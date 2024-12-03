Katherine shared that usually, the ideas come to her just before she falls asleep. "It is very annoying as it means scribbling random ideas on bits of paper and waking up in the morning very confused at what happened, haha." These moments of inspiration, though chaotic, often draw from Katherine's past experiences, forming the foundation of all her books. "Being Ginger was my first book and it focused on all the funny/strange/weird things I had to deal with just growing up with ginger hair! And I had A LOT of things happen so it was quite easy to pull those ideas from my memory. And similar with my next book, which was Being a Cosplayer. I have been cosplaying for 10 years, so I can have plenty of stories to also pick from. They always say ‘Do what you know’ and I guess I really did do that, haha."

While drawing from personal experiences made Katherine's stories authentic, it wasn’t always easy to turn difficult memories into something humorous and uplifting. "Sometimes it was hard to alter the stories from what was a sad time in my life (for Being Ginger) into a funny 4-panel way, but it is so rewarding seeing people read my stories and relate to them and tell me that the book has helped them also accept their beautiful red hair!"