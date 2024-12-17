ADVERTISEMENT

Time management during the holidays is about as successful as a chocolate teapot, but don't start panic-writing IOUs just yet. Whether you've been "busy," forgot someone's existence, or just excel at advanced procrastination, these 24 Amazon finds are here to save your gift-giving reputation faster than you can say "express shipping." We're not just throwing random Prime-eligible items at the wall here – these are genuinely awesome gifts that just happen to have the superpower of lightning-fast delivery. It's like having a personal squad of caffeinated elves working overtime to make your last-minute shopping look intentional.

The best part? These aren't just desperation purchases that scream "I remembered you at 3 AM three days before Christmas." From quirky stress relievers that'll make Monday meetings bearable to gadgets that'll upgrade daily routines, these gifts hit that sweet spot between "I totally planned this" and "Yes, it'll arrive before the big day." Consider this your holiday panic button, except pressing it actually results in presents people want rather than coal in your stocking.

Glass skin starter set with snail essence and retinol cream, perfect Christmas gift available on Amazon Prime.

Review: "I ended up getting all of this brand, moisturizer, serum, & eye cream. I do have a cleansing oil and toner from a different brand, but let me tell you I have never had my skin feel so amazing after only a few days! The texture on my skin seems to have lessened and I can’t tell if it’s just wishful thinking or that my pores have actually shrunk after just a few days of using. The moisturizer does feel a bit sticky after applying, but when I wake up in the morning my skin is sooo soft. No negative reactions so far, I’ll have to update later if that happens." - Melissa Rosson

    Digital photo frame displaying a dog with a red harness, highlighting an Amazon Prime home gift.

    Review: "My wife and I always have a ton of photos that never get looked at on our phone. its awesome to just send it to the frame and see them over the course of the day. I'd have to say its the best thing I've bought all year. Transferring via sim card did cause some picture glitches, transferring via the App was perfect." - Mako Mycanthus

    Llama-shaped stress toy in packaging, a fun gift option available with Amazon Prime before Christmas.

    Review: "Works great for stress relief or hand muscle therapy (which we bought it for)." - Carly

    Sparkly nail polish gift idea with Amazon Prime, featuring holographic glitter nails holding a polish bottle.

    Review: "I don’t usually write product reviews, but this nail polish is exceptional. I’ve never been able to keep my nail polish in good shape for more than a couple of days since I’m always working with my hands, but this stuff lasts. the picture is after five days of wear and I’ve only had to touch up one little chip on my thumb. Not to mention, the color is beautiful, with a mesmerizing rainbow reflecting in the light. will definitely be buying more colors from this brand!" - Taylor

    Nutribullet Baby blender with colorful purees, ideal gifts on Amazon before Christmas.

    Review: "We have been using this blender everyday the past month. It's working so well and efficient. It's convenient to be able to make a small amount at a time. It can break down kale, spinach and meat so fine. It's very easy to clean as well." - LTaylor

    Modern plant stand with books, framed photos, and vibrant greenery.

    Review: "This stand is really well made and assembles easily. The instructions were easy to follow (a surprising change for a lot of things kinds of things) and it included the Allen wrench to complete the assembly. The boards are laminated, but with a pretty heavy laminate that has a nice wood grain texture - it's not just a plastic paper-like laminate." - M. Burke

    Two plush stuffed toys, one yellow and one white, perfect Christmas gifts available on Amazon Prime.

    Review: "My daughter loves this. The colors are better than the picture." - BrittB

    #8

    A Gift That's A Cephalopod Sensation For The Skin Enthusiast! This Octopus Pore Scrubber Stick Is The Ultimate Tool For Exfoliating And Cleaning The Skin

    Black octopus-shaped toy on a hand, perfect for a last-minute Christmas gift with Amazon Prime.

    Review: "This product may look small but it is MIGHTY!

    I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. I also make my husband use it and his blackheads/whiteheads/dry skin on face is noticeably brighter and clearer.

    I 100% agree with the review that said to rub off a little bit of the top of the product once you open it so that there is salt exposed to help you exfoliate.

    This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine. Also, how freaking adorable is this little guy? I think he makes my whole bathroom look cuter." - Andrea

    The beauty of these eleventh-hour selections lies in their ability to feel thoughtfully chosen rather than desperately clicked. Each item packs enough personality and purpose to make even the most organized gift-givers wonder why they didn't think of it first. From practical problem-solvers to pure fun-makers, these aren't just last-minute saves – they're legitimate gifts that would be cool no matter when you bought them.

    Purple moon lamp glowing with red candles, perfect Christmas gift idea with Amazon Prime.

