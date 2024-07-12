“She Hates It”: Sydney Sweeney’s Viral Awkward Reaction To Her AI Portrait Draws Mockery

ADVERTISEMENT

Sydney Sweeney, one of the busiest and most popular actors at the moment, showed up for an awkward, less-than-a-minute-long cameo at the Samsung Unpacked event in Paris, France, on Wednesday (July 10). Despite her remarkable acting talent, the Euphoria star could not entirely mask her reaction to the questionable AI rendition of her portrait.

Appearing while sitting with the audience during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event in the French capital city, Sydney was filmed reacting to a 3D, AI-generated portrait of herself, which a speaker on stage was showcasing.

Clips of the moment, which have been circulating online ever since, showed the speaker asking the 26-year-old actress what she thought of the computer version of herself, to which she shared an arguably forced smile before replying: “Awww, I love it.”

Sydney offered a second attempt at redeeming her initial reaction, adding: “It’s amazing you can take an image like this.”

Image credits: CNET

Image credits: CNET

Taking to its official X page (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday, entertainment outlet Discussing Film shared a clip of the moment, which quickly went viral, amassing over 8 million views.

The viral video sparked criticism and mockery, as an X user wrote: “This world hates women.”

“Look at her face bro she hates it,” a person commented.

Sydney appeared at the Samsung Unpacked event in Paris, France, on Wednesday (July 10)

Image credits: CNET

A netizen added: “This feels like a scene out of The Boys.”

An observer penned: “AI is the biggest overhyped flop ever.”

“There’s just no way this should be legal,” someone else quipped.

Sydney Sweeney’s reaction to Samsung showcasing an AI-generated 3D image based on her own portrait. “It’s amazing you can take an image like this” pic.twitter.com/jlLwKKzBT2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 10, 2024

A cybernaut stated: “THIS LOOKS NOTHING LIKE HER.”

A commenter shared: “That’s an uncomfortable spot to be put on.”

“Truly one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever seen,” an additional viewer noted. “Congrats to everyone involved.”

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

A critic argued: “One of the biggest working actors right now can’t even pretend to think this is anything other than extremely creepy dog s**t.”

A separate individual chimed in: “The look on Sydney Sweeney‘s face says ‘the second a camera is off me I’m calling every lawyer I know.’”

According to Cnet, this wasn’t Sydney’s first PR appearance at a Samsung event. In 2023, the producer made an appearance at Unpacked in Seoul, South Korea, along with K-Pop idol Wonyoung, in an ad for the Z Flip 5 phone.

Image credits: sydney_sweeney

Despite the awkward blunder, the actress has been consistently shown to use the brand she has had a deal with, contrary to many of her A-list peers.

For instance, back in 2009, David Beckham was caught red-handed using an iPhone even though he had just signed a brand deal with Motorola.

Similarly, Jessica Alba was photographed using an iPhone shortly after partaking in an event to promote Microsoft’s Windows Phone in 2013.

Image credits: Gotham/GC Images

However, Sydney has remained loyal to the Samsung brand, frequently spotted using her Galaxy Z phone.

Taking to the Pop Culture Chat community on Reddit a few months ago, a person posted a picture of the Spokane native sitting next to Emma Chamberlain at the Miu Miu SS24 show during Paris Fashion Week in 2023.

“Sydney Sweeney is one of the only celebrities that actually uses the phone brand they’re partnered with (Samsung Z Flip 5),” the Redditor captioned.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

More footage of the event that showed the actress actively using her flip phone, such as a video displaying Sydney opening her device to text someone, was shared on an Emma Chamberlain fan page last year.

And more recently, the Immaculate talent took to her own Instagram page to share a carousel of mirror selfies, where her Samsung phone could be clearly seen in her reflection.

“I don’t do mirror selfies often but when I do they are chaotic,” Sydney wrote on Sunday (July 7).

“AI shouldn’t be making images of anyone,” a reader commented

