ADVERTISEMENT

We've all been there – scrolling through the internet, stumbling upon something so delightfully weird and wonderful that we can't resist the urge to click "add to cart." And while some of those impulse buys might end up collecting dust in the back of our closets, others become instant favorites that we can't imagine living without. This list is dedicated to the latter – 27 quirky purchases that surprised us with their awesomeness. Because who doesn't need a pair of giant lobster gloves or a timer for your toilet time?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Transform Any Gathering Into A Laugh Riot With The Ridiculous Word Magnet Party Game, The Perfect Way To Break The Ice

Transform Any Gathering Into A Laugh Riot With The Ridiculous Word Magnet Party Game, The Perfect Way To Break The Ice

Review: "We had boatload of fun playing this game. I can't wait to bring it out for our next party. The game was easy to learn, easy to pack up, and the prompts were very entertaining." - zaralinrules

Amazon.com , sashasmom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
$34.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
sandyd avatar
Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We've got this game (9r avr3aal6 similar one last winter . We've only played a 2 person , adjusted

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

#2

Everyone Knows Someone Who Could Do With A Toilet Timer To Cut Those Bathroom Breaks Short

Everyone Knows Someone Who Could Do With A Toilet Timer To Cut Those Bathroom Breaks Short

Review: "Bought for my husband as a gag gift. Sits in our bathroom and makes great conversation when guest come over. lol great quality and works well!" - Samantha Weatherwax

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
$14.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Want To Channel Your Inner Crustacean? These Crab Claw Gloves Weirdly Appropriate For Any Occasion

Want To Channel Your Inner Crustacean? These Crab Claw Gloves Weirdly Appropriate For Any Occasion

Review: "These are hysterical and I'm completely surprised by the quality for the price. They are actually pretty durable and thick. My 14yr old son wanted them photos/videos and He loves them." - Dana

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$14.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#4

Tired Of Boring Cola And Lemon-Lime? This Unique Flavor Soda Pack Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Wild Ride

Tired Of Boring Cola And Lemon-Lime? This Unique Flavor Soda Pack Will Take Your Taste Buds On A Wild Ride

Review: "I bought these because my husband likes to challenge our friends to do stupid things. We tried them all. It was amazing. If you never buy anything else, buy these. Tons of fun at parties!" - Rebecca

Amazon.com , Lori m Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
$26.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Stop Trying To Count Sheep Because This Funny Frog Eye Mask Will Have You Dreaming Of Lily Pads And Dragonflies In No Time

Review: "Seriously so cute. I bought another print as well for my other nephew and they love them. Great quality and the perfect fit for little heads. Great gift" - Amazon Customer

Amazon.com , Jyl CJ Barlow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$8.89 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

This Inflatable Cow Toy Is The Udderly Delightful Summer Must-Have You Have Been Looking For

Review: "This cow is a 10/10. Was repeatedly kicked back and forth against broken glass and made it out alive. This cow was a hit at the party and everyone loved it and it’s very durable. I would recommend this cow over and over again it’s my favorite thing ever." - Kayla

amazon.com , charity kelley , Astrid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
$17.9 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Want To Snuggle Up With The Cutest Sea Creature? This Chubby Blob Seal Pillow Is The Perfect Cuddle Buddy For All Ages

Want To Snuggle Up With The Cutest Sea Creature? This Chubby Blob Seal Pillow Is The Perfect Cuddle Buddy For All Ages

Review: "He is the most perfect handsome boy there ever was. Anyone hating on him has no heart. He is soft, squishy, and precious. He is the perfect addition to my bed and he makes a great pillow." - Lindsay

Amazon.com , bailey , Lucius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

This Donald Trump Toilet Paper  Could Either Be The Best Or The Worst Gift You Could Give Someone

Review: "Got this for my old man as a father's day gift. He loved it, and as soon as mom my saw him open it she immediately started asking me to order one for her too." - mandi77

Amazon.com , Mwink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

These first few were just the warm-up! Now things are about to get weird! So, if you're ready to ditch the boring and embrace the bizarre, keep scrolling. No one should have to justify any of these weird purchases either. Just let the weirdness happen!
#9

We Can Think Of A Million Ways These Shark Finger Puppet Set Will Lighten The Mood

We Can Think Of A Million Ways These Shark Finger Puppet Set Will Lighten The Mood

Review: "If you are in the market for shark finger puppets then these are for you. Quality is good for the price and they function as they should. Would recommend." - Nathan

Amazon.com , Matt S. Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Tired Of Blending In With The Herd? This Cow Window Sticker Will Make Your Car Stand Out From The Crowd

Tired Of Blending In With The Herd? This Cow Window Sticker Will Make Your Car Stand Out From The Crowd

Review: "I love the size of this sweet cow cling looking in and out of my bedroom window. I live in the city and it makes my neighbors smile!! It makes me smile, too!" - Karen Wensel

Amazon.com , Amanda Martin , Kathleen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$10.89 $9.89 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Looking For A Way To Express Your Unique Sense Of Humor? Nicolas Cage In A Banana Sticker Is The Perfect Way To Say, "I'm Not Like Other Stickers."

