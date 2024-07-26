ADVERTISEMENT

We all have those everyday items that seem to last forever. But in reality, they have a lifespan, and holding onto them for too long can lead to subpar performance, hygiene issues, or even potential health risks. Gross! It's time to break the cycle of forgetfulness and give these trusty tools the refresh they deserve.



We've compiled a list of 22 commonly overlooked items that you should be replacing more often than you think. From kitchen essentials to bathroom must-haves, this guide will help you keep your home clean, healthy, and functioning at its best. We are talking about those make-up sponges that are harboring some fungal fugitives and water filters that are doing more harm than good. So let's see what you have forgotten about...