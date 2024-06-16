ADVERTISEMENT

Happy Pride Month everybody! How are you celebrating this year? Are you attending your local Pride parade? Maybe you're indulging in a little bit of innocent rainbow capitalism and buying a tote bag or some other Pride merch? Or are you baking a rainbow cake for your queer loved one?

We here at Bored Panda are celebrating this year's Pride Month with another edition of wholesome pictures. We're featuring awesome parents, grandparents, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles who proved they love their LGBTQ+ family members no matter what. Love is love, right? So check out the most inspiring and heartwarming pics of family members supporting their LGBTQ+ folks. And warning – you might need a tissue if you're an easy crier like me.

Bored Panda reached out to LGBTQ+-affirming Therapist Lisa S. Larsen, PsyD. She kindly agreed to tell us more about the role that family plays in an LGBTQ+ person's life. She also offered some possible coping strategies for queer individuals who have been rejected by family members. Read her expert insights below!

#1

Has Been Pointed Out To Me That I Should've Like Asked For Some Congratulatory Cash But Oh Well

charlvickers Report

    #2

    This Just Gave Me Energy And Warmth Like A Sun Beam! That Is So Sweet

    Garrett_Watts Report

    #3

    My Dad's Hatred For Men Got The Best Of Him

    yvclu Report

    "We humans need a secure attachment to [our] caregivers and family members in order to survive and thrive," Lisa S. Larsen, PsyD, says. "Being securely attached means that we know that our caregivers are there for us against all odds, including societal rejection and oppression. When we don't have that, it is harder to handle stress and navigate the struggles that we all face."

    "Unfortunately, members of the LGBTQ+ community also face minority stress, in addition to the usual challenges of daily living. When our own families reject us, ridicule us, or disrespect us, we may not know where to turn. It is a lonely experience to believe that we don't belong anywhere and that even our own family would turn [their] back[s] on us."
    #4

    So Glad He Was So Accepting

    luminecity Report

    #5

    Wishing Everyone A Supportive Grandma

    Snepblep Report

    #6

    Lost A Chance To Show Support With A Great Dad Joke

    Netrogo Report

    "LGBTQ+ youth are at greater risk for substance use, depression, anxiety, and suicide," the therapist notes. "They are very vulnerable to the pressures of political and social stigmatization and persecution. Many of my clients talk about their fear and disbelief at how risky it can be to be ‘out’ as LGBTQ+. If they also face discrimination from their own families, it creates a sense of hopelessness and helplessness."

    Larsen says it's important for families to understand what it means to be LGBTQ+, accept their queer family members, and love them unconditionally. Just as they would a cisgender or heterosexual child. "Unfortunately, some ultra-religious families cannot accept their child's gender identification or sexual orientation," she says. "I have even seen young people get kicked out of their families' homes with nowhere to go."
    #7

    You Can Tell She Gives Those Good Hugs Too

    coreytimes Report

    #8

    That’s Lil Brother Love

    bmoore1294 Report

    #9

    A Couple At The SF Pride Parade Today

    jWavA Report

    We put a great deal of significance on the concept of family in our society. But there's also a saying "The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb." Sometimes, the bonds we choose might be stronger than the ones we're born into. Larsen says that while the concept of a chosen family is not specific to the LGBTQ+ community, it does apply.

    #10

    I Mean, Who Can Be Mad At An Honest Grandpa Who’s Going To Do His Darndest They Way He Knows How

    genderbones Report

    #11

    Your Parents Are Doing It Right

    mandersoncooper Report

    #12

    Also, I Cannot State Enough How Sick Of A Response That Was In 2006 Of All Times, In Alabama Of All Places

    HeavenlyGrandpa , HeavenlyGrandpa Report

    "People who have been abused or neglected by their families of origin might also choose not to associate with their blood relatives or caregivers from childhood anymore. Each person gets to decide for themselves what makes sense for their mental health. If you are repeatedly dead-named or insulted because of your gender identification or sexual orientation, that can have damaging effects long-term."
    #13

    He's Trying

    tesspaisan Report

    #14

    Elders Are Our Most Cherished Asset

    TheOnlySuccubus Report

    #15

    In Case Y’all Are Wondering, It’s Going Great. They Been Talking To Each Other Since We Sat Down

    lutherxhughes Report

    "It makes sense to find people with whom you connect emotionally and to accept you the way you are, without [them] having to change you for their own comfort. The important thing is to find people who accept you the way you are and show you unconditional love; whether it's a blood relative [or] someone you have befriended or adopted along the way is unimportant," Larsen emphasizes.

