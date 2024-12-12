These 33 Netizens Never Ordered The Strange Things That Got Delivered To Their House
There’s something about receiving a package that’s just plain delightful. Whatever it is you ordered, there’s a sense of anticipation that comes with waiting for it to arrive. But what about getting something you definitely never ordered?
Someone used Quora to ask the question, “What’s the strangest thing delivered to your house (that you did not order)?” and the community didn’t hold back. Check out this collection of 33 of the weirdest things that missed making it to their rightful owners.
More info: Quora
This post may include affiliate links.
My last name is Warehouse, just like the building. This has led to lots of interesting things, like getting calls at my work about finding things at our district warehouse or getting my account banned on Quora back when they cared if you used a fake name. It also means I get weird deliveries. One day a big cardboard box showed up addressed to my wife, so I left it on the table without really looking at it. A few days later it was still untouched, so I asked her why she hadn't opened it yet. “That's not mine, it's got sports stuff all over it.” And it did! Now that I looked, the box clearly had a Nike logo on it. And on closer inspection, its address tag was a mess. There was a weird poorly printed label that said “redirect” that had my wife's name and our address in California on it, slapped over a very official looking original label that said the box was bound for a warehouse in New Jersey. And that's how I ended up with a box of 24 pairs of XXL Nike football gloves meant for the New York giants. It was weird.
When I was 21 I got a large box with my address on it but the wrong name. It was from the “Captain Morgan Rum Company”. I called them and told them a package had my address but not the correct name. They asked if I was at least 21 years old and then asked me to prove it by faxing them a copy of my drivers license. After they received proof they said it was a promotional package that was supposed to go to a bar in the area but said I could keep it. I thanked them and opened the package which contained a dozen bottles of rum, a life-size cutout of Captain Morgan, several T-shirts with Captain Morgan and some advertising slogan I don’t remember and a box of pirate eye patches. I’ve never been a big drinker but my friends and I still had a great time over the next few months drinking rum while wearing eye patches and saying piratey things - “Arrgh”. Update: Sadly my mother passed away a couple of months ago; my father passed 20 years ago. While going through her belongings and putting things in storage my brother and I ran across the safe in the closet and realized neither of us knew the combination. We contacted the company that made the safe and after giving them the serial number and verifying we had legal right to open it they sent us an alternate set of numbers. We opened the safe and aside from a few valuables and things my mother and father thought were valuable or might increase in value was the last remaining bottle of the Captain Morgan Spiced Rum we mistakenly received nearly forty years ago. I know it's not a forty year old bottle of scotch but nostalgia makes it feel every bit as special. I haven't opened it yet, not sure if I'm going to yet.
A friend of mine I England, mentioned one day at the pub( bar) that he could do with a cleaner as his old 1700’s mill house was getting too much for him. Next morning there was a sharp knocking on his door, he opened it and a large Middle aged lady pushed by him into the room and said, “ I'm Jean, your new cleaner, let's have a look at this mess!” He never had a chance to say a word, just stood there dumb. “ Right , where's the cleaning cupboard?” He pointed in the right direction. Muttering to herself she set about cleaning , “ I'll be a long while yet you can make yourself scarce untill supper time. “ He went out back to the pub and sat at the bar in a daze as he nursed his pint of beer. He returned to his house in the evening, everything was clean and tidy, Jean was sat down in the kitchen having a cup of tea. “ Umm, how much do I owe you?” He stuttered. All she said was, “ that garden shed has to be cleared out yet!” I'll attend to that tomorrow. I'll be staying in the upstairs front bedroom, breakfast will be at 9 o'clock on the dot! “ With that she climbed the stairs and was gone. That was nearly 5 years ago and she is still there cleaning and cooking. He still hasn't plucked up the courage to ask her any questions, and she has never asked for anything in return. ’ As he is a literary man I hope one day he will publish the whole story. Amazing!
The convenience of home delivery can’t be beaten, and the pandemic only gave the online shopping phenomenon a mighty boost. According to Canopy Management, by surpassing both UPS and FedEx, Amazon has redefined logistics and emerged as the leading parcel service in the U.S.
