As always, enjoy scrolling through this list. Ladies, feel free to chime in. Gentlemen, this should give us all a good insight into how the opposite sex sees us.

These women on Reddit candidly shared their thoughts in a thread from a year ago. Their responses ranged from superficial quirks that caught their attention to more profound existential observations.

Of course, these disparities may lead to surprising discoveries about each other. Today, we’re focusing on the ladies and their most eye-opening realizations about their male counterparts.

In 1992, relationship counselor Dr. John Gray published his most famous book , Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus . You don’t need to read it to grasp the fundamental principle that males and females are starkly different species of humans.

#1 They’re really good at hiding just how sad they are.

RELATED:

#2 They aren't good at getting hints. Most of the time they need to be asked directly to do something.

#3 Still haven’t seen this one, so posting. I’m a man by the way.



Men are a little more polite to each other than women seem to be, because bad interactions can, on rare occasions, devolve into physical violence. And that violence can be life threatening, owing to their (generally speaking) greater muscle mass and testosterone level.



This violence avoidance/awareness is in the deep background, pretty much all the time.

#4 Men can have super deep bonds with each other, even though they don't show it at all. My grandpa was such a serious man: a shop teacher, a shipbuilder in Seattle during WWII, then he fished tuna from the boat he built.

After he had to retire from his boat, he did woodwork in the garage. He had a neighbor who would stop by the garage shop every single day and shoot the breeze with him.

His neighbor died suddenly. I can't forget grandpa sobbed. He was the most stern person ever, but he sobbed at the loss of that daily visit with his neighbor, that his friend died. That daily visit was a lifeblood to him.

[Edited to correct "shopbuider" to shipbuilder. Added the stateside shipyard location, b/c not a veteran].

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 They are extremely susceptible to compliments. You know those everyday compliments women give each other without a second thought, well men rarely get them. So when you do give them one it is a 100 times more effective. Want to have a man in a good mood all day, compliment him on something.

#6 I hated learning just how much men's emotions, especially crying from either sadness, stress or even profound joy are ridiculed and suppressed.

#7 They're much more sensitive and get attached easier than I thought.

#8 That many of them would actually really like receiving flowers or something sweet that has generally been deemed “just for women” by society.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 When you ask a guy what he’s thinking about and he says “nothing” believe him. He really is just not thinking about anything in particular.

#10 How many seemingly settle for someone they don't love just to avoid being alone.

#11 Many of them actually are romantics and sentimental - they were just taught to suppress that and act ‘tough’ they’re whole lives.

#12 That there are men out there that refuse to take care of themselves because they think it's gay or feminine



(This could be about personal hygiene as well as mental health or anything really).

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 They fantasize about saving people, mostly people they love. Sometimes they save the earth by sacrificing themselves.

I giggled when my boyfriend told me, it's cute.

#14 Upon reading the survey results, I was taken aback by the number of men who expressed a desire to become stay-at-home dads. It was surprising to learn how many men would like to take on the role traditionally associated with women.

#15 Their innate goodness, they bear the brunt of so many things.



Most men, most of the time, are protectors, even protecting others from themselves and what they’re struggling with in the inside.



Their physical and mental strength can be amazing.

#16 Strength. It was jarring and surprising to see childhood friend who is same age being able to lift me up and throw me into foam pit at the gym after being same strength just 3-4 years before. It's incredible how once puberty takes off they get so much stronger while I bust my a*s in gym so much I cannot reach close to that level.



I guess it is what it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 How few compliments or acknowledgements they get. Now I make an effort to compliment or acknowledge them even if it’s a simple thing like “that colour really suits you”, “you have a great sense of humour” or “thanks for helping me, I really do appreciate you”. It must be genuine though!

#18 Every man I've ever met really enjoys being a little spoon 😊.

#19 That men have a full blown list of unspoken rules and protocols about using urinals. Even if there are walls for privacy.

#20 So much of the comments follow the pattern of “omg men are human too?!”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 When they tell you upfront that they are an awful person, believe them. They are telling the truth.



… also keep your distance from the man that says that.

#22 That a large majority of men have "specific" friends, not general friends.



This Meaning, a man can have 3 specific hobbies he enjoys in his life. He will have 3 specific friends for each hobbie, but those friends are not friends for all 3 hobbies, only the one. For example, if he's into sports. He will have a good friend who always loves to go to sporting topics with him, but that friend won't ALSO be a gaming friend AND a sports friend. The man will just have a different friend for gaming who also DOESNT involve himself in sports.



Women have friends who just do whatever, whenever together, because we are just enjoying each other's company while also doing some random activities as a group. We can be into many topics, and 1 friend can join us on those many topics without being interested in ALL the topics. For example, a woman can have a bestie who isn't into makeup but would still join their bestie on a makeup activity solely because their bestie is interested in it and they want to enjoy their time with their friend.



