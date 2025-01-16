ADVERTISEMENT

Tick-tock, tick-tock, time is running out. The fate of short-form video app TikTok will become clear on January 19th, which, at the time of writing, is only three days away. If its owner, Chinese internet company ByteDance, that is seen as a threat to national security, doesn’t sell it to a non-Chinese buyer, the app will be banned in the US. Its 170 million American users are feeling mixed emotions about this whole situation, which they poured into memes, flooding the Internet with them. Bored Panda has compiled a list of the best ones you can check out below. While you scroll through, make sure to also leave your own thoughts in the comments, telling us if you’d be sad seeing TikTok go.

#1

User reacting to TikTok ban news, expressing disbelief and humorously scrolling quickly.

    #2

    SpongeBob meme reacting to potential TikTok ban in America, with indifferent expressions in both scenarios.

    #3

    Duolingo tweet reacting to TikTok ban, humorously referencing learning Mandarin.

    If the looming TikTok ban comes to fruition, the app won’t automatically vanish from people’s phones, and they won’t be punished just for using it or logging in, as many of us might’ve imagined.

    However, it will be harder for U.S. citizens to access the social media platform, as app stores like Apple's App Store and Google Play, as well as cloud service providers such as Oracle, will no longer be legally allowed to distribute, maintain and update the app. This will present a big barrier for people to continue to access TikTok, which will significantly reduce the platform’s user base. 
    #4

    A meme showing a girl smirking in front of a burning house, with text about TikTok banned in America next week.

    #5

    Person with suitcase reacts to TikTok ban in America, prefers China over Instagram Reels.

    #6

    Tweet about TikTok ban with user suggesting paying $9.99 monthly to keep it; heartbroken emoji included.

    Without the possibility of updates, the platform won’t be able to fix issues, add features, or implement security measures. This means that over time, it will start to crash, operate slower, and even become incompatible with certain operating systems. Eventually, it will become unusable. It’s just too early to tell exactly when. We could be talking about a matter of days, weeks, or even months. 

    The security concerns about TikTok have been going around for a few years, which led to the U.S. House of Representatives passing legislation on March 13, 2024, demanding the platform owner, Chinese company ByteDance, to sell it within six months or they’re going to be banned in the US. 
    #7

    Tweet reacting to TikTok ban in America with humor about being in denial, featuring engagement stats.

    #8

    Tweet reacting to TikTok's potential ban, suggesting Snapchat should be shut down instead.

    #9

    Tweet joking about TikTok being banned in America using Avengers reference.

    It’s worth mentioning that there was at least one proven accident of data misuse related to ByteDance. In 2022, the company’s chief internal auditor used journalists’ IP addresses to find the cause of the unauthorized release of information within the organization. This was confirmed as true, though it doesn’t have anything to do with the government’s claims.
    #10

    Man's expressions reacting to TikTok ban, with text about content creators moving to YouTube.

    #11

    TikTok ban in America discussed by lawmakers; Apple and Google logos shown in image.

    #12

    Meme about the TikTok ban shows two characters questioning the government's motives.

    Meanwhile, TikTok, despite being tied to its parent company, ByteDance, based in China, has never operated there. Their headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore and are subject to laws of the United States.
    #13

    Two men discussing reactions to TikTok ban in America, with text expressing concern for Gen Z influencers.

    #14

    Text post reacting to TikTok ban, expressing concern about potential Reddit ban.

    #15

    Person reacting emotionally to TikTok ban news.

    The TikTok ban bill is based on the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was passed with overwhelming support from both Republican and Democratic representatives. By the end of April 2024, the U.S. Senate passed the bill and President Biden signed the National Security Act, which includes the TikTok ban, officially enacting it.

    The bill signed by Biden lists that ByteDance will have to find new ownership for the platform within 9 months. The time could be extended by 90 days if they find a buyer and the deal is still in progress, which falls on around April 24, 2025.
    #16

    Tweet reacting to TikTok being banned in America, joking about printing browser history to deliver to a consulate.

    #17

    TikTok ban response featuring court filing announcement and humorous reaction image.

    #18

    Cartoon characters portray US government and TikTok in a humorous scene, reflecting reactions to the TikTok ban.

    Understandably, the company tried pushing back, claiming that the law was unconstitutional. The ban would have dire consequences as it employs around 7,000 workers and nearly 5 million businesses used it to start their companies and grow them.

    #19

    Man sweating anxiously, reacting to TikTok ban news in America.

    #20

    Cartoon ant carrying a bindle, reacting to TikTok ban in America.

    #21

    TikTok logo and EU flag, indicating TikTok ban discussions in Europe.

    Despite this, people remain relatively positive about it. Mainly because they’re already looking into new workplaces or alternative ways to access TikTok. People could still work around the ban by using a virtual private network (VPN), which can change a device’s location data and allow accessing content as another country’s citizen. Meanwhile, TikTok creators are planning to move to other platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

    #22

    Empty supermarket shelves mimicking reactions to TikTok ban in America.

    #23

    Person reacting skeptically to TikTok ban news in social media post.

    #24

    SpongeBob meme about Congress rushing TikTok ban, relaxing on other issues.

    As another alternative, some TikTok users are rebelliously seeking shelter as 'refugees’ in the app Red Note, the China-based sister of TikTok. In fact, the sudden flood of Americans made the app number one on the App Store for two whole days.

    Many people are glad to join this platform, as it made them realize how wrong their opinions about Chinese people were. American users were also welcomed with open arms and what seems like within a blink, every post on Red Note had Mandarin and English subtitles. For an app that was previously solely catered to people in China, the switch is impressive.

    #25

    Person reacting to TikTok being banned in America, questioning government decisions on social platforms.

    #26

    Futuristic cityscape with text about TikTok being banned worldwide.

    #27

    Cartoon showing TikTok logo with people's reactions to its potential ban in America. Other tech logos displayed below.

    Some creators who relocated to Red Note experienced even bigger success than on TikTok. Just like fashion designer Marcus Robinson, who created an account on the platform to promote his clothing company and share his thrifting adventures. He didn’t expect to garner 10,000 followers in the span of 36 hours. “I honestly feel like my brand will grow a lot quicker than it did on TikTok,” he said to Time. “They're all asking for clothes, asking me to model clothes. Everything's flying right now.”
    #28

    Tweet reacting to TikTok ban in America with emojis and commentary on downloading alternatives like RedNote.

    #29

    Two people wearing fast-food uniforms in a humorous meme about TikTok ban reactions.

    #30

    Person in headphones and plaid pants reacts with a drink in hand to TikTok ban news, colorful app icons in the background.

    Everything considered, there are still many uncertainties surrounding this ban, as with the start of Trump’s presidency, the ban could be appealed. Or it can still be sold, which might mean that TikTok won’t go anywhere. But just in case, as X user Thickie Smalls suggested, scroll and laugh as much as you can!

    #31

    A puppet reacting to TikTok ban news, holding a phone with a shocked expression.

    #32

    People laughing in front of the White House about TikTok ban in America.

    #33

    Painting of people discussing TikTok ban and reactions, with captions expressing concern and helplessness.

    #34

    Anime character with glasses looking surprised, humor about TikTok ban reactions in America.

    #35

    Person sitting in forest, wearing headphones, holding iced coffee; reflecting on TikTok being banned in America.

    #36

    Meme shows TikTok creators looking sad and Reels creators celebrating in light of the TikTok ban in America.

    #37

    Person sitting in an office chair with text overlay, reacting to potential TikTok ban in America.

    #38

    Man hugging, overlay text mentions TikTok ban, expressing reactions to the potential TikTok ban in America.

    #39

    Squidward looking sad in a meme about the impending TikTok ban in America.

    #40

    Tweet about being a "TikTok refugee" reflects reactions to TikTok ban in America.

    #41

    Group embracing and smiling, expressing reactions to TikTok ban in America.

    #42

    American reactions to TikTok ban include memes and discussions about alternative apps like RedNote.

    #43

    Screenshot of a tweet about TikTok ban reactions, showing a woman and comments on Xiaohongshu app.

    #44

    Quote on red background from a TikTok user reacting to potential ban in America.

    #45

    Three girls creating TikTok content before the app faces a potential ban in America.

    #46

    Man relaxing at work amid TikTok ban reactions, feet up on desk.

    #47

    Man in split image reacting to news about TikTok being banned in America with mixed emotions.

    #48

    User comment expressing mixed feelings about TikTok ban in America, highlighting social media differences.

    #49

    Person walking quickly on a path, humorously reacting to TikTok ban news in America.

    #50

    Tweet humorously reacting to TikTok ban, featuring two women laughing in a GIF.

    #51

    TikTok ban announcement urging diversification of business platforms.

    #52

    People reacting to TikTok's potential ban; some panicked, others amused, depicting contrasting responses.

    #53

    Text on image expressing concern about TikTok ban compared to the Supreme Court in front of desert landscape.

    #54

    Person in a suit dancing humorously near piano, reacting to TikTok ban news.

    #55

    Animated characters looking worried, reflecting reactions to TikTok ban in America.

    #56

    Americans reacting to app options amid TikTok ban news, showing a different app interface on screen.

    #57

    Person reacting humorously to TikTok ban, looking concerned with text about switching to Instagram Reels.

    #58

    Man in winter attire humorously packing to avoid TikTok ban in America, holding suitcase and snacks outdoors.

    #59

    Humorous reaction memes about TikTok banning in America, featuring playful spy references.

    #60

    American TikTok users react humorously to the impending TikTok ban by installing a Chinese app.

    #61

    Tweet reacting to TikTok ban in America, mentioning "TikTok refugees on Rednote" with laughing emoji.

    #62

    Tweet joking about TikTok ban, mentioning Xiaohongshu as a potential alternative app people might call "x".

    #63

    Social media post about TikTok being banned in America and people's reactions, capturing comments and engagement.

    #64

    Tweet reaction to TikTok ban in America, discussing a new career plan to become famous in China.

    #65

    Text on a red background about TikTok being banned in America, expressing concern and searching for alternatives.

    #66

    Quote criticizing social media amid TikTok ban reactions in America.

    #67

    TikTok users humorously react to potential ban with comments about spies.

    #68

    Screenshot showing comments about TikTok reactions in America, with a humorous note about a "Chinese spy friend."

    #69

    Man reacting to TikTok ban news with humor about League of Legends.

    #70

    Tweet reacting to TikTok ban in America, joking about translation of "Little Red Book" with engagement stats visible.

    #71

    Comments on TikTok app about American reactions to the possible ban, with text and emojis exchanged among users.

