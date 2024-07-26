22 Items You Might Use Every Day But Always Forget To Replace
We all have those everyday items that seem to last forever. But in reality, they have a lifespan, and holding onto them for too long can lead to subpar performance, hygiene issues, or even potential health risks. Gross! It's time to break the cycle of forgetfulness and give these trusty tools the refresh they deserve.
We've compiled a list of 22 commonly overlooked items that you should be replacing more often than you think. From kitchen essentials to bathroom must-haves, this guide will help you keep your home clean, healthy, and functioning at its best. We are talking about those make-up sponges that are harboring some fungal fugitives and water filters that are doing more harm than good. So let's see what you have forgotten about...
Don't Wait Till Your Sponges Start To Smell Funky Before Replacing Them. This 9-Pack Of Sponges Will Ensure You Never Run Out
Review: "I've been using these sponges for 20+ years. Most of my pots and pans are non stick and these sponges clean them well. I also like how easy it is to get stuck on food off dishes and silverware." - E. Grabowski
Nothing Is Worse Than Finishing A Batch Of Cookie Dough And Realising Your Parchment Paper Is Finished! This Box Of 200 Parchment Paper Sheets Should Last You Much Longer
Review: "These sheets are great! I do not have to fool around with bulky rolls of paper and these also do not curl up on the pan. I used the rolls for years untill I tried these. If you open the box carefully, you can use it as the storage container. Love them!!" - espy
We Get It. Matresses Are Expensive. But They Need Replacement More Often Than You Think! So Buy Yourself A Few More Years By Investing In A Comfortable Mattress Protector Instead
Your Old Toothbrush Is Probably Begging For Retirement – Give It A Break And Upgrade To This Sleek And Efficient Philips Electric Toothbrush
Review: "I love this toothbrush. It has me brushing my teeth several times a day. The sonic vibration is very gentle yet effectively cleans your teeth. The charging station is straightforward to use and looks great. It has two speeds, which I didn't realize at first. Overall, I love this toothbrush. It's the best toothbrush I've ever had." - Austin
Don't Let Your Fridge Forget To Stay Hydrated – Give It A Refresh With This Replacement Water Filter And Enjoy The Taste Of Pure, Filtered Water
Review: "I always keep one of these filters on hand for replacement when necessary. They are easy to install and really keep my ice cube maker and water dispenser working fine. Well water is our water source so I want to make sure the water still tastes great." - Dog Mom
Your Hair Deserves A Fresh Start, And This New Hairbrush Is The Perfect Way To Show It Some Love (And Maybe Even Get Rid Of Those Split Ends)
Review: "I have very long fine hair and I use this brush on my hair when it's wet and when it's dry. It effortlessly goes through tangles and it doesn't break my hair. It's the best brush I've owned and the price is very reasonable. One of my best Amazon purchases." - August
Don't Get Caught Off Guard. Always Make Sure You Have Some Lysol Disinfectant Spray On Hand
Review: "I use this just about every day and I don’t dare buy this at the store because it’s too expensive that’s why I get it here and I will continue to do so I just love it!" - ERMA C.
But let's not stop there! There are more culprits lurking in your home that could be silently sabotaging your well-being or simply not working as effectively as they could. Get ready to discover a few more items that deserve a spot on your "to replace" list.
It's Like A Preserved Flower Reed Diffuser Still Packs A Punch The One Day And Is Unscented The Next. So Make Sure You Have A Few In Stock To Always Keep Your Home Smelling Great
Review: "This elegant glass bottle with black reeds and little dried flowers looks and smells so beautiful on my bathroom counter. I will be buying more for myself and I will be buying some for gifts as well. Definitely a must “have”!" - kate
Wood Doesn't Last Forever, And Neither Will Your Bamboo Chopping Boards . So Keep Them Well Maintained And They Will Last Around 5 Years
Review: "The wood cutting boards are very nice. Nice piece of wood finish. They’re very sturdy and all three sizes are great. The price for these were affordable. Looks great in my kitchen" - Keith White
We Don't Know Who Needs To Hear This, But You Need To Replace Your Make-Up Sponge Way More Often Than You Think! A 6-Pack Of Makeup Sponges Ensures That You Never Run Out
Review: "The best makeup sponge I have ever used! They are incredibly soft and squishy. They bounce perfectly on the skin, allowing your liquid or cream products to blend beautifully. I can’t recommend these sponges enough!" - Courtney
Don't Start A House Fire Because Your Cables Are Old And Damaged. Get This USB Power Strip Surge Protector Extension Cord For Peace Of Mind
Review: "I have multiple extension cords and/or surge protectors that lay on the floor. I wanted something that I could hide on a shelf and still reach when needed. It fit the bill!" - Debbie Donaldson
Please Throw Away Your Old Tetanus Razors. The Gillette Venus Comfortglide Razors Comes With Multiple Razor Heads So You Can Always Have A Smoothe (Safe) Shave
Review: "I have sensitive skin and hate shaving but these are the only razors I use!! It never cuts me or causes razor bumps. I swear by these for years! This pack is better than any drugstore can offer. If you’re lucky you get 2 at the store for $20 but here you get 4!! It’s worth money buying your razors from Amazon!" -Amazon Customer
Don't Welcome Your Guests With A Crusty Old Doormat. This Waterproof Doormat Looks Much Neater And Has A Much Better Lifespan
Mold And Mildew Will Be The Death Of Us. So Keep Your Waterproof Plastic Shower Curtain Clean And Replace It Every So Often To Avoid Any Gross Growths
Review: "I wanted a transparent shower curtain that would be at the same time tough enough. I found it. This curtain does the job and I’ve been able to clean it very easily after showering. After a month of use it is still perfectly clear and it keeps water well inside the bathtub. Excellent product." - Vier
If you're starting to feel a little guilty about neglecting some of your everyday essentials, don't worry – you're not alone. We're all guilty of holding onto things for too long, but it's never too late to make a change. So, are you ready to upgrade your everyday routine with some fresh replacements? These last few items are not only practical but also surprisingly affordable, making it easier than ever to give your home the refresh it deserves.