Guys will enjoy their time with their friends but only on specific topics they both are interested in. So if men do not have multiple friends, they usually don't branch out on their own to meet newer friends for newer activites and end up being lonely.



(I'm aware this doesn't include ALL men and that there are several men who have 1 best friend that does activies with them).

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 That their reasons for cheating are rarely because the mistress was hotter or something. It’s simply because they want to feel desired. Women waste so much time comparing their attractiveness to some other woman. For most men the most irresistible woman is the one who adores you the most ( unless it’s your mom).

#24 That men can have a low libido or not always want sex. It took me a long time to accept that my husband's lack of desire wasn't specific to me, he just wasn't feeling sexual at those times, because the societal expectation that men always want sex and will be ready to go whenever sex is initiated. It's certainly held true with the majority of my male lovers, including and especially the one with ED. But it's also normal to NOT be that way.



The societal expectation also shows up when the topic of his low libido comes up as everyone wants to help fix him. There is nothing wrong with my husband, his testosterone is fine, he's not on meds that would stifle his libido, etc. He's a perfectly normal, healthy human. With a low libido.



I'm a high libido woman, always have been but once I hit my 40s, hoooo boy did it get enhanced with the boom in confidence that came with the age. I recently asked my husband when was the last time he thought about sex, he couldn't remember. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't have sexual thoughts. Many times a day!! So it's hard to wrap my head around a brain that doesn't. Not because there is anything wrong with it, it's just completely different from how my brain works and how I expected a man's brain to work.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When they are staring off looking as if deep in thought...their minds are blank. Don't ask what they are thinking because it's usually nothing.

#26 That there are a lot of men out there who love and treat women with personhood and respect. I was abused as a child and teen by some ugly-hearted people and my father. It took an amazing boyfriend to show me the light. Thank you, babe ❤️ It sucks how our perspective on the opposite sex can be so marred by the abusive. Not all men!

#27 They have a much stronger sense of loyalty than women do.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 The first time most men get flowers is at their funeral



Send your boys flowers yall.

#29 Apparently it's difficult to control the stream while peeing and sometimes there's a double stream and you guys can't really do anything about it while peeing?

#30 That I experience significantly less misogyny at my oilfield job than my friend does at her office job with more liberal men. Most of my girlfriends want to hear that I experience misogyny often and am out fighting the good fight for women’s rights but that’s just not really true. The s**t bags I’ve encountered are s****y to everyone so it has nothing to do with me being a woman. Most of the guys out here are happy to teach me stuff and want to see me succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 When I was in my early 20s I struggled with stomach issues and was always holding in farts. I was convinced no man would want stinky me. To my surprise, no man I dated has ever cared. When I told my first serious boyfriend I was so scared and said I needed to talk to him. He looked very worried. Then when I told him he roared with laughter and demanded a demonstration. .

#32 How much abuse they take, and lack of support about it.

#33 They’re surprisingly so much more insecure than us women are. Perhaps it’s the unreasonable social standards that they are expected to reach? As a girl I’m insecure about my appearance and body and sometimes likability, but those too are momentary, they disappear when I dress pretty or when I’m with friends.



But every man I meet has so many insecurities. It’s from height, to weight to hair to facial features to wearing spectacles, then their jobs, their income and assets. Where I work is kind of a big company in my country but my boss, who is quite a young lad with a PhD is so insecure about what people talk about him! It’s crazy because he calls for staff meetings to tell us not to gossip about him. A guy I met for a date insisted his height was 5. 8” although he was clearly around my height when I was in heels. I literally didn’t care about his height and I didn’t even ask him! But he wanted to tell me that while we were talking and I just went “Okay!”



Like guys, I’m sorry the society expects so much from you but don’t let that hurt you, y’all are okay. And guys I hope you complement each other too! Hype each other up! Life’s not a competition!

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 That they are soft and venurable just as much as we are and they also need compliments.

#35 That in the US, men still have to register with selective service before 26. I knew it existed, because my dad was only a few numbers away from going to Vietnam, but I thought it had ended in the '70s. Turns out, it had for a bit back then, but is active currently.



I was embarrassed that I didn't know (no man around me mentioned anything, not even my very anti war ex), and felt angry that men still have to do it. I don't think anyone should have to, and it should be ended.



Let the robots destroy each other.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 That when a man shuts down during an argument, it's not because he doesn't care. It's sometimes because he cares too much and is overwhelmed with "flooding" - increased heart rate/blood pressure, increase in stress hormones, etc. It's such an aversive feeling that many men will withdraw from an argument so the negative physiological arousal doesn't get worse. Meanwhile, women get frustrated because they think the guy is ignoring her, leading to a "demand/withdraw" cycle that can lead to nasty results. The moral: if your dude is withdrawing from an argument, let him be for a bit.

#37 That some men have no idea about how periods work, why we have them, that we have 3 holes and what discharge is.

ADVERTISEMENT