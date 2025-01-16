If the looming TikTok ban comes to fruition, the app won’t automatically vanish from people’s phones, and they won’t be punished just for using it or logging in, as many of us might’ve imagined.

However, it will be harder for U.S. citizens to access the social media platform, as app stores like Apple's App Store and Google Play, as well as cloud service providers such as Oracle, will no longer be legally allowed to distribute, maintain and update the app. This will present a big barrier for people to continue to access TikTok, which will significantly reduce the platform’s user base.