I came home to find a very nice 40 foot sailboat in my driveway! I had no idea who’s it was and why it was there. I had some friends coming over for dinner and they thought it was mine and I had won the lottery, we had a good laugh as I have always wanted a sailboat. It took a couple of days to solve the mystery , it was my neighbours new boat, but because his driveway had just been repaved he couldn't park the heavy trailer and boat on the new driveway till it cured. They had been on vacation and so had I ,so there had been missed communication. I told him he would have to pay rent, a beer and a trip on the his new boat! So he got the beer and we climbed up on the new boat and toasted to fair winds and following seas!
My brother had three IPads delivered to his house from Amazon. No, he had never ordered them. So he called Amazon, explained what happened, and asked how to return them. Amazon’s answer was that someone had ordered them and had them sent to his house. They could nor (or would not) give him any more information, except that the order came from a state where he knew no one. And they told him to keep the IPads. Being the type of person he is, he donated all three to charity.
A railroad train battery. Like in choo choo. Called the delivery company who said they did not deliver it to the wrong address. So I told them when their customer realizes they lost their $20,000- $50,000 item, it would be here when they needed it. It took 4 months before someone called in a panic to get it back. The darn thing was HUGE! I should have charged them space rent.
Powered by runaway growth in online shopping, Amazon now stands as a formidable force, equipped with its own fleet of cargo planes, thousands of tractor trailers, and a sprawling network of home delivery partners.
When I was at school, a long time ago, I came home to find a new television in the lounge. I was pleased, but a little surprised that my parents hadn’t mentioned it. We had recently moved into a new house on a newly built development. When my parents came home from work, they were as astonished as I was. It turned out that some new neighbours across the road had ordered the TV and given the delivery people a key to their house. That key fitted our house too, and several others in the same development! Needless to say. The developers were told to replace all the locks pronto! My dad always referred to it as our “reverse burglary”.
Once I left a full laundry bag at a hotel in Tulsa. When I realized my mistake, I called to ask if they had found it. Surprisingly, the hotel had no lost and found procedures, and it took several days of calling to finally speak to a manager. I was told they had found it and would send the bag of clothes to me. Several weeks later, a very heavy package was delivered — it was a case of Kaboom! bathroom cleaner. I finally spoke to someone higher up about my experience and she mailed me a $200 gift card. So, never got the clothes back, but had $200 and it was a long time before I needed to buy bathroom cleaner again.
The little fan that circulates air in my kitchen refrigerator/freezer c**pped out. I did my research, found the part number for the replacement, and placed an order for one fan with the manufacturer. I was billed for one fan (not cheap!) but what was delivered to my house was not one fan. It was one box containing one gross (144) fans. I pulled out the one fan I needed and called the manufacturer about returning the others. The representative had a good laugh about the mix-up, thanked me for being so honest (there were several thousand dollars worth of fans in that box), and said that they would send me a shipping label to stick on the box so I could call the shipping company for a pickup. A couple of weeks went by and no label. I called again and they said something like, “Oh, so sorry. Something got mixed up. We’ll get that label to you right away.” A few more weeks went by. Another call, another promise, another … nothing. Finally, I sent them an email, documenting all the phone calls and explaining that I had no obligation to store their fans for them or even to return them. I told them that if they couldn’t be bothered to send me a friggin’ shipping label to get them back, I would just dispose of them as I saw fit. (I was thinking eBay.) Finally, I gave them a one week deadline. I had their shipping label two days later and sent the fans back home.
Fueled by the company’s Prime membership program which offers free shipping, more American households than ever before are relying on Amazon to ferry products to their doorsteps, reinforcing the company’s position as the shipping option of choice for a growing share of eCommerce.
One morning I walked outside to find a food delivery in a brown paper bag sitting in my driveway, near the garage door. I hadn’t ordered anything and no one else was home to have ordered it. I brought it inside, after giving it a kick and found the menu from the restaurant. I called them and they said their delivery driver had had his car stolen the night before with that order in it. They had delivered another order to the house who should have had that bag. They reiterated several times not to eat the food.—No kidding. The house that was supposed to get that food has the same house number as mine, just next city over. Whoever stole that car dropped it off at my door just because the number happened to be the same, or it was handy to get rid of it there, or maybe they thought it was the actual delivery. Either way it was strange.
