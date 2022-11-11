26submissions
Women In This Online Group Share 26 Facts They Found Out About Men That Surprised Them
As many of you probably know, men are definitely from Mars and women are from Venus. Even if you have not read the book of the same name, it is already clear to everyone that male and female types of thinking are quite different, while each of the genders has its own specific features and behaviors.
Any communication with another person is a continuous process of study, analysis and simple curiosity (unless, of course, we are so selfish that we always listen only to our feelings and reactions). And so, in the process of such a study, even the most sophisticated people sometimes discover incredible interesting facts about others, which can be especially interesting if these facts concern another gender.
Recently, a question was asked in the AskReddit community on exactly this topic, addressed exclusively to women. It sounded like: "Women, what is a surprising fact you discovered about men?" We are not at all sure that among the people who wrote over 8.8K comments in just under two weeks were exclusively women, however, the resulting thread has already gained about 9.3K upvotes, and there are really a lot of different interesting discoveries.
Bored Panda has compiled for you a selection of the most unexpected, discouraging, funny and simply the most popular comments from the original thread, so now please feel free to scroll to the very end of this list, mark the submissions that are most interesting to you, and of course, share your own discoveries - if you're a woman. If a man - well, introspection can also bring a lot of great things, while comments are always welcome.
At my first job, I used to work mostly with women, then switched to IT and now it’s mostly men. I was surprised to learn that guys don’t hold a grudge as much as the women I worked with did. We’d have an argument on Friday, I was worked up about it all weekend and worried how it would affect our future relationship, then come Monday and boom…nothing. They genuinely seemed like they let it go. It’s a pretty sweet thing.
That they suffer from gender stereotyping too.
that they have a whole set of unsaid rules about where to pee in public bathrooms
That men rarely ever receive compliments in their lives. I purposely go out of my way to express even the smallest compliments in case they haven’t heard one for a long time.
When they say they don't know why they feel a certain way they ACTUALLY don't know. I find it crazy and I couldn't trust it the first times.
Not surprising but i’m shocked that some women genuinely don’t think men suffer from mental health problems. I’ve heard “he’s lazy” or “he expects the woman to do everything” when 60% of the time it’s just him being depressed as s**t.
I am constantly floored by how little some men know about their close friends’ lives! I know multiple men who speak to their best friends super regularly, but could not say with certainty if they’re single, what kind of work they do/where they work, etc. I don’t understand it at all, but I just keep meeting men like this.
That they are not criticizing women’s bodies as much as women are led to believe (maybe by themselves or whomever is driving this culture). They are far more acceptant of how women look like naturally than women themselves. This was such a game changer for me.
Most men don’t actually know how to fix things. They just pull it apart and put it back together again and hope for the best.
They only pretend to not like gentle affection. Lay your head in my lap and let me pet you you know you like it you fall asleep within minutes.
You guys can sit there and think about nothing
It took me way too long to notice public bathrooms don't keep toilet paper near urinals and the implications of that scar me to this day.
That they want to be loved as badly as we do and they’re also mushy gushy
Many men get an erection in the morning. Morning moves around the globe every 24 hours. This means that there is an erection wave that has been going around the globe without end since the beginning of any species with which this started.
That if you show them exactly how much you appreciate them they are more likely to be motivated to complete a task than if you nag them.
That most men don’t care that your stomach isn’t flat.
That when a guy is invested in a girl they are oblivious to other flirting women.
When my husband and I were still dating I saw women hitting on him so bad and he not realizing these women were hitting on him was jaw dropping.
Me: what do those 2 girls wanted? (All dresse up with drinks in their hand)
Edit2: girls were all smiling, giggling and doing the hair thing. And I kept an eye on those 2... they did not go to the restroom after talking to him.
My husband: they wanted to know where the bathrooms were.
Me: dude, these women knew where the bathrooms are, they just wanted to make small talk with you.
My husband: nah, i told the the bathrooms were over there.
Me: 🤯
Some actually want a real relationship and not just f**k
The fact that men really are physically stronger. I always assumed this was purely based on size but I'm a woman who works out every day (lifts weights, yoga, jogging/peloton.) My older brother doesn't exercise outside of an occasional hike. He's 4inches taller than me and 10 lbs lighter than I am (I'm a dress size 0 or 2.) He's faster than me on a hike (including backpacking) and can lift up heavier things. It makes me SO angry.
That 80% of the time they concretely mean exactly what they say, which is why only 20% of the time they understand what I’m saying.
They like being the little spoon too.
when they wake up, they just sit down and stare at nothing for a good 5 minutes...
Sometimes its good to just "fade out" you know. Let the brain go on autopilot and not think about anything "important".
Men like things that women seem to be insecure about
You guys really can love and be faithful
Considering the environment I grew up, that’s surprising
how much they touch you
my boyfriend won’t let me sit away from him when we’re together (long distance pain :,) and he’d be touching me in some way- hand on my leg, twisting my hair with his fingers, holding my wrist while he scrolls on his phone or looming over my shoulders while I eat and on. I find it funny when while standing he absent-mindedly holds my waist instead of keeping his hand on his xD
