ADVERTISEMENT

In 1992, John Gray published his best-selling book Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus, where he explained to the general public in a popular (and often very simplified) way the differences in communication and relationships between men and women. He actually explained to ordinary people what psychologists had long known.

Of course, many of the book’s theses still remain rather controversial, and some simply haven’t stood the test of time, but the fact remains - when entering into a relationship, we often don’t really know anything about the person with whom we plan to spend the lion's share of our time. And perhaps the rest of our lives.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Happy woman enjoying an ice cream cone, illustrating insights about relationships. If she asks if you want ice cream, she wants ice cream and wants you to say yes so that she can get ice cream.

Cranius_Maximus_ , Thegiansepillo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman brushing hair in front of round mirror, exploring aspects of relationships and beauty routines. How much hair they shed.

    Like, how does a woman shed so much hair and yet have so much hair?!

    FullM3TaLJacK3T , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Woman in cozy sweater, hugging a pillow on a sofa, reflecting on relationship insights guys learn about women. Often women just need to talk about their issues. Not looking for a solution.

    Weary-Caramel-479 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Moreover, what is interesting is that we don’t know much not only about a specific person, but also about the other gender in general. And the popularity of various online threads, where men and women exchange their own misconceptions, is further confirmation of this. For example, this thread in the AskReddit community, with 12K upvotes and nearly the same amount of comments in just two days.

    The topic starter, the user u/MainDifficult2641, asked netizens: "Men, what did you find out about women when you got a girlfriend?" - and received a whole avalanche of confessions, from the completely banal to the incredibly funny and even awkward. And we, Bored Panda, offer you a selection of its most interesting stories.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    A couple embracing in cozy knit sweaters, highlighting relationship insights from having a girlfriend. The phrase 'do you want comfort or solutions' is going to save you a whoooole lot of headache.

    bobcat_bedders , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man and woman having a conversation on a couch, highlighting relationship dynamics in a casual setting. Never try to help her calm down by telling her to „calm down“ or „relax“.

    woufiiii4 , Drazen Zigic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cause this works great on men? This doesn't seem like a gendered issue.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man sleeping with mouth open, highlighting things guys discover in relationships. That I snore and move way too much in my sleep.

    onetwo3four5 , MrDm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sometimes we’re talking about some fundamental differences in physiology (and, accordingly, a different attitude to hygiene procedures, for example). Sometimes men are just surprised to find that even a standard women's grooming kit is way more expensive than one for men. (Sorry, what kind of men's grooming kit? You mean that 12-in-1 shampoo, soap, and a comb, right?)

    And sometimes men, after moving in with their new girlfriends, learn a lot about themselves as well. For example, that they snore, sneeze loudly, constantly lose their socks, and, let's face it, well... pollute the air much worse than women.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Woman washing her hair in the shower, lathering with shampoo, demonstrating a daily hygiene routine. They don’t wash their hair every time they shower.

    Riustuue , Svitlana Hulko Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A couple having a heartfelt moment, highlighting relationship insights. I wouldn't say all women, but my girl needs quite a bit of reassurance. She has abandonment issues so when she's said I have to remind her I am not going anywhere. I don't mind it because she truly is a wonderful and caring woman. We're a team.

    Global_Proof_2960 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Makeup brushes and cosmetics scattered on a wooden surface, highlighting things no one told guys about women. That being a woman is way more expensive than being a man.

    coorslight15 , Curated Lifestyle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    What can I say - I personally always considered myself a fairly neat and even pedantic person (and many of my male friends always said so). But when my future wife and I started living together, it turned out that either my friends were completely shamelessly flattering me, or their assessment was excessively inflated.

    Although, damn it, I now catch myself thinking that I’ve become much neater in everyday life than I was years ago.
    #10

    Couple lying on bed smiling and holding hands, conveying things learned in relationships. You realize how much you learn about yourself through her. Whether it’s how you react to situations, how much you value certain things, or even what you really need in life.

    Proper_Equivalent612 , Los Muertos Crew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Woman in kitchen preparing vegetables beside a blender, exploring girlfriend dynamics insights. My mom couldn't cook for s**t.

    rndmcmder , Mike Jones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Man in a blue shirt discussing with a young girl indoors, highlighting things no one told about women. A lot of dads are really mean to their daughters.

    canerican , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Well, of course, a separate category of stories is mentality. It turns out that if your wife or girlfriend comes to you with complaints about life in general or about some specific problem, then your logical and sometimes instant solution to this problem is often not at all what was actually required of you.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    All you had to do was listen carefully and, depending on the situation, express sympathy, indignation, resentment... and, of course, just feel sorry for her. Hmm, even I myself, after twelve years of married life, knowing all that jazz very well, sometimes fall into the same trap, and start gushing with solutions to all these problems...
    #13

    Stack of folded towels by a bathtub, next to a soap dish and toothbrush holder. That they get super upset when you use their decorative towels and pillows :(.

    P1g-San , kostikova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Three women smiling and looking at a smartphone together at a dining table, highlighting relationship insights. They talk to their close friends about everything. EVERYTHING.

    Rubbish0419 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. I must be in the minority in this list, so I'll shut up.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Couple laughing together, showcasing insights about women learned in relationships. The cycle impacts their mood, a lot.

