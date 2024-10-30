ADVERTISEMENT

We know how much you love street photography. You’re not alone—this genre is one of the most captivating for capturing everyday moments and scenes around us, yet presented in such an extraordinary way that it often makes us wonder if the scenes depicted are even real.

As always, we’re on the lookout for photographers whose work we haven’t shared before, and luckily, we discovered Chris Harrison. This UK-based photographer has been professionally capturing coincidental moments since 2016. However, as Chris shared with us, his passion for photography started much earlier, during his teenage years.

Scroll down to explore some of Harrison’s best shots and learn more about the artist in our exclusive interview.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | chrisharrison.co.uk