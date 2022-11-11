As many of you probably know, men are definitely from Mars and women are from Venus. Even if you have not read the book of the same name, it is already clear to everyone that male and female types of thinking are quite different, while each of the genders has its own specific features and behaviors.

Any communication with another person is a continuous process of study, analysis and simple curiosity (unless, of course, we are so selfish that we always listen only to our feelings and reactions). And so, in the process of such a study, even the most sophisticated people sometimes discover incredible interesting facts about others, which can be especially interesting if these facts concern another gender.

Recently, a question was asked in the AskReddit community on exactly this topic, addressed exclusively to women. It sounded like: "Women, what is a surprising fact you discovered about men?" We are not at all sure that among the people who wrote over 8.8K comments in just under two weeks were exclusively women, however, the resulting thread has already gained about 9.3K upvotes, and there are really a lot of different interesting discoveries.

Bored Panda has compiled for you a selection of the most unexpected, discouraging, funny and simply the most popular comments from the original thread, so now please feel free to scroll to the very end of this list, mark the submissions that are most interesting to you, and of course, share your own discoveries - if you're a woman. If a man - well, introspection can also bring a lot of great things, while comments are always welcome.