    #16

    My Mom And I Made Rainbow Cupcakes To Celebrate Pride Month

    Mvpcat29 Report

    #17

    These Are The Happiest Little Squirrels Ever

    julesgold_ Report

    #18

    That’s The Reaction I Want From My Parents

    quenblackwell Report

    However, this still doesn't diminish the fact that being rejected by family is one of the toughest things a person can go through. "It is tempting to assume that no one else will love you if your parents or other family members don't, but that is simply not true," Larsen explains. "When I think of the courage it takes to come out to family members, it's amazing that people do it. However, sometimes, family members don't know what to do with the new information, and so [they] react fearfully."
    #19

    Mom Says She Knew I Was Gay Before I Did. I Guffawed. She Showed Me This

    jonathanrss Report

    #20

    My Birthday/Pride Was Cancelled, But My Whole Family Stepped Up. Without Consulting Each Other First

    AerialArria Report

    #21

    My Dad's Response To My Coming Out

    PalisadePeryton Report

    Larsen gives some possible internal coping strategies for LGBTQ+ people. First, she says, it's paramount to keep in mind that deep down, you're still the same. "Remember that you are still the same person you were before you came out, with the same strengths and challenges. Your family's rejection does not mean that you are worthless or unacceptable. Their rejection of you says more about them than it does about you," Larson tells Bored Panda.
    #22

    Parents Threw Him A "Gayceañera" On His 15th Birthday To Celebrate His Coming Out, And Make Him Feel More Accepted Among Family And Friends. You See? It’s Easy. All You Need Is Love

    ernmanic Report

    #23

    Grandmothers Are The Best I’m So Happy You Have A Supportive One

    lily_haunter Report

    #24

    The Strudel Is The Most Important Stuff

    ASTARIONN Report

    Secondly, LGBTQ+ people should stop seeing themselves through the eyes of others. "Learn to see yourself through your own eyes," Larsen says. "Hopefully, you know your own talents, qualities, and values. Those don't change based on what other people think of you. They are enduring characteristics that you have as long as you choose to keep them. You might have to detoxify from how other people have treated you or seen you in order to find your own perspective of yourself."
    #25

    After Coming Out As Transgender And Non-Binary, My Mother Crocheted Me A Giant Pride Flag Blanket To Show Love And Support. It's Super Wholesome And I Love It

    DrMBotha Report

    #26

    My Son’s Boyfriend Gave Me A Father’s Day Card Because I’ve Made My Home Safe For Them Both

    My (adult) son’s boyfriend didn’t have a healthy or safe father, but he’s watched me with my son, and it’s given him a new way to understand families. I came home from work today to find this card and sticker waiting for me, with this message inside. It takes a lot for him to express his feelings this way, so this is a priceless gift from him. I’ve had a hard time recently, losing a woman I’ve been deeply in love with who chose a different guy who doesn’t treat her well, struggling with money, feeling embarrassed at not being able to do more for my sons, plus being in counseling as a survivor of domestic abuse from an ex who told me I’m worthless, stupid, ugly, and that I should have ended myself years ago. I’m slowly rebuilding my life, and things like this give me hope that I’m doing a good job.

