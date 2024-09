Review: "I did not even know that Gad just like this existed, you definitely need this in your kitchen! The material is very sturdy and thick so as you pull a paper towel from the roll, you don’t have to worry about it jiggling or falling over. The insert that goes inside Does stay put if you push it down you push down again and it releases it so that you can use the spray bottle. This hides the spray very easily, but it’s also easily accessible if there is an accident and need paper towels and cleaning solution. I love this product!" - Elizabeth