80 Wholesome Family Members Showing Just How Much They Love And Support LGBTQ+ FolksInterview With Expert
Happy Pride Month everybody! How are you celebrating this year? Are you attending your local Pride parade? Maybe you're indulging in a little bit of innocent rainbow capitalism and buying a tote bag or some other Pride merch? Or are you baking a rainbow cake for your queer loved one?
We here at Bored Panda are celebrating this year's Pride Month with another edition of wholesome pictures. We're featuring awesome parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles who proved they love their LGBTQ+ family members no matter what. Love is love, right? So check out the most inspiring and heartwarming pics of family members supporting their LGBTQ+ folks. And warning – you might need a tissue if you're an easy crier like me.
Bored Panda reached out to LGBTQ+-affirming Therapist Lisa S. Larsen, PsyD. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the role that family plays in an LGBTQ+ person's life. She also offered some possible coping strategies for queer individuals who have been rejected by family members. Read her expert insights below!
This post may include affiliate links.
Has Been Pointed Out To Me That I Should've Like Asked For Some Congratulatory Cash But Oh Well
This Just Gave Me Energy And Warmth Like A Sun Beam! That Is So Sweet
My Dad's Hatred For Men Got The Best Of Him
"We humans need a secure attachment to [our] caregivers and family members in order to survive and thrive," Lisa S. Larsen, PsyD, says. "Being securely attached means that we know that our caregivers are there for us against all odds, including societal rejection and oppression. When we don't have that, it is harder to handle stress and navigate the struggles that we all face."
"Unfortunately, members of the LGBTQ+ community also face minority stress, in addition to the usual challenges of daily living. When our own families reject us, ridicule us, or disrespect us, we may not know where to turn. It is a lonely experience to believe that we don't belong anywhere and that even our own family would turn [their] back[s] on us."
So Glad He Was So Accepting
Wishing Everyone A Supportive Grandma
Lost A Chance To Show Support With A Great Dad Joke
"LGBTQ+ youth are at greater risk for substance use, depression, anxiety, and suicide," the therapist notes. "They are very vulnerable to the pressures of political and social stigmatization and persecution. Many of my clients talk about their fear and disbelief at how risky it can be to be ‘out’ as LGBTQ+. If they also face discrimination from their own families, it creates a sense of hopelessness and helplessness."
Larsen says it's important for families to understand what it means to be LGBTQ+, accept their queer family members, and love them unconditionally. Just as they would a cisgender or heterosexual child. "Unfortunately, some ultra-religious families cannot accept their child's gender identification or sexual orientation," she says. "I have even seen young people get kicked out of their families' homes with nowhere to go."
You Can Tell She Gives Those Good Hugs Too
That’s Lil Brother Love
A Couple At The SF Pride Parade Today
We put a great deal of significance on the concept of family in our society. But there's also a saying "The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb." Sometimes, the bonds we choose might be stronger than the ones we're born into. Larsen says that while the concept of a chosen family is not specific to the LGBTQ+ community, it does apply.
I Mean, Who Can Be Mad At An Honest Grandpa Who’s Going To Do His Darndest They Way He Knows How
Your Parents Are Doing It Right
Also, I Cannot State Enough How Sick Of A Response That Was In 2006 Of All Times, In Alabama Of All Places
"People who have been abused or neglected by their families of origin might also choose not to associate with their blood relatives or caregivers from childhood anymore. Each person gets to decide for themselves what makes sense for their mental health. If you are repeatedly dead-named or insulted because of your gender identification or sexual orientation, that can have damaging effects long-term."
He's Trying
Elders Are Our Most Cherished Asset
In Case Y’all Are Wondering, It’s Going Great. They Been Talking To Each Other Since We Sat Down
"It makes sense to find people with whom you connect emotionally and to accept you the way you are, without [them] having to change you for their own comfort. The important thing is to find people who accept you the way you are and show you unconditional love; whether it's a blood relative [or] someone you have befriended or adopted along the way is unimportant," Larsen emphasizes.
My Mom And I Made Rainbow Cupcakes To Celebrate Pride Month
That’s beautiful! Maybe some rainbow frosting would be great tho
These Are The Happiest Little Squirrels Ever
That’s The Reaction I Want From My Parents
However, this still doesn't diminish the fact that being rejected by family is one of the toughest things a person can go through. "It is tempting to assume that no one else will love you if your parents or other family members don't, but that is simply not true," Larsen explains. "When I think of the courage it takes to come out to family members, it's amazing that people do it. However, sometimes, family members don't know what to do with the new information, and so [they] react fearfully."
