Nadia Eeckhout is a talented Belgian photographer who has a special gift for capturing the beauty of everyday moments. Based in Ghent, she finds inspiration in the streets, where her camera brings small, fleeting stories to life. Whether it’s a candid portrait or a quiet scene viewed through a window, her images are full of emotion and meaning, inviting us to slow down and see the world differently.

What makes Nadia’s work stand out is her love for photographing people and their surroundings in a way that feels natural and unfiltered. She has a unique eye for details—reflections in glass, a fleeting gesture, or the layers of life happening all at once. For her, photography is more than just an art; it’s a way of connecting with the world and sharing its quiet, poetic beauty.

More info: Instagram

#1

Man and dog share moment through glass, captured by Nadia Eeckhout, with a reflection of another person in the background.

nadia.eeckhout4

Bored Panda reached out to Nadia to learn more about her and her creative process. When asked what sparked her interest in street photography, she revealed a long-standing fascination with the lives of others. "As a child, I made drawings of people and wrote stories about them. Some of them, I knew, others I didn’t. It was pure fantasy. But the camera was never far away. I primarily used it to take pictures on holiday trips and later to fix the childhood of my kids till they got so bored with me asking them to be nice to the camera. Maybe, this might have been the initial reason why I turned to street photography although I cannot quite tell what made me so eager to take candid shots of people on the streets. It felt like the next thing."
    #2

    Blurry figure behind a wet window, captured in an everyday moment by Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #3

    Everyday moments captured through a red umbrella lens, showing a woman engaged in conversation.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    When discussing the most enjoyable part of her creative process, Nadia shared that she loves the moment she decides to go out and take pictures, whenever she gets the chance. "The destination can be Ghent (the town where I live) or nearby cities such as Brussels or Ostend. I enjoy the early morning train travel, drinking a coffee, and having a camera next to me, in preparation for a day without prescriptions or outlines. It has become a kind of ritual that gives me energy and makes me feel good. Strolling about the streets, hoping for unexpected encounters with small stories or unwritten poems to pop up. These are magical moments for me. If I am able to freeze them, my heart jumps with joy, if I am not, I have my moment anyway."

    Nadia admits she can't currently think of anything particularly challenging in her creative process. "It is of course a pity when I turn home in the evening, convinced of having shot at least five or six good scenes but my computer screen reveals that my expectations were a little bit too high. Anyway, no big deal, there are still many shooting days to come."
    #4

    Person wearing headphones at a train station, captured through glass, embodying everyday moments.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #5

    A man captured through a window with a hand on his forehead, embodying everyday moments by Nadia Eeckhout.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    Many of Nadia's photographs capture scenes through windows, observing café visitors or train passengers. Curious about this, we asked what she finds most fascinating about photographing through windows. "I like to shoot through windows because they offer so much space for less, meanwhile plein air provides too much information showing faces too clear for my fantasy to open her eyes. Moreover, a window is a generous host, welcoming that delightful sunlight on its condensed dirty panes or those drops of morning dew leaping down its surface, enhancing mood. This host is even as generous as to reflect what is happening on the other side, bringing different stories together into one frame and presenting them as a new tale. It is the producer of a scenario in which it itself takes part in a Hitchcockian way; the transparent conductor leading an orchestra of capricious reflections, moods, textures, and color tones to a crescendo; a heady cocktail I am addicted to."
    #6

    Person seen through a window, holding food, with a logo partially visible, capturing everyday moments through Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #7

    A woman arranges shop window decor under pastel floral hat; a moment through Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    When selecting subjects to capture, Nadia shared that she prefers having more than one actor in the frame. "Not only the presence of a human subject but also an interesting reflection, a light/shadow play, an eye-catching color palette, etc. that merges with the character, altogether telling me a fascinating story, which I am eager to listen to and makes me click."
    #8

    Girl in a red hoodie and headphones on a bus, captured by Nadia Eeckhout, looking out the window at city scenes.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #9

    A woman with a red shawl in a cafe captured through Nadia Eeckhout's lens, surrounded by blurred motion and reflections.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #10

    Child drinking Pepsi beside a glass pane, holding a blue balloon, captured by Nadia Eeckhout.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #11

    Nadia Eeckhout captures a reflective moment through glass, focusing on a woman sipping a drink in a crowded room.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #12

    Nadia Eeckhout captures an everyday moment of two people through a window, with warm indoor lighting.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #13

    Dog gazing through a window, capturing everyday moments in urban setting through Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #14

    A person gazes through a bus window with bokeh lights outside, captured through Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #15

    Vibrant everyday moment captured with woman in yellow and red accents, reflected in glass surrounded by tulips.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #16

    A person looks out through a glass window, capturing an everyday moment through Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #17

    Person gazing thoughtfully through a window, reflecting an everyday moment captured by Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #18

    Man with glasses resting his face on hand, seen through a reflective window, captured by Nadia Eeckhout.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #19

    Two people sitting at a cafe table, captured through a window by Nadia Eeckhout’s lens, reflecting everyday moments.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #20

    Candid moment captured by Nadia Eeckhout, featuring a man sitting thoughtfully at a cafe reflected in a window.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #21

    Woman in a polka dot dress looking through a glass door; a sculpture is visible inside. Everyday moments captured by Nadia Eeckhout.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #22

    Woman seen through a reflective window, capturing everyday moments with reflective lighting and contemplative mood.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #23

    Person reading at a table, captured through glass, showcasing everyday moments by Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #24

    A man behind cracked glass, captured in an everyday moment through Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #25

    Woman seen through a textured window, capturing an everyday moment with Nadia Eeckhout’s artistic lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #26

    Person behind a glass with clouds, captured through Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #27

    Elderly couple through a cafe window, with a man sipping a drink, capturing everyday moments through Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #28

    Nadia Eeckhout captures a candid moment of a woman with a child, reflecting through a glass window.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #29

    Man standing at a glass door, reflecting the indoors, captured through Nadia Eeckhout's lens depicting everyday moments.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #30

    Woman sitting behind a window decorated with festive trees, capturing everyday moments through Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #31

    Children with blurred faces seen through a rainy window, captured by Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #32

    A reflective moment captured through a window by Nadia Eeckhout, featuring a person with bracelets and a soft, warm glow.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #33

    Elderly man seen through a window, captured in a candid moment by Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #34

    Woman gazing out a window, capturing everyday moments through Nadia Eeckhout's lens, reflections add depth.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #35

    A contemplative person with a dog, captured creatively through a window, highlighting everyday moments by Nadia Eeckhout.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #36

    A thoughtful moment captured through Nadia Eeckhout’s lens, showing a woman sitting by a window with reflective light.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #37

    Woman in a white sweater gazing through a window, captured in an everyday moment through Nadia Eeckhout’s lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #38

    Children sitting on a bus, captured through glass, reflecting everyday moments by Nadia Eeckhout.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #39

    Woman with glasses and hat sitting on a bus, captured in an everyday moment through Nadia Eeckhout's lens.

    nadia.eeckhout4

    #40

    The Poetry Of The Streets: How Nadia Eeckhout Turns Fleeting Moments Into Timeless Art

    nadia.eeckhout4