    Review: "When I set the product up, it didn’t light up all of the way and had a blue indicator light to let me know it was charging (this is normal!). I waited until the charging light went off and I was IMPRESSED! It’s so ethereal and bright, and it really does look like a swirling cosmos, or maybe the moon. It doesn’t actually move, but the way it is shaped plus the design makes it feel as if it is in motion." - Whitney

    People playing a festive reindeer ring toss game indoors, surrounded by holiday decorations.

    Review: "To help set the mood for Christmas on Thanksgiving we played this. All 10 of us were laughing till we had tears in our eyes. It was so much fun and put everyone in the Holiday mood. I highly recommend this for all ages. Our crowd was toddler to senior citizens and all loved it." - Kathleen Bell

    Mini pink doll machine gift, perfect for Christmas shopping with Amazon Prime.

    Review: "My boys love claw machines at the arcades but they always leave them in tears because they never can get the toy. This play claw machine allows them to play the game without the drama! It comes with lots of tiny stuffy poofs and plays lot of cute songs and lights up. Bunch of fun gears to maneuver the claw. My 8 and 4 year old both play with it equally as well as their friends when they come over." - Jason & Stefanie

    Book cover of "Exceptionally Bad Dad Jokes," held in hand, perfect last-minute gift on Amazon Prime.

    Review: "What dad is complete without a hilarious groan worthy joke book? Bought this for my husband to annoy our daughter with. It’s working. She complains to anyone who will listen about her dad’s horrible jokes. Little does she know I’m the one giving him the ammunition. *evil laugh* Seriously if u enjoy the groans of people then get this book" - Shy Fox

    Toasting marshmallows in a mini s'mores maker, a perfect Christmas gift idea.

    Review: "Took 10-15 min to heat up. Then 15-20min to heat the marshmallow. I just got it turned on first then gathered the supplies. 5 minutes later it was ready. Never timed how long it takes to cook one over an open fire but it didn’t feel as tho it took any longer. It absolutely takes longer to build a fire or start a grill and wait to cook them, was so easy. The temps outside were 12F and I am always cold so this was a life saver. I didn’t use the trays. I will be using this again and I’d recommend it." - Kat A.

    Wine condoms in a black box with yellow wrapping, perfect Christmas gift idea with Amazon Prime.

    Review: "I got this gift for my friend’s 21st birthday. She’s a wine loving lesbian so this is the perfect gift, I don’t even care how they work...the look on her face will be priceless!!!" - Maggie

    #15

    Snuggle Beast Mode: Activate Coziness With The Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket - It's A Hug You Can Wear

    Two women wearing oversized cozy hoodies, perfect gifts for Christmas available on Amazon Prime.

    Review: "Ok, so I bought one of these because I hate being cold while I'm home, and my husband keeps the house at 66 in the winter...lols I literally do all my household chores with this thing on and one night I slept in it. I Fell in love with it so much that I bought one of my close friends one, and now we wear it together at my place. hahaha. We might not look like super models but we r SUPER COMFY. Thank you so much for creating this awesome blanket! ??" - kiki wan

    #16

    Steer Clear Of Rage, Bring On The Laughs: Super Hilarious, Bad Parking Cards - Because Getting Even Is Best Served With Humor (And A Little Card)

    Funny sarcastic notes about parking, perfect gifts available with Amazon Prime before Christmas.

    Review: "It's amazing how much satisfaction I get when using these. I posted them on my social media and had at least a dozen people ask where they can get them...and 50 other people comment on how they were going to buy some. Definitely a great gift." - Nick

    Beyond just saving your holiday bacon, these finds prove that procrastination doesn't have to mean settling for mediocrity. Whether you're shopping for the person who has everything or someone who just got added to your gift list, these presents show that sometimes the best gifts come to those who wait (until they absolutely have to act). So straighten that Santa hat, flex those clicking fingers, and get ready to turn your procrastination into a gift-giving celebration. After all, it's not about when you ordered it – it's about how much they'll love it.

    Hand holding a transparent glass mug with tea, featuring a cute face design. Perfect gift idea with Amazon Prime.

    Review: "This cup is SO CUTE!! It has two layers of glasses so it won’t burn my hand even though I use it for hot water." - ABC

    Record player gift idea with a Funko Pop figurine, perfect for quick delivery with Amazon Prime before Christmas.

    Review: "I’m very pleased with this product. My dad had a record player growing up, and it was old school and pretty big. This player is a perfect size, and has a cute vintage look while still having great sound. Love that I can use Bluetooth as well (since I need to stock up on records!) Love it!" - Samantha

    #19

    Tiny Tech, Huge Impact: Elevate The Streaming Game With A Mini Projector - Big-Time Entertainment For Sleepovers And Movie Nights!

