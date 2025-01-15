When you look up at the sky full of fluffy clouds , what do you see? An elephant holding a balloon? Or perhaps a dragon spewing fire? This is nothing strange, as our brains are programmed to recognize familiar patterns and shapes in what we see. The phenomenon, called pareidolia , helps us make sense of the world and avoid danger. Bored Panda gathered many more similar examples where people saw things as other things, assigning meaning when there might not be one. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote the ones that mess with your eyes and brains the most!

#1 My Cat Looks Like A Lemur Share icon

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Southern Los Angeles Looks Like A Computer Motherboard Share icon

#3 My Hair Looks Like It’s Been Caught In A Zipper/ Fits In Between Gears Share icon

More technically, pareidolia is “the illusory perception of meaningful patterns or images of familiar things in random or amorphous data, as a face seen on the moon.” Even though it’s something all people have, not much is known about the phenomenon. Neuroscientists have some understanding of where it can happen in the brain and are sure that it’s an evolutionary skill that was valuable for us in the natural world to identify faces and other threats.

#4 My Dogs Eye Is Star Shaped Share icon

#5 I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris Share icon

#6 This Buff-Tip Moth Disguised As Birch Wood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Most commonly, people spot faces and animals in inanimate objects. Our hypersensitivity to detecting faces even has its own category of pareidolia—face pareidolia. In a sense, it can be considered a side effect of our ability to quickly identify human features. This efficiency in detecting faces can sometimes make us see them when they aren’t there.

#7 Found A Really Cool Stick Looks Like A Good Wizard Staff Share icon

#8 This Flower Looks Like Icing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Match I Burned Turned Into A Microphone With A Stand Share icon

Interestingly, making out objects on the moon’s surface also has its own category: lunar pareidolia. People often see light and dark patches of the moon and interpret them as familiar shapes. In some European countries, people see a ‘banished man’ carrying a bundle of sticks, while in Asian cultures they observe a rabbit.

#10 The Dog I'm Sitting Looks Like Scooby Doo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 My Pancake Looked Like A Brain Share icon

#12 This Pine Wood Has An Arrow Pointing To What Was The Center Of The Tree Share icon

Hermann Rorschach was also inspired by people’s ability to see meaning where there isn’t. His Rorschach inkblot test, where people are influenced or guided by specialists to see things in ink splotches that reveal their unconscious thoughts, is an example of directed pareidolia. This test is still used in practice by some psychologists to diagnose schizophrenia.

#13 This Gekko In Madagascar That Looks Like A Wilted Leaf Share icon

#14 Refilled Soap Dispenser Resulted In Overnight Fungi Shape Share icon

#15 Nice Leaf Share icon

Despite many optical examples, pareidolia isn’t limited to visual perception and can also happen with sounds. It occurs when we misinterpret bird songs, white noise, or running water as human speech. We also can mishear lyrics or words that don’t exist. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Found These Rusty Pliers In The Yard, Looks Like Wood Share icon

#17 This Leaf Has Flower Tattoos Share icon

#18 Our Homegrown Pepper Looks Almost Exactly Like A Boot Share icon

Generally speaking, pareidolia is a type of apophenia, which is a broader term for finding meaning in random data. It’s our human nature to make connections in a world that can feel chaotic and out of order. However, when it becomes extreme, it can be a sign of mental illness like bipolar disorder, severe depression, and schizophrenia, which make people lose touch with reality.

#19 I Spilled Diet Coke Under My Desk At Work And The Bubbles Formed A Lowercase E Share icon

#20 A Seastar Growing Back 4 Arms Looks Like A Shooting Star Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Made A Pancake That Randomly Looks Like An Apple Share icon

At the same time, experts see a positive side to apophenia and pareidolia. “We think pareidolia may enhance focus, creativity, and innovation because you’re seeing things in a different way. If this turns out to be the case, building pareidolia skills could be very useful in helping to solve problems in many areas of society,” said Susan Magsamen, director of the International Arts and Mind Lab at the Petersen Brain Science Institute.

#22 This Mushroom That Looks Like A Glove Punching Through My Planter Share icon

#23 This Carrot Looks Like Those S Designs We All Used To Draw In Middle School Share icon

#24 This Butterfly Looks Like A Leaf Share icon

“Often we underrate different ways of interpretation or unique perceptions,” she continued. “Think about all the problems that you could address by having better ability to interpret ideas and learning how to communicate and collaborate more effectively. Could something as simple as pareidolia be a tool that could help do that?” ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Bruise On Back Of My Leg Looks Like The Monster Logo Share icon

#26 Found A Caterpillar That Looks Like A Leaf Share icon

#27 This Rotten Melon Looks Like A Colorblindness Test Share icon

#28 Icicles On This Cat Statue Look Like Fur Share icon

#29 The Frost I Scraped Off My Car Looks Like Fabric Share icon

#30 When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side Share icon

#31 I Found A Rock On A Beach That Looks Like A Beach On A Rock Share icon

#32 The Blanket I Was Washing Came Out Of The Machine Looking Like A Muffin Share icon

