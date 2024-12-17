Review: "Quick thoughts: very easy to understand and play. Lots of laughable moments and potential for repeated game nights with varying outcomes.

In depth thoughts: As a regular board game player, I must confess I am not quick to review any item. Truthfully, I've probably given less than a dozen reviews although I am a regular online shopper. I preface that to say that WE LOVED this game!

The rules were easy to follow and even made us laugh. A few times. That brought smiles to our frozen faces as we endured a long, icey night in Austin Texas with no power. Thankful to have a friend to pass the time by the wood burning fire, Matt and I chose this game that was purchased for such night-in occasions. With a lantern and a headlamp we played through the first 10 card rounds with ease. Somewhere around card 3 we noticed that the creators included their picture and a phone number in the package. What would you do if you had this information? Well maybe you're like me and you capture the moment with a selfie and text said creators telling them of your shenanigans. Let them know their game warmed your hearts and made you smile! Yep that's what I did!

What happened next you ask… someone texted back!!! Yes the game was great but the response back made my day! I am thankful for the way this game helped us pass the time and brought joy and lots of laughs. I've already added another of their games to my cart and look forward to seeing what fun it may bring. This game set itself apart in many ways and I hope you enjoy it too!" - Lisa Fehr

