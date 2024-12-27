From Celebrities To Homeless: 45 Soulful Portraits Taken By Lee Jeffries
Photographer from Bolton, Lee Jeffries, captures intimate black-and-white portraits that speak volumes.
Lee became known for giving us a closer look at homeless people. Over time, however, the photographer has expanded his portfolio to include celebrities as well. Among his subjects are familiar faces like the members of Metallica and renowned movie stars such as Keanu Reeves. Lee's work demonstrates his remarkable ability to capture the unique essence of every individual he comes in contact with.
More info: Instagram | lee-jeffries.co.uk | Facebook
The composition here is marvelous. Strength and weakness at war.
This feels more like a pen and ink graphic novel than a photograph.
I'm far more interested in the art than the celebrities, there are some amazing portraits in this collection!
