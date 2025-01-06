Our Kind Of Goal Setting: 43 Awesomely Designed Things We’re Adding To Cart This Year
While everyone else is writing lists about green smoothies and gym memberships, we're over here curating a shopping cart that sparks more joy than a Marie Kondo marathon. These 24 finds aren't just random purchases – they're personality pieces that'll transform your space into a museum of cool, where even the most mundane items become conversation starters. Forget "new year, new me." We're going for "new year, new aesthetic that makes everyday life feel like you're living in a carefully curated Instagram feed."
Let's be real: resolutions are just promises we make to our future selves that we'll probably ghost by February. But these home additions? They're commitments we can actually get excited about. From a levitating globe that'll make your desk feel like a sci-fi movie set to a frog who's living his best life holding your paper towels, these aren't just products – they're tiny rebellions against boring design. Each item walks that perfect line between "completely unnecessary" and "absolutely essential for my happiness," proving that sometimes the best way to improve your life is to surround yourself with things that make you smile every time you look at them.
Cuddle Up With A Cat Paw Cushion: Paw-Sitively Comfy!
Review: "Really cute, soft, and comy! Purchased for our daughter, for use with her also-purchased office chair. She loves it and makes sitting for an extended period(s), easy for a 9 year old! ;-)" - Maurice S.
Greet The Day With Glow: Hatch Restore 2 Makes Mornings Less Meh
Review: "I love my Hatch! I have to admit, I was a bit skeptical at first, I really didn’t understand why I would have to pay for an alarm clock that I had when I was a teenager, specially when I felt my iPhone did the job. I’ve only had my hatch for a few days and I now understand it’s not just an alarm clock- it helps you sleep! It was easy to set up, understand how to use, and I love how it looks on my nightstand. My only regret is that it took me so long to purchase one! I highly recommend for menopausal women who are desperately trying to find a way to fall asleep, and stay asleep - it's has been a game changer for me so far." - LaLa
Secret Stash & Style: Wlive's Coffee Table Unlocks Elevated Living!
Review: "I have had this table for almost two years now and I really love the quality. It was easy to assemble and still going strong. It looks expensive then it really is. Would definitely recommend it." - Anam Bashir
Weather Or Not: Get The Forecast With Your Storm Glass !
Review: "Look, it’s a storm glass. They’ve perfected the chemistry, but it’s still an 18th century invention at its core. It’s never going to be perfect so you may find yourself being disappointed. However, if you’re like me and you’re a total geek, you love these things and you buy one for yourself. It’s a part of the standard nerd’s starter pack. I.e. Microscope, telescope, soldering station, Rubix cube, storm glass, magnetic stirrer, and Brown’s gas generator. It’s just something you need for your collection." - Anthony
Bloom & Read: Bookend Vase Brings Floral Flair To Your Library!
Review: "This vase is so beautiful, I get Compliments on it everyday from my clients and there are various ways you can display your flowers. My favorite is displaying them rainbow style. See photos attached.!" - ChanP
Pickitty Perfect: A Toothpick Holder That's Sharp In Design & Utility
Review: "I needed a way to organize and contain my toothpicks, and I wanted something cute to put toothpicks in. Enter the toothpick kitty. Adorable and functional. With a couple of shakes I can get a toothpick to dispense and I don’t have to worry about spilling out an entire box of toothpicks. Loading is a bit of an event but at least it keeps everything secure. You simply unscrew the clear unit out of the bottom. I didn’t use a coin but still managed to get it in and out without a problem." - Guy
Glowing Pathways: Add Warmth With Solpex Solar Step Lights, Outdoor Pack Of 16!
Review: "Everything about this product is excellent. The ambience at night is perfect. They are very secured on the deck comes with everything you need. I would definitely recommend this product. Also I can mention I’m not easy to please and I am 100% pleased with this product.! I love them" - Harold E Moore Jr MD
Hexa-Glow Goals: Nanoleaf Elements Bring The Outdoors In, Stylishly!
Review: "I’ve only had them for a few days, but I love them! I love to do the setting that cycles through the different themes and each is unique and mesmerizing! I was looking at cheaper hexagons but those seem to be more appropriate for a game room or teen’s room. These are classy and look good in my bedroom above my desk!" - Robb Christopherson
Chic Transformation: Mediterranean Tile Wallpaper For Easy Elegance!
Review: "L♡VE THIS!!! It is easy to apply and is forgiving for both the user and uneven walls! I used it in my kitchen in my 200 year old house! Very easy to remove and reapply as well if needed. I had this on another kitchen in a rental for 3 years and had no issues once I removed it. Does not leave ANY sticky residue but stays put when and where you apply it! It's like having a magic wand for your walls!! Highly recommend!!" - Dena Wozny
What makes these finds special isn't just their ability to make everyday objects look cooler than they have any right to be. It's their power to transform mundane moments into mini adventures. These aren't just functional items wearing fancy costumes; they're design statements that prove even your toothpick holder deserves to have a personality (preferably a feline one). From sunrise alarm clocks that turn waking up into a cinematic experience to fruit hammocks that give your bananas the vacation they deserve, these items are about elevating the everyday.
