ADVERTISEMENT

Photographer from Bolton, Lee Jeffries, captures intimate black-and-white portraits that speak volumes.

Lee became known for giving us a closer look at homeless people. Over time, however, the photographer has expanded his portfolio to include celebrities as well. Among his subjects are familiar faces like the members of Metallica and renowned movie stars such as Keanu Reeves. Lee's work demonstrates his remarkable ability to capture the unique essence of every individual he comes in contact with.

More info: Instagram | lee-jeffries.co.uk | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A soulful black and white portrait of an elderly woman captured by Lee Jeffries.

lee_jeffries Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Soulful portrait of an elderly man with a beard, captured in black and white by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Soulful portrait of an elderly man with a long beard, highlighting expressive eyes, photographed by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    A soulful portrait of an elderly person with detailed facial lines, captured by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Soulful portrait of bearded man by Lee Jeffries, hands framed on his face, intense gaze into the camera.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    A soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries of an elderly person playfully forming glasses with their hands.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Soulful portrait of an older man, showcasing deep emotion, photographed by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Soulful black and white portrait by Lee Jeffries featuring a man with long hair and intense expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Portrait of a man by Lee Jeffries, capturing intense emotion and depth, with a focus on soulful expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Black and white portrait of a bearded man with intense gaze taken by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Soulful black and white portrait by Lee Jeffries, featuring a rugged man with long hair and a beard.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Black and white portrait of a man with intense eyes, captured by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Tattoos on hands of a person looking up, captured in a soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The composition here is marvelous. Strength and weakness at war.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Freckled child portrait by Lee Jeffries, showcasing soulful expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Portrait of a young girl captured by Lee Jeffries, highlighting soulful expression and depth.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Black and white Lee Jeffries portrait of a person in a hood, captivating eyes peering over a knit sweater.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries of a person wearing a patterned hat, captured in monochrome.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Portrait by Lee Jeffries of a child in a beanie, capturing soulful and expressive eyes.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Portrait of a woman in a Metallica shirt, showcasing soulful expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Soulful portrait of a person with intense expression, captured by photographer Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This feels more like a pen and ink graphic novel than a photograph.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    Soulful black and white portrait by Lee Jeffries, depicting deep emotion and introspection.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Soulful portrait of a young girl with intense eyes, taken by Lee Jeffries, capturing raw emotion and depth.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Close-up black and white portrait capturing soulful expression by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries capturing an older man with glasses, deep-set eyes, and a weathered face.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Black and white portrait by Lee Jeffries of a man wearing a flat cap, looking pensive with a rugged face.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Soulful portrait captured by Lee Jeffries, featuring a man with intense eyes and a rugged beard.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Black and white portrait of a man with a beard by photographer Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    A soulful portrait of a young boy taken by Lee Jeffries, capturing deep emotion and intensity.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Young girl in a hooded jacket, gazes intently, framed by adult hands, captured in Lee Jeffries' soulful portrait.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    "Black-and-white portrait of a soulful boy by Lee Jeffries, featuring detailed tattoos and bracelets on his hands."

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Child portrait in black and white, taken by Lee Jeffries, showcasing soulful expression and captivating eyes.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    A soulful black-and-white portrait by Lee Jeffries, capturing a woman's expressive gaze.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries of a woman with a nose ring and tattoo, showcasing expressive eyes and freckles.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Soulful portrait of a young woman with freckles, captured by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    A soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries featuring a man in a hat with a contemplative expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Soulful portrait of a person captured by Lee Jeffries, highlighting deep emotion and texture in their expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    A soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries of a person with eyes closed, displaying emotional depth.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Soulful black and white portrait of a bearded man by Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Portrait by Lee Jeffries of a bearded man with deep, expressive eyes, showcasing street life.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Close-up black and white portrait by Lee Jeffries of a person with intense eyes and flowing hair.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    A soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries featuring a woman with eyes closed and a pensive expression.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    A soulful portrait of a woman expressing intense emotion, captured by photographer Lee Jeffries.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    A soulful black and white portrait by Lee Jeffries, capturing profound emotion in the subject's eyes.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Soulful portrait by Lee Jeffries featuring a young woman with intense eyes, captured in black and white.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Black and white portrait of a young girl in a Metallica shirt by Lee Jeffries, focusing on soulful expressions.

    lee_jeffries Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!