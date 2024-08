ADVERTISEMENT

All About Photo proudly presents an exclusive online exhibition featuring the work of the American photographer Eric Davidove. On view throughout August 2024, this captivating showcase includes twenty street photographs from his acclaimed series "Life is But a Dream."



"My photo project is a collection of candid moments in California urban settings. The moments are fleeting, inconsequential, and appear to be hardly real. They would have been gone instantly, like a dream that vanishes soon after waking, had it not been for me and my camera."



