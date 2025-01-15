90 Times People Had To Look Twice To Understand The Things That Were In Front Of Them (New Pics)
When you look up at the sky full of fluffy clouds, what do you see? An elephant holding a balloon? Or perhaps a dragon spewing fire? This is nothing strange, as our brains are programmed to recognize familiar patterns and shapes in what we see. The phenomenon, called pareidolia, helps us make sense of the world and avoid danger.Bored Panda gathered many more similar examples where people saw things as other things, assigning meaning when there might not be one. Scroll down to find them, and be sure to upvote the ones that mess with your eyes and brains the most!
My Cat Looks Like A Lemur
Southern Los Angeles Looks Like A Computer Motherboard
My Hair Looks Like It’s Been Caught In A Zipper/ Fits In Between Gears
More technically, pareidolia is “the illusory perception of meaningful patterns or images of familiar things in random or amorphous data, as a face seen on the moon.”
Even though it’s something all people have, not much is known about the phenomenon. Neuroscientists have some understanding of where it can happen in the brain and are sure that it’s an evolutionary skill that was valuable for us in the natural world to identify faces and other threats.
I Have The Shape And Texture Of A Feather At The Bottom Of My Iris
This Buff-Tip Moth Disguised As Birch Wood
Most commonly, people spot faces and animals in inanimate objects. Our hypersensitivity to detecting faces even has its own category of pareidolia—face pareidolia. In a sense, it can be considered a side effect of our ability to quickly identify human features. This efficiency in detecting faces can sometimes make us see them when they aren’t there.
Found A Really Cool Stick Looks Like A Good Wizard Staff
This Flower Looks Like Icing
Match I Burned Turned Into A Microphone With A Stand
Interestingly, making out objects on the moon’s surface also has its own category: lunar pareidolia. People often see light and dark patches of the moon and interpret them as familiar shapes. In some European countries, people see a ‘banished man’ carrying a bundle of sticks, while in Asian cultures they observe a rabbit.
The Dog I'm Sitting Looks Like Scooby Doo
My Pancake Looked Like A Brain
This Pine Wood Has An Arrow Pointing To What Was The Center Of The Tree
Hermann Rorschach was also inspired by people’s ability to see meaning where there isn’t. His Rorschach inkblot test, where people are influenced or guided by specialists to see things in ink splotches that reveal their unconscious thoughts, is an example of directed pareidolia. This test is still used in practice by some psychologists to diagnose schizophrenia.
This Gekko In Madagascar That Looks Like A Wilted Leaf
Refilled Soap Dispenser Resulted In Overnight Fungi Shape
Nice Leaf
Despite many optical examples, pareidolia isn’t limited to visual perception and can also happen with sounds. It occurs when we misinterpret bird songs, white noise, or running water as human speech. We also can mishear lyrics or words that don’t exist.
Found These Rusty Pliers In The Yard, Looks Like Wood
This Leaf Has Flower Tattoos
Our Homegrown Pepper Looks Almost Exactly Like A Boot
Generally speaking, pareidolia is a type of apophenia, which is a broader term for finding meaning in random data. It’s our human nature to make connections in a world that can feel chaotic and out of order. However, when it becomes extreme, it can be a sign of mental illness like bipolar disorder, severe depression, and schizophrenia, which make people lose touch with reality.
I Spilled Diet Coke Under My Desk At Work And The Bubbles Formed A Lowercase E
A Seastar Growing Back 4 Arms Looks Like A Shooting Star
Made A Pancake That Randomly Looks Like An Apple
At the same time, experts see a positive side to apophenia and pareidolia. “We think pareidolia may enhance focus, creativity, and innovation because you’re seeing things in a different way. If this turns out to be the case, building pareidolia skills could be very useful in helping to solve problems in many areas of society,” said Susan Magsamen, director of the International Arts and Mind Lab at the Petersen Brain Science Institute.
This Mushroom That Looks Like A Glove Punching Through My Planter
This Carrot Looks Like Those S Designs We All Used To Draw In Middle School
This Butterfly Looks Like A Leaf
“Often we underrate different ways of interpretation or unique perceptions,” she continued. “Think about all the problems that you could address by having better ability to interpret ideas and learning how to communicate and collaborate more effectively. Could something as simple as pareidolia be a tool that could help do that?”