Review: "This sticker is awesome and sturdy- I hunted this sticker down after seeing it stuck to a post outside a Starbucks. It's a sturdy sticker and is still standing strong at that Starbucks" - Elliott

Amazon.com , Speen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$4.95 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

Make A Pixel-Perfect Impression With Pixel Sunglasses, The Must-Have Accessory For Any Digital Trendsetter

Review: "My daughter really likes these glasses; they are what she expected and comfortable for her. She has worn eye glasses since she was 9 months old and states that they rest comfortably on her ears and nose." - S.S.

Amazon.com , e , Paul Creaser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Add A Touch Of Nostalgia To Your Look With These Playful Cassette Dangle Earrings, A Throwback To Simpler Times

Add A Touch Of Nostalgia To Your Look With These Playful Cassette Dangle Earrings, A Throwback To Simpler Times

Review: "These are a gem! There's nothing like reliving your childhood and teenage years. I get so many compliments on these earrings and i never gate keep I tell everyone I got them from amazon!" - veta

Amazon.com , Michael A. , Cindy klimek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$8.97 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Make Your Garden The Envy Of The Neighborhood With This Unique And Eye-Catching Garden Gnome Statue, A Testament To Your Love For Both Whimsy And Patriotism

Make Your Garden The Envy Of The Neighborhood With This Unique And Eye-Catching Garden Gnome Statue, A Testament To Your Love For Both Whimsy And Patriotism

Review: "The best bang for your buck ! It’s is epically awesome and you could change the flag out with any flag! It will get the attention of anyone who comes to your house ." - Bo Prince

Amazon.com , James Shults , cara Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$41.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Unleash A Wriggling Rainbow Of Fun With This Pack Of 60 Twisty Wiggly Fuzzy Worms, Perfect For Pranks, Party Favors, Or Feline Friends

Unleash A Wriggling Rainbow Of Fun With This Pack Of 60 Twisty Wiggly Fuzzy Worms, Perfect For Pranks, Party Favors, Or Feline Friends

Review: "So much fun! I got them for my trinket boxes and future crafts. Everyone loves them. They bring only pure joy into my life. Will probably order hundreds more and build a worm army" - Amazon Customer

Amazon.com , ShortySilly16 , Lainey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Make A Splash This Summer With The Patriotic Duck Stars & Stripes Large Pool Float, The Perfect Way To Show Your American Pride While Lounging In The Pool

Review: "I loved how big this inflatable was, along with how sturdy it was, and easy to deflate compared to a few other inflatables I got that were harder to get the air out of. I was super impressed by the quality!" - Jessica

Amazon.com , AZ customer , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$33.12 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Make Your Outfits Pop With These Juicy Cherry Drop Earrings, The Perfect Accessory For A Sweet And Playful Look

Review: "I bought these as a gift for a friend. She absolutely loved them! They are so cute I almost kept them for myself lol. By the look of them, I thought for sure they’d be heavy but after holding them they’re lightweight and don’t seem uncomfortable at all! Buy them!! 🍒❤️" - Jordan

amazon.com , Jessa Blondin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
$8.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Step Out In Style With Holding Hands Socks, The Cutest Way To Show Your Feet Some Love

Review: "These are too adorable! I bought a pair for me and my husband and they’re adorable! The magnets stick together pretty good and can be washed in the washer so that’s a plus! No regrets on these if I’m being honest." - Jordan Hale

Amazon.com , HEDegs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

By now, your wishlist is probably overflowing, and your credit card is begging for mercy. But hey, who can blame you? These 27 quirky purchases are so good, they're practically paying for themselves. So go ahead and treat yourself – after all, life is too short to be boring. And if anyone questions your taste, just tell them you're ahead of the trend.

