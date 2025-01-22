Stunning Photos That Will Inspire Your Next Adventure: AAP Magazine #45 ‘Travels’ Winners Revealed
The results for AAP Magazine’s 45th photo contest are finally here, and they’re giving us serious wanderlust! With the theme of "Travels," this competition brought in thousands of stunning submissions from photographers all over the world. From epic landscapes and adorable wildlife to vibrant city scenes and emotional portraits, these photos capture the magic of exploring our planet.
Photographers from 13 countries across four continents blew us away with their creativity, proving once again that travel photography is about so much more than just pretty pictures—it’s about telling unforgettable stories.
Meet the Top 3 Winners!
First Place: Peter Ydeen (United States) with the series "Waiting for Palms"
Second Place: Thaddäus Biberauer (Austria) with "Around the Globe"
Third Place: Liam Man (United Kingdom) with "Icebreaker"
New York From The Series 'Around The Globe' © Thaddäus Biberauer
But wait, there’s more! 22 other insanely talented photographers also snagged Merit Awards, and their work is just as incredible.
Steve Dinberg (United States), Jaejoon Ha (South Korea), Marios Forsos (Greece), Andrea Peruzzi (Italy), David Dhaen (Belgium), Debbie McCulliss (United States), Muhammad Amdad Hossain (Bangladesh), Syed Mahabubul Kader (Bangladesh), Marvin Anani (United States), Alessandro Malaguti (Italy), Alessandro Zanoni (Italy), Brice Gelot (France), William Nourse (United States), Nora Skerlecz (Hungary), Matt Coughlin (United States), Thibault Gerbaldi (France), Chris Ha (Canada), Chiara Felmini (Italy), Stuart Chape (Australia), France Leclerc (Canada), Prescott Lassman (United States) and Silvio Augusto Rusmigo (Cyprus).
Snowfall In Seoul From The Series 'The First Snowfall In Seoul In November 2024' © Jaejoon Ha
Moonrise Sprites Over Storr From The Series 'Icebreaker' © Liam Man
Why This Contest Is a Big Deal
AAP Magazine doesn’t just celebrate great photography—it’s all about giving photographers (amateur and pro alike!) a platform to share their work with the world. This edition of Travels is a shoutout to everyone who’s ever dreamed of escaping the ordinary, whether you’re wandering through remote countrysides or capturing the chaos of city life.
The Way To Achieve Nirvana - South Korea 2023 © Andrea Peruzzi
Children Of El Molo From The Series 'Life In Kenya' © David Dhaen
What’s Next for the Winners?
The top 3 winners are taking home $1,000 cash prizes. Plus, all the winners are being featured in the All About Photo Winners Gallery and the latest printed issue of AAP Magazine #45: Travels.
So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Winners’ Gallery to see how these photographers turned the world into their canvas. Warning: these photos might just inspire your next adventure.
Congrats to all the winners—you’ve officially raised the bar for travel photography!
Candy Wheel From The Series 'From Dusk Till Dawn' © Marvin Anani
Skin Of The City - Okachimachi © Alessandro Zanoni
Threads Of Tradition From The Series 'Traditions From Above: Stories Of Vietnam’s Craft And Culture' © Chris Ha
Glacial Blue 1 From The Series 'Glacial Landscapes Of The Southern Alps/ Kā Tiritiri O Te Moana, New Zealand' © Stuart Chape
A Woman A Baby And A Tree From The Series 'Waiting For Palms' © Peter Ydeen
Roadside Quranic School Lesson From The Series 'Surviving Against All Odds - The People Of Mali Abandoned By Their Government' © Marios Forsos
Paddy Straw' © Syed Mahabubul Kader
(Im)perfection From The Series 'Journey To The End Of The Earth: Exploring South Greenland By Sailboat' © William Nourse
Leona From The Series 'Every Face Has A Story' © Steve Dinberg
Antarctic Assembly From The Series 'Southern Encounters' © Debbie Mcculliss
Beginning Of The Day In Village From The Series 'Beginning Of The Day' © Muhammad Amdad Hossain
Lazy Generation From The Series 'Nepal' © Alessandro Malaguti
'roots Of Tradition' © Nora Skerlecz
In The Sunset From The Series 'Sud Sudan – Dawn, Dust And Fire' © Chiara Felmini
Thrown Under The Horse From The Series 'Charreada, A Stylish Rodeo' © France Leclerc
Capturing The Cultural Fashion Of Khan Ran From The Series 'Straight Out The Hood' © Brice Gelot
Marambo From The Series 'The Muhoza Family' © Matt Coughlin
A Morning In Jodhpur From The Series 'Travel Connections' © Thibault Gerbaldi
West Cork Nap From The Series 'Wandering The Emerald Isle' © Prescott Lassman
Wrapping Up Under Stormy Sky From The Series 'Documenting The Birth Of Cyprus’s Bouldering Legacy' © Silvio Augusto Rusmigo
Fantastic photos. I wish this post was submitted in a format that let us upvote and comment on the photos.
