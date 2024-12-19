You might’ve noticed that some of Pedro’s comics vary in style, so we asked him how he decides on the visual approach for each one.





"Time is the biggest deciding factor. For longer comics, I often forego color, or else it would take me ages to finish them. Having said that, color sometimes is a must to convey tone and mood. I do alter the look a bit depending on the tone of the comic: realistic, simple, or highly stylized styles fit better with specific genres and can become distracting when used incorrectly. Back when I first started out I used to experiment with many styles, but it took over a week to finish each comic because it was a learning process full of trial and error. So I don’t do it as much lately, but if I have the time I do add some experimental flourishes here and there."

