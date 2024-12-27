ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer from Bolton, Lee Jeffries, captures intimate black-and-white portraits that speak volumes.

Lee became known for giving us a closer look at homeless people. Over time, however, the photographer has expanded his portfolio to include celebrities as well. Among his subjects are familiar faces like the members of Metallica and renowned movie stars such as Keanu Reeves. Lee's work demonstrates his remarkable ability to capture the unique essence of every individual he comes in contact with.

More info: Instagram | lee-jeffries.co.uk | Facebook