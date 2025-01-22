ADVERTISEMENT

The results for AAP Magazine’s 45th photo contest are finally here, and they’re giving us serious wanderlust! With the theme of "Travels," this competition brought in thousands of stunning submissions from photographers all over the world. From epic landscapes and adorable wildlife to vibrant city scenes and emotional portraits, these photos capture the magic of exploring our planet.

Photographers from 13 countries across four continents blew us away with their creativity, proving once again that travel photography is about so much more than just pretty pictures—it’s about telling unforgettable stories.

Meet the Top 3 Winners!

First Place: Peter Ydeen (United States) with the series "Waiting for Palms"

Second Place: Thaddäus Biberauer (Austria) with "Around the Globe"

Third Place: Liam Man (United Kingdom) with "Icebreaker"

