When you look up at the sky full of fluffy clouds, what do you see? An elephant holding a balloon? Or perhaps a dragon spewing fire? This is nothing strange, as our brains are programmed to recognize familiar patterns and shapes in what we see. The phenomenon, called pareidolia, helps us make sense of the world and avoid danger.Bored Panda gathered many more similar examples where people saw things as other things, assigning meaning when there might not be one. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote the ones that mess with your eyes and brains the most!

#1

My Cat Looks Like A Lemur

A cat with stripes blends into its surroundings, resembling other things found in nature.

HushBringer_ Report

kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
46 minutes ago

🎵 I like to move it, move it I like to move it, move it I like to move it, move it You like to move it 🎵

View more commentsArrow down menu

    #2

    Southern Los Angeles Looks Like A Computer Motherboard

    Nighttime aerial view of a city, lights forming patterns that resemble a circuit board, showcasing how things look like other things.

    Mistapeepers Report

    #3

    My Hair Looks Like It’s Been Caught In A Zipper/ Fits In Between Gears

    Curly hair strand resembles a spiral shape, held by a hand.

    Skiigo Report

    More technically, pareidolia is “the illusory perception of meaningful patterns or images of familiar things in random or amorphous data, as a face seen on the moon.”

    Even though it’s something all people have, not much is known about the phenomenon. Neuroscientists have some understanding of where it can happen in the brain and are sure that it’s an evolutionary skill that was valuable for us in the natural world to identify faces and other threats.

    #4

    My Dogs Eye Is Star Shaped

    Close-up of a dog's eye resembling a star shape, comparing things that look like other things.

    IFORGOTMYLOGINTWICE Report

    #5

    I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris

    Close-up of a human eye resembling a textured landscape, highlighting the concept of things looking like other things.

    M8614 Report

    #6

    This Buff-Tip Moth Disguised As Birch Wood

    A stick resembling a small snake's head, demonstrating how things can look like other things.

    Zokins Report

    Most commonly, people spot faces and animals in inanimate objects. Our hypersensitivity to detecting faces even has its own category of pareidolia—face pareidolia. In a sense, it can be considered a side effect of our ability to quickly identify human features. This efficiency in detecting faces can sometimes make us see them when they aren’t there.

    #7

    Found A Really Cool Stick Looks Like A Good Wizard Staff

    A person holding a twisted stick resembling a snake on a paved surface.

    Old_Effect_7884 Report

    #8

    This Flower Looks Like Icing

    White flower resembling whipped cream swirls against a dark background.

    Possible_Resort9672 Report

    #9

    Match I Burned Turned Into A Microphone With A Stand

    Burnt matchstick resembling a tiny human figure, held up in a hand, illustrating things looking like other things.

    Col_Goatbanger Report

    Interestingly, making out objects on the moon’s surface also has its own category: lunar pareidolia. People often see light and dark patches of the moon and interpret them as familiar shapes. In some European countries, people see a ‘banished man’ carrying a bundle of sticks, while in Asian cultures they observe a rabbit.

    #10

    The Dog I'm Sitting Looks Like Scooby Doo

    Dog sitting on a couch mimicking a human posture, showcasing how things look like other things.

    Archtypo Report

    #11

    My Pancake Looked Like A Brain

    Pancake resembling a brain shape, showcasing things that look like other things.

    Azvhaalk Report

    #12

    This Pine Wood Has An Arrow Pointing To What Was The Center Of The Tree

    Two pieces of wood that look like bird shapes in their grain pattern.

    PlantsAreEggcellent Report

    Hermann Rorschach was also inspired by people’s ability to see meaning where there isn’t. His Rorschach inkblot test, where people are influenced or guided by specialists to see things in ink splotches that reveal their unconscious thoughts, is an example of directed pareidolia. This test is still used in practice by some psychologists to diagnose schizophrenia.