I was sitting on the couch one evening when the phone rang. Someone was calling to schedule my furniture delivery for the next day. “Furniture delivery? What?” “Yes, we have a delivery from XYZ furniture company that will be delivered tomorrow.” “Are you sure?” “Yes, I’m sure!” “Do you know what it is?” “Looks like it’s a dining set.” “Uh-oh.” As it turns out, I had had some really painful dental surgery done a few weeks prior. I had been looking at some really expensive outdoor dining sets that I didn’t need for a while. I do remember that. But apparently, while under the influence of my pain medication, I went ahead and ordered it. For A LOT of money. And, of course, it was non-returnable. So, technically, I didn’t remember ordering it…but apparently, I did.
This was when I was a child so roughly between 18-27 years around. One day my mother and I came home, there was a ham in a cooler outside our door. My mom was a single/divorced mother and we were socially economically disadvantaged (poor) and people sometimes gave or left us things like clothes but rarely meat. This was pre-grocery delivery in town and the meat guy was still a thing but we hadn't ordered anything (and I don't think he sold ham but I could be wrong). We didn't find out for months who sent it and it was good so we took it as a blessing. One random day, months later, my father (who was good at providing but not a huge emotional capacity) asked my mom how she liked the ham. It was interesting trying to figure out who sent it.
But Amazon doesn’t always get it right. According to an article for KJCT8 News, one woman in Washington D.C. says she never ordered anything but the packages won’t stop coming. Since last fall, she’s received nearly 80 deliveries, and not one of them was addressed to her, but rather someone named Meng Xian Kuan. The packages all contain children’s bedding - about $4000 worth.
We lived on three acres in Tennessee, about half wooded. One morning in the 1990’s we woke up to huge white balloon next to the pond. Attached to it was a packet of what turned out to be electronic gadgets. SPIES! Chinese espionage! Aliens planning an invasion? Then we found an envelope on the electronic packet with an explanation and a phone number to call. It was from the US weather folks. When I called the number, they asked us to keep or dispose of the actual balloon, but they told me how to mail the instrument package back to them. They were very grateful that we found the balloon. Of course we sent the packet to them. Anybody out there had a similar experience?
I opened my door one Sunday at around 10:00 AM and found a huge bag there. My neighbors sometimes order food, so I looked at the ticket only to see that it wasn’t theirs. But there was a name and phone number, and I could see that it was a huge order from Denny’s. I called the number and found out that it was someone in the same condo building (we’re only 34 units) but they’d moved in recently. I didn’t recognize the name. I told the woman that I’d bring the bag right over, but she said don’t bother. “We ordered it at around 6:30 and it was supposedly delivered just a bit after 7:00. It’s probably not safe to eat anymore (it was a warm morning) except maybe for the pancakes. In any event, they replaced the order when we called. The driver refused to cooperate, wouldn’t tell us where he left the bag, claimed he hadn’t taken the required picture of the delivery point. In so many words, he told us and the Denny’s people that we could all go Eff ourselves. Denny’s had an employee bring it to us.” They had to replace over $40 worth of food and I bet the driver (from a delivery service, not a Denny’s employee) kept his tip. But yeah, most of the items in there would have been iffy after sitting outside for three hours on a warm morning. And in any event, I wasn’t going to eat three breakfasts … big waste … it all went in the trash bin. I’ve long had a very low opinion of home delivery and this incident certainly wasn’t going to change my mind. I also know that these services take a (relatively) huge bite out of what the merchant gets.
When I was 35 I got a big box delivered to my door and I hadn’t ordered anything as Amazon didn’t exist back then. I took it in and opened it immediately only to find a box of VERY LARGE Depends (adult diapers)! I was shocked and thought that was a little out there! I mentioned it at work the next day and my coworker (with whom I had a prank war going on with at work) died laughing and said I was wondering when they would show up! She definitely stepped up the war!
Had a large delivery truck show up on my driveway one day and unload a huge crated Jacuzzi tub on my driveway. I went out and they had delivery paperwork they wanted me to sign. I told them I had not ordered anything, especially as large as what was sitting on the driveway. I looked at the paperwork and the street address was the same as mine except for it being a community four miles away which is a “high rent” area (Sands Point, NY). I pointed that out and they had to load the tub back onto the truck and take it to the correct community.
According to the Contimod website, about 5.79 billion packages were delivered in the United States by Amazon Logistics in 2023. Amazon drivers are expected to deliver approximately 250-300 packages per day, with approximately 200 stops spread out. With that many parcels flying around the country, perhaps it’s understandable that some mix ups will happen.
It didn’t come to my house, but I’ll mention it. I worked at a small electronics company in California. One day FedEx delivered our usual boxes of electronic parts. Then he unloaded 12 large boxes marked “Medical supplies”. The loading dock guy signed for the number of boxes received but wasn’t responsible for inspecting them at the time of delivery. They called me back to look. “What’s this word,” he asked. Prosthetics. Prosthetics? Seriously? Why are we getting boxes of prosthetics that should be going to Stanford Hospital or something? Our company name wasn’t on the boxes, but our address was. Strange. It wasn’t like they used to do surgery in this building. Hips, shoulders, knees. Damn expensive stuff. I called Fed Ex. No, they said, you only received the boxes addressed to you. I explained that these things were definitely not for us and that we didn’t have a storage facility suitable for medical supplies. Nope, those are your boxes. I tried to discern who the intended recipient was. It was something like Director of Orthopedic Surgery with our address. That’s not helpful. The required phone number wasn’t present. The shipper was some foreign entity. Stranger and stranger. We’ve got what I guessed to be half a million dollars of stuff that we didn’t want to touch. At the end of the day, a Fed Ex truck comes screaching into our loading dock. The driver is super aggressive verbally as well as on the road. “Are you the guys that took twelve boxes of medical supplies off of our truck?!” I told him to slow the f*** down, we were given the boxes and had been trying to return them all day. “You shouldn’t have taken them!” We let him load the stuff up. He was super concerned we might have opened the boxes. I said we were glad to have them off our hands. We never got any idea why they put our address on the labels. But hopefully, the people got their new hips, shoulders and knees on time.
I definitely will win this one. I got a UPS package delivered one Saturday. It was addressed to someone whom I did not know at my street address but another town. Figuring that it was an important package because it was expressed shipped for Saturday delivery, I immediately opened it. It was an artificial leg. This fortunately was in the overlap period in which most people had landlines and those numbers were easily found online. I located the number for the guy for whom it was intended. He drove the 45 minutes to come get it. This provides a good opportunity to share the value of a simple thank you. Amazon has a history of rarely delivering a package properly addressed to a neighbor to my house. Between my partner and I, we have brought at least four packages (including a wash basin for a baby) to these people. They clearly lack any serious mental disorder and have a strong grasp of the English language but have never even smiled or thanked us when we have brought over packages. They just have stood there and taken the packages from our hands. Anything that comes in the future is mine.
About a year ago we had a strange series of UPS and FedEx deliveries. They all had our correct address but the name was something like a cartoon character.. think something like Betty Poop. The first box was a plant stand. My wife took it back to FedEx. Two days later we got the same delivery! In the middle there were a few more deliveries.. my wife was thinking it’s a scam where someone would come by and steal the freshly delivered boxes. But the stuff we were receiving weren’t that kind of stuff you’d expect in a scam. We have an HOA with a complete list of homeowners. There was nobody with a name even close. Last box arrives.. it’s UPS and a big box of wallpaper. I send an email to the HOA mailing list, asking if anyone else was on the receiving end of same thing. I get an immediate call from a woman on my street about 10 houses away. She’s screaming that we are stealing her packages and she’s a decorator and we made her miss her deadline! Apparently the funky name was her new business name! She wants me to deliver it all to her immediately or she’s calling the cops! I ask her what her address was and she recites MY address.. I tell her to go outside and look at the number on her house. And that I’m putting all her boxes out in my driveway and she should come get it! Ten minutes later there’s a man in an SUV picking up the boxes. No apology, no admission of fault. I still wouldn’t know the woman if I saw her today!
I was woken up early one morning to a group of men walking around on my roof. They were speaking a language that I didn't understand. Me, yelling loudly: what are you doing here? Guy in broken English: fixing roof Me: Fixing what roof? Guy: fixing roof Me, gesturing: my roof is new and doesn't need fixing guy: fixing roof Me: what is the address of the house you're fixing? Guy, pulling out papers from his Levi's pocket, looking down: Oh s**t!
