For those who perhaps didn’t know, the term meme didn’t used to mean what it means now. The word’s origin is, like so many things, ancient Greek, but was properly introduced into English by Richard Dawkins in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene. He argued that ideas, concepts and cultural norms could “travel” and spread much like a virus.

The more modern iteration of the word most likely comes from 1993, in a Wired article by Mike Godwin. He posited that the internet had sped up Dawkins’ idea. After all, people could now share images and ideas so much faster than ever before.