    #13

    This Gekko In Madagascar That Looks Like A Wilted Leaf

    Leaf-like lizard camouflaged on a person's hand, blending seamlessly with its surroundings.

    divadschuf Report

    #14

    Refilled Soap Dispenser Resulted In Overnight Fungi Shape

    Soap dispenser containing liquid, with floating jellyfish-like shapes inside.

    ginkyotree Report

    #15

    Nice Leaf

    Star-shaped leaf on pavement beside sneakers, resembling other objects.

    artindetails Report

    Despite many optical examples, pareidolia isn’t limited to visual perception and can also happen with sounds. It occurs when we misinterpret bird songs, white noise, or running water as human speech. We also can mishear lyrics or words that don’t exist.

    #16

    Found These Rusty Pliers In The Yard, Looks Like Wood

    A tree bark piece resembling pliers against a blue background.

    jeffoh Report

    #17

    This Leaf Has Flower Tattoos

    A leaf that resembles an owl's face, held by a person with painted nails, showcasing how things look like other things.

    SpicyPoffin Report

    #18

    Our Homegrown Pepper Looks Almost Exactly Like A Boot

    Pepper shaped like a duck, highlighting things that look like other things.

    bucklebowski Report

    Generally speaking, pareidolia is a type of apophenia, which is a broader term for finding meaning in random data. It’s our human nature to make connections in a world that can feel chaotic and out of order. However, when it becomes extreme, it can be a sign of mental illness like bipolar disorder, severe depression, and schizophrenia, which make people lose touch with reality.

    #19

    I Spilled Diet Coke Under My Desk At Work And The Bubbles Formed A Lowercase E

    Spill on carpet resembles the letter "e," highlighting things that look like other things in unexpected ways.

    kaprandczar Report

    #20

    A Seastar Growing Back 4 Arms Looks Like A Shooting Star

    Starfish floating in water, resembling a star shape, exemplifying the concept of things looking like other things.

    IntestineYarnball Report

    #21

    Made A Pancake That Randomly Looks Like An Apple

    A pancake that looks like an apple on a baking tray.

    carson42788 Report

    At the same time, experts see a positive side to apophenia and pareidolia. “We think pareidolia may enhance focus, creativity, and innovation because you’re seeing things in a different way. If this turns out to be the case, building pareidolia skills could be very useful in helping to solve problems in many areas of society,” said Susan Magsamen, director of the International Arts and Mind Lab at the Petersen Brain Science Institute.
    #22

    This Mushroom That Looks Like A Glove Punching Through My Planter

    Potato in the dirt shaped like a human brain, illustrating how things look like other things.

    badrobotdavid Report

    #23

    This Carrot Looks Like Those S Designs We All Used To Draw In Middle School

    Curled carrot piece resembling a duck resting on a colorful Star Wars blanket.

    uglypatty Report

    #24

    This Butterfly Looks Like A Leaf

    A butterfly that looks like a leaf resting on a person's hand.

    DowntownMolasses1689 Report

    “Often we underrate different ways of interpretation or unique perceptions,” she continued. “Think about all the problems that you could address by having better ability to interpret ideas and learning how to communicate and collaborate more effectively. Could something as simple as pareidolia be a tool that could help do that?”

    #25

    Bruise On Back Of My Leg Looks Like The Monster Logo

    A knee brace with a bruise that resembles a tree on the leg of a person.

    ProfessorPrize6036 Report

    #26

    Found A Caterpillar That Looks Like A Leaf

    Green caterpillar resembling a pine needle sitting on a textured brown surface.

    UnstableIsotopeU-234 Report

    #27

    This Rotten Melon Looks Like A Colorblindness Test

    A rough, textured melon with a pattern resembling a geographic map, showing things that look like other things.

    Thedaspokesman Report

    #28

    Icicles On This Cat Statue Look Like Fur

    Frost-covered cat statue atop a stone, resembling a real sleeping cat; "things look like other things" example.

    Electronic-Love-1465 Report

    #29

    The Frost I Scraped Off My Car Looks Like Fabric

    Frost on a windshield resembling crumpled paper under a wiper.

