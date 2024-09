ADVERTISEMENT

Feeling that itch for a home refresh but don't have the time (or patience) for a full-blown renovation? We feel you! Who wants to spend their precious weekends covered in dust and paint fumes when there's Netflix to be binged and naps to be had? Well, get ready to ditch the power tools and embrace the power of quick fixes!



We've rounded up 23 radical home upgrades that are so fast, you'll be done before your coffee gets cold. We're talking about transformations that take minutes, not months, and leave your space looking like a million bucks (without the million-dollar price tag). So, put on your comfiest sweats, grab a snack, and get ready to give your home a lightning-fast facelift.