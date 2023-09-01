 Man Asks If He’s A Jerk For Sitting With His ‘Disowned’ Son At His Late Wife’s Funeral | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Asks If He’s A Jerk For Sitting With His ‘Disowned’ Son At His Late Wife’s Funeral
19points
Lgbtq+, Relationships

Man Asks If He’s A Jerk For Sitting With His ‘Disowned’ Son At His Late Wife’s Funeral

Darja Zinina and
Saulė Tolstych

Sophocles once said: “Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life.” But, as it turns out, not every mother feels this way about her offspring! 

This Redditor’s wife never accepted her son’s sexuality and even tried to pretend that he didn’t exist. The OP, on the other hand, was always supportive and went against everyone’s beliefs and sat together with his kid at her funeral, which happened to cause quite a stir. 

More info: Reddit

The woman and her side of the family never accepted her son’s sexuality

Image credits: Alexander Grey (not the actual photo)

His dad supported him and considered divorcing his mom – however, she got sick and eventually died

Image credits:  Anna Tarazevich (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vladimir Gladkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Conscious_Jury_7937

AITA for sitting with my son at my wife’s funeral?” – this web user took to one of Reddit’s most judgmental communities to ask its members if he’s indeed a jerk for standing by his gay son and sitting with him at his homophobic wife’s funeral, enraging the entire family. The post managed to garner over 11K upvotes as well as 1.8K comments discussing the situation. 

Did you know that according to a UK charity called Stonewall – a team of bold, passionate people who fight for the freedom, equity, and potential of LGBTQ+ folks everywhere – only half of lesbian and gay people, bi people (46%) and trans people (47%) feel able to be open about their sexual orientation or gender identity to everyone in their family?

It’s no big secret that having a supportive and loving family is the ultimate path to happiness and general emotional stability. But! Not everybody is this lucky. Beliefs influenced by culture or religion, fear, and misconceptions, lack of education, social stigma, or pressure from peers – whatever the reasoning is, some people, to this day, still find it hard to accept their kids’ true identities. 

It’s incredibly heartbreaking knowing that the people who brought you into this world are finding it so impossible to do what parents are supposed to do – and that’s to love their offspring unconditionally. However, it’s crucial to remember that you’re not alone, and no matter how cliché it might sound, things will get better! 

If you have found yourself in a similar situation, here are a few things you can do to make it all a tad easier: first things first, know your worth and prioritize your well-being; reach out to the people who you know you can rely on (that could be close friends, LGBTQ+ support groups, therapists, online communities, hotlines, etc.), and most importantly, set boundaries! 

And remember, all we have to do is continue teaching, and the hearts will finally learn that love has no gender. 

During her funeral, he went against everyone and sat together with him and his boyfriend, which caused a stir

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

Now, the author of today’s tale is a grand example of what a true parent is! The thing is, his late wife – upon finding out that their son is gay – decided that the best way to handle him being open with her was to disown him. The guy came out when he was 16 and eventually moved out at 19 to go live with his boyfriend; the woman tried to pretend that he didn’t exist, which resulted in him and his father, the OP, becoming distant.

The man was looking into divorce – however, the woman fell sick, and he put everything on hold to care for her until she passed away.

The woman’s family, who also shared her intolerant beliefs, made it clear that at her funeral, her son and his boyfriend were only allowed to sit at the back, away from everyone else; yet, the Redditor did not let it slide and sat together with his child, which eventually kicked up a big storm.

The unfortunate events then prompted the man to take it online to hear out some unbiased opinions and find out whether his family is indeed a “disgrace”; however, the online community members collectively assured him that he did everything a great father would do.

What is your take on this situation, though?

Fellow online community members shared their thoughts and opinions

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Darja Zinina
Darja Zinina
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Darja is a Content Creator at Bored Panda. She studied at the University of Westminster, where she got her Bachelor's degree in Contemporary Media Practice. She loves photography, foreign music and re-watching Forrest Gump.

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dad should have divorced his hatred spewing ogre, er wife, the moment she started treating their child that way. I don't understand it. Why put another human on the planet if you're not going to keep it safe when they're unable to protect themselves?

2
2points
reply
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How nice that dad no longer has any need to see former wife's s****y family after that. He stuck around longer than he should have. You chose your son over your wife? Yup.

0
0points
reply
POST
Weasel Wise
Weasel Wise
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dad should have divorced his hatred spewing ogre, er wife, the moment she started treating their child that way. I don't understand it. Why put another human on the planet if you're not going to keep it safe when they're unable to protect themselves?

2
2points
reply
Brainmas
Brainmas
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How nice that dad no longer has any need to see former wife's s****y family after that. He stuck around longer than he should have. You chose your son over your wife? Yup.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda