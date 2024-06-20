Okay, let's face it: we all have those little (or not-so-little) eyesores in our homes that make us cringe. Whether it's a tangle of cords, a scuffed-up wall, or a less-than-glamorous appliance, these imperfections can seriously cramp your style. But fear not, design aficionados! We've got 37 clever hacks that will help you banish those eyesores from your sight—and your mind. These easy solutions are so effective, you'll forget those problem areas ever existed.

#1 Give Your Wires A New Wardrobe With This Fabric Cord Cover Share icon Review: "Wow! I love these! Great value. Other cord covers say that you have to allow for "scrunching" the cover to make it pretty. These covers come already scrunched. Just pop open the velcro and cover up ugly electrical cords. Take your room to its next level of beauty." - Mark Wolf



#2 Mildew Clenaing Gel Will Get Your Shower Back To Its Original Pearly White State Share icon Review: "This stuff is amazing!!! I can not believe how good this stuff is! Cleaned the bathroom last night and let the gel sit overnight. Looking at it now, the next day by noon, looks like there was never any mold. Will definitely be recommending and purchasing again here on out. This is the best mold remover I've ever purchased! No scrubbing. It does all the work for you🤗" - Ashley Mendoza



#3 If Your Old Appliances Are Still Working Hard, Simply Give Them A Facelift With Some Nickel Peel And Stick Wallpaper Share icon Review: "I am surprised at how nice this stuff looks. I thought it would be vinyl but it sure seems like actual stainless steel. It looks great and sticks really well. As with any contact paper, you need to take your time and measure your pieces. This stuff is solid! I’m already thinking of new things I can do with it. Maybe I can make my pinto look like a DeLorean. 😉" - James Johnston



#4 This Secret Book Box Lets You Hide Unsightly Cords But Also Look Smart At The Same Time Share icon Review: "This is so awesome! I love it so much! Actual books just cut out to hide your uglies. I didn’t ask for a specific color or type of book but the selection is great. I will be purchasing more. Make sure you pay attention to the measurements. They are spelled out clearly." - Crazy4Shopping



#5 Say Goodbye To Scratches And Dings, And Hello To Beautiful Wood With Wax Wood Markers Share icon Review: "I didn’t think these things would work, but I was wrong. I fixed so much of my furniture and it looks like it was never damaged. I’ll be keeping these close by for future damages!" - Amazon Customer



#6 This round Top Entry Cat Litter Box Gives Your Cat The Mess-Free Private Experience They Deserve Share icon Review: "Ever since I got an enclosed litterbox it helps stop the smell of my pet's business from wafting throughout the house before I'm able to clean it. It's very easy to clean. My cat loves it she just hops right in and out." - Princess B



#7 Create Your Own Secret Garden With A Faux Ivy Screen That Keeps Nosy Neighbors Out Share icon Review: "We have a terrible chain link fence in our back yard and until we get a new fence put in, this is a nice alternative for a year or two. It's easy to put up, has great reviews, and looks nice. A million times better than the chain link." - Lauren Hruby



#8 This Cylindrical Tripod Clothes Drying Rack Looks Good Even When In Storage, Unlike Your Old Clothes Horse Share icon Review: "This folds open and closes very easily, great for compact spaces but also if you just don’t want a drying rack taking up extra space. It holds a lot of clothing and came with 2 extra hangers in case you lose any or if any get damaged. Love it!" - hellosimplemama



#9 Frosted Glass Window Film : Let The Light In, Keep The Nosy Neighbors Out! Share icon Review: "The quality Of this window vinyl is thick and sturdy. Very easy to apply as you can see in the image. The transparency is great quality. I use this personally in my bathroom window. It let in a lot of the natural sunlight, but still keeping it very private." - Karina Pulido



#10 Cleaning Equipment Can Be A Real Thorn In Your Side But This Adorable Cacti Bottle Cleaning Brush Set Is Everything But Share icon Review: "We love this set. It has all the sizes we need. We've been using it for 3years and it's worked wonderfully as our little one transitioned from bottles to sippy cups and water bottles. I love that you can buy the brush replacements as well." - Eva



#11 Magnetic Cable Holder : Your Cords Will Finally Stick To The Plan Share icon Review: "Really great cable organizer. The magnets are strong and are pretty secure when docked. The design is minimal and sleek, barely taking up any room on the desk - which I greatly appreciate. Definitely helps declutter and always have easy access to your cables." - Ashley