    Anishinaapunk Report

    #27

    Sweet Grandma

    starbrightfemme Report

    Lastly, Larsen recommends finding refuge by confiding in others. "Find resources in the community where you can meet other LGBTQ+ people to connect with and, hopefully, befriend. If necessary, join a support group for those who have lost family members due to rejection."
    #28

    Pride Gnome My Grandma Got Me

    Tacticalpizzamann Report

    #29

    My Mom Got A Bi Scorpion Tattoo Because I'm A Scorpio, I Love Her So Much. I Don't Even Believe In Zodiac Signs But She Does And This Almost Made Me Cry

    Arno_VH1 Report

    #30

    For All The Folks Asking: He Does Not Speak Chinese, And When I Told My Grandma She Said "Ah I Guess You'll Have To Continue Being The Family Translator Then"

    michaelyichao Report

    "Allow yourself to process the grief and trauma of being rejected, but don't let it define you as a person," Larsen reiterates. "There is so much more to you than the rejection. In the community of other like-minded people, you'll be able to resurrect your self-esteem."
    #31

    Such Important Words

    ida_skibenes Report

    #32

    Found A Roll Of Film From Pride. Got This Great Picture Of My Mom. She Has Gone To Every Pride Parade Since I Came Out! I Couldn’t Ask For A More Supportive Mom

    dustin_ginsberg Report

    #33

    The Most Wholesome Picture From Pride This Year

    RPG_Vancouver Report

    #34

    His Sign May Be Smaller, But His Message Is Much Bigger

    wordswiththeletterB Report

    #35

    Thought This Might Be Appreciated Here. Happy Pride Everyone! I Put This Together For My Dad And His Husband

    evanjahlynn Report

    #36

    My Supportive Mom Got Me And My Girlfriend Matching Bracelets

    claancyx Report

    #37

    Your Grandfather Is Epic

    heyits_erik Report

    #38

    My Girlfriend, My Mom, And I Made An Asexual Cake For Pride

    BlackRabbit10 Report

    #39

    In Honor Of Pride Month, My Brother Painted The Lesbian Flag On The Back Of His Pickup Truck

    librasapphire000 Report

    #40

    Came Out As A Lesbian This Year. Christmas Gift From My Older Sister. It Is Safe To Say She’s Supportive

    charlie-crossing Report

    #41

    You Are A Lucky Guy

    theFoxFisher Report

    #42

    This Has Got To Be The Sweetest Thing Ever

    JaimieCantDance Report

    #43

    My Mom Surprised Me With The Gayest Fans During Our Mother/Son Dance At My Wedding

    BowtieBoy Report

    #44

    A Few Days After I Came Out To My Parents, Me And My Mum Saw These Pride Shoes While Shopping, This Is What I Got For Christmas

    EmberEmi Report

    #45

    My Sister Recently Got Into Knitting, So I Obviously Had To Ask Her To Make Something Gay

    lacowa94 Report

    #46

    I Came Out To My Parents A Couple Months Ago And Now My Dad Just Texted Me Saying He’s Been Trying To Learn More About The LGBTQ Community And I’m So Happy

    katietheproblem Report

    #47

    In The Past Years, My Dad Had A Hard Time Excepting Me Being Gay. That Is What My Parents Had For Me Today

    Phipsiking Report

    #48

    4 Years Ago I Came Out To My Parents On Thanksgiving. I Was Horrified But My Mom's First Response Was "When Are You Guys Getting Married?"

    starstufft Report

    #49

    For My Daughter. She Recently Came Out As Bi And We Wanted To Show Her Our Support

    Momof4andnomore Report

    #50

    Got This From Dad For My 24th Birthday

    BiLeftHanded Report

    #51

    I Came Out To My Dad A Few Months Ago. We Were Talking About Gender And He Just Asked If I Was Non Binary, And I Said Yes

    I Came Out To My Dad A Few Months Ago. We Were Talking About Gender And He Just Asked If I Was Non Binary, And I Said Yes

    I was terrified because, in the past, my dad has said some very transphobic things. But a few days later, when he came to pick me up for something, he called me by my chosen name (which my mom told him). And since then he’s been trying his best to use my pronouns and he corrects himself constantly, it makes me so happy. Here’s a picture of him wearing a shirt I got him.

    ramen_gurl Report

    #52

    My Parents Are On Holiday In NYC (Their First Time Ever Outside Europe) And I Still Smile Knowing My Dad Thought Of Me When He Saw A Pride Flag Outside On Their Second Morning There

    soscogaidh Report

    #53

    I Came Out To My Sister And It's Like A Weight Has Been Lifted

    Rusjr Report

    #54

    Look How Cute She Is! So Supportive Of Her (Many) Queer Grandchildren. No Seriously There Are Tons Of Us, Happy Pride