Bruise On Back Of My Leg Looks Like The Monster Logo
Found A Caterpillar That Looks Like A Leaf
This Rotten Melon Looks Like A Colorblindness Test
Icicles On This Cat Statue Look Like Fur
The Frost I Scraped Off My Car Looks Like Fabric
When I Squeeze My Partner’s Mouth Together It Looks Like He Has Two Identical Sets Of Lips Together Side By Side
I Found A Rock On A Beach That Looks Like A Beach On A Rock
The Blanket I Was Washing Came Out Of The Machine Looking Like A Muffin
Accidentally Made My Eggs Like This, Looks Like A Tree With Oranges
This Spider That Looks Like A Ritz
Odd Mushroom Shape We Got In Our Ice Cube
My Mayo Looks Like The Sorting Hat From Harry Potter
Coffee Cup Lakeside Forest
I Thought The Roots Of This Dead Orchid Look Kind Of Like A Facehugger
The Chocolate On The Whisk Looks Like Jimmy Nuetron’s Hair
This Tree That Looks Like A Whisk
This Whole Bag Of Chocolate Chips Looks Like Tiny Sherlock Pipes
My Pancake Looks Like A Sunflower
Heart Shaped Bubble Formed In A Bottle Of High-Viscosity Liquid
Moisturizer Came Out Looking Like A Tiny Leaf
My Son Took A Picture Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Fighter Jet
This Red Pepper At The Grocery Store Looks Like It Had Stitches In Two Places
The Shadows/Light Under My Door Looks Like A City Skyline
There’s A Bubble Under My Glass That Looks Like A Pool Of Mercury
This Tiny Freckle On My Hand Looks Like An Asterisk *
Picture I Took Of The St. Louis Arch Looks Like A Futuristic Space Station
This Portal Crane, That Looks Like An At-At
I Visited Vulcan, Alberta And All Their Streetlights Are Shaped Like The Starship Enterprise
The Water In This Bottle Froze In The Shape Of A Christmas Tree
Forgotten Contact Lenses Dried Up And A Snowflake-Like Shape Developed On Them
This Heart Shaped Piece Of Driftwood
Found A Stick That Looks Like A Wizard Staff
My Ice Cream Lid Looks Like The Earth Kinda
The Sweat Stains On My Hat Look More Like Mountains Than The Mountain Logo
I Found Something At The Beach That Looks Like A Real Life Topographical Map
I Saw These Clouds Today That Look Like A World Map
This Garlic Looks And Feels Like Gummi
A Piece Of Hair I Plucked From My Cheek That Looks Like A Spring
My Son’s Pupil Looks Like Pac Man
This Cloud That Looks Like A Nuke Had Been Detonated
The Water Mark Left By My Sister’s Drink Is Shaped Like The Aries Sign
A Hot Pepper Shaped Like Fire
My Coffee Sediment Looks Like A Bob Ross Painting Of Some Happy Trees
Water Froze On Cucumber In Spiral Shape
Sprinkler Made The Dirt Look Like Feathers On The Sidewalk
Cutting Out Snowflakes And Accidentally Created An Italy Cookie
This Stick Looks Like It Has Muscles Inside Of It
These Hashrounds Look Like Tetris Blocks
This Plant Looks Like A Giant Asparagus
My Cracked Egg Looks Like South America
This Piece Of Wood Broke Off In The Shape Of A Meat Cleaver
Broken Plastic That Looks Perfectly Like A Knife
Found on floor under broken shelf display at Walmart. Friend I walked up to legit thought I pulled a knife on him.
My Fried Egg Looks Like A Yin Yang Symbol
The Ice On My Car Last Morning Looks Like Fur
Some Of My Ice Cubes Look Like Little Mushrooms
This Worn Out Train Door Looks Like Mountains
This Bread I Made Looks Like A Planet In Space
My Rulers Hole Is Shaped Like Australia
My Kangaroo Steak Is Shaped Like Australia
There Was A Little Heart In The Bottom Of My Coffee Mug After I Finished Drinking A Cup At Work
This Bird Feeder Looks Like The Birds Are Carving A Fine Art Statue
Rain Cloud Looks Like Floating Waterfall
Well, if you think about it, a rain cloud kinda is a floating waterfall.