    Animated character riding a motorcycle, projected on a wall, suitable as a last-minute Christmas gift idea with Amazon Prime.

    Review: "I usually don’t write reviews but I had to with this one. First of all picture is incredible clear and sharp. Sound is actually pretty okay considering how small the unit is! I was impressed by both! Also set up was a breeze. I was nervous cause I am not tech savvy in the least bit but this was literally so easy. Plugged it in, put batteries in the remote, plugged in my fire stick, chose hdmi and it was ready ? 10/10 would recommend I love this so much and so do my kiddos!!" - Sakp

    Card game set with a lantern, highlighting amazing gifts available on Amazon Prime before Christmas.

    Review: "Quick thoughts: very easy to understand and play. Lots of laughable moments and potential for repeated game nights with varying outcomes.
    In depth thoughts: As a regular board game player, I must confess I am not quick to review any item. Truthfully, I've probably given less than a dozen reviews although I am a regular online shopper. I preface that to say that WE LOVED this game!
    The rules were easy to follow and even made us laugh. A few times. That brought smiles to our frozen faces as we endured a long, icey night in Austin Texas with no power. Thankful to have a friend to pass the time by the wood burning fire, Matt and I chose this game that was purchased for such night-in occasions. With a lantern and a headlamp we played through the first 10 card rounds with ease. Somewhere around card 3 we noticed that the creators included their picture and a phone number in the package. What would you do if you had this information? Well maybe you're like me and you capture the moment with a selfie and text said creators telling them of your shenanigans. Let them know their game warmed your hearts and made you smile! Yep that's what I did!
    What happened next you ask… someone texted back!!! Yes the game was great but the response back made my day! I am thankful for the way this game helped us pass the time and brought joy and lots of laughs. I've already added another of their games to my cart and look forward to seeing what fun it may bring. This game set itself apart in many ways and I hope you enjoy it too!" - Lisa Fehr

    DNA kit gift on Christmas tree, ideal last-minute Amazon Prime purchase.

    Review: "What an amazing product! I bought two of these originally a year ago for my grandparents because they were both in bad health and we didn't know how much longer they would be around. I really wanted to have their ancestry and DNA results for our family history record! I am so glad I did! My grandmother passed away last April and it is such a treasure that we have as a family that our descendants will also have. It provides valuable knowledge and I want each of my parents to have one this year and then I will save up for tests for my children. There is a way to submit your test anonymously if you are concerned about your private information getting out. This is a great option due to all of the controversy. I would recommend this to anyone! Conserve your health, learn about who you are, and about those who made you who you are! Just like my dear grandma who is now gone, it is really such a treasure personally and will be generations down the road! !" - Jules

    Woman in blue plaid shirt holding a quirky novelty pillow shaped like a man's arm, perfect for Christmas gifts.

    Review: "This is a great pillow! Boyfriend left me for his ex and i needed something to cuddle with while binge watching True Blood and Game of Thrones. Kind of wish it had separated fingers so we could hold hands but the lack of a mouth to tell me a bunch of lies kind of evens that out. Highly recommend!" - rebekah bolton

    Desktop punching bag and candy bowl as great Christmas gifts from Amazon Prime.

    Review: "Gave this to a friend as a Christmas gift. His job is stressful and he likes boxing so I thought it would be a fun gift. Luckily he really liked it. He was able to set it up and we played with it for a bit. I was really surprised at how strong the auction base was. We really let this thing have it and it stayed right on the table. I could see how the plastic bit on the suction cup might start chipping away with prolonged usage as noted by other reviewers but it is a standard screw size so if it does break an alternate solution at the hardware store shouldn't be hard to find. Besides, it's not like it would be terribly expensive to replace the whole thing anyway. Speaking of I was pleasantly surprised that this also came with a pump for the price point. Durability wise once it was fully inflated we never noticed a drop in air pressure and seemed to stay taught the whole time we used it. All in all I would definitely recommend this as a buy for a fun and inexpensive gift." - Josh

    JunoSkin cleansing balm held in hand on a countertop, a perfect last-minute Christmas gift on Amazon Prime.

    Review: "I just used this for the first time last night and it definitely lives up to the hype I’ve seen on TikTok. The jar is bigger than I thought making it cheaper than most similar products. It took off all of my makeup (although I do not wear eye shadow so can’t attest to that part) and it has a really amazing lemony scent. They also included a little scoop in the jar which I think is helpful I haven’t been able to find a cleansing balm as good as this! It removed everything with so little effort and did not bother my sensitive eyes. It is so creamy and moisturizing! Love it!" - N. Moreno