#33 Accidentally Made My Eggs Like This, Looks Like A Tree With Oranges Share icon

#34 This Spider That Looks Like A Ritz Share icon

#35 Odd Mushroom Shape We Got In Our Ice Cube Share icon

#36 My Mayo Looks Like The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter Share icon

#37 Coffee Cup Lakeside Forest Share icon

#38 I Thought The Roots Of This Dead Orchid Look Kind Of Like A Facehugger Share icon

#39 The Chocolate On The Whisk Looks Like Jimmy Nuetron’s Hair Share icon

#40 This Tree That Looks Like A Whisk Share icon

#41 This Whole Bag Of Chocolate Chips Looks Like Tiny Sherlock Pipes Share icon

#42 My Pancake Looks Like A Sunflower Share icon

#43 Heart Shaped Bubble Formed In A Bottle Of High-Viscosity Liquid Share icon

#44 Moisturizer Came Out Looking Like A Tiny Leaf Share icon

#45 My Son Took A Picture Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Fighter Jet Share icon

#46 This Red Pepper At The Grocery Store Looks Like It Had Stitches In Two Places Share icon

#47 The Shadows/Light Under My Door Looks Like A City Skyline Share icon

#48 There’s A Bubble Under My Glass That Looks Like A Pool Of Mercury Share icon

#49 This Tiny Freckle On My Hand Looks Like An Asterisk * Share icon

#50 Picture I Took Of The St. Louis Arch Looks Like A Futuristic Space Station Share icon

#51 This Portal Crane, That Looks Like An At-At Share icon

#52 I Visited Vulcan, Alberta And All Their Streetlights Are Shaped Like The Starship Enterprise Share icon

#53 The Water In This Bottle Froze In The Shape Of A Christmas Tree Share icon

#54 Time To Stop Drinking Share icon

#55 Forgotten Contact Lenses Dried Up And A Snowflake-Like Shape Developed On Them Share icon

#56 This Heart Shaped Piece Of Driftwood Share icon

#57 Found A Stick That Looks Like A Wizard Staff Share icon

#58 My Ice Cream Lid Looks Like The Earth Kinda Share icon

#59 The Sweat Stains On My Hat Look More Like Mountains Than The Mountain Logo Share icon

#60 I Found Something At The Beach That Looks Like A Real Life Topographical Map Share icon

#61 I Saw These Clouds Today That Look Like A World Map Share icon

#62 This Garlic Looks And Feels Like Gummi Share icon

#63 A Piece Of Hair I Plucked From My Cheek That Looks Like A Spring Share icon

#64 My Son’s Pupil Looks Like Pac Man Share icon

#65 This Cloud That Looks Like A Nuke Had Been Detonated Share icon

#66 The Water Mark Left By My Sister’s Drink Is Shaped Like The Aries Sign Share icon

#67 A Hot Pepper Shaped Like Fire Share icon

#68 My Coffee Sediment Looks Like A Bob Ross Painting Of Some Happy Trees Share icon

#69 Water Froze On Cucumber In Spiral Shape Share icon

#70 Sprinkler Made The Dirt Look Like Feathers On The Sidewalk Share icon

#71 Cutting Out Snowflakes And Accidentally Created An Italy Cookie Share icon

#72 This Stick Looks Like It Has Muscles Inside Of It Share icon

#73 These Hashrounds Look Like Tetris Blocks Share icon

#74 This Plant Looks Like A Giant Asparagus Share icon

#75 My Cracked Egg Looks Like South America Share icon

#76 This Piece Of Wood Broke Off In The Shape Of A Meat Cleaver Share icon

#77 Broken Plastic That Looks Perfectly Like A Knife Share icon Found on floor under broken shelf display at Walmart. Friend I walked up to legit thought I pulled a knife on him.



#78 My Fried Egg Looks Like A Yin Yang Symbol Share icon

#79 The Ice On My Car Last Morning Looks Like Fur Share icon

#80 Some Of My Ice Cubes Look Like Little Mushrooms Share icon

#81 This Worn Out Train Door Looks Like Mountains Share icon

#82 This Bread I Made Looks Like A Planet In Space Share icon

#83 My Rulers Hole Is Shaped Like Australia Share icon

#84 My Kangaroo Steak Is Shaped Like Australia Share icon

#85 There Was A Little Heart In The Bottom Of My Coffee Mug After I Finished Drinking A Cup At Work Share icon

#86 This Bird Feeder Looks Like The Birds Are Carving A Fine Art Statue Share icon

#87 Rain Cloud Looks Like Floating Waterfall Share icon

#88 Hammer Shaped Stick .... Hell Yeah ! Share icon

#89 This Ice Formation Share icon