    JonasParson Report

    #30

    When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side

    Close-up of a chin appearing like lips, demonstrating the concept of things looking like other things.

    moozirt Report

    barbaraburns_1 avatar
    Barbara Burns
    Barbara Burns
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Eeesh. Couldn't clean the crust out of the corners of his mouth first?

    #31

    I Found A Rock On A Beach That Looks Like A Beach On A Rock

    A potato that looks like a moldy egg on a white background.

    -L-E- Report

    #32

    The Blanket I Was Washing Came Out Of The Machine Looking Like A Muffin

    Washing machine with a pile of laundry that looks like a large scoop of ice cream.

    ameades Report

    #33

    Accidentally Made My Eggs Like This, Looks Like A Tree With Oranges

    Fried eggs in a pan resembling a wine glass, illustrating things look like other things.

    Anonymous_538264 Report

    #34

    This Spider That Looks Like A Ritz

    A spider on wooden planks resembles a mushroom cap, blending into its surroundings.

    MothersMiIk Report

    #35

    Odd Mushroom Shape We Got In Our Ice Cube

    Ice cube shaped like a bottle opener held between fingers.

    EARTHSKYSPIN Report

    #36

    My Mayo Looks Like The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter

    Swirled mayo resembling a soft-serve ice cream cone on a plate, with ketchup beside it.

    Jonasvest1997 Report

    #37

    Coffee Cup Lakeside Forest

    Coffee residue in a cup resembling a forest, an example of things looking like other things.

    Know0neSpecial Report

    #38

    I Thought The Roots Of This Dead Orchid Look Kind Of Like A Facehugger

    Dry root resembling an octopus on a textured gray surface.

    abarnes4 Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    Someone should have done something to save that poor orchid. https://youtube.com/shorts/TBif4FDfP_0?si=kRAJ7eQ-7mIgv55E

    #39

    The Chocolate On The Whisk Looks Like Jimmy Nuetron’s Hair

    Poster of chocolate mix resembling an alien creature with tentacles above a store shelf.

    devinh313 Report

    #40

    This Tree That Looks Like A Whisk

    Tree resembling a large brain silhouette in front of a house with cars parked nearby.

    violet-blur Report

    #41

    This Whole Bag Of Chocolate Chips Looks Like Tiny Sherlock Pipes

    Hand holding chocolate pieces shaped like small creatures, resembling other things.

    pickeringmt Report

    #42

    My Pancake Looks Like A Sunflower

    Pancake in a pan shaped like a sunflower, showcasing things that look like other things.

    BadMaster2306 Report

    #43

    Heart Shaped Bubble Formed In A Bottle Of High-Viscosity Liquid

    Hand holding a clear tube with a heart-shaped infuser, looking like a toothpaste tube.

    chahan412 Report

    #44

    Moisturizer Came Out Looking Like A Tiny Leaf

    Cream on fingertip shaped like a musical note, highlighting things that look like other things.

    tzmau5 Report

    #45

    My Son Took A Picture Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Fighter Jet

    Clouds in the sky resembling a submarine, with a lamppost and snowy mountains in the background.

    oneLegOutTheDoor Report

    #46

    This Red Pepper At The Grocery Store Looks Like It Had Stitches In Two Places

    Unusual tomato shape resembling a toy, held in hand above a shopping basket.

    Affectionate-Bid706 Report

    #47

    The Shadows/Light Under My Door Looks Like A City Skyline

    Image of sunlight under a door creating a cityscape illusion on wooden floor, illustrating things look like other things.

    Junior_Pirate3418 Report

    #48

    There’s A Bubble Under My Glass That Looks Like A Pool Of Mercury

    A rock in a glass of water resembling an island, showcasing how things look like other things.

    maaaahtin Report

    #49

    This Tiny Freckle On My Hand Looks Like An Asterisk *

    Small mole on skin resembling a tiny star, showcasing how things look like other things.