Rooting For You: Plant Propagation Tubes - New Life Begins Here!
Review: "I’ve been wanting propagation tubes and when I found these, with the wooden stand for them to sit in.. I had to purchase. Very good quality and 7 is great for someone who is ALWAYS propagating. I would 10/10 recommend. BUY IT" - Korin Lanier
Elevate Your Zen: Wood Incense Holder - The Essential Aroma Accessory!
Review: "It so pretty and just adds something to the room. I love that it holds the incense inside the glass and leaves no mess for me to clean (aside from what’s in the jar). I love it so much I got another one to gift to my mom who would absolutely love this." - Asziyah
Clean Up In Style: Gold Frog Paper Towel Holder - Where Elegance Meets Utility!
Review: "I never leave reviews and I order from Amazon A LOT, but this is my greatest purchase. I adore this paper towel holder." - Rachel Baranek
Old-School Cool Meets New Tech With This Retro Bluetooth Speaker!
Review: "I keep this speaker on my desk at work and I receive compliments weekly about how cute or charming it is! It holds a charge quite well, as I often play it all day at work and recharging overnight. So far it has held up really well and I love the color options. I would certainly buy this as a gift for other people. The sound quality is better than I expected and can get quite loud if that's what you're looking for. " - Sandra F
Globe-Trot From Your Spot: Magnetic Levitating Globe Spins Magic
Review: "Got this for my boss when he moved onto another job. Looks pretty cool on his new desk. He says it’s “pretty rad” haha. Def not disappointed with this purchase." - Amanda
Clever Conceal: Covobox Hides Tech & Treasures In Plain Sight!
Review: "This is a beautiful piece and a great way to hide your router. I love the old world library look. The sellers are fantastic as I asked them to delay shipping and they accommodated my request happily. This is worth every penny!" - LynnS
Beyond their obvious aesthetic appeal, these pieces represent a different kind of self-improvement – one that's less about changing who you are and more about creating a space that celebrates personality and playfulness. Whether you're turning your stairs into a solar-powered light show or letting a mushroom freshen up your fridge, these finds prove that sometimes the best way to start a new year isn't by restricting yourself, but by unleashing your inner design maximalist. Because why be a "new you" when you can just be the current you, surrounded by things that make your space feel like an art gallery of awesome?
Feathered Friends For Plants: Mkono’s Auto Waterer For Happy, Hydrated Greens!
Review: "Purchased this product right before I left for a 2.5 week vacation abroad. I was nervous my newly gifted orchids would die while I was away. But this watering glove watered my orchids perfectly and I found the buds bloomed when I arrived. So glad I made this purchase! Thank you" - PeaceE
Melt Your Stress Away: The Candle Warmer Lamp Lights Up Bliss
Review: "It’s beautiful! I got the “amber” one. Easy assembly, great quality. The pic shows it on the second setting of brightness. Perfect as a night light while watching TV or reading. It took about half an hour to start melting, and when it did, the scent was lovely. This was a great purchase." - T.V.
Step Into The Wild: Soft Tiger Shaped Bath Mat For Cozy Toes!
Review: "Very cute tiger rug. Bottom holds on very well to floor and does not slip. Soft top almost feels like microfiber." - viviana
Snack In Style: Charcuterie Board Set For Your Next Grazing Gala!
Review: "I’m kind of late to the Charcuterie/Grazing board trend. I don’t entertain often but when I do it’s a small group. I was looking for a smallish board and this board is perfect for us. I love that it included cheese knives and the little chalkboard signs along with chalk pens. We used it on Thanksgiving and it worked out great." - amie iams
Serenity Now: Tabletop Water Fountain , Your Mini Oasis Awaits!
Review: "It is not huge but still a decent size and has great lighting. Love it ?" - Hayssam
Spike Up Your Cleaning Game: Boon Cacti Bottle Brush Set Shines!
Review: "I have to say I really bought this set because it’s so dang cute! I was hoping functionality was quality as well. I am not disappointed!" - Awsome
Drizzle & Splash: Olive Oil And Vinegar Cruet Bottles Level Up Your Kitchen!
Review: "Other people have already said it better, but this thing is beautiful, practical, takes up very little shelf space, and is all in all exactly what I wanted. I eat a lot of olive oil and balsamic vinegar and got tired constantly having those bottles out on my shelf. This took care of that irritant in a very lovely way. I get compliments on this constantly. For the price and the design, this one is a real winner." - Maerilo
From Tangled To Tasteful: Jewelry Display Holder Keeps Your Bling Organized!
Review: "This looks so good next to my vanity!!! I love how artistic and modern it is! Great way to display your favorite rings!" - Lisa Anna Larson
Stuff, Sit, Smile: Creative Qt’s Bean Bag - The Joyful Storage Solution!
Review: "This is great! She had a large Rubbermaid bin of stuffies and now they all fit in here (ordered a Large). My daughter had been lounging on it since we got it. I love multifunctional products that organize at the same time. I had been eyeing this for a while and wish I had purchased sooner." - Amazon Customer