“I’m Afraid To Fly”: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air In Arizona Days After Toronto Crash Landing
News, US

“I’m Afraid To Fly”: Two Planes Collide Mid-Air In Arizona Days After Toronto Crash Landing

At least two people have been reported dead after a mid-air collision involving two planes at Arizona’s Marana Airport this morning (February 19).

The accident, which occurred outside Tucson at 8:29 am local time, has shocked the aviation community and citizens at large, as it follows a string of deadly aviation disasters across North America.

Highlights
  • Mid-air collision at Marana Airport leaves two dead in Arizona.
  • Collision planes identified as Cessna 172S and Lancair 360 MK II.
  • Incident comes as string of aviation accidents raises security concerns in North America.

Images of the incident quickly spread via social media, showing the aftermath of the crash, with black smoke billowing over the airport. 

Reports suggest that both planes were occupied at the time of the collision, though the exact number of passengers aboard remains unclear.

    A mid-air collision between two planes at Arizona’s Marana Airport leaves at least two people dead

    Stock photo of an airplane flying.

    Image credits: Pixabay/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed in a post on X that it is investigating the accident.

    According to the Board, the models of the aircraft involved were a Cessna 172S and a Lancair 360 MK II. The cause of the collision, however, has not yet been determined.

    Aerial view of Arizona airport runway.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    The devastating incident comes just days after a Delta Airlines flight carrying at least 80 people on board crash-landed in Toronto, flipping upside down upon impact. That crash resulted in several serious injuries but no fatalities.

    Smoke rising in the distance after two planes collide mid-air in Arizona, as seen from a parking lot.

    Image credits: BlakePhillipsTV

    Arizona was also the location of another gruesome crash, when a midsize business jet skidded off the runway while landing at Scottsdale Municipal Airport, colliding with another jet that was parked and causing the death of one person and four others to be injured.

    Marana Regional Airport houses more than 260 aircraft and remains one of the busiest airports in the area, with at least 90,000 takeoffs and landings in 2014.

    The incident is the latest in an ever-increasing series of recent deadly aviation accidents

    Smoke in Arizona sky after two planes collide mid-air, viewed from car windshield.

    Image credits: BlakePhillipsTV

    The NTSB has been probing three additional deadly crashes: the mid-air collision of an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army helicopter that ended the lives of 67 people, a medical jet crash in Philadelphia that resulted in seven casualties, and a crash in Alaska with a deadly toll of 10.

    Smoke rising in Arizona field after two planes collide mid-air, with clear skies above.

    Image credits: Daily Mail

    Speaking to Bored Panda, former airline pilot and PhD in political science from the University of Missouri, Dr. Daniel Bubb, said that the string of accidents will prompt a reevaluation of security measures for airplanes.

    “There is considerable perplexion among pilots as to what’s happening,” Dr. Bubb said.

    Referring to the crash between the American Airlines jet and the military helicopter, Dr. Bubb said, “This accident might prompt conversation about the danger of military and civilian operations at an airport that is so tightly controlled.”

    Overturned Delta plane on snow-covered ground.

    Image credits: ErrolWebber

    Dr. Bubb also mentioned the importance of air traffic control towers, explaining that communication between them and airplanes lacking specialized detection systems is crucial to avoid emergencies.

    Marana Regional Airport, despite its recurrent usage, remains unequipped with an air traffic control tower, although there are plans to outfit the location with one by 2027.

    “I’m afraid to fly.” Netizens took to social media to share their fear as the string of deadly incidents continues

    Tweet questioning if mid-air plane collisions will continue, posted by Blockxs.com, shows date and engagement icons.

    Image credits: blockxs

    Tweet expressing fear of flying after planes collide mid-air in Arizona, gaining 27 likes.

    Image credits: D_L_Nissen

    Tweet reaction to planes colliding mid-air in Arizona with a concerned emoji.

    Image credits: yourdailybirds

    Tweet expressing fear of flying after mid-air collision incident in Arizona.

    Image credits: NevineMelikian

    Chris Johnston tweets about plane collisions, expressing skepticism over frequent incidents.

    Image credits: ChrisJohnstonVO

    Tweet expressing fear of flying after mid-air plane collision in Arizona.

    Image credits: _Saarage_

    Tweet humorously reacts to plane collision mid-air in Arizona, joking about choosing road trips over flying.

    Image credits: BAEMATT83

    Tweet response to Arizona mid-air plane collision, expressing concern.

    Image credits: Debfornow

    Tweet expressing fear of flying following mid-air plane collision in Arizona, suggesting train travel instead.

    Image credits: Orchards_Scar

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