Sponges Are A Breading Ground For Bacteria And If You Often Forget To Replace Them, At Least Get A Sponge Holder To Keep Them Dry Inbetween Uses
Don't Be Embarrassed About Your Hand-Me-Down Towels Next Time You. Have Guests Over. Invest In A Plush Towel Set For An Instant Hospitality Upgrade
Review: "I bought the first set of these towels a while back. They are soft, absorbent, and look great. They are made in America!! I do not need a third set of these towels yet, but I will surely keep them on the list as gifts for college students, weddings or anniversaries!" - Jersey Girl
Just Because They Are An Eco-Friendly Alternative To Plastic Utensils Doesn't Mean Your Bamboo Spoons Don’t Need Replacing. It Just Means They Won't Spend An Eternity On The Landfill Once You Toss Them
Review: "Having severe chemical sensitivities, I wanted wooden spoons as safe as possible! Upon arriving, these spoons had no smell and no coating. They are smooth, lightweight and so easy to use! Can’t believe such excellent quality for such a reasonable price! I wash them in warm soapy water, rinse and let dry. Very happy with this purchase!" -Lucia
Stop Scrolling For A Second. Look Down From Your Phone. If Your Toilet Brush And Holder Has Been There Since You Moved In, It Might Be Time For A Replacement
Review: "I was happy to see a 2 pack of toilet brushes as I wanted one for both bathrooms. At the bargain price I wasn't expecting a whole lot but I was amazed these are quality brushes that look pretty good too. Bristles are stiff enough to get stubborn stains and they have a sturdy stainless handle. Very good buy!" - Steve Downey
Don't Wait For Your Shower Loofah Sponge To Unravel Untill You Replace It. These Need A Refresh Every Couple Of Months!
Review: "Perfect size. The texture is great too because it exfoliates without feeling too abrasive like other loofahs. The color options are also really nice. The quality is good. It takes quite a while before it starts to loosen and fall apart. I always reorder these." - DaraDarling
Don't Get Caught With Your Pants Down In An Emergency. Replace Your First-Aid Kit To Make Sure Everything Is Still In Working Condition For The Day An Accident Rolls Around
Review: "The Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit is a lifesaver for on-the-go situations, especially during sporting events. Its compact design is perfect for keeping in the car, and it has proven to be very useful on multiple occasions. The variety of supplies inside cover a range of minor injuries, providing quick and effective solutions when needed. A must-have for anyone who wants peace of mind during outdoor activities." - Alissa
Are You Still Rocking A Collection Of Stollen Glasses From Your Younger Days? Maybe It's Time To Upgrade To A Classic Rocks And Tumbler Glasses Set
Review: "These are great glasses, and good value for the money. I tested it right after buying and dropped it from about 5 feet onto wood flooring. Did not break or shatter. Bottom is very thick making them stylish and functional. Have ran them through dishwasher with no issues. Really glad I bought these!" - Anna
No Matter How You Try To Spin It, Our Mouthes Are Pretty Gross. So Replace Your Tongue Scraper One In A While To Keep Things Hygienic
Review: "Well I never really knew tongue scrapers existed a few months ago and now I don’t think I can live without one! It’s easy to use and fits in your mouth comfortably. It’s made well so I know it will last for years. The U-shape lets you get the back of your tongue and it definitely makes your mouth feel cleaner. It looks weird but performs well!!!" - Kristy Brayman