Have you ever received a strange parcel on your doorstep despite not ordering anything? If not, what would you do if you did? Don’t forget to upvote and comment on the craziest items in this list!
I came home to find my garage door open, and a gutted antelope (pronghorn) hanging from the rafter. Turns out that my uncle had legally shot an antelope and was driving home with it, when his Cadillac broke down. That must have been quite the sight to see, my uncle driving his Cadillac across the bald prairie, hunting antelope. I'm convinced that the antelope saw the black Cadillac convertible, and stopped to ask each other if they saw the same thing, and thats when he shot one. My place was in the country, halfway back to the city, when he noticed his oil pressure dropping. This was before cell phones. So he pulled into our place, which is never locked, phoned a tow truck, hung up his antelope and left me a note to skin it. That's what I saw when I got off work. It was late fall, and freezing at night, so after I skinned it, I just left the garage door open. My uncle got a new oil pan, and was back the next day to pick up his antelope, after he had it butchered he brought me some chops. How would you ever know that a Cadillac isn't suited for driving across the bald prairie at high speed.
My 2 1/2 year old son had been having nosebleeds for no reason for about 4 months. One such nosebleed was so fierce I had to take him to the ER where they packed his nose and told me he may need a blood transfusion. I kept telling his doctors there was something horribly wrong and I wanted more testing. They kept telling me his bloodwork was normal, although he did have some enlarged and irregular red blood cells. The drs put him on iron supplements and discounted my concerns as an overly protective first time mom until I became such a pest they finally wrote me a referral for a pediatric hematologist in San Francisco. Fast forward 2 months and we get in to see the new doctor. After doing bloodwork, she performed a bone marrow biopsy of his pelvis and we awaited results. Unfortunately the results came back as him having acute myeloid leukemia (AML). We set a date a few days later for him to be admitted for treatment. When I left the appointment, I went straight to my parents house to tell them the sad news. My parents showed me what had been delivered to their house that day. A book on Childhood Leukemia. How anyone knew the journey our family was about to take I have no idea. It couldn’t have been the medical staff because they wouldn’t have known my parents or their address. Only a few people even knew he was being tested that week. To this day, I don’t know who sent it, but I wish I could thank them. The book was so informative that my dad ordered several copies, so the respective parents, grandparents and great grandparents had their own copies. Mine became dog eared and frayed as I poured over the information and highlighted questions to ask the doctors and staff. Unfortunately, my son lost his battle. I remember finally reading the chapter on Death of a Child once he was diagnosed as having a terminal secondary infection in his lungs and brain. That book kept me sane for 4 months as my son battled his disease, with information the doctors and nurses never gave me. I still wish I knew who sent it, as I owe them a debt of gratitude. EDIT: Thank you for all the kind condolences. My son would be 28 on April 3, 2024. He was my only child and the light of my life. My husband and I tried for more children, but unfortunately fate did not allow us to have another child. We are doggy parents instead. I do want to say there wasn’t much more the doctors could have done except diagnose him a few months earlier. We found out he had a trisomy on one of his chromosomes that made him more susceptible to cancer. The worst part was he didn’t die of leukemia. It was in remission. He picked up a secondary infection in the hospital called aspergillosis meningitis, which took over his brain. We brought him home on New Years Day and he died in my arms on Jan 4th. Our nurses & his doctor at the second hospital were amazing, but I didn’t even know what questions to ask (this was pre-internet), so the book really did help me, as I imagined it’s helped countless other families. Benjamin’s Angel Anniversary, his birthday and Mother’s Day are all hard days for me, even 25 years later. I thought I’d share some pictures of him:
Soup. I had placed an order online for a camping air mattress Walmart and it arrived as expected. A couple days later another small box arrived similarly addressed to the same name and address as the air mattress. Inside the box were 3 pkgs. of some soup mix you just add water to and heat. I hadn’t ordered any soup. I checked with Walmart and they had no record of any soup order or delivery but they verified I had ordered the air mattress and they had delivered it and that was my last package delivery from Walmart. I waited a week or so for some alert of the error or a pick up attempt but heard nothing. Then on the news one night the likely explanation was explained. Some retailers will send an extra low value item to customers after sending a real order so they can get great online reviews, claim you as a return customer, or somehow claim on time deliveries for positive ratings of the company, insurance or tax benefits, and another on time delivery for their delivery service. Basically there was some kind of benefits the company got for sending out some cheap items to actual customers. The soup had the same order number as the mattress. I ate the soup while sitting on my new air mattress. It was good soup. Other neighbors had received similar mystery deliveries (mac and cheese) they were baffled by. It’s all about likes and boasts and benefits. Customers who buy air mattresses also buy soup!