    YourChocolateMonster Report

    #50

    Picture I Took Of The St. Louis Arch Looks Like A Futuristic Space Station

    A shiny metallic path visually resembling a space journey against a dark background.

    ofMilkandMoo Report

    #51

    This Portal Crane, That Looks Like An At-At

    Structure resembling an elephant amidst a construction zone with a car driving by, highlighting things looking like other things.

    TXC_IJOJOI Report

    #52

    I Visited Vulcan, Alberta And All Their Streetlights Are Shaped Like The Starship Enterprise

    Streetlight shaped like an airplane, blending into an urban setting with buildings and a parked truck below.

    RazeTheIV Report

    #53

    The Water In This Bottle Froze In The Shape Of A Christmas Tree

    Frozen water bottle with ice formations resembling a tree, illustrating how things can look like other things.

    _sectumsempra- Report

    #54

    Time To Stop Drinking

    Cat wearing a cone, resembling a martini glass, relaxing on a dark blanket.

    PunchingCat Report

    #55

    Forgotten Contact Lenses Dried Up And A Snowflake-Like Shape Developed On Them

    Orange contact lens case with shapes resembling snowflakes inside, illustrating things looking like other things.

    DFisBUSY Report

    #56

    This Heart Shaped Piece Of Driftwood

    A piece of driftwood that looks like an animal heart, held in a hand, showcasing things that look like other things.

    Que_Pog Report

    #57

    Found A Stick That Looks Like A Wizard Staff

    A gnarled stick leaning against a wall, resembling a wizard's staff.

    rappenem Report

    #58

    My Ice Cream Lid Looks Like The Earth Kinda

    A pancake pattern resembling a world map, showcasing things that look like other things.

    International-Ad832 Report

    #59

    The Sweat Stains On My Hat Look More Like Mountains Than The Mountain Logo

    Cap with mountain design and sweat stain resembling a mountain range, illustrating things looking like other things.

    PurpleHotDawgs Report

    #60

    I Found Something At The Beach That Looks Like A Real Life Topographical Map

    A rock resembling a human fingerprint with intricate lines and patterns on a flat surface.

    Medium-Department-35 Report

    #61

    I Saw These Clouds Today That Look Like A World Map

    Clouds resembling tornadoes in a blue sky above greenery, illustrating things that look like other things.

    OneEmptyHead Report

    #62

    This Garlic Looks And Feels Like Gummi

    A hand holding a garlic clove slice that looks like an egg yolk, with more garlic and a red onion on a cutting board.

    Shirizuna Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    This is not uncommon and has a term. This is condition is called “Waxy Breakdown” High temperatures during growth, especially near harvest Poor ventilation during storage Low oxygen levels during storage Excess sun while curing

    #63

    A Piece Of Hair I Plucked From My Cheek That Looks Like A Spring

    Tiny black squiggle on a fingertip resembling a sound wave.

    W1zard0fW0z Report

    #64

    My Son’s Pupil Looks Like Pac Man

    Close-up of a dog's eye resembling a human eye, showcasing how things look like other things.

    Bada__Ping Report

    #65

    This Cloud That Looks Like A Nuke Had Been Detonated

    Cloud formation that looks like a giant mushroom, towering over a park with clear blue sky.

    thicc_asi4n Report

    #66

    The Water Mark Left By My Sister’s Drink Is Shaped Like The Aries Sign

    Menu with optical illusion; glass shadow creates a T-rex shape, illustrating things look like other things.

    Chloe2622 Report

    #67

    A Hot Pepper Shaped Like Fire

    Gloved hand holding a sliced red pepper that resembles a flame, illustrating things that look like other things.

    thegentlemystic Report

    #68

    My Coffee Sediment Looks Like A Bob Ross Painting Of Some Happy Trees

    Rust pattern in a pan resembling a forest, illustrating things that look like other things.