    PunkyStarshine , PunkyStarshine Report

    #55

    Coming Out Is Such A Relief And A Weight Off Your Shoulders

    Parrow_ Report

    #56

    Finally Came Out To My Grandpa And His Response Is So Sweet

    tr4v4cq Report

    #57

    We Then Had A Frank And Open Discussion About Both Of Our Struggles And She Asked Me For Any Books She Could Read To Help Her Understand Transgender Stuff More In Order To Help Me Out

    GreatCheshire Report

    #58

    I Came Out To My 76-Year-Old Grandpa Today

    If you know me you know he is my favorite person. I was so nervous after hiding this part of me for years. His response was “you have to be you and proud to be you. I’m more proud that you told me”. I ugly cried y’all. I’m so lucky.

    ravnilena Report

    #59

    This Is Amazing. I Say Acceptance Is A Lot. When A Person Changes, Cause It Shows They Love You For Who You Are

    flvmeprincesss Report

    #60

    That's So Nice

    x.com Report

    #61

    Love To See Supportive Mama And Papa

    shxtou Report

    #62

    This Is Incredible

    TheGayChingy Report

    #63

    Wearing My Father's Day Gift From My Youngest With Pride

    AccurateMeet8615 Report

    #64

    Having Supportive Parents Is Awesome

    SuperAlex25 Report

    #65

    My Sister Being Subtly Supportive Is Just Really Nice

    I’m at college and asked her to bring some hangers since I didn’t have enough and she was coming to campus. I didn’t realize at first what colors she’d brought! It’s really sweet because in her sophomore year, when my mother and I drove up to bring her back for break, she needed hangers and I strung together a few in the colors of the ace flag (she’s ace). She had come out about a year ago then and I’ve been out to her for just a few months now.

    Tennessine9904 Report

    #66

    I Made A Presentation To Explain My Transness To My Family

    It went really well. I made the whole thing humorous, so it wouldn't seem confrontational, but it was a great way to inform them and set boundaries. I saw an instant change in pronoun usage and a general awareness of how they treated me.

    YourFriendJeebus Report

    #67

    Pride Parade Today! Supporting My Trans Kiddo

    Jeg_er_vild_med_dig Report

    #68

    I Came Out As Trans To My Family And My 9-Year-Old Sister Sent Me This

    T2totaled Report

    #69

    I Married Into This Awesome Family This Year! You Can Probably Tell Which One Is Me

    reddit.com Report

    #70

    I’m Proud She Was Raised With The Confidence To Be Who She Wants To Be

    goIdenightmare Report

    #71

    Just Came Out To My Dad

    Public_Expression_64 Report

    #72

    My Mom Made This Birthday Cake For My Friends And I To Have On Board Game Night Celebrating My Birthday

    Trek186 Report

    #73

    I Found This In My Room From My Little Sister (12). I Think I Might Start Crying

    A_Duck_With_Teeth Report

    #74

    How I Came Out To My Mom On Coming Out Day

    helena79663 Report

    #75

    My Sister Made This For Me

    WieZard Report

    #76

    Happy Pride! Came Out To My Parents

    LumosRevolution Report

    #77

    My Mom And I Are Sporting Our Pride Glasses! My Mom Wishes Everyone A Happy Pride And Gives You All Mom Hugs

    adamiconography Report

    #78

    My Mom Took Pictures Of Me At Pride, And This One Looks Like An LGBTQ Poster You’d See In School During Pride Month. This Is The Coolest Photo Of Me To Ever Exist And I Want To Draw It

    TheObsessionUprise Report

    #79

    My 73-Year-Old Mom Is Cooler Than Target. She Got Me This Hat And Realized Target Forgot The Purple. So She Queered It Up For Me

    badgerwalksalone Report

    #80

    What A Special Day It Was Yesterday

    As I was getting my hair and makeup done preparing for Ferndale Pride, there was a knock at the door. It was my grandmother, who had taken her first greyhound ever down from Northern Michigan, to surprise me. I am so blessed to have the support system and family that I do! Feeling the love and blessings today!
    HAPPY PRIDE MONTH!

    wreckno Report

