Port Sherry is a webcomic created by Pedro Arizpe. Known for its witty and often surreal humor, the comic explores various themes ranging from the mundane quirks of daily life to more thought-provoking or bizarre scenarios. Pedro began publishing Port Sherry in 2010, and his work has garnered a strong online following, with over 90,000 Instagram followers.

Pedro’s inspirations include classic cartoonists such as Walt Kelly, Ernie Bushmiller, and Bill Watterson, which influenced his clean linework, clever visual gags, and dynamic storytelling. Every comic invites readers to laugh, think, and maybe even look at the world a little differently. Scroll down for some laughs and giggles!

More info: Instagram | portsherry.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic strip from "Port Sherry" by Pedro Arizpe depicting a fireworks marriage proposal with humorous dialogue.

portsherry Report

Bored Panda had the chance to reconnect with Pedro to learn more about his creative process. The artist shared that he sees his comics as a blend of entertainment and something that carries a deeper message. "Pure 'soapbox' message comics don’t interest me, but I sometimes try to tap into something with some depth and substance. In my experience, however, direct messages are boring and don’t land as effectively as when they are hidden deep inside an interesting, entertaining presentation."
    #2

    Comic by Pedro Arizpe showing a distracted father ignoring his child's fear of a monster.

    portsherry Report

    #3

    "Port Sherry comic by Pedro Arizpe: green characters struggle for space, while Leslie considers braiding her hair."

    portsherry Report

    We asked Pedro if he remembered the first comic he ever created. "Yes, it’s the first one on my website, simply called 'PAC-MAN,' from 15 years ago," the artist replied. "Many elements of what would become my style were already in place: observations on real-life incidents, what-if scenarios, and the potential, surprising inner workings of stuff we take for granted. While from the very beginning, I set out to create comics that amused me first and foremost, it would take me still a few years to ensure the readers could be in on the joke, to convey my original message succinctly and with clarity. This is why many of my early comics, while creative and original, can often be confusing as to what point I was trying to make."

    #4

    Comic by Pedro Arizpe: person tries to photograph cuddling cats, but a knock scares them.

    portsherry Report

    #5

    Comic strip from "Port Sherry" by Pedro Arizpe about a school play; characters discuss comedy in a humorous setting.

    portsherry Report

    You might’ve noticed that some of Pedro’s comics vary in style, so we asked him how he decides on the visual approach for each one.


    "Time is the biggest deciding factor. For longer comics, I often forego color, or else it would take me ages to finish them. Having said that, color sometimes is a must to convey tone and mood. I do alter the look a bit depending on the tone of the comic: realistic, simple, or highly stylized styles fit better with specific genres and can become distracting when used incorrectly. Back when I first started out I used to experiment with many styles, but it took over a week to finish each comic because it was a learning process full of trial and error. So I don’t do it as much lately, but if I have the time I do add some experimental flourishes here and there."

    #6

    Two characters building a sandcastle at the beach, discussing permanence and value in a "Port Sherry" comic by Pedro Arizpe.

    portsherry Report

    #7

    Port Sherry comic by Pedro Arizpe showing a tense dialogue and emotional expressions between two characters.

    portsherry Report

    Pedro shared that the moment when an idea finally clicks in his head is the most fulfilling feeling. "Nothing can match that kind of exhilaration. It is sandwiched between the struggle of coming up with something out of nothing and the challenge of bringing it out into the world, of doing it any justice. But those few seconds, wow!"
    #8

    Comic by Pedro Arizpe showing people wearing mouse ears and a man imagining toys with exposed brains.

    portsherry Report

    #9

    Comic strip by Pedro Arizpe featuring a surprised character reacting to Frankenstein's arrival.

    portsherry Report

    For Pedro, the most rewarding part of being a comic artist is the ability to create something unique and, shortly after, have it bring laughter, thought, or even emotion to thousands of people. "Unlike with other mediums, it doesn’t take millions of dollars, large teams of people, and months or years of my life to bring my stories to the public. Comics are fantastic that way."
    #10

    Dog plays basketball in Port Sherry comic by Pedro Arizpe, humorously challenging NBA rules.

    portsherry Report

    #11

    Two witches in conversation, with one holding a bag labeled "eye of newt," revealing it's actually mustard seed. Comic by Port Sherry.

    portsherry Report

    #12

    Comic strip from "Port Sherry" by Pedro Arizpe, featuring characters discussing a beast curse over coffee.

    portsherry Report

    #13

    Cartoon hot dogs planning escape from buns in a Port Sherry comic by Pedro Arizpe.

    portsherry Report

    #14

    Dinosaur in "Port Sherry" comic discusses survival tips with rocks and hidden food.

    portsherry Report

    #15

    Comic from Port Sherry by Pedro Arizpe: characters discuss "Bloody Mary" lore with humor and a humorous twist.

    portsherry Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing a conversation between two characters with a surprising twist about vampires in "Port Sherry."

    portsherry Report

    #17

    Trick-or-treaters in "Port Sherry" comic by Pedro Arizpe dressed as spooky characters.

    portsherry Report

    #18

    Children spotting cloud shapes, a Port Sherry comic by Pedro Arizpe, with clouds transforming into running figures.

    portsherry Report

    #19

    Character looking in the mirror, deciding to shave, then holding a mask in "Port Sherry" comic strip by Pedro Arizpe.

    portsherry Report

    #20

    Two characters in a car discuss cloning dinosaurs at a theme park in a "Port Sherry" comic by Pedro Arizpe.

    portsherry Report

    #21

    Comic character with snake hair looks surprised in a port sherry mirror, drawn by Pedro Arizpe.

    portsherry Report

    #22

    Comic by Pedro Arizpe showing characters emerging from ink bottles, with an artist needing sleep. Port Sherry series.

    portsherry Report

    #23

    Comic strip by Pedro Arizpe featuring a magician showing future visions to a boy, titled "Port Sherry."

    portsherry Report

    #24

    A family greets Larry, an egg collector, in comic strip by Pedro Arizpe from "Port Sherry" series.

    portsherry Report

    #25

    Comic character frustrated by dirty glasses, featured in Port Sherry comic strip by Pedro Arizpe.

    portsherry Report

    #26

    Comic strip by Pedro Arizpe featuring a character in a cat costume and Mario costume at a dinner table.

    portsherry Report

    #27

    Comic strip by Pedro Arizpe featuring Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf, with background text showing the wolf's thoughts.

    portsherry Report

    #28

    Girl surprised at her reflection, comic by Pedro Arizpe, featuring the phrase "The pills! They work! Mostly!"

    portsherry Report

