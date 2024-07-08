ADVERTISEMENT

In the ever-changing world of comic art (especially online), Pedro Arizpe stands out with his webcomic "Port Sherry." Since 2010, Pedro has been surprising fans with his witty and relatable stories.



With over 90.4k Instagram followers, his comics often tend to capture the funny and heartwarming moments of everyday life. That's why the artist's unique art style and clever storytelling touch on deeper themes, making readers laugh and think. In a time when quick content is everywhere, "Port Sherry" is a refreshing reminder of the power of great storytelling and the joy of a well-drawn comic.

More info: portsherry.tumblr.com | x.com | patreon.com | portsherry.com | ko-fi.com | Instagram