ADVERTISEMENT

Most avid thrifters would tell you that not every trip to the second-hand store results in amazing finds, like designer clothes or vintage items that could be a perfect addition to your home or closet. But that’s the art of thrifting—you have to be patient and persistent to be blessed by the thrift gods after rummaging through racks and shelves of hidden treasures. 

People from the Facebook group Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds That Just Need To Be Shared probably know this all too well. With some savvy and luck, their long treasure hunts in thrift stores have majorly paid off in the most peculiar and incredible finds. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you feel white envy for!

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook, a second-hand clothing store, who kindly agreed to tell us how she got into the second-hand business and agreed to share a few thrifting tips with us.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Only $4.00! Hit The Jackpot

Only $4.00! Hit The Jackpot

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Purchased This Lovely Thrifted Bathroom Decor Today

Purchased This Lovely Thrifted Bathroom Decor Today

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

T-Shirt From 2nd Hand Store That Came Home With Me

T-Shirt From 2nd Hand Store That Came Home With Me

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Liv Pearson, the founder of The2ndlook, a second-hand clothing store, says that she was exposed to the positives of second-hand thanks to her family, who comes from a tailoring background. 

“After a career in luxury retail architecture design, I became concerned with the high consumption narrative being promoted and it definitely prompted a pivot in how I wanted to contribute to sustainability in my career. My creativity from design definitely helps me with the sourcing and presentation of pieces. It gives me a personal and unique edge to my business,” Liv shares.

She agrees that patience is definitely required with second-hand shopping. “If you hold out for long enough, the right piece comes along for you,” she says.
#4

One Of My Favorite Mugs! Because Nobody’s Perfect! LOL

One Of My Favorite Mugs! Because Nobody’s Perfect! LOL

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

All The Foot Pain Can Be Yours If You Head To Upscale Thrift In Folsom, Ca

All The Foot Pain Can Be Yours If You Head To Upscale Thrift In Folsom, Ca

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Found For Nearly $10k Elsewhere

Found For Nearly $10k Elsewhere

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Even though thrifting can be a more sustainable and cheaper option than buying new, people should still be cautious of what they’re buying so they don’t contribute to unnecessary consumption. Liv recommends looking at the garment’s fabric composition and interior to gauge if it’s worth investing in. 

“Choosing pieces that have a higher natural fiber content, e.g., wool, linen, cotton, etc., and checking if their interiors have been thoughtfully resolved with either linings or appropriate stitching—these tend to be good green flags to look out for.”
#7

Octopus Are My Favourite Animals So I Couldn't Say No

Octopus Are My Favourite Animals So I Couldn't Say No

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Find At A Market

My Find At A Market

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

I Now Know What A House Hippo Is And Love Them Even More

I Now Know What A House Hippo Is And Love Them Even More

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

One of Liv’s top tips for bringing back older items to their former glory is investing in a good-quality steamer. “I recommend looking into a professional model, as they last for several years and can easily be repaired with Rex placement parts. They very quickly brighten up items. They’re a great tool for also using on soft home furnishings.”
#10

Got This Today At My Local Thrift For $6.00

Got This Today At My Local Thrift For $6.00

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Wish I Had That Cup

I Wish I Had That Cup

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Maybe The Best $1.50 I've Ever Spent

This Maybe The Best $1.50 I've Ever Spent

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

At this point, it’s undeniable that second-hand shopping has gained massive attraction and Britons seem to have the biggest share in it. A whopping 61% of citizens in the UK have bought an item from a thrift store in the past year.
#13

Needless To Say The Cashiers Were Freaking Out

Needless To Say The Cashiers Were Freaking Out

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#14

I Didn’t Buy This Record

I Didn’t Buy This Record

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

None Made The Cut To Come Home With Me, But I Was Entertained

None Made The Cut To Come Home With Me, But I Was Entertained

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

In 2023, the average Brit’s wardrobe was made up of 23% pre-loved clothes. The figure increased to 34% among those aged 18 and 34. Last year, they generally bought three secondhand clothing pieces, with young adults purchasing 5.3 and older people 1.7 items. 
#16

My Absolute Favourite Thrift Score Of All Time

My Absolute Favourite Thrift Score Of All Time

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

That Would Be A Hard Pass For Me

That Would Be A Hard Pass For Me

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Found And Bought From Goodwill Today

Found And Bought From Goodwill Today

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The most purchased types of clothing were shirts (57%), jackets (39%), and pants (37%). If you wonder what pieces are worth buying, those who scored a good bargain mostly bought accessories (29%) and shoes (26%). 

Parents too willingly purchase second-hand items for their children. Around 59% of them have bought at least one garment for their kids in the last year. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Yup. Best 50 Ever Spent. Now We Just Have To Figure Out Where To Put It All

Yup. Best 50 Ever Spent. Now We Just Have To Figure Out Where To Put It All

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

I Got Him!

I Got Him!