Give Your Cleaning Routine A Kick With This Quirky Ass Wipe Duster, A Donkey-Shaped Dusting Cloth That's Sure To Bring A Smile To Your Face

Review: "I love this dusting mitt! IF you have to dust my not have a dust mitt that looks like a donkey head! And he is happy. And he has a soft mane. And he would make an incredible gift for those on your list who like to laugh!!" - Jane Hinrichs

Amazon.com , Matt from California Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$19.08 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Indulge In A Little Sparkle And Shine With Shimmer Edible Glitter For Drinks, A Fun And Festive Way To Add Some Pizzazz To Your Favorite Beverages

Review: "Perfect for parties you can’t even taste the glitter sometimes I put it in my tea just for fun lol all of my friends really enjoyed this touch and will definitely be purchasing again" - clara

Amazon.com , Lovelybuys , Capria Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
$11.99 $11.4 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Add Some Sizzle To Your First-Aid Kit With Bacon Strips Bandages, The Tastiest Way To Heal Your Boo-Boos

Add Some Sizzle To Your First-Aid Kit With Bacon Strips Bandages, The Tastiest Way To Heal Your Boo-Boos

Review: "What's funnier than a bandage shaped like meat? NOTHING. Nothing is funnier.
Be the life of the party when you show up at church with a couple of these on your face.
Carry a bacon air-freshener in your pocket, and you're set to go!
Carpe Bacon!" - P. M. Bradshaw

Amazon.com , Stephanie Adams , path66002 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$6.78 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#22

Add A Touch Of Woodland Charm To Your Car With This Adorable Squirrel In Underwear Car Air Freshener, A Unique And Playful Way To Freshen Up Your Space

Add A Touch Of Woodland Charm To Your Car With This Adorable Squirrel In Underwear Car Air Freshener, A Unique And Playful Way To Freshen Up Your Space

Review: "Gave as a funny gift to my dad who loves to feed the squirrels in his backyard. He hangs it on his rear view mirror and he gets a lot of attention which he loves. He says the air freshener smells like clean laundry." - featherlashes

Amazon.com , Maddie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$5.87 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Ditch Digital Distractions And Embrace The Satisfying Click And Clack Of The Metal Infinity Fidget Cube, A Tactile Delight For All Ages

Ditch Digital Distractions And Embrace The Satisfying Click And Clack Of The Metal Infinity Fidget Cube, A Tactile Delight For All Ages

Review: "I have bought dozens of other fidget toys and even several others of this style and none are more satisfying and smooth as this one. Of all of the fidget toys I have, if this one is within reach, none of the others even matter. Just bought a second for my desk at work." - Todd Albert

Amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$24.99 $21.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Never Squint At Your Phone Again! This UV Protection Phone Umbrella Ensures A Clear View Even In Bright Sunlight

Review: "I was looking for something to cover my kindle while I lay in the sun to prevent it from getting so hot. This “little” umbrella is so perfect. It is well made and sturdy. I have a silicone case and it sticks perfectly to it… almost hard to get it off. It’s bigger than I thought which is great because it gives great shade. I would buy it again." - Rose

amazon.com , Rose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$9.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Upgrade Your Naptime With A Cozy And Quirky Toast Bread Pillow, The Perfect Companion For A Carb-Lover's Siesta

Upgrade Your Naptime With A Cozy And Quirky Toast Bread Pillow, The Perfect Companion For A Carb-Lover's Siesta

Review: "I got both the little guys, grumpy and happy! They’re the cutest little things ever. Just looking at them brings me joy and I’m a 22 year old. If you’re thinking about it, just do it. Worth every penny :)" - Aileen Falls

amazon.com , Amazon Customer , Jace Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
$19.99 $11.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Satisfy Your Cravings For Delicious Asian Cuisine With These Irresistible Asian Food Fridge Magnets, A Fun Reminder Of Your Favorite Flavors

Satisfy Your Cravings For Delicious Asian Cuisine With These Irresistible Asian Food Fridge Magnets, A Fun Reminder Of Your Favorite Flavors

Review: "I never leave a review, because usually I’m never blown away!! You need to get this little magnets, they are beautiful and the craft is beyond any expectation! Wow!! Excellent job ❤️❤️❤️" - Anaette

amazon.com , Warta , Warta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$12.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST

Banish That Pesky Itch With The Satisfying Reach Of Metal Telescoping Back Scratchers, Your Ultimate Weapon Against Hard-To-Reach Spots

Review: "Live, live, live these back scratches. You get three and each one is slightly different. They all do a great job. They extend to get the whole back. I have one in three different rooms to use when you have that impossible to reach area on your back that needs a good scratching. These do the trick!" - HarperJ

amazon.com , Halid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
$5.99 at Amazon
Add photo comments
POST
sandyd avatar
Sandy D
Sandy D
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The rake looking one works best for me and my very dry skin and occasional eczema. Fla4e. The rake one is evenly shaped, so it hits YNt itchy parts evenly. The cllaw ones are easy to scratch your skin too hard. Plus, with YNt one we have, the claw ones we have ( too many) tend to close when in use. This has been your dry, itchy skin scratching report. In summary, for what it's worth. Buy the rake one. It's the best on them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!