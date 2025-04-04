Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Wants Stepdaughter To Live At Home To Do Chores, Tricks Her With Overcharged Rent
Family, Relationships

Man Wants Stepdaughter To Live At Home To Do Chores, Tricks Her With Overcharged Rent

Open list comments 19
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

19

ADVERTISEMENT

Chores are a very sensitive issue in many households. Quite a few people believe that it’s unfair that they take on the lion’s share of the effort while somebody else gets to enjoy more leisure time. If the right balance isn’t found, it’s bound to lead to a lot of frustration, resentment, and tension among family members.

One anonymous man enraged the AITA online group after sharing how he concocted a plan to get his stepdaughter to not move out so she could continue helping out around the house. His decision? To get her to start paying rent… and then overcharge her in secret. The internet was appalled by this behavior, and many users called the stepdad out. Scroll down for the full story and people’s reactions. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from him.

RELATED:

    Your children wanting to move out is a bittersweet moment for most parents who will miss them but want them to be independent

    Image credits: Volodymyr Hryshchenko / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One man shocked the internet by revealing how he overcharged his stepdaughter for rent so that she’d stay at home and continue pitching in with the chores

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Oleg Ivanov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Vitalii Khodzinskyi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As the post started getting more and more traction, the man added more context about his family life

    Image credits: Vitalii Khodzinskyi / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mindless_Cut7653

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The author was very open about the fact that he’s not a big supporter of his stepchildren… nor is he a fan of doing chores himself

    Image credits: Chris Lynch / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The vast majority of readers were shocked by the stepdad’s approach. And many internet users weren’t shy about calling him out for his behavior.

    Some of the things that the man mentioned that stunned the internet included that he didn’t particularly love his stepchildren and that he hadn’t ever done chores in his life.

    “I would like to make it clear I have never cleaned my home and will not be starting now. I do not like the noise of the vacuum or the smell of cleaning products,” he wrote.

    “Maybe I went too far by saying I have no love for my stepchildren. I want to make it clear that I like them, they just annoy me as they’re not my blood,” he added in an update.

    Nobody should feel like they’re the only person doing the housework. While ‘perfect’ equality when it comes to household tasks is often impossible due to different working hours and other responsibilities, there still needs to be a willingness to make things (more) fair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A good rule of thumb is that everyone should pitch in with the chores that need doing at the moment, no matter how much or little they work or study.

    Another strategy is to divide up the chores by how much someone (dis)likes them. For instance, if you’re not a fan of vacuuming or using anything related to cleaning products, you could focus on buying the groceries, cooking meals for everyone, taking out the trash, doing the laundry, yard work, DIY and maintenance, etc.

    Meanwhile, someone who doesn’t particularly mind doing the dishes or vacuuming can do those tasks more often than those who hate them with a fiery passion.

    Housework is a touchy subject, but it’s important to find a system that is fair and balanced

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Naturally, there will always be chores that everyone dislikes. In those cases, it’s best to have a rotation so that everyone pitches in (read: ‘suffers’) more or less equally.

    And if someone in the family has an issue with the division of chores, it’s very important that they speak up. Sometimes, the other people you’re living with might not realize there’s an issue. Other times, it’s a question of rebalancing everyone’s tasks. But broadly speaking, it’s not a good sign if someone at home doesn’t do any chores, despite working very hard to bring in money.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Even in modern times in developed countries, there’s a lot of unfairness when it comes to chores and leisure time.

    CNN reports that based on the findings by the Pew Research Center, women still spend more time on housework and childcare than men, even in egalitarian marriages.

    “Even as financial contributions have become more equal in marriages, the way couples divide their time between paid work and home life remains unbalanced,” the Center said.

    “Husbands in egalitarian marriages spend about 3.5 hours more per week on leisure activities than wives do. Wives in these marriages spend roughly 2 hours more per week on caregiving than husbands do and about 2.5 hours more on housework.”

    As per the study, the only case where men spent more time on childcare was when their wives were the sole breadwinners in their family. However, even in this situation, both partners spent an equal amount of time on household chores.

    What are your thoughts on the entire situation, dear Pandas? Do you agree with the majority of the readers that the stepdad’s approach to parenting was completely wrong? What words of advice would you give him if you could speak to him directly?

    How would you react if you realized that a family member had been overcharging you for rent? When do you think kids should move out of their parents’ home? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

    The story took many internet users by surprise, and not in a good way. Many readers called the stepdad out for his toxic behavior

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    19
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    19

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "In her interest". Speaking of interest, you owe her money on the money you stole and were made to put back. And I sincerely hope that this is rage bait, as the OP is a monster.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My days! This man is absolutely vile. The update on his post where he answers questions and says that he's 'never cleaned his house and never will' tells me everything I need to know about him. The world will be a better place when the men who act like dinosaurs are extinct too. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "In her interest". Speaking of interest, you owe her money on the money you stole and were made to put back. And I sincerely hope that this is rage bait, as the OP is a monster.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    jo_hill_uk avatar
    Bumpuff
    Bumpuff
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My days! This man is absolutely vile. The update on his post where he answers questions and says that he's 'never cleaned his house and never will' tells me everything I need to know about him. The world will be a better place when the men who act like dinosaurs are extinct too. 🙄

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda