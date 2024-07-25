Review: "Not gonna lie I bought these fully understanding I might hate them. Boy was I wrong! Sure they took some getting use to at first but I found that putting them on while I stood doing dishes, or folding laundry, really any kinda stationary activity, but in time walking in them became second nature and I do feel a difference, my foot pain has lessened and they do provide a relaxing element. I worked at a job where I’m on my feet, moving for 8 or more hours a day and I’ve already recommended these to all my coworkers." - Sam Seal

