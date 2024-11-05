While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook , a second-hand clothing store, who kindly agreed to tell us how she got into the second-hand business and agreed to share a few thrifting tips with us.

People from the Facebook group Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared probably know this all too well. With some savvy and luck, their long treasure hunts in thrift stores have majorly paid off in the most peculiar and incredible finds. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you feel white envy for!

Most avid thrifters would tell you that not every trip to the second-hand store results in amazing finds, like designer clothes or vintage items that could be a perfect addition to your home or closet. But that’s the art of thrifting—you have to be patient and persistent to be blessed by the thrift gods after rummaging through racks and shelves of hidden treasures.

#1 Only $4.00! Hit The Jackpot Share icon

#2 Purchased This Lovely Thrifted Bathroom Decor Today Share icon

#3 T-Shirt From 2nd Hand Store That Came Home With Me Share icon

Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook, a second-hand clothing store, says that she was exposed to the positives of second-hand thanks to her family, who comes from a tailoring background. “After a career in luxury retail architecture design, I became concerned with the high consumption narrative being promoted and it definitely prompted a pivot in how I wanted to contribute to sustainability in my career. My creativity from design definitely helps me with the sourcing and presentation of pieces. It gives me a personal and unique edge to my business,” Liv shares. She agrees that patience is definitely required with second-hand shopping. “If you hold out for long enough, the right piece comes along for you,” she says.

#4 One Of My Favorite Mugs! Because Nobody’s Perfect! LOL Share icon

#5 All The Foot Pain Can Be Yours If You Head To Upscale Thrift In Folsom, Ca Share icon

#6 Found For Nearly $10k Elsewhere Share icon

Even though thrifting can be a more sustainable and cheaper option than buying new, people should still be cautious of what they’re buying so they don’t contribute to unnecessary consumption. Liv recommends looking at the garment’s fabric composition and interior to gauge if it’s worth investing in. “Choosing pieces that have a higher natural fiber content, e.g., wool, linen, cotton, etc., and checking if their interiors have been thoughtfully resolved with either linings or appropriate stitching—these tend to be good green flags to look out for.”

#7 Octopus Are My Favourite Animals So I Couldn't Say No Share icon

#8 My Find At A Market Share icon

#9 I Now Know What A House Hippo Is And Love Them Even More Share icon

One of Liv’s top tips for bringing back older items to their former glory is investing in a good-quality steamer. “I recommend looking into a professional model, as they last for several years and can easily be repaired with Rex placement parts. They very quickly brighten up items. They’re a great tool for also using on soft home furnishings.”

#10 Got This Today At My Local Thrift For $6.00 Share icon

#11 I Wish I Had That Cup Share icon

#12 This Maybe The Best $1.50 I've Ever Spent Share icon

At this point, it’s undeniable that second-hand shopping has gained massive attraction and Britons seem to have the biggest share in it. A whopping 61% of citizens in the UK have bought an item from a thrift store in the past year.

#13 Needless To Say The Cashiers Were Freaking Out Share icon

#14 I Didn’t Buy This Record Share icon

#15 None Made The Cut To Come Home With Me, But I Was Entertained Share icon

In 2023, the average Brit’s wardrobe was made up of 23% pre-loved clothes. The figure increased to 34% among those aged 18 and 34. Last year, they generally bought three secondhand clothing pieces, with young adults purchasing 5.3 and older people 1.7 items.

#16 My Absolute Favourite Thrift Score Of All Time Share icon

#17 That Would Be A Hard Pass For Me Share icon

#18 Found And Bought From Goodwill Today Share icon

The most purchased types of clothing were shirts (57%), jackets (39%), and pants (37%). If you wonder what pieces are worth buying, those who scored a good bargain mostly bought accessories (29%) and shoes (26%). Parents too willingly purchase second-hand items for their children. Around 59% of them have bought at least one garment for their kids in the last year.

#19 Yup. Best 50 Ever Spent. Now We Just Have To Figure Out Where To Put It All Share icon

#20 I Got Him! Share icon

#21 Halloween Day Find Share icon

Even though online shopping prevails when people purchase new items, offline shopping still remains a favorable way for people to shop second-hand. 43% of people who browse for pre-loved things prefer to do so in-store and 39% online.

#22 I Am Thinking About Planting Succulents In It Share icon

#23 This (Quite Large) Chameleon Candle Share icon

#24 One Of My Best ❤ Hand Crafts Share icon

The primary reason why people (36%) opt to buy secondhand is cost-effectiveness. 16% choose to thrift because they worry about the climate and want to counteract fast fashion. Meanwhile, 9% preferred the quality and style of pre-loved clothes, and 8% believed that it was "cool." Thanks to all the environmentally cautious people, the secondhand industry has grown to $376.48 billion in 2023.