#12 Having Our Garbage Out In The Open Looks A Little Trashy So Try This Pull Out Bin For Under Kitchen Cabinets Instead Share icon Review: "I wanted to have just to open the door to get the trash can out and it works so well with the advertised attachment that is with this company. Easy to use even if stuff falls behind it. Smell stays down and it's so easy to hide it away." - Charles Stoot



#13 This Half Round Cord Hider Will Make Your Messy Cables Disappear Like Magic! Share icon Review: "This is an instant game changer. It’s easy to install and immediately upgrades the wire mess I had before." - Gina Aldaz



#14 All Surface Metallic Spray Paint Can Bring New Life To Your Old Furbishings Share icon Review: "I have fallen in love with 'oil rubbed bronze' and this paint delivered. I had some great old wall sconces that were gold colored and needed to paint them to match the new bathroom fixtures that were oil rubbed bronze. I just painted the sconces with this Rust-oleum paint and they look amazing. I couldn't even tell that they were originally gold colored and they look awesome in my remodeled bathroom." - Seetha Viswanathan



We've still got plenty of solutions for every room in your home—from the bedroom to the bathroom to the kitchen and beyond. So get ready to say "goodbye" to messy cables, chipped paint, and all those other little things that are driving you nuts.

#15 Whitewash Paint For Brick And Fireplaces Is The Enemy Of All Mid-Century Exposed Brick Share icon Review: "seriously did not expect this stuff to work as well as it did. it was a smaller can than i expected but we didnt even use all of it so it worked out perfect! i hated our fireplace at first now i am OBSESSED!!! cannot recommend this paint enough" - jade



#16 Short On Counter Space? No Problem! This Expandable Cutting Board Is A Game-Changer Share icon Review: "I needed more counter space to work in my kitchen when cooking. This was perfect, I was able to utilize unused space because of the sink. This has helped a lot and I’m very pleased" - PC



#17 This Punching Bag Shaped Laundry Bag Proves That Chores Are A Workout Share icon Review: "I need a very large laundry bag, and wanted something sturdy, and boy, this is the one!!! Usally wash every other week, so I can have lots of laundry to do, this bag looks smart, and looks like it will be in there for the long haul! Plus, I'm a guy, and didn't want a cute little one, with soap bubbles on it, ya know???" - R. Lanowy



#18 Accidents Happen But You Can Hide The Evidence With This Instant Spot Remover Share icon Review: "We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable l." - Amy H



#19 Sort Out The Mess That Is Your Pantry With A Simple Packet Organiser That Separates Your Soups, Sauces, And Spices Share icon Review: "This is great for storing taco seasoning packets, ranch dressing packets, gravy packets, hot chocolate packets, and more!. The pantry is so much more organized." - Kelly



#20 Garage Handle And Hinge Magnets Is A Quick-Fix Upgrade To Your Boring Plain Door Share icon Review: "Easiest DIY project you could want and for such a low price. It took 2 minutes to place them and I have received SO many compliments on how good the garage door looks. Very sturdy product. Highly recommend." - PepeLaPue



#21 You Might Think A Bed Skirt Is A Boomer Accessory But When It Comes To Hiding Clutter, They Knew What They Were Doing Share icon Review: "I needed a bed skirt to cover my ugly box spring. This arrived and I was pleasantly surprised with the quality and softness. It fit my queen box spring perfectly and seems to be very washable. It was easy to put on and the grey color matched my bedding perfectly. It is a soft cotton feeling fabric, and so far, it has stayed in place with no problems." - Tammy



#22 Take Back Your Garage Floor With The Garage Ceiling Storage Rack Share icon Review: "Easy to install and they hold a ton of stuff. High enough that if you're under 6ft or so you won't hit your head walking underneath. You can even hang clothes from them if you're having a garage sale." - MissOsMom



#23 Who Needs Ugly Outlets? Not You, Thanks To The Thin Outlet Concealer Share icon Review: "This sleek looking outlet cover looks much better than the multiple cords coming down at all angles from my tv. Now the cables can be managed and look much neater. Quality extension cord." - Emily S.



Don't worry, we've got you covered with even more fixes that will improve your home's curb appeal and interior. So go forth and conquer those imperfections, one eyesore at a time. Your dream home is just a few clever hacks away!

#24 If Your Outlets Are Looking A Little Worse For Wear, These Rustic Switch Plate Covers Will Give Them An Upgrade Share icon Review: "These iron wall plates are drop dead gorgeous. This is what hand made is all about!" - Lightspeed Press



#25 Concrete Oil Stain Remover : You Don't Have To Show The Whole Neighborhood That Your Car Has Sprung A Leak Share icon Review: "Brand new paver driveway and someone parked in it leaking oil that I didn’t discover until the next day. I tried EVERYTHING and nothing worked-except for this!!! I’m SO highly recommending it! So easy to use and my pavers are new again!!!" - Ari



#26 Underbed Storage Bags Are The Unsung Heroes Of A Tidy Bedroom Share icon Review: "seems I always have so much to store and no where to store it. This holds more than you would think. I use it for extra blankets during the summer and extra quilts all year round. Good for out of season clothes also. Fits under the bed nicely and easy to access with the pulls." - Busy Maga



#27 Kick The Habbit Of Dumping All Your Shoes In A Pile. This Shoe Cabinet Is The Perfect Addition To Your Entry Way Share icon Review: "I love this piece. Before everyone in the family would come in and throw their shoes off and the area was a mess. Now everyone takes time to put their shoes in this and the area looks so nice. I’ve had many compliments on it." - Vicki Davis



#28 Toiletry Containers Can Look Super Tacky But This 16oz Glass Mouthwash Dispenser Solves That In A Flash Share icon Review: "This set is perfect for what I needed. The bottle works great, no leaking. And the “cups” are the perfect size for the portion needed. Also an amazing price for everything you get." - BrittneyJeffreys



#29 A Large Area Rug Spruces Up Any Room, Especially One With Scuffed Floors Share icon Review: "This rug is phenomenal! Perfect colors, design & quality. Corners flattened down with an hour or so. No new carpet smell either. I highly recommend - would purchase again." - Paula Willis



#30 White Caulk Tape Can Hide A World Of Hurt When It Comes To Old Bathrooms And Trim Share icon Review: "This chalk tape has turned my bath tub into a new look. My tub tiles at the bottom were falling out and needless to say I stuck them back with glue. I placed the tape around the perimeter and just like that a new tub. Very good product to have. Anyone doing a make over for a project this is a must have." - Deirdre Thomas



#31 Get The Mess Off Of Your Countertops With This Slim Storage Cart Share icon Review: "Needed more space for all my products in the bathroom and this was the perfect solution. I used one of the shelves to put cleaning products on next to my bath too! Very customizable height wise!" - Alleiah Keeley



#32 Decorative Book Boxes Are A Classic When It Comes To Hiding Bits And Bobs Share icon Review: "I have a love of books and I just had to have these. I will put them on my bookshelf and probably won't be able to tell that they aren't real." - Catherine Waldron



#33 Avoid Having Your Home Look Like An Office With An Old School Water Dispencer. This Bottom Loading Water Cooler Hides It In Plain Sight Share icon Review: "For water drinkers this was the best idea! Easy to install, small enough to fit most any space, the water flows good and at 3 different temperatures, great value for the money and the water tastes great!" - Amanda



#34 This Wooden Incense Holder With A Glass Ash Catcher Is A Much More Stylish Version Than The Flat Wooden Kind That Is Sure To Cause A Mess Share icon Review: "Firstly, I truly appreciated the care that went into packaging this product AND the unexpected and welcome set of incense sticks. Superb job. A perfect size for any surface, incredibly affordable, sturdy materials that add a visual appreciation to any room, and cleanup is a total breeze." - Corey



#35 Your Handtowels, Toys, And Odds & Ends Will Thank You For These Seagrass Storage Bins Share icon Review: "This basket is absolutely perfect!! True to size, looks exactly like the photos, functional and stylish. I’m so incredibly happy with this purchase! Recommending to everyone." - Ruth



#36 A Coat Of Epoxy Concrete And Garage Floor Paint Does Wonders For A Floor That Has Seen Better Days Share icon Review: "We painted a few months ago and it's holding up exceptionally well. We painted several years ago with a different brand name paint and I had to constantly touch up, because the paint kept bubbling up. That's not happening at all this time around and we just pressure washed the old paint and thus did very little effort on preparation. I would definitely buy again!" - Aquitaine



#37 The Kitchen Compost Bin Can Finally Be Moved Away From Your Countertops Share icon Review: "No odor. Convenient. The lid hinge is nice because the lid gets out of the way when dumping things in the bin. Mount seems to be holding nicely. We have ours mounted to the inside of our kitchen cupboard. I would recommend this product to anyone interested in home composting." - Mark