I ordered 8 placemats from an upscale home decorator store. A week later, I see a delivery truck driver carting several large boxes to my door, each so large that he could only carry one at a time. I opened the door as he was placing the 4th one on my porch and he asked me,”what did you buy lady; air?!! I opened each box to find 1 straw placemat in each box, each wrapped in several layers of bubble wrap! After a good laugh, I figured I got a bargain with 8 placemats and 8 very nice storage boxes and realized why the shipping costs are so high on mail order items
A pair of extremely expensive binoculars. I called the company and asked about it, and it turns out my credit card number had been stolen by someone in Bakersfield, CA. When they billed my credit card, the CC company automatically changed the address to ship it to me, not there. I went online and found 2 more bogus charges on my CC to a gun store in Alabama. I called them and told them to stop the orders, since they were bogus. They were so happy, and managed to stop the shipments for those high dollar items. The Binocular place immediately sent me a call tag which I’d requested, and I returned their binoculars since that’s what honest people do. They were super nice binoculars, but they weren’t mine. And of course I reported the stolen CC info and got a different one.
A courier knocked on my door one day and told me I had a delivery that required a signature. I signed for the package, went to my kitchen table and opened the package. I was shocked to find a box inside that had three compartments, each filled with a different cut gemstone. There were sapphires, rubies and diamonds. I knew gemstones and estimated that no single gemstone was over 0.3cts - but they all appeared to be of reasonable quality. The paperwork inside indicated the stones were valued at $300,000 and had the name of the jeweler that sent them. I knew it was a mistake, so I looked up the jeweler’s phone number and gave them a call. After checking, they told me no such delivery was made. I told them I had the gemstones in front of me and what the invoice stated. They did not care and hung up the phone. I sent the package back to that jeweler, registered mail. I never heard another word. In retrospect, I probably should have contacted the police, but I did not.
Travel luggage. It just kept coming! I got home one day to find a huge box on my front veranda. I have a PO box and the local post office hold my parcels, so this was really odd (and long before the explosion in online shopping). I looked at the delivery label - it had come from a courier company. The receiver’s name was not mine - it was a name I didn’t recognise, but it had my home address. In the sender’s details area on the label it just had a few letters, and a PO box about a half-hour drive away from where I live. No phone number, no proper company name. I rang the courier company, and asked if they could pick it up, because it wasn’t mine, and the sender would need to fix their error. They refused - saying it was correctly delivered as per the receiving address. They wouldn’t tell me the sender’s pickup address (so I could drop it back) or the phone number of the sender, due to “privacy” reasons. Googling the PO box gave no clues. So I opened the box. Inside was a large travel suitcase. Inside it was a smaller carry-on suitcase, then a makeup case, a soft sports bag, and a smaller purse/wallet - all in a matching tough canvas like fabric. I packed it all back in and put the box in the garage, hoping to get an answer. A week later, another box the same arrives. Same lack of info on the label. This time I wrote “wrong address” over the label, and took it with me to work. I then gave it to the same courier company who pick up from my work, to take back to the depot. 2 days later that same box, with my writing on it, was back on my veranda. So I wrote a letter about it, asking the sender to come pick them up, and posted it to the PO box on the sender’s details on the sticker. A few weeks went by, and I hadn’t heard anything. We were planning to have a garage sale, and I figured I may as well offload the 2 luggage sets I had. A few days before the garage sale, a 3rd shipment arrived. Same luggage! I figured I’d gone above & beyond in my efforts to contact the sender and return them, and I was sick of them taking up room in the garage (along with the other junk I was selling), so whatever money I could get for them, would be my “storage and disposal fee” if they ever came looking. I had no idea what they’d be worth, so I put $50 on each box, and all 3 sold in the first hour. A few more weeks went by, and guess what - another big box….. I wrote another letter, and asked them to come pick it up. That box sat on my veranda for 4 weeks. Eventually it gained a friend - another box the same! In the end I got 6 of them all up, over about 4 months. After #6 they stopped coming, and nobody ever came looking for them. I gave away 1 set to a work colleague who was going on his honeymoon (he’d never travelled before) and put the other 2 up in my attic space. Until I read the title for this question, I’d forgotten all about them. I still wonder how a company could incorrectly ship the same thing 6 times over.