#25 A 24 Hr Analog Clock Found At A Yardsale, Didn’t Know It Existed Share icon

#26 "Jesus Is My Coach" Share icon

#27 I Bought This Beautiful Old Metal Original Ford Gum Machine At The Local Car Boot In Tenerife For Only 5 Euros Share icon

#28 Thrilled With My Double Tower Bird House Find Share icon

#29 Found This Weird Little Shadow Box Share icon

#30 Cursed Find At The Antique Mall Share icon

#31 Not Weird But Wonderful Thrifting Find Share icon

#32 The Wife's Newest Creations Share icon

#33 Just An Upset Pineapple Salt Shaker, Missing It’s Mate Share icon

#34 These Are In Fact Second Hand..my Fiance Was Blocked For Posting His Tiny Potato Beans Share icon

#35 Got This Waterford Crystal Diamond Clock For 3.99 At Thrift Store Share icon

#36 I Love Him Share icon

#37 Creepest Thing Ive Ever Found ...... Yea So I Kept It LOL Share icon

#38 I’m Wondering If I Should Take The Time To Read It Share icon

#39 Found, And Purchased, At A Local Church Rummage. Yes, You Read That Right… A Church Share icon

#40 Be Naked, Be Free Share icon

#41 Almost Full Set Of Duck Cups, Duck Measuring Cups Share icon

#42 Omgoodness.,. Who Knew Being A Crazy Cat Lady Would Score Me This Share icon

#43 Found This Totally Awesome Watermelon Bag. I Love It Share icon

#46 It’s Soooo Stinking Cute, I Couldn’t Leave It Share icon

#47 This Pig Didn’t Fly Today. I Left Her Behind Share icon

#48 I Found These Coupons In The Back Of A Recipe Book From 1994. They Say No Expiration Date So I’m Going To Try To Use Them Share icon

#49 I Love It, But I Had To Leave It As I Wouldn't Have Been Able To Take It Home On The Train Share icon

#50 Who Wouldn't Want A Slush Puppy Lamp Share icon

#51 Today's Thrift Store Find Came Home With Me In Hopes To Preserve This Family's Records Or Send To Someone Within This Family Share icon

#52 How Cool Is This Share icon

#53 Measures 18” And Will Probably Murder Me In My Sleep Share icon

#54 My Moocat Isn’t Sure What To Think Share icon

#55 Curious Whether Anyone Has The Same Reaction I Had When I Saw This Share icon

#56 My Heart Stopped When I Saw Her Share icon

#57 Saw This Cutie At An Estate Sale This Morning Share icon

#58 I'm A Kid At Heart , And I Guess I Always Will Be Share icon

#59 I Met This Little Geisha Lady At A Hope's Closet Resale Store About 3 Months Ago Share icon

#60 I Found This Amazing Frida Kahlo Mug Today At The Goodwill For $5 Share icon

#61 I Looked It Up And Found Out That In The Box It Is Worth $800. I Decided I Keep It Share icon

#62 I'm So Excited! I've Wanted One Of These Vintage Lady Heads For A Long Time Share icon

#63 My Mom Has Been Collecting Jesus Paintings For Quite A While. All Of These Paintings Were Found At Different Goodwills Share icon

#64 Not Wonderful But Definitely Weird Share icon

#65 My Favorite Find Of The Day Share icon

#66 Found This For $20 Share icon

#67 Obsessed With Today's Pick Up Share icon

#68 Found This Guy The Other Day Share icon

#69 Another Though I Find Them Creepy From My Brother In Laws Estate Share icon

#70 Funeral Removal Basket Share icon

#71 No Wonder It Was Donated Share icon

#72 My Mom Collected All Sorts Of Things, And We Found This In Her Collection Share icon

#73 I Shrieked With Joy When I Spotted This Share icon

#74 Check Out This Cool Doll Share icon

#75 Is This Who I Think It Is Share icon

#76 Found This Little Guy A Couple Years Ago In Alabama Share icon

#77 Bought At The Thrift Store For 1.99 My Kids Are Super Creeped Out By It Share icon

#78 Meet Hagatha, My House Hippo Share icon

#79 Found These At A Yardsale Earlier For 3 Bucks Share icon

#80 I Got This Bear At Goodwill And I Love It Share icon

#81 A Very Chubby, Colorful Piggy-Bank. This Is Going To Make Saving Coins So Fun Share icon

#82 Not Sure What This Is ... But I'm Keeping It Share icon

#83 I've Wanted One Of These Vintage Man Heads For A Long Time Share icon

#84 On Marketplace…..is It Just Me??? Share icon

#85 Not Sure How Weird This Little Toby Jug/Mug Is Share icon

#86 Peanut Man Peanut Dispenser Share icon

#87 So This Is A Coin Bank Without A Slit On Top? Cool But Not Share icon

#88 Frida Catlo Came Home With Me Today Share icon

#89 Cat Clothing Hanger Which Definitely Came Home With Me Share icon

#90 These Are The Most Weird Things I've Ever Bought But I Was Drawn To Them, The 2 Packets Have Hands In Them And A Sticker Saying Lydia Share icon

#91 Someone Had This Massive Canvas Painting In Their Garbage. It's 6 Ft Tall Share icon

#92 Found A New House Hippo Share icon

#93 Fish Flops I Found At Goodwill In Lebanon Share icon

#94 Yard Sale Find. My Grandson Had To Have It, He's 2. LOL Share icon

#95 Was He Really A Good Boy Or Is It Just A Stocking Of Lies Share icon

#96 Lightly Used Ketchup That Expired Just 2+ Years Ago Share icon