Mom Says She Knew I Was Gay Before I Did. I Guffawed. She Showed Me This
My Birthday/Pride Was Cancelled, But My Whole Family Stepped Up. Without Consulting Each Other First
My Dad's Response To My Coming Out
Larsen gives some possible internal coping strategies for LGBTQ+ people. First, she says, it's paramount to keep in mind that deep down, you're still the same. "Remember that you are still the same person you were before you came out, with the same strengths and challenges. Your family's rejection does not mean that you are worthless or unacceptable. Their rejection of you says more about them than it does about you," Larson tells Bored Panda.
Parents Threw Him A "Gayceañera" On His 15th Birthday To Celebrate His Coming Out, And Make Him Feel More Accepted Among Family And Friends. You See? It’s Easy. All You Need Is Love
Grandmothers Are The Best I’m So Happy You Have A Supportive One
The Strudel Is The Most Important Stuff
Secondly, LGBTQ+ people should stop seeing themselves through the eyes of others. "Learn to see yourself through your own eyes," Larsen says. "Hopefully, you know your own talents, qualities, and values. Those don't change based on what other people think of you. They are enduring characteristics that you have as long as you choose to keep them. You might have to detoxify from how other people have treated you or seen you in order to find your own perspective of yourself."
After Coming Out As Transgender And Non-Binary, My Mother Crocheted Me A Giant Pride Flag Blanket To Show Love And Support. It's Super Wholesome And I Love It
My Son’s Boyfriend Gave Me A Father’s Day Card Because I’ve Made My Home Safe For Them Both
My (adult) son’s boyfriend didn’t have a healthy or safe father, but he’s watched me with my son, and it’s given him a new way to understand families. I came home from work today to find this card and sticker waiting for me, with this message inside. It takes a lot for him to express his feelings this way, so this is a priceless gift from him. I’ve had a hard time recently, losing a woman I’ve been deeply in love with who chose a different guy who doesn’t treat her well, struggling with money, feeling embarrassed at not being able to do more for my sons, plus being in counseling as a survivor of domestic abuse from an ex who told me I’m worthless, stupid, ugly, and that I should have ended myself years ago. I’m slowly rebuilding my life, and things like this give me hope that I’m doing a good job.
Sweet Grandma
Lastly, Larsen recommends finding refuge by confiding in others. "Find resources in the community where you can meet other LGBTQ+ people to connect with and, hopefully, befriend. If necessary, join a support group for those who have lost family members due to rejection."
Pride Gnome My Grandma Got Me
My Mom Got A Bi Scorpion Tattoo Because I'm A Scorpio, I Love Her So Much. I Don't Even Believe In Zodiac Signs But She Does And This Almost Made Me Cry
For All The Folks Asking: He Does Not Speak Chinese, And When I Told My Grandma She Said "Ah I Guess You'll Have To Continue Being The Family Translator Then"
"Allow yourself to process the grief and trauma of being rejected, but don't let it define you as a person," Larsen reiterates. "There is so much more to you than the rejection. In the community of other like-minded people, you'll be able to resurrect your self-esteem."
Such Important Words
Found A Roll Of Film From Pride. Got This Great Picture Of My Mom. She Has Gone To Every Pride Parade Since I Came Out! I Couldn’t Ask For A More Supportive Mom
The Most Wholesome Picture From Pride This Year
His Sign May Be Smaller, But His Message Is Much Bigger
Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here. Happy Pride Everyone! I Put This Together For My Dad And His Husband
My Supportive Mom Got Me And My Girlfriend Matching Bracelets
Your Grandfather Is Epic
My Girlfriend, My Mom, And I Made An Asexual Cake For Pride
In Honor Of Pride Month, My Brother Painted The Lesbian Flag On The Back Of His Pickup Truck
Came Out As A Lesbian This Year. Christmas Gift From My Older Sister. It Is Safe To Say She’s Supportive
You Are A Lucky Guy
This Has Got To Be The Sweetest Thing Ever
My Mom Surprised Me With The Gayest Fans During Our Mother/Son Dance At My Wedding
A Few Days After I Came Out To My Parents, Me And My Mum Saw These Pride Shoes While Shopping, This Is What I Got For Christmas
My Sister Recently Got Into Knitting, So I Obviously Had To Ask Her To Make Something Gay
I Came Out To My Parents A Couple Months Ago And Now My Dad Just Texted Me Saying He’s Been Trying To Learn More About The LGBTQ Community And I’m So Happy
In The Past Years, My Dad Had A Hard Time Excepting Me Being Gay. That Is What My Parents Had For Me Today
4 Years Ago I Came Out To My Parents On Thanksgiving. I Was Horrified But My Mom's First Response Was "When Are You Guys Getting Married?"