    TheHolyToxicToast , drobotdean Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "Some experts claim that most women are dominated by the right hemisphere of the brain, which is ‘responsible’ for imagination, creativity, and imaginative thinking. At the same time, men, accordingly, are dominated by the left hemisphere - analysis, logic, rationality.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In fact, this isn’t entirely true - most brain functions are distributed quite symmetrically," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "The neural architecture of the female brain is designed in such a way that we, women, give many situations a more emotional coloring than men.”
    #16

    Woman in pajamas peacefully sleeping, showcasing insights about women learned from relationships. Most women choose sleep clothes by comfort vs s*x appeal. There's a lot of loose pajama pants, fuzzy socks and oversized hoodies.

    The sheer, lace nighty you see women climb into bed on lots of TV shows and movies in isn't real life. Lol.

    MBWill8809 , user21829937 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jaaleezee avatar
    HardBoiledBlonde
    HardBoiledBlonde
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have bought boyfriends lots of g string underwear and the like so that they can understand this. Some people, tending to especially males, are experiential learners.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A couple in bed smiling and embracing, reflecting relationship insights guys discover after getting a girlfriend. Before you live with your girl, you may not realize that--like cats--they get the zoomies sometimes. How many of you been lying down to sleep and your partner gets all wiggly and silly?

    ByrnStuff , Yan Krukau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A woman with long hair sitting on the floor holding her temples, looking stressed, near a grey sofa with a plant nearby. Most women need iron.

    WillSmiff , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    “That is, we first pass everything through the prism of emotions - and only then look for a logical solution. And when we are offered this solution right off the bat - we sometimes perceive it as some kind of ‘insensitiveness’ of our partner. Which, by the way, is also quite wrong."

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "In addition, hormones in the male and female body act in completely different ways, which causes those differences in behavior, so glorified in culture, jokes and memes. But this is already a question, rather, of a separate study. Large-scale and detailed," Irina Matveeva sums up.
    #19

    Woman in bathroom wrapped in towel, applying skincare, reflecting on beauty routines. Having at least 1.5 bathrooms is indispensable.

    Devonai , etonastenka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Woman applying makeup in front of a mirror, surrounded by cosmetic tools. Doing your own makeup is art. It's hard. Sometimes, I just sit there watching her do it.

    totochan10 , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman enjoying a donut, wearing a denim jacket, highlighting relationship insights from a new girlfriend perspective. That when they’re hungry it’s the most frightened you’ll ever be in your life lol.

    mich197896 , nensuria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Be that as it may, differences in the perception of the simplest things between men and women really exist, and sometimes we, men, are simply amazed, learning more and more new things about the person living under the same roof with us.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, more knowledge, in fact, means less conflict, so please feel free to read this list to the very end, and maybe it’ll be truly wholesome for you. Who actually knows?
    #22

    Man in a white t-shirt holding his head, listening to a woman talking over coffee, highlighting relationship insights. I am an idiot.

    DebateSignificant95 , cookie_studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Woman peacefully sleeping under dandelion-patterned sheets, illustrating relationship insights. Women biologically need a good bit more sleep than men.

    LiveLaughLogic , user18526052 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a shirt button with visible thread, highlighting detail often unnoticed by guys before having a girlfriend. Their shirts button on the other side. This blew my mind.

    BubbhaJebus , Xenia Shtreter Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    eds2 avatar
    Doctor Strange
    Doctor Strange
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is, honestly, nothing more than an outdated tradition. Men's buttons are designed for right handed men. Women's buttons are designed for right handed SERVANTS to button for the woman wearing it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Woman whispering secrets about girlfriends to a friend holding a coffee cup. When you enter a relationship, you then somehow become much more likeable to women.

    Fearless_Finding_217 , pressfoto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    A woman in jeans and a coat standing outside, with hands in pockets, showcasing a casual style. That they have no pockets.

    Away_Tear6619 , EyeEm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Couple in spa robes, smiling with face masks on, sharing a moment together. No matter how much of a macho you are, you need to do some girly s**t with your woman. It's not because she wants to emasculate you or bend your will or she expects you to enjoy it even, it's because she wants to share some of her daily life with you.

    On the other hand, women don't mind doing some manly s**t with you, because, guess what, they are willing to share some of your daily life with you.

    grumpy_enraged_bear , Frolopiaton Palm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Elegant beige sofa with plush pillows in a cozy living room. Throw pillows aren’t for throwing.

    Simonandgarthsuncle , Verso Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Woman in a gray hoodie sitting on a couch, appearing thoughtful; related to insights from having a girlfriend. I have an easier life.

    Periods are s**t, the way guys hit on them aggressively is s**t, the way they can't go to the places I would and feel safe is s**t, the way society treats them if they like having s*x is s**t, being pregnant is s**t, giving birth or having an abortion is beyond s**t.

    Had no idea these things were as bad as they actually are until actually witnessing them.

    flabbybumhole , olganosova Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    They aren't the pinnacles of tidiness the Internet makes them out to be.

    Klossomfawn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Woman holding a panty liner, revealing insights about feminine hygiene many learn in relationships. They don't stick those pads to themselves. It sticks to their underpants. Mind blown 🤯.

    TokiStark , maksymiv_yura Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    If they're upset, there is a 50/50 chance they're just hungry.

    Sometimes I'd just say "Man, I could really go for some taco bell" and then her eyes would light up.

    DIABLO258 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Make up accessories are technically a gas, as they fill the space they are in.

    cultvignette Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    How much more toilet-paper they are using.



    a standard pack would last me a year on my own, together we need one per month.

    jojoga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!