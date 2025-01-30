When discussing the most enjoyable part of her creative process, Nadia shared that she loves the moment she decides to go out and take pictures, whenever she gets the chance. "The destination can be Ghent (the town where I live) or nearby cities such as Brussels or Ostend. I enjoy the early morning train travel, drinking a coffee, and having a camera next to me, in preparation for a day without prescriptions or outlines. It has become a kind of ritual that gives me energy and makes me feel good. Strolling about the streets, hoping for unexpected encounters with small stories or unwritten poems to pop up. These are magical moments for me. If I am able to freeze them, my heart jumps with joy, if I am not, I have my moment anyway."

Nadia admits she can't currently think of anything particularly challenging in her creative process. "It is of course a pity when I turn home in the evening, convinced of having shot at least five or six good scenes but my computer screen reveals that my expectations were a little bit too high. Anyway, no big deal, there are still many shooting days to come."