For My Daughter. She Recently Came Out As Bi And We Wanted To Show Her Our Support
Got This From Dad For My 24th Birthday
I Came Out To My Dad A Few Months Ago. We Were Talking About Gender And He Just Asked If I Was Non Binary, And I Said Yes
I was terrified because, in the past, my dad has said some very transphobic things. But a few days later, when he came to pick me up for something, he called me by my chosen name (which my mom told him). And since then he’s been trying his best to use my pronouns and he corrects himself constantly, it makes me so happy. Here’s a picture of him wearing a shirt I got him.
My Parents Are On Holiday In NYC (Their First Time Ever Outside Europe) And I Still Smile Knowing My Dad Thought Of Me When He Saw A Pride Flag Outside On Their Second Morning There
I Came Out To My Sister And It's Like A Weight Has Been Lifted
Look How Cute She Is! So Supportive Of Her (Many) Queer Grandchildren. No Seriously There Are Tons Of Us, Happy Pride
Coming Out Is Such A Relief And A Weight Off Your Shoulders
Finally Came Out To My Grandpa And His Response Is So Sweet
We Then Had A Frank And Open Discussion About Both Of Our Struggles And She Asked Me For Any Books She Could Read To Help Her Understand Transgender Stuff More In Order To Help Me Out
I Came Out To My 76-Year-Old Grandpa Today
If you know me you know he is my favorite person. I was so nervous after hiding this part of me for years. His response was “you have to be you and proud to be you. I’m more proud that you told me”. I ugly cried y’all. I’m so lucky.
This Is Amazing. I Say Acceptance Is A Lot. When A Person Changes, Cause It Shows They Love You For Who You Are
That's So Nice
Love To See Supportive Mama And Papa
This Is Incredible
Wearing My Father's Day Gift From My Youngest With Pride
Having Supportive Parents Is Awesome
My Sister Being Subtly Supportive Is Just Really Nice
I’m at college and asked her to bring some hangers since I didn’t have enough and she was coming to campus. I didn’t realize at first what colors she’d brought! It’s really sweet because in her sophomore year, when my mother and I drove up to bring her back for break, she needed hangers and I strung together a few in the colors of the ace flag (she’s ace). She had come out about a year ago then and I’ve been out to her for just a few months now.
I Made A Presentation To Explain My Transness To My Family
It went really well. I made the whole thing humorous, so it wouldn't seem confrontational, but it was a great way to inform them and set boundaries. I saw an instant change in pronoun usage and a general awareness of how they treated me.
Pride Parade Today! Supporting My Trans Kiddo
I Came Out As Trans To My Family And My 9-Year-Old Sister Sent Me This
I Married Into This Awesome Family This Year! You Can Probably Tell Which One Is Me
I’m Proud She Was Raised With The Confidence To Be Who She Wants To Be
Just Came Out To My Dad
My Mom Made This Birthday Cake For My Friends And I To Have On Board Game Night Celebrating My Birthday
I Found This In My Room From My Little Sister (12). I Think I Might Start Crying
How I Came Out To My Mom On Coming Out Day
My Sister Made This For Me
Happy Pride! Came Out To My Parents
My Mom And I Are Sporting Our Pride Glasses! My Mom Wishes Everyone A Happy Pride And Gives You All Mom Hugs
My Mom Took Pictures Of Me At Pride, And This One Looks Like An LGBTQ Poster You’d See In School During Pride Month. This Is The Coolest Photo Of Me To Ever Exist And I Want To Draw It
My 73-Year-Old Mom Is Cooler Than Target. She Got Me This Hat And Realized Target Forgot The Purple. So She Queered It Up For Me
What A Special Day It Was Yesterday
As I was getting my hair and makeup done preparing for Ferndale Pride, there was a knock at the door. It was my grandmother, who had taken her first greyhound ever down from Northern Michigan, to surprise me. I am so blessed to have the support system and family that I do! Feeling the love and blessings today!
HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!