts and showing gratitude can go a long way. 

As Los Angeles-based couples therapist Katlin Kindman LCSW explained, a genuine display of gratefulness can help strengthen the bond between the couple. 

“[It] can fuel more motivation to take over some tasks with increased eagerness and ease!” Kindman said.
#19

Where My Partner Thinks Empty Rolls Go

Where My Partner Thinks Empty Rolls Go

jet5kiii Report

#20

Asked My Husband To Cut Up Some Watermelon For The Baby’s Breakfast

Asked My Husband To Cut Up Some Watermelon For The Baby's Breakfast

Training_Carpenter_7 Report

#21

Dear Husband, Is It Too Much To Ask That You Sort The Silverware When Unloading The Dishwasher?

Dear Husband, Is It Too Much To Ask That You Sort The Silverware When Unloading The Dishwasher?

familiarformula Report

We’d like to hear from you, too, readers. Are any of you going through these experiences? How are you handling the division of household chores? Let us know in the comments!
#22

When You Ask Your Husband To Put A Heater In The Bathroom And He Does

When You Ask Your Husband To Put A Heater In The Bathroom And He Does

khaleesitakeiteasy Report

#23

My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard

My Husband Will Never Close A Draw Or Shut A Cupboard

j-lind Report

#24

My Husband's Empty Contact Cases. And The Garbage 2 Ft Away

My Husband's Empty Contact Cases. And The Garbage 2 Ft Away

mrg158 Report

#25

He Can Build Me A House But He Can't Change A Kitchen Roll

He Can Build Me A House But He Can't Change A Kitchen Roll

livingonabuildingsite Report

#26

When Your Husband Is Looking For Something While You Are In The Shower And Seemingly Can't Shut Any Draw He Opens? Either That Or We Have A Ghost

When Your Husband Is Looking For Something While You Are In The Shower And Seemingly Can't Shut Any Draw He Opens? Either That Or We Have A Ghost

He is nowhere to be seen, so maybe they were making a quick escape from something? Or going out to buy bacon?

bloomingbeautifulmama Report

Stephanie Did It
Community Member
OP, It's a "drawer." You draw (pull) it open and push it shut. Chest of Drawers, not Chester Draws.

#27

My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response

My Now Ex Boyfriend Has Been Sending Me Texts Non Stop. I Sent Him A Message Saying Me Moving Out And Us Breaking Up Is For The Best, And This Was His Response

Conscious_Day2425 Report

#28

I Asked My Husband To Hang Up My Dresses, Not Quite What I Meant

I Asked My Husband To Hang Up My Dresses, Not Quite What I Meant

CalLil6 Report

#29

Dude, It’s The Dirty Socks! They’re On The Kitchen Counter, The Bed Headboard, The Dining Table, My Desk, The TV Stand, In The Dog's Mouth. Anywhere But The Laundry

Dude, It's The Dirty Socks! They're On The Kitchen Counter, The Bed Headboard, The Dining Table, My Desk, The TV Stand, In The Dog's Mouth. Anywhere But The Laundry

morter21 Report

#30

So Men’s Brains Actually Are Not Wired Differently To Be Bad At Noticing Dirty Towels On The Floor

So Men's Brains Actually Are Not Wired Differently To Be Bad At Noticing Dirty Towels On The Floor

satchelmaloney , tyromper Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Give us lists?" "Give us lists?" 🤬 Use your f*****g eyes.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Where The Toilet Paper Goes vs. Where My Husband Chose To Put It

Where The Toilet Paper Goes vs. Where My Husband Chose To Put It

Uh-lee-shu Report

#32

How My Partner Stacks The Dishes To Dry

How My Partner Stacks The Dishes To Dry

Oplacute Report

#33

There Are New Toilet Paper Rolls Right There

There Are New Toilet Paper Rolls Right There

lazylarrystrikesagain Report

#34

This Dude Slept Through Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don’t Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because, Apparently, I Should’ve Woken Him Up And Waited

This Dude Slept Through Our Lunch Date And Blames Me (Because I Don't Exchange Numbers Until Meeting/Vibe Check). Because, Apparently, I Should've Woken Him Up And Waited

ladytypeperson Report

#35

The Definition Of "Weaponized Incompetence"

The Definition Of "Weaponized Incompetence"

BurderThrowaway Report

#36

Women Explains Why She Doesn't Do Her Husband's Laundry And Gets Called Selfish

Women Explains Why She Doesn't Do Her Husband's Laundry And Gets Called Selfish

hollowearthterf , MattWalshBlog Report

#37

Can't Do Anything By Themselves

Can't Do Anything By Themselves

TweetsByBritt Report

#38

Dog Destroyed Trim

Dog Destroyed Trim

Left my husband in charge of our dogs while the kids and I visited my family, he chose to stay at his brothers and only let our dogs out once a day. Yesterday he sent me this picture and proceeds to blame it on me.

Thick_Upstairs2155 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🤬 leaving the dogs you f****r!? Also blaming the wife for it?! 🤬

#39

My Husband's "Bottle Graveyard". Only 4 Bottles On His Shelf Actually Have Soap In Them

My Husband's "Bottle Graveyard". Only 4 Bottles On His Shelf Actually Have Soap In Them

Hoofhearted523 Report

#40

I Mean Seriously? And My Husband Complains I Leave Dishes In The Sink Not Rinsed. At Least They're In The Sink

I Mean Seriously? And My Husband Complains I Leave Dishes In The Sink Not Rinsed. At Least They're In The Sink

thegingerlife08 Report

#41

Apparently, This Is My Punishment For Going For A Run

Apparently, This Is My Punishment For Going For A Run

katezoewall Report

#42

I Haven’t Spoken To My Ex-Husband In 2 Years. Looks Like He Should’ve Included "Access To HBO"In The Divorce Proceedings

I Haven't Spoken To My Ex-Husband In 2 Years. Looks Like He Should've Included "Access To HBO"In The Divorce Proceedings

marithrowsaway Report

#43

Golden Rule

Golden Rule

TashP351 Report

#44

Weaponized Incompetence

Weaponized Incompetence

Vanity86 Report

#45

My Mom Was Texting This Guy On Bumble

My Mom Was Texting This Guy On Bumble

ToothpasteCoveredDog Report

#46

If Equality Starts At Home, Maybe You Could Actually Help Your Wife With The Chores And The Baby Too

If Equality Starts At Home, Maybe You Could Actually Help Your Wife With The Chores And The Baby Too

leansquad1 Report

#47

Husband Put His Pants Right Beside The Laundry Basket Instead Of Just In It

Husband Put His

LillyTheOskar Report

#48

The Problem With A Lot Of Dudes Who Want A Trad-Wife Is That They Refuse To Be A Traditional Husband

The Problem With A Lot Of Dudes Who Want A Trad-Wife Is That They Refuse To Be A Traditional Husband

Optimus_micheal Report

#49

My Husband Chooses To Leave His Shoes Right In The Middle Of The Entryway Every Single Time, He Does Put Them In Place After I Remind Him A Few Times

My Husband Chooses To Leave His Shoes Right In The Middle Of The Entryway Every Single Time, He Does Put Them In Place After I Remind Him A Few Times

PinkPooh Report

#50

Oh Good, I'm So Glad To See That Men Are Straight Up Boasting About Weaponized Incompetence Now

Oh Good, I'm So Glad To See That Men Are Straight Up Boasting About Weaponized Incompetence Now

lil_poundcake Report

#51

I Don't Ask You If I Should Do The Washing Up, You Shouldn't Either

I Don't Ask You If I Should Do The Washing Up, You Shouldn't Either

LustyGobbles Report

#52

The Bathroom Sink After My Husband's Morning Routine

The Bathroom Sink After My Husband's Morning Routine

I added the drain catcher a couple weeks ago because the sink is constantly backed up with this hair.

fortalameda1 Report

#53

We've Got A Dishwasher. Do Not Dump Your Breakfast Dishes In The Sink

We've Got A Dishwasher. Do Not Dump Your Breakfast Dishes In The Sink

instagram.com Report

#54

Such A Lazy Husband

Such A Lazy Husband

shirrrll Report

#55

I Have Asked My Husband For 3 Days To Take The Damn Pizza Boxes Out

I Have Asked My Husband For 3 Days To Take The Damn Pizza Boxes Out

yuuha1987 Report

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some things are hard, but maybe not the right things..? 🙃

#56

A Maid. You Want A Maid

A Maid. You Want A Maid

DatingAppsMod Report

#57

Thinks He’s Entitled To My Time, My Advice, And My Sympathy

Thinks He’s Entitled To My Time, My Advice, And My Sympathy

SpokenDivinity Report

#58

Spent The Entire 3 Hours My Husband And Daughter Were At The In-Laws Cleaning My House, And My Husband Comes Home And Leaves Me These Presents

Spent The Entire 3 Hours My Husband And Daughter Were At The In-Laws Cleaning My House, And My Husband Comes Home And Leaves Me These Presents

Sorry for the weird camera angle, but I'm trying to block out the personal photos. Dirty socks on the coffee table and old jerky wrapper sitting literally on the table above the trash can.

Eman_Drawkcab_X Report

#59

Enjoy Doing All The Emotional Labor For The Rest Of Your Life

Enjoy Doing All The Emotional Labor For The Rest Of Your Life

earlgreytwosugars Report

#60

If You Can't Cook And Clean As A Man Why Should A Woman Be With You Though

If You Can't Cook And Clean As A Man Why Should A Woman Be With You Though

Ethan_Bassy , OkkotsuXl Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, I am needing a large drink right about now, and it's only 7 in the morning here.

#61

Husband Said He Didn't Throw This Bottle Away Because "There's Still A Little Bit Left" 

Husband Said He Didn't Throw This Bottle Away Because "There's Still A Little Bit Left" 

AlloyComics Report

#62

Husband Who Is Struggling To Make Ends Meet Gets Mad At His Wife For"Lowering Herself" Because She Found Coupons In The Trash To Feed Her Kids

Husband Who Is Struggling To Make Ends Meet Gets Mad At His Wife For"Lowering Herself" Because She Found Coupons In The Trash To Feed Her Kids

se7en_7 Report

#63

I Asked Him To Help Me Several Times And Yet

I Asked Him To Help Me Several Times And Yet

deborahmullan , C2thaL2thaIGG Report

#64

As If It Is Not Also His Responsibility

As If It Is Not Also His Responsibility

denisee_re Report

#65

That Look

That Look

whoulooknat Report

#66

I'm Confused As To Why This Pile Of My Husband's Clothes Keeps Appearing As This Pile On Top Of His Wardrobe. Do They Need Washing? Do They Need Putting Away? Who Knows

I'm Confused As To Why This Pile Of My Husband's Clothes Keeps Appearing As This Pile On Top Of His Wardrobe. Do They Need Washing? Do They Need Putting Away? Who Knows

laura_hut123 Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe this is a secret code alerting you to throw them in the trash.

#67

Woman’s Boyfriend Expects Her To Pay For His Future, Even Though She Already Pays For Trips/Concerts

Woman’s Boyfriend Expects Her To Pay For His Future, Even Though She Already Pays For Trips/Concerts

reddit.com Report

#68

Well, After Weeks Of Nagging The Husband To Help Me Empty The Wendy House Of All The Stuff From The Garage, We Went To Make A Start Tonight

Well, After Weeks Of Nagging The Husband To Help Me Empty The Wendy House Of All The Stuff From The Garage, We Went To Make A Start Tonight

The bad news is that we took the roof off, and about five baby wasps started to fly around. I told the husband that if he really didn't want to tidy the stuff up, he didn't have to put a wasp nest inside it. The rest of the evening will now be spent googling how to get rid of a wasp nest.

instagram.com Report

multanocte avatar
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe she should be googling how to get rid of that husband.

#69

My Middle Child Leaves Her Stool In Front Of The Potty Sometimes And Instead Of Folding It Up, My Husband Just Kicks It Out Of The Way Like We Don't Have The Smallest Bathroom Ever

My Middle Child Leaves Her Stool In Front Of The Potty Sometimes And Instead Of Folding It Up, My Husband Just Kicks It Out Of The Way Like We Don't Have The Smallest Bathroom Ever

lost102395 Report

#70

Partner Not Doing A Good Job

Partner Not Doing A Good Job

busyworkingmum1 Report