Not a delivery as such, a Christmas card. I live in Canterbury, England. It had the correct house number and road name but didn't have my name on it. You would have thought the postal service would have spotted that it was being sent to Canterbury New Zealand
This week, while checking my credit card activity online, I saw an unauthorized charge for over $600 from a medical supply company. I immediately called my credit card company and got the charge reversed and a new credit card number issued. Well yesterday, the mail room of my high rise apartment building called and told me that I had a large box that was delivered. My husband had to haul the box to our apartment with a dolly. Lo and behold it was a “family 5 pack” of CPR Mannequin dummies! Needless to say, I called the company and they promptly emailed me a return label. The next day, I got another delivery, from a different company, another set. I called that company as well to get a return shipping label, but not before I got a couple of photos!
I had a big box show up on summer afternoon and I knew I didn’t order anything. I opened the box and found it was full of makeup. Now I KNEW I didn’t order it! I contacted my bank and they confirmed someone had used my credit card info to order two thousand dollars worth of makeup. I then ask why someone would use my card info and send the c**p TO MY ADDRESS? The lady started laughing and said whoever got the batch of credit card info wasn’t smart enough to change the shipping address so they’ve been getting calls all day from people with the same issue. You’ve got to be a pretty big moron to get a bunch of stolen credit card numbers, and then try to use them with the wrong address so they got nothing out of it.
It was “a lady of the night”, who knocked on my door at 2 a.m. She said “Hi; were you expecting me?” I replied “I was not. Are you looking for David?”. She said “Yes”, and I told her that the entrance to my landlord's residence was up the steps to her right. The next day, my landlord asked me “Hey Phil, did a fat h**ker show up at your door last night?” I replied in the affirmative. He told me that his friends had done this as a prank. I just hope that she was adequately compensated for her time.
Answering the door one steamy August afternoon, I was greeted by a gentleman, let us call him Paul for ease of reading. Paul was holding a child I guessed was around three or four years old and appeared to have Special Needs. Paul extended the child out to me expecting me to accept the little bundle runny-nosed toddler. I immediately stepped back, having never seen either one of them before, and asked, “May I help you?” Paul indigently snapped back, “Very funny guy, it is getting late, it is hot as hell out here and I am tired. Just take your kid so I can get back to the Center and go home!” I assured Paul that it was not my child, as I had no children, and I was most certainly not going to take possession of the child in his arms. Paul, not believing me, looked at his notes, read a street address, and asked if that was my address, it was. Paul then informed me, “Well that is the address the kid’s mother gave us, so this must be your kid.” “I am sorry, the address may match, but I assure you that is not my child.” You may come inside to cool off and phone your Center to find where the child belongs.” This was before the cell phone days. Paul entered my home and again tried to hand the child to me so he could dial the phone. No way! I dialed the phone for him and gave Paul the receiver. The Center placed a call to the mother to confirm her address. Indeed, she had given them the incorrect house number. Her address was 191, and mine was 199. Paul exited with his little parcel with a grunted, “Sorry.” It is a pity though. Paul was extremely handsome, I was single. Had he not been “with child” as it were, I would have had no problem inviting him in to give us a chance to know each other better. Such are the disappointments of life.
It was not delivered, but ordered…. About 30 years ago, I started to receive some phone calls daily to order or to confirm the ordering of flour. The supplier somehow registered my phone number as contact for some cake shop. I just told them each day that I am not the person they want to call, but the next day they called me again. It was before caller ID was available, so I couldn't ignore the call. In about two weeks I slowly realized that the order was for a cake factory and was for about 200 kg daily. But regardless my replies, they just continued to call me daily. Slowly it became annoying. Finally, after about two weeks I ordered 20 tons. I said something about a big order of sweet breads we had. From that moment I didn't receive any more calls.