    Loud_dosage Report

    #69

    Water Froze On Cucumber In Spiral Shape

    Close-up of a green plant stem with dew droplets resembling glass spirals, illustrating things that look like other things.

    bekaisnomore Report

    #70

    Sprinkler Made The Dirt Look Like Feathers On The Sidewalk

    Grass next to a sidewalk with sand patterns resembling ocean waves.

    boopthesneksnoot Report

    #71

    Cutting Out Snowflakes And Accidentally Created An Italy Cookie

    Cookie dough pieces cut into unusual shapes on a baking sheet, resembling other objects or maps.

    Whalley-07 Report

    #72

    This Stick Looks Like It Has Muscles Inside Of It

    A rock formation resembling a bent tree branch in a rocky landscape, illustrating things looking like other things.

    mr-ahhhhh Report

    #73

    These Hashrounds Look Like Tetris Blocks

    Golden brown fries that look like chicken nuggets on white paper.

    DoktorKazz Report

    #74

    This Plant Looks Like A Giant Asparagus

    Tall agave plant resembling asparagus next to a house with blue sky overhead.

    whole_farted Report

    #75

    My Cracked Egg Looks Like South America

    Cracked egg shell resembling continents, held over a bowl.

    Glatziplays187 Report

    #76

    This Piece Of Wood Broke Off In The Shape Of A Meat Cleaver

    Hand holding a wooden stick resembling an axe on a grass background.

    T_Seedling Report

    #77

    Broken Plastic That Looks Perfectly Like A Knife

    Transparent plastic knife resembling a real knife on a cardboard surface.

    Found on floor under broken shelf display at Walmart. Friend I walked up to legit thought I pulled a knife on him.

    z0mbiefool Report

    #78

    My Fried Egg Looks Like A Yin Yang Symbol

    Fried egg in a pan with oil spots creating a tree-like pattern, resembling things that look like other things.

    MitchDigger Report

    #79

    The Ice On My Car Last Morning Looks Like Fur

    Close-up of a white carpet that looks like snow, highlighting things that look like other things.

    Fabuild Report

    #80

    Some Of My Ice Cubes Look Like Little Mushrooms

    Ice cubes resembling molar teeth inside a freezer tray.

    KScriber Report

    #81

    This Worn Out Train Door Looks Like Mountains

    Train door with a sky motif, creating an illusion of looking through clouds.

    eliseetc Report

    #82

    This Bread I Made Looks Like A Planet In Space

    A loaf of bread resembling a potato due to its shape and texture.

    BloodyViper Report

    #83

    My Rulers Hole Is Shaped Like Australia

    Yellow ruler with a hole resembling a bullet impact on a textured surface, illustrating "things look like other things."

    OfficialUberZ Report

    #84

    My Kangaroo Steak Is Shaped Like Australia

    Steak resembling the shape of a U.S. state sizzling in a cast iron pan.

    matafumar Report

    #85

    There Was A Little Heart In The Bottom Of My Coffee Mug After I Finished Drinking A Cup At Work

    Coffee stain at the bottom of a mug shaped like a heart, resembling other objects on a desk setting.

    EricaTakesWhisks Report

    #86

    This Bird Feeder Looks Like The Birds Are Carving A Fine Art Statue

    A bird feeder features a clump of seeds resembling a dinosaur shape, set against a background of fallen leaves.

    TheNozzler Report

    #87

    Rain Cloud Looks Like Floating Waterfall

    Clouds resembling mountains at sunset over a busy city street with cars and traffic lights.

    _jjm47 Report

    malleymac84_1 avatar
    malleymac84_1
    malleymac84_1
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    Well, if you think about it, a rain cloud kinda is a floating waterfall.

    #88

    Hammer Shaped Stick .... Hell Yeah !

    A tree branch resembling a dinosaur head on a grassy background.

    thetippyguy Report

    #89

    This Ice Formation

    Snow on a car door resembles a musical note on a blue vehicle.

    LampsLookingatyou Report

    #90

    1 Month Old Pumpkin Soup Grew This. What Is It Called? Looks Like A Map Of Dune LOL. Pretty Cool Though

    Smooth surface resembling a lunar landscape, but it's actually mold in a container.

    TheSuperiorAvocado Report