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Halloween Day Find

Halloween Day Find

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Even though online shopping prevails when people purchase new items, offline shopping still remains a favorable way for people to shop second-hand. 43% of people who browse for pre-loved things prefer to do so in-store and 39% online. 
#22

I Am Thinking About Planting Succulents In It

I Am Thinking About Planting Succulents In It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

This (Quite Large) Chameleon Candle

This (Quite Large) Chameleon Candle

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

One Of My Best ❤ Hand Crafts

One Of My Best ❤ Hand Crafts

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

The primary reason why people (36%) opt to buy secondhand is cost-effectiveness. 16% choose to thrift because they worry about the climate and want to counteract fast fashion. Meanwhile, 9% preferred the quality and style of pre-loved clothes, and 8% believed that it was “cool.” Thanks to all the environmentally cautious people, the secondhand industry has grown to $376.48 billion in 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

A 24 Hr Analog Clock Found At A Yardsale, Didn’t Know It Existed

A 24 Hr Analog Clock Found At A Yardsale, Didn’t Know It Existed

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

"Jesus Is My Coach"

"Jesus Is My Coach"

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Bought This Beautiful Old Metal Original Ford Gum Machine At The Local Car Boot In Tenerife For Only 5 Euros

I Bought This Beautiful Old Metal Original Ford Gum Machine At The Local Car Boot In Tenerife For Only 5 Euros

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Thrilled With My Double Tower Bird House Find

Thrilled With My Double Tower Bird House Find

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Found This Weird Little Shadow Box

Found This Weird Little Shadow Box

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Cursed Find At The Antique Mall

Cursed Find At The Antique Mall

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Not Weird But Wonderful Thrifting Find

Not Weird But Wonderful Thrifting Find

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

The Wife's Newest Creations

The Wife's Newest Creations

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#33

Just An Upset Pineapple Salt Shaker, Missing It’s Mate

Just An Upset Pineapple Salt Shaker, Missing It’s Mate

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

These Are In Fact Second Hand..my Fiance Was Blocked For Posting His Tiny Potato Beans

These Are In Fact Second Hand..my Fiance Was Blocked For Posting His Tiny Potato Beans

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Got This Waterford Crystal Diamond Clock For 3.99 At Thrift Store

Got This Waterford Crystal Diamond Clock For 3.99 At Thrift Store

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Love Him

I Love Him

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Creepest Thing Ive Ever Found ...... Yea So I Kept It LOL

Creepest Thing Ive Ever Found ...... Yea So I Kept It LOL

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I’m Wondering If I Should Take The Time To Read It

I’m Wondering If I Should Take The Time To Read It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Found, And Purchased, At A Local Church Rummage. Yes, You Read That Right… A Church

Found, And Purchased, At A Local Church Rummage. Yes, You Read That Right… A Church

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Be Naked, Be Free

Be Naked, Be Free

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#41

Almost Full Set Of Duck Cups, Duck Measuring Cups

Almost Full Set Of Duck Cups, Duck Measuring Cups

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Omgoodness.,. Who Knew Being A Crazy Cat Lady Would Score Me This

Omgoodness.,. Who Knew Being A Crazy Cat Lady Would Score Me This

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Found This Totally Awesome Watermelon Bag. I Love It

Found This Totally Awesome Watermelon Bag. I Love It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

It’s Soooo Stinking Cute, I Couldn’t Leave It

It’s Soooo Stinking Cute, I Couldn’t Leave It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Pig Didn’t Fly Today. I Left Her Behind

This Pig Didn’t Fly Today. I Left Her Behind

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I Found These Coupons In The Back Of A Recipe Book From 1994. They Say No Expiration Date So I’m Going To Try To Use Them

I Found These Coupons In The Back Of A Recipe Book From 1994. They Say No Expiration Date So I’m Going To Try To Use Them

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#49

I Love It, But I Had To Leave It As I Wouldn't Have Been Able To Take It Home On The Train

I Love It, But I Had To Leave It As I Wouldn't Have Been Able To Take It Home On The Train

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I need everything in that window. And yes I did take a 6' carving of a giraffe on the bus once, who wouldn't.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#50

Who Wouldn't Want A Slush Puppy Lamp

Who Wouldn't Want A Slush Puppy Lamp

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Today's Thrift Store Find Came Home With Me In Hopes To Preserve This Family's Records Or Send To Someone Within This Family

Today's Thrift Store Find Came Home With Me In Hopes To Preserve This Family's Records Or Send To Someone Within This Family

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

How Cool Is This

How Cool Is This

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Measures 18” And Will Probably Murder Me In My Sleep

Measures 18” And Will Probably Murder Me In My Sleep

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My Moocat Isn’t Sure What To Think

My Moocat Isn’t Sure What To Think

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Curious Whether Anyone Has The Same Reaction I Had When I Saw This

Curious Whether Anyone Has The Same Reaction I Had When I Saw This

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the clown and little Timmy have their own little secret, a secret Timmy should not tell otherwise the bad policemen will take the clown away.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#56

My Heart Stopped When I Saw Her

My Heart Stopped When I Saw Her

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Saw This Cutie At An Estate Sale This Morning

Saw This Cutie At An Estate Sale This Morning

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I'm A Kid At Heart , And I Guess I Always Will Be

I'm A Kid At Heart , And I Guess I Always Will Be

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

I Met This Little Geisha Lady At A Hope's Closet Resale Store About 3 Months Ago

I Met This Little Geisha Lady At A Hope's Closet Resale Store About 3 Months Ago

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

I Found This Amazing Frida Kahlo Mug Today At The Goodwill For $5

I Found This Amazing Frida Kahlo Mug Today At The Goodwill For $5

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

I Looked It Up And Found Out That In The Box It Is Worth $800. I Decided I Keep It

I Looked It Up And Found Out That In The Box It Is Worth $800. I Decided I Keep It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I'm So Excited! I've Wanted One Of These Vintage Lady Heads For A Long Time

I'm So Excited! I've Wanted One Of These Vintage Lady Heads For A Long Time

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

My Mom Has Been Collecting Jesus Paintings For Quite A While. All Of These Paintings Were Found At Different Goodwills

My Mom Has Been Collecting Jesus Paintings For Quite A While. All Of These Paintings Were Found At Different Goodwills

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Not Wonderful But Definitely Weird

Not Wonderful But Definitely Weird

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#65

My Favorite Find Of The Day

My Favorite Find Of The Day

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Found This For $20

Found This For $20

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Obsessed With Today's Pick Up

Obsessed With Today's Pick Up

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Found This Guy The Other Day

Found This Guy The Other Day

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Another Though I Find Them Creepy From My Brother In Laws Estate

Another Though I Find Them Creepy From My Brother In Laws Estate

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
noellegibbs84 avatar
Elle Lian
Elle Lian
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are from an old show called “Howdy Doody”. JCPenney (i think) resold the dolls in the 90s.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#70

Funeral Removal Basket

Funeral Removal Basket

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

No Wonder It Was Donated

No Wonder It Was Donated

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

My Mom Collected All Sorts Of Things, And We Found This In Her Collection

My Mom Collected All Sorts Of Things, And We Found This In Her Collection

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#73

I Shrieked With Joy When I Spotted This

I Shrieked With Joy When I Spotted This

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Check Out This Cool Doll

Check Out This Cool Doll

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Is This Who I Think It Is

Is This Who I Think It Is

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Found This Little Guy A Couple Years Ago In Alabama

Found This Little Guy A Couple Years Ago In Alabama

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Bought At The Thrift Store For 1.99 My Kids Are Super Creeped Out By It

Bought At The Thrift Store For 1.99 My Kids Are Super Creeped Out By It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Meet Hagatha, My House Hippo

Meet Hagatha, My House Hippo

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Found These At A Yardsale Earlier For 3 Bucks

Found These At A Yardsale Earlier For 3 Bucks

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

I Got This Bear At Goodwill And I Love It

I Got This Bear At Goodwill And I Love It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#81

A Very Chubby, Colorful Piggy-Bank. This Is Going To Make Saving Coins So Fun

A Very Chubby, Colorful Piggy-Bank. This Is Going To Make Saving Coins So Fun

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Not Sure What This Is ... But I'm Keeping It

Not Sure What This Is ... But I'm Keeping It

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

I've Wanted One Of These Vintage Man Heads For A Long Time

I've Wanted One Of These Vintage Man Heads For A Long Time

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

On Marketplace…..is It Just Me???

On Marketplace…..is It Just Me???

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Not Sure How Weird This Little Toby Jug/Mug Is

Not Sure How Weird This Little Toby Jug/Mug Is

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Peanut Man Peanut Dispenser

Peanut Man Peanut Dispenser

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

So This Is A Coin Bank Without A Slit On Top? Cool But Not

So This Is A Coin Bank Without A Slit On Top? Cool But Not

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Frida Catlo Came Home With Me Today

Frida Catlo Came Home With Me Today

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#89

Cat Clothing Hanger Which Definitely Came Home With Me

Cat Clothing Hanger Which Definitely Came Home With Me

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

These Are The Most Weird Things I've Ever Bought But I Was Drawn To Them, The 2 Packets Have Hands In Them And A Sticker Saying Lydia

These Are The Most Weird Things I've Ever Bought But I Was Drawn To Them, The 2 Packets Have Hands In Them And A Sticker Saying Lydia

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Someone Had This Massive Canvas Painting In Their Garbage. It's 6 Ft Tall

Someone Had This Massive Canvas Painting In Their Garbage. It's 6 Ft Tall

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Found A New House Hippo

Found A New House Hippo

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Fish Flops I Found At Goodwill In Lebanon

Fish Flops I Found At Goodwill In Lebanon

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Yard Sale Find. My Grandson Had To Have It, He's 2. LOL

Yard Sale Find. My Grandson Had To Have It, He's 2. LOL

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Was He Really A Good Boy Or Is It Just A Stocking Of Lies

Was He Really A Good Boy Or Is It Just A Stocking Of Lies

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Lightly Used Ketchup That Expired Just 2+ Years Ago

Lightly Used Ketchup That Expired Just 2+ Years Ago

Weird (and Wonderful) Secondhand Finds Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!