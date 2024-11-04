Ryan Reynolds Fires Back After Martha Stewart Claims He “Isn’t Funny In Real Life”

ADVERTISEMENT

Martha Stewart held nothing back when sharing her thoughts on her next-door neighbor Ryan Reynolds’ supposed sense of humor—prompting a quick comeback from the actor himself.

The iconic businesswoman claimed that Ryan, known for his comedic roles in films like Deadpool & Wolverine, Free Guy, and The Proposal, is not as funny in real life.

Ryan responded on X, saying Martha was "unexpectedly spry."

The actor's co-star Hugh Jackman humorously reacted to Martha's comments on social media.

Speaking on Bilt Rewards’ Rent Free game show, Martha was asked what celebrities she thought respondents had named as the most fun to hang out with. She told the host, Bilt CEO Ankur Jain, that her friend Snoop Dogg was on the list.

Martha then said that Ryan was likely mentioned as well, though she doesn’t share this opinion.

“He’s probably on the list just ’cause he covers himself up in his movies and you don’t see his face — Ryan Reynolds, is he one of those?” the 83-year-old media mogul asked.

“And you want to know something? He’s not so funny in real life. No, he’s not so funny. He’s very serious.”

“He’s a good actor,” the bestselling author acknowledged. “He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again.

“I’m going to get in trouble. He’s my neighbor.”

The Canadian actor lives with his wife, Blake Lively, and their four children in the town of Bedford, New York, near Martha’s residence.

Martha mentioned that George Clooney was “fun” and “really nice to hang out with,” adding that she would also include Brad Pitt and Taylor Swift on the list.

Responding to his neighbor’s stance on his personality, Ryan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to write, “I’d disagree with her. But I tried that once. The woman is unexpectedly spry. She really closed the gap after a mile or so.”

Moreover, Ryan’s Deadpool & Wolverine co-star, Hugh Jackman, defended the actor, jokingly commenting, “Finally someone says it.”

The Deadpool actor responded to Martha’s claims on X (formerly known as Twitter)

Thousands of netizens reacted to Martha and Ryan’s unexpected exchange. One user summed up the general sentiment, writing, “I know it’s been a wild year, but I did not have a ‘get off my lawn’ level feud between Ryan Reynolds and Martha Stewart on my 2024 bingo card.”

Others defended Ryan, stating that “if someone can act funny, they are funny.”

“I mean, I’m all for a good drag, but because somebody is your neighbor doesn’t mean they have to entertain you and make you cry with laughter when putting the bins out,” a separate user pointed out.

“He’s a good actor. He can act funny, but he isn’t funny. Maybe he can get to be funny again,” Martha said about the Canadian star

Then, another group shared Martha’s views on the actor. “I’ve been saying this. This dude acts like he’s funny. Not a big fan of having to force it. Good actor but seems like a goober to me.”

“I believe her; it sounds like a normal story you’d hear about most celebrities,” somebody else said.

Martha appeared on the game show to promote her new cookbook, Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen, released on October 22.

Last month, the Martha Stewart Living hostess was the subject of Martha, a Netflix